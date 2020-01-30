Join Together Atlantic County, along with youth members from Atlantic County Stand Up and Rebel, are conducting a Sticker Shock Campaign to discourage alcohol purchases for minors in anticipation of the upcoming Super Bowl Sunday.
"We already have the right drinking age, we just need to support it at home and in our communities, and we need to enforce 21 by reminding adults to obey the law," said Brian J. Wilson, of Atlantic Prevention Resources.
"Preventing underage drinking is everyone’s responsibility, including parents, teens, public health agencies, law enforcement and retail establishments. More must be done to address these problems. Activities such as Sticker Shock help reduce access to alcohol and show that teens can be a driving force behind this movement," he said.
The group visited two Joe Canal's Discount Liquor locations, one at 3119 Fire Road and the other at 6036 E. Black Horse Pike, on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
The project consists of a team of young people, accompanied by adult chaperones, placing stickers on multi-packs of alcoholic beverages (beer, wine coolers, etc.). The stickers read, “Keep It Legal! The penalty for purchasing alcohol for people under 21 is up to 180 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.”
The program is funded through a Drug Free Communities Grant, which is a collaborative effort between the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
