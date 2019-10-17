South Jersey Event Listing

Events
Wednesday, Oct. 16
ADULT CRAFT: FALL DECOR: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; create a unique fall-themed centerpiece; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave, Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
APPLE DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16, 5:30 to 7:30 Oct. 22, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 26, Nov. 4, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 15; with Cathy Zane; help with questions regarding your computer, phone, iPad, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE: daily through Dec. 24; find readable treasures at a bargain; benefits the Atlantic County Library Foundation's support of programming in your library branch; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE: open to all ages; ongoing book sale to support the Atlantic County Library Foundation; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
BAKING WITH CHEF LINDA SCHWARTZ: 10 to 11 a.m.; Chef Linda Schwartz will demonstrate how to make apple cider muffins with almond streusel topping; Avalon Senior Center at the north end of Borough Hall, Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
'FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE': 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; join efforts to make Galloway a more environmentally friendly place to live; Atlantic County Library, 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
'PUZZLE ME THIS': daily through Dec. 23; join with other adults at the second floor jigsaw puzzle station, where there are two puzzles going at once; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m.; join the Scrabblers for word play; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TIME MANAGEMENT TOOLS: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Thursday, Oct. 17
CAR RACING IN SOUTH JERSEY: 7 to 8 p.m.; Kirk Gerety will share about the early race tracks in our area, some locals who participated, and other interesting information accompanied by pictures and video; Somers Point Historical Museum, 745 Shore Road, Somers Point, free. 609-927-2900 or SomersPointHistory.org.
'CONSPIRACY' FILM & DISCUSSION: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; presented by Robert Holden; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
'GHOSTLY TALES AND SPOOKY MUSIC': 6 to 7 p.m.; presented by Rich Chiemingo; features music with macabre and spiritual themes; Cape May City Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May, registration and library card required. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
GHOST TOUR OF OCEAN CITY: 8 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Oct. 31; celebrate Halloween with spine-tingling tales of restless spirits and haunted houses on a candlelight walking tour of Ocean City's historic district; Ghost Tour of Ocean City, 9th Street and Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, $12-$18. 609-814-0199 or GhostTour.com.
'IRISH DANCING - A CASUAL APPROACH': 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons with Bonnie and Ed Quigley; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point, small fee. 609-398-8636.
'MOTHERS IN SEARCH OF THEIR MISSING CHILDREN' LECTURE AND PANEL: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 17, lecture "Mothers in Search for their Missing Children" with Lucía de los Ángeles Díaz Genao, founder of "Colectivo Solecito de Veracruz," an organization dedicated to finding disappeared persons in Mexico; 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18, panel discussion; Stockton University, Meeting Room 5, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-652-4699 or Stockton.edu.
TEA TIME AT THE HISTORY CENTER: 11 a.m. to noon; enjoy tea as you share memories of old Avalon, and make new ones; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Friday, Oct. 18
CAPE MAY FALL BIRD FESTIVAL: noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 20; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or NJAdubon.org.
FABULOUS '50S AND BEYOND CELEBRATION: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., '50s Dance Party with New Jersey's favorite oldies band, The Cameos, Wildwood Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, $16; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19, street fair with classic cars, food and craft vendors, and more, Fox Park, Wildwood; 7 p.m. Oct. 19, concert featuring bands such as The Miracles, Florence LaRue and the 5th Dimension, Wildwood Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. 609-653-0400 or Wildwoods.com.
GHOSTS IN CAPE MAY: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; presented by White Raven Investigations & Paranormal Society; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, registration and a valid library card are needed to attend. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
HAUNTED HISTORY TOUR: 6 and 8 p.m.; paranormal walk through centuries of haunted history; teams of investigators from E.V.P. Paranormal and members of the staff will take you on a tour of the historic Cresse-Holmes house and introduce you to the museum's resident ghosts; The Museum of Cape May County, 504 Route 9 N., Cape May Court House, $20. 609-465-3535 or CMCMuseum.org.
HOLY TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH HOLIDAY FAIRE: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19; portion of the proceeds will be given to the American Legion to support the Children's Organ Transplant Association; jewelry, crafts, and more; baked goods, silent auction; Holy Trinity Episcopal, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-1019 or HolyTrinityOC.com.
LINWOOD LIBRARY BOOK AND BAKE SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 18, 19; assortment of gently used books for children to adults; baked goods will be available for sale; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 500 North Jerome Ave., Margate, $5 non-members. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
NORTHFIELD LIBRARY BOOK & BAKE SALE: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; scarecrow building event; fill a bag with books for only $2 on Saturday; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SOMERS POINT TRUNK OR TREAT: 6 to 8 p.m.; 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat Event hosted by the Somers Point Municipal Drug Alliance and the Somers Point Police Department; Somers Point City Hall, 1 W. New Jersey Ave., Somers Point, free admission. 609-927-6161.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Saturday, Oct. 19
CAR & BOAT SHOW: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; car and boat show sponsored by the Somers Point Historical Society; food, activities, trophies, booths, and displays; Shore Medical Center Open Space Parking Lot, Somers Point, Bay Avenue and Harbor Lane, Somers Point, $10 car or boat registration. 609-927-2900 or SomersPointHistory.org.
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; for all ages; play a friendly game of chess with others; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COSTUME PET PARADE: 1 to 3 p.m.; hosted by Paw Dazzle; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-748-7110 or HistoricSmithville.com.
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through January; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
HISPANIC FILM FEST: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; for adults; call for movie title; spicy Mexican hot chocolate, whisked with an authentic molinillo, will be served; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
INTERDENOMINATIONAL HEALING SERVICES: 7 p.m. Oct. 19, 11 a.m. Oct. 20, with guest speaker the Rev. Angel Morano, founder of Spirit Life Ministries; hosted by Seagrove Conference, Union Chapel in Cape May Point; all welcome. 856-785-2652.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD KNIT-OUT: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; help make hats, scarves, lap blankets for local charities; bring needles, hooks and yarn; Ventnor Library, New Haven Avenue, Ventnor. 609-487-8036.
LIGHTHOUSE CHALLENGE OF NEW JERSEY: Oct. 19, 20; visit Absecon Lighthouse, Barnegat Lighthouse, Cape May Lighthouse, Tatham Life Saving Station 35 (Stone Harbor), Tucker's Island Light at Tuckerton Seaport Museum (Tuckerton), and U.S. Life Saving Station 30 (Ocean City); pricing varies. LHChallengeNJ.org.
MAIN COURSE SOUPS WORKSHOP: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; hosted by the Academy of Culinary Arts; Pasta Fagioli, Seafood Stew, and Chicken Escarole; Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, $75. 609-343-5655.
PUMPKIN FESTIVAL & SHARE THE HARVEST FOOD DRIVE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 28th Annual Pumpkin Festival; Halloween parade, food drive, crafters, hayride, haunted barn, pumpkin decorating and more; presented by the Lower Township Rotary Club; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Route 9, Cape May, free admission. 609-827-8771.
PUMPKIN HAYRIDE: 12:30 to 2 p.m.; presented by Joe Alvarez; meet at Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas, then head to Rea Farm for a hayride, registration and valid library card required. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
RED AND WHITE NIGHT SOCIAL: 7 to 10 p.m.; hosted by the Ocean City Education Foundation; mingle with past and current Ocean City School District members; entertainment, buffet, raffles and a $1,000 drawing; Josie Kelly's, 908 Shore Road, Somers Point, $35. 609-425-6245 or OCNJEF.com.
SATURDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 9:45 p.m. Saturdays in August and October, Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $16, advance reservations recommended. 609-898-2300, ext. 10 or HCSV.org.
SET FREE SEMINAR: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; for family and friends of those suffering from addiction to drugs or alcohol; presented by Joe and Cherri Freeman of Love Them to Life; Coastal Christian Ocean City, 8th Street and West Avenue, Ocean City, free, registration recommended. CCOceanCity.com/Events.
SHORELINE MODEL RAILROAD CLUB DISPLAY: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, October through January; Lionel-style model train layout with operating contemporary and vintage trains and accessories; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-3631.
SHRED EVENT: 10 a.m. to noon; hosted by Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union; residents can bring two boxes of documents for free, additional boxes will be accepted for a donation of $5 per box; Credit Union, 1434 New Road, Northfield, free. 609-646-3339, ext. 129 or JerseyShoreFCU.org.
SPOOKY FAMILY ESCAPE ROOM: noon to 2 p.m.; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
ST. MARY'S COMMUNITY GARDEN: noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 15; tend and take garden; opportunity to plant, maintain and benefit from this natural garden; St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 118 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-646-1604 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
VICIN' AL MARE LODGE #2601 SONS OF ITALY PORCHETTA NIGHT: 6:30 to 10 p.m.; roast pig, broccoli rabe, cole slaw, potato salad, wine and soft drinks, coffee/tea, dessert; live music by Teddi Fusco; Sons of Italy Charities Totaro Hall (behind Epiphany Church), 28th and Ventnor avenues, Longport, $30, pre-registration required. 609-822-6270.
Sunday, Oct. 20
CAPE MAY HALLOWEEN PARADE: 3 to 5 p.m.; 37th Annual Cape May Halloween Parade; begins at Perry Street and Carpenter Lane, proceeds down Carpenter Lane to Ocean Street, travels down Washington Street and ends at the Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
CORVETTE SHOW: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; sponsored by tje Original Garden State Corvette Club; more than 100 Corvettes on display; rain date Oct. 27; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
FREE HAIRCUTS FOR VETERANS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; hosted by Absecon VFW 9462 Auxiliary; bring military ID; Absecon VFW Post 9462, 433 White Horse Pike, Absecon, free. 609-335-6350.
HERO WALK AND 5K RUN: 8:30 a.m. to noon; 9th Annual John R. Elliott HERO Walk & 5K Run; 5K run with prizes for men and women in various age groups; benefits the HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers; Ocean City Sports & Civic Center, 6th Street and the Boardwalk, Ocean City. 609-646-0414 or HEROwalkrun.org.
Monday, Oct. 21
3M MOVIE MARATHON: 3 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; for individuals who live with any type of disability and a guest; monthly movie viewing of two films; snacks and drinks provided; Atlantic Center for Indepdendent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609 748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through March 20, 2020; receive instruction on the English language; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Dec. 21; bring your knitting, crochet, needlepoint, and other projects to work on at the library; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
MAH-JONGG: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; join a group of competitive Mahjongg players; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
'MOVE AND DANCE' CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
SANDY PAGES BOOK CLUB: 1 to 2 p.m.; discussing "Lucky Boy" by Shanthi Sekeran; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SOUL LINE DANCE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. every other Monday through Dec. 16; learn how to soul line dance; Bloom Pavilion, 101 S. Huntington Ave., Margate. 609-822-2285.
WINDOWS DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 2, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 18; with Sean Farrell; for help with questions regarding your computer, phone, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNING CLASSES: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through April 14, 2020, St. Peter's United Methodist Church, Room 101, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-231-9059 or MakingWaves.Church.
'NO BAKE COOKING': PEANUT BUTTER GRAVEYARD PUDDING & DIRT: 6 to 7 p.m.; create peanut butter pudding topped with a spooky twist; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
'PROHIBITION IN CAPE MAY COUNTY': 6:30 to 8 p.m.; presented by Raymond Rebmann; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, registration and a valid library card required. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 31; duplicate bridge, all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
'CHILD OF HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS': 6 to 7:30 p.m.; presented by Dr. William Reszelbach; discuss the leaders of countries during the Holocaust and how they helped or hindered the destruction of the Jews; lecture followed by Q&A; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
GENEALOGY WORKSHOP - 'BEGINNING': 1 to 3 p.m.; with Casey Zahn; learn how easy it is to research your family; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
HARVEST FESTIVAL: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; come decorate and paint pumpkins and make scarecrows; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Thursday, Oct. 24
'AN EVENING WITH MAGGIE FITZROY' AUTHOR EVENT: 6 to 7 p.m.; FitzRoy has launched a series of compelling novels; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor, registration and valid library card required. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
BODNAR'S AUCTION EVENT: 9:30 a.m.; 1st Annual Bodnar's at the Jersey Shore Auction Event; portion of the proceeds will benefit the Food Bank at The First Presbyterian Church of Cape May; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $12, limited tickets available. 609-884-9565 or CapeMayCity.com.
'CONNECTING WITH FRIENDS': 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. every other Thursday through Oct. 24; open to special-needs adults, caretakers, and educators; crafts and interactive activities; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENT SERIES: 'INTERVIEW DO'S & DONT'S': 2 to 3 p.m.; sign-up to learn about the do's and dont's to land your next job offer; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
MAXIMIZING SOCIAL SECURITY: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; for adults; learn how to determine the optimum time for you to file and begin to draw your social security benefits; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, Oct. 26
ISLAND FALL FEST: 2 to 4 p.m.; trunk-or-treat, food, ice cream, kids activities, strolling entertainment, magic shows, giveaways; grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle, 550 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, free. CCOceanCity.com/Events.
Monday, Oct. 28
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
VETERANS' ADVOCATE: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. first Wednesdays; Wilmington VA Southern New Jersey Outreach Team provides information and enrollment for Veterans and their Veteran Affairs Healthcare; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Thursday, Nov. 7
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
Friday, Nov. 8
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
AARP MID ATLANTIC CHAPTER #4191 MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays except July and August, Galloway Senior Center, 621 W. Whitehorse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 609-804-3082.
Dining out
Friday, Oct. 18
MAD BATTER BEER DINNER: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; celebrate Oktoberfest with a four-course comfort food menu paired with craft beers; The Mad Batter, 19 Jackson St., Cape May, $65. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; chicken parm dinner; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, Oct. 19
AMERICAN LEGION PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m.; hosted by the Rudolph Elmer American Legion Post 158 and Auxiliary; take outs available; Legion Post 158, 527 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, $7 adults, $4 ages 11 and younger. 609-965-0419.
ROAST BEEF DINNER: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Port Republic Vol. Fire Co., 116 Blakes Lane, Port Republic, $14, $8. 609-709-8812.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
BETH EL SISTERHOOD LUNCHEON: noon to 3 p.m.; includes full course lunch, entertainment; Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $25. 609-823-2925 or BethElSynagogue.com.
Saturday, Oct. 26
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. fourth Saturdays; all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast; Ocean City Masonic Lodge, 940 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, $8 adults, $4 kids.
Fundraisers
Saturday, Oct. 19
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
Sunday, Oct. 27
CHRIST CHILD SOCIETY ANNUAL BABY SHOWER: 1 to 3 p.m.; refreshments and entertainment will be provided; St. John Neumann Parish Hall, 680 Town Bank Road, North Cape May, admission is a wrapped baby gift and book. 609-884-6143 or ChristChildCMC.com.
For kids
Wednesday, Oct. 16
HALLOWEEN CANDY COUNTING CONTEST: daily through Oct. 31; guess the number of candies in the jar and win the jar; for ages 11 and younger; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 11; for ages 6 to 36 months; stories, rhymes and songs, designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SPANISH LANGUAGE STORYTIME: 6:45 to 7:30 p.m.; for ages 3 to 7; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ST. MARY'S CHURCH HOMEWORK HELP AND ENGLISH LEARNERS CLASS: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 5, 2020; after school program providing children in grades kindergarten through 6th grade with homework help; St. Mary's Church, 118 Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-1604 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE SCHOOL: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through June 24, 2020, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $250. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com/Greek-School.
Thursday, Oct. 17
BIBS AND BOOKS: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 10, 17; for ages 18 months and younger with their caregivers; reading, rhyming, bouncing, singing, puppets, and more; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GIRLS BOOK CLUB: noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays through March 5, 2020; for girls in middle school and older; book talks, short stories, poetry and articles; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. every other Thursday through Dec. 31, 2020; help us build Lego masterpieces after school every other Friday; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
PRE-K CLUB: 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 10, 17; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; interactive story hour and craft; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through Nov. 21; for ages 12 to 36 months; designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, Oct. 18
MAKERSPACE: 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. every other Friday through Dec. 31; code, tinker and explore; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Saturday, Oct. 19
ART AT ST. MARY'S: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays through Nov. 16; Saturday Art Program; St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 118 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-1604 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
'BUILD YOUR OWN SCARECROW': 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; supplies provided; limit one scarecrow per family; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
CHILDREN'S STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays; stories and crafts; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; teens and young adults are invited to run their own Dungeons & Dragons game with supplies and snacks provided by the library; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LEGO CLUB: 11 a.m. to noon; for ages 5 and older; meet up with other LEGO enthusiasts and build your own LEGO creations; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; for ages 3 to 6; kids must be accompanied by an adult; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Monday, Oct. 21
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
MEDICARE QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Center, 621 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township, free. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 29; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; stories, songs, crafts, games and movement; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SEWING CLASSES: 10:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 1, 24; Senior Center, 621 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township, free. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.
SPOOKY STORY NIGHT: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for ages 7 and older; evening of spine-tingling tales sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Oct. 24
EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.
HALLOWEEN PARTY AND PARADE: 4 to 5 p.m.; for ages 3 to 12; parade around the library in costumes, then enjoy treats, games and prizes; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, Oct. 25
LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; help build Lego City; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Saturday, Oct. 26
HISTORY EXPLORERS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 28, Oct. 26, Nov. 23; for ages 7 to 12; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
READ TO A FURRY BUDDY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; recommended for independent readers age 6 and older; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Golf
Groups
Wednesday, Oct. 16
ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; led by social worker Kyle Miceli, MSW, LSW, CDP; learn about resources, find strategies for dealing with a loved one with memory loss, and meet others in similar circumstances; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.
BOOK LOVERS' GAME DAY: 1 to 2:30 p.m. every other Wednesday through Oct. 16; for adults; book-themed board game, discuss some of your favorite recent reads, and indulge in some light refreshments; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; for individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through Dec. 18, Galloway Township Office of Sustainability, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; hosted by Angelic Health; light refreshments; Companionship Grief Support Group; Earth Angels for Dementia, 115 Route 50, Mays Landing, free. AngelicHospice.net.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP REPUBLICAN CLUB MEETING: 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays, Cousin Mario's Italian Restaurant and Pizzaria, 5401 Harding Highway, Mays Landing. Facebook.com/HTGOP.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by NAMI Atlantic/Cape May; concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers; Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 702 Seashore Road, Erma. 609-335-2952 or NamiAC.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE) MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays through Dec. 18; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or narfe-njchapter1664.org.
ROMANCE BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Michelle Devine; title for October, "A Discovery of Witches" by Deborah Harkness; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
'THE ESCAPE AND ENJOY' AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; discuss chosen books in an informal, friendly setting; March: "Educated" by Tara Westover; Public Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
'TOO MUCH STUFF' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-916-1330 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Oct. 17
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-271-2339 or AdultChildren.org.
ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety meets weekly; topics include: coping strategies, self-care, wellness/recovery, community resources and other related topics; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 1601 Tilton Road, Northfield. 609 652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
KIWANIS OF NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD MEETING: 12:15 p.m. Thursdays; seeks new members to promote public service in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties; Atlantic City Country Club, 900 Shore Road, Northfield. 856-728-8010 or NJKiwanis.org.
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
SEASHORE PURLS MEETINGS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; knitters and crocheters of all levels welcome; make items for personal use and for donating to various organizations; Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine. 609-266-1751.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
VETERANS MEETING: 5 p.m. Thursdays; all-veterans meeting; topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; Stockton University, F-wing, Veteran's Lounge, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.
WARRIORS WELCOME: 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through April 2, 2020; all-veterans meeting will be offered on topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; F-wing, Veterans Lounge, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.
WOMEN'S COMMUNITY CLUB OF CAPE MAY MEETING: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. third Thursdays through June, 2020; GFWC Women's Community Club of Cape May meeting; light refreshments; presentation entitled "Healthy Skin Care" will be given by Susanne Taraschi, Esthetician, Paolini Skin Care; GFWC Women's Community Club of Cape May Cape May, 780 Seashore and Academy Roads, Cold Spring. 609-972-1496 or WomensCommunityClubOfCapeMay.org.
Friday, Oct. 18
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, Oct. 19
AARP MID ATLANTIC CHAPTER #4191 MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays except July and August; national AARP members and members transferring from other AARP Chapters are invited to attend, along with persons 50+ years of age who would like to join or learn more about AARP; Galloway Senior Center, 621 W. Whitehorse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 609-804-3082.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; professional and aspiring playwrights, actors, and public welcome; call for what to bring; Public Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-350-6310.
Sunday, Oct. 20
AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, Oct. 21
AL ANON: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon's 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one's drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
MARGATE CONCERNED CITIZENS GROUP MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; issues of interest and/or concern to residents of Margate are discussed with the aim of finding answers to general questions and resolving problems of a city-wide nature; open to all Margate residents/taxpayers; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-822-4700.
SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; support group for those who have lost someone to suicide; offered by a therapist and peer; provided via a partnership between Mindful Counseling Center, LLC and the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Mindful Counseling Center, LLC, 3069 English Creek Road, Suite 224, Egg Harbor Township. 609-377-5859 or MHAAC.info.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to "20 something" discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Tuesdays through November, Public Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-646-5409.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GATHERING WOOL: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Oct. 29; for adults; all levels of experience welcome; learn how to create original handcrafted blankets, scarves, sweaters and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN BALLET CLASSES: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-272-1199 or CygnusArts.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN DRAWING AND PAINTING CLASSES: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-892-4161 or CygnusArts.org.
STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ACFSO Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
YOUNG ADULT STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 5; students, non-students and "20-Somethings" meet to discuss common young adult issues, stress management, family problems, roommate issues and more; provided by the Mental Health Association in partnership with The Wellness Center; Stockton University, meeting room 2, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
HAMILTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY MONTHLY MEETINGS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; looking for new members interested in discovering and collecting material, preservation and disseminating historical information; Presbyterian Church, Fellowship Hall, 6001 Main St., Mays Landing. 609-909-0272 or HamiltonHistorical.org.
LEISURE CLUB AT OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL: 12:45 to 3:30 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays through June 2020, Our Lady of Good Counsel, 40th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-390-8269.
Thursday, Oct. 24
INTO THE EVENING BOOK CLUB: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Oct. 24, Nov. 21; for adults; join discussion of great books in good company; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, Nov. 2
PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson's Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Monday, Nov. 4
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you'd like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays, Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
REED'S READS: MONTHLY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. first Wednesdays; eat, drink, and be merry during our monthly fireside book club; The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. francesca@jpublicrelations.com.
Thursday, Nov. 7
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) meeting of the Egg Harbor City Kickapoo tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
SHORE'S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Saturday, Nov. 9
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Monday, Nov. 11
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825 or NAMIAC.org.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; speaker part of the meeting will be followed by the regular support meeting for caregivers and consumers; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 215-327-7940 or NAMIAC.org.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
UPPER TWP. SUSTAINABLE JERSEY GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Twp. Municipal Bldg., 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or facebook.com/UpperTwpGreenTeam.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
CMCH AARP MEETING: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; AARP Chapter 1182 meeting; Devico Senior Center, 23 Romney Place, Cape May Court House. 510-579-4712.
Thursday, Nov. 14
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second Thursdays through July 2020; workshop-style meeting with a topic each month; for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. second Thursdays; topics such as strategies for better health, family and relationships, occupational wellness, and others; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Oct. 16
BABY BASICS CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
CENTER FOR CHILDBIRTH TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
PREPARING FOR RADIATION THERAPY: 2 to 3 p.m.; AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Joseph Stella, M.D. Conference Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
YOGA AT ST. MARY'S: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 4, St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 118 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-410-3101 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
Thursday, Oct. 17
DIY NON-TOXIC HOUSEHOLD CLEANERS: 3 to 4 p.m.; learn how to make safe to use, non-toxic cleaners; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
LIBRARY WALKING CLUB: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 21; light stroll every Thursday; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
YOGA: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Oct. 31; all ages and experience levels welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Friday, Oct. 18
FAMILY FITNESS: ALL LEVEL YOGA: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; with certified yoga instructor Valariana Test; yoga combines physical exercises, mental meditation, and breathing techniques to strengthen the muscles and relieve stress; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
Saturday, Oct. 19
D.D.P. YOGA: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; blends classic yoga positions, dynamic resistance training, and old school calisthenics; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, Oct. 21
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 800, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
EXERCISE CLASSES FOR SENIORS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through April 2, Senior Center, 621 West White Horse Pike, Galloway Township, free. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
VISION HEALTH LECTURE: 10 to 11 a.m.; representatives from NJ Department of Human Services will speak on conditions that can lead to blindness and ways to minimize/prevent vision loss; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
MIND AND BODY WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon second and fourth Wednesdays; discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Atlantic Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
'PREVENTING BREAST CANCER': 10 to 11 a.m.; Wellness Seminar & Cooking Demonstration Series: "Preventing Breast Cancer"; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
Monday, Nov. 4
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
PAUSE FOR PAWS: 10 a.m. to noon first Wednesdays; certified pet therapy dogs are provided to individuals age 18 and older who would like to de-stress and improve their emotional health; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township, reservations required. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Nov. 11
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
Music
Sunday, Oct. 20
ORGAN RECITAL: 4 to 5 p.m.; critically acclaimed organist Gordon Turk; reception following concert; Episcopal Church of the Advent, Washington and Franklin streets, Cape May, $10. 609-884-3065.
Religion
Wednesday, Oct. 16
FREE FALL DISCUSSIONS AT HOLY TRINITY: 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 9, 16; discusses various topics related to faith; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609 653-8092, ext. 5 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
TONY CAMPOLO AT ABSECON PREBYTERIAN CHURCH: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; best selling author, scholar and pastor Tony Campolo; Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, $10. 609-641-3759 or AbseconPresby.org.
Thursday, Oct. 17
CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED: 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. Thursdays through Oct. 24; 7-week course that explores the Christian faith and considers who Jesus is, why He came and had to die, and what it means to follow Him; free dinner included; Greentree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.
Sunday, Oct. 20
FAITH BAPTIST CHURCH MEN AND WOMEN'S DAY: 11 a.m. preacher Rev. Dr. Clifton E. Freeman Jr., Pastor of the Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Camden; 3:30 p.m. preacher will be Rev. Sharonda Strothers, pastor of the Tabernacle Baptist Church, Newark; Faith Baptist Church, 829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville. 609-641-8554.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
ADULT BIBLE STUDY: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 30, 2020; led by Father George Liacopulos, Parish Priest; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration recommended for each class. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609 653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Reunions
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1979: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26; 40th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, soft drinks, live music; Avalon Country Club, Route 9, Cape May Court House, $50. 609-827-8012.
VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959: Oct. 25, 60th reunion luncheon; cash bar at noon, luncheon 1 p.m.; Villa Fazzolari, 82l Harding Hwy., Buena Vista Township; $25. RSVP by Oct. 16 to Jackie Paladino Mastro at QQChevy57@aol.com.
