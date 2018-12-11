Yearlong collaboration of EHT woman, musician produces 'Junkman's Christmas Eve'

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Phyllis London reluctantly declined.
It was an exciting offer. Peter Mayer, a member of Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band and an accomplished singer-songwriter in his own right, was writing a Christmas book. He needed an illustrator and loved the Egg Harbor Township resident’s work. The only catch: He needed it done before the Christmas season. Last Christmas.
“We were talking back and forth. He said, ‘I want to do this for my tour. I want to have the book done by this Christmas,’ and I said ‘This Christmas?’” London recounted. “I hated to say it, because I’d always wanted to do this, but there’s no way I can have it done by Christmas. The only way we could do it is if we move Christmases.”
The pitch, aided by London’s assurances and a graphic-art style Mayer was desperate to have, even if it meant waiting, worked. Now, more than a year after telling Mayer it couldn’t be done, the book is here. A fully illustrated Christmas book partially based on Mayer’s own childhood experiences, called “A Junkman’s Christmas Eve,” is the result.
It took some time to complete the project, but for London, that was the only assurance that it would be done right.
“He and I collaborated for an entire year on this project,” London said. “Every moment I had off. Every weekend. Every opportunity I had I worked on this. It’s pretty wild. It’s a crazy, fun adventure you go on. I tend to get carried away with everything I do, and it was easy to get carried away with ('A Junkman’s Christmas Eve').”
The result is a fully illustrated book of London’s watercolor images, bright and colorful and full of the rich detail that typically marks her work.
The book was conceived as a supplement to Mayer’s annual Stars and Promises Christmas concert tour and album. Along with classic seasonal covers there’s the original Ernie the Junkman, a song that incorporates Mayer’s childhood experiences and a message of the holiday season into one package.
Much like the book he and London collaborated on.
“The story is about taking things that are broken, whether it’s a toy model or a relationship, and putting them back together again,” London said. “Peter was great to work with, and it was a great collaboration. It was fun to play off of each other and see imagination at work.”
The inspiration for the book as well as Mayer’s Christmas music stems from a childhood experience growing up in India. In a story he’s recounted in his music and talks, Mayer said his father, realizing that his son did not have enough presents one Christmas day, instead wrapped up odds and ends around the house.
What was “junk” had now become a treasure.
“I have always been a great lover of Christmas music and its themes of hope and renewal,” Mayer said. “My first book ('A Junkman’s Christmas Eve') was born of a Christmas blessing that my father passed on to me that night in India so long ago — reminding me that one is never too far gone to be loved, significant and useful and that out of broken pieces comes a beautiful thing.”
It’s a message that resonated with London and drew her interest to the project.
This isn’t London’s first collaboration with the Buffett bandmate. The pair have collaborated on album artwork in the past, with London getting the call to produce cover art with just two weeks notice. The quality of her work and the quick turnaround meant she was the one to get the call when Mayer needed an illustrator for this children’s book, even if it was going to take a bit longer this time around.
For those who would like to purchase a copy of the book and meet its illustrator, London is hosting a book signing at the Noyes Art Garage during its holiday celebration Friday, Dec. 14 at 2200 Fairmont Ave. in Atlantic City.