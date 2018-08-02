Events
Wednesday, Aug. 1
AARP SMART DRIVER COURSE: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; bring a bagged lunch; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, $15 AARP member, $20 non-members. 609-463-6386.
BABY BOOMERS TECHNOLOGY TRAINING PROGRAM: Mondays through Wednesdays through Aug. 29; for those ages 50 or older who need to enhance your current skills to become more marketable for a job; T.Byrd Training Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, $99. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
BACHARACH COMMUNITY FARMER'S MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29; Happy Valley Berry Farm out of Bridgeton will have local organic pesticide free fruits and veggies; Bacharach Institute For Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 609-748-5250.
CARNEY'S RESTAURANT FAMILY NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 22; face painting by Jazzy Jen and balloon twisting and tableside magic by Ken the Magician; Carney's, 401 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-748-2237 or CarneysNJ.com.
CAROL FITZGERALD'S BEACH BOOK PICKS: 6 to 7 p.m.; fast-paced discussion with Carol Fitzgerald, Founder/President of The Book Report Network; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAMES: 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 6:30 to 9:45 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Shore Bridge Club, London Square and Tilton Road, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.com.
'FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE': 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
FREE WORKSHOP FOR UNEMPLOYED, UNDEREMPLOYED: 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Nov. 14; learn how you could qualify for a free training grant to go to school and become certified in Microsoft Office Professional and Quick Books; T.Byrd Training Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, free, registration required. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
GALLOWAY SENIOR CENTER WORKSHOP: 12:30 to 2:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 22; free workshop on diabetes; Galloway Senior Center, 621 West White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City, registration required. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.
ON-LINE JOB APPLICATION BASICS FOR SENIORS 55+: 9:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through Wednesdays through Sept. 5; for seniors who are having difficulty applying for jobs online or creating and updating a resume; T.Byrd Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, $10. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST: daily through Aug. 6; "Discover History Today," capture a recent beautiful photo of something you can find now that is at least 50 years old; deadline to submit your photo is noon Aug. 6; GEHTHS Museum, 6647 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-813-2002.
'SHIPWRECK! WRECKS OF THE NORTH ATLANTIC': exhibited through Sept. 1; exhibition tells the tales of ships and lives lost in the waters of the Atlantic through the use of artifacts taken from the ocean's floor; Museum of Cape May County, 504 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. 609-465-3535 or CMCMuseum.org.
SHUFFLE & DEAL/SUPERVISED BRIDGE PLAY: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 22; with instructor Karen Sylvester; prior experience with bridge is necessary; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SHERLOCK & SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL: 8 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays through Sept. 28; Actors Off Stage presents "I Hate Monologues" and the Clio Project presents "Sherlock Holmes and the Avenging Angels"; Cape May City Elementary School, 921 Lafayette St., Cape May, single show: $25 adults, $15 students; combined show: $40 adults, $30 students. 609-459-3689 or ActorsOffStage.org.
SOCIAL MEDIA FOR BUSINESS OWNERS: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Nov. 14; T.Byrd Training Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, free, registration required. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
STONE HARBOR MUSEUM SUMMER PROGRAMS: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 15; guest speakers provide their own interesting story about an aspect of the history of the area; Stone Harbor Museum, 9410 Second Ave., Stone Harbor, free admission. 609-368-7500 or StoneHarborMuseum.org.
VETERANS ASSISTANCE: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays, veterans advocate Lou Green and volunteers provide free information to help veterans enroll in programs and services; Hamilton Mall, use the Ruby Tuesday entrance, Mays Landing. 609-407-1332.
Thursday, Aug. 2
ACCC FARMERS MARKET: 2:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; hosted by Atlantic Cape Community College; live music, vendors; Cape May County Campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. 609-463-3619 or Atlantic.edu/CapeMay.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m., Upper Cape Library, 2050 Route 631, Petersburg. 609-463-6386 or RedCrossBlood.org.
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
BEGINNER BRIDGE LESSONS: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Oct. 25; learn to play Bridge; London Square Mall, 201 Tilton Road, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.net.
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m.; with instructor Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
GAME NIGHT FOR ADULTS: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; learn and play games of many types; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
GHOST WALK: 8 to 8:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; 45-minute walking tour; bring bug spray; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 S. Route 9, Cape May, $15, $12 ages 3 to 12. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
HAMILTON MALL'S 'GOT TALENT': 6:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23; grand finale Aug. 30; dancers, comedians, magicians, singers, contortionists; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
'IRISH DANCING-A CASUAL APPROACH': 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-398-8636.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursday of the month except July, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
MAH JONG: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 23; sponsored by the Longport Public Library; some experience recommended; Longport Community Center, 33rd and Atlantic Avenue, Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
MARY POPPINS, JR.: 7 p.m. Aug. 2, 3, 4, 2 p.m. Aug. 4; presented by Deborah Glenn Drama and Vocals; Mainland Regional H.S., 1301 Oak Ave., Linwood, $12 adults, $10 seniors and kids. GlennDramaVocals.com.
MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays; taught by Jim Talone; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
MIRACLE TREAT DAY 2018: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; store will donate $1 for every blizzard sold to Children's Miracle Network; face painting, games and more; Absecon Dairy Queen, 310 White Horse Pike, Absecon. 608-646-5413.
SCRABBLE CLUB: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; test out your Scrabble skills; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
THRILLING THURSDAYS MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 8 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through August; Aug. 2: showing of "Black Panther" (PG-13); movie and an activity; beach at Huntington Avenue, Margate, free. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays; players of all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
THURSDAY MAKERS: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; hands-on music related projects; CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
TOURS OF SVDPRS: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 30; 5 to 7 p.m. July 25, evening tour; St. Vincent de Paul Regional School, 5809 Main St., Mays Landing. 609-625-1565 or SVDPRS.com.
Friday, Aug. 3
BABY PARADE: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; 86th Annual Cape May Baby Parade; awards in various categories following the parade; Congress Street to Howard Street, along Beach Avenue, Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
BOARDWALK ART SHOW: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 3, 4, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 5; features more than 75 fine artists, photographers and jewelers from around the country; Ocean City Arts Center, 6th Street to 13th Street and the Boardwalk, Ocean City. 609-399-7628 or OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Aug. 31; call for more details.; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
VISITING AUTHOR SERIES: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; guest author Matthew Newman; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
VOLUNTEER ORIENTATION: noon to 2 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 28; open orientation to those in Atlantic County seeking volunteer work; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
Saturday, Aug. 4
'BATTLE AT THE BEACH' GRAPPLING TOURNAMENT: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 4, 5; mixed martial arts fighting competition with contestants of all ages from the tri-state area; Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, $15 at the door, free ages 7 and younger. WildwoodsNJ.com.
BRIGANTINE TRIATHLON: 8 to 11:30 a.m.; Brigantine Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon and Aquabike; dock at 26th Street and Bayshore Avenue, Brigantine, $95. 609-792-9540 or PRRacing.org.
CRAFT BEER & CRAB FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; craft beers, live music, crabs and food trucks, crafters, kids games; Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
CREATIVE COLORING FOR ADULTS: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 25; for adults; materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
DOWN ON THE FARM: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; experience life on an early American farm through hands-on activities and exhibits; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Route 9 South, Cape May, $14. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMER'S MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1; rain or shine; farm fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, homemade baked goods, honey, wine, guacamole, herbs, nuts, and more; live music, entertainment, live radio broadcast; Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific Avenue, Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
EHC CITY-WIDE YARD SALE: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Egg Harbor City will hold its annual City Wide Yard Sale; rain date Aug. 5; Fire Department Spaghetti dinner to follow from 4 to 7 p.m., Egg Harbor City Fire House on Philadelphia Avenue.
GO GREEN BOAT PARADE: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; rain date Aug. 5; crafts powered by non-fossil fuel, or Green powered are welcome; Ski Beach (Dorset Ave Boat ramp) to Viking Rowing Club Boat House on Surray Ave., Inland waterway of Ventnor, Ventnor, $20, register by Aug. 1. 609-822-2903 or NightsInVentnor.info.
'IT'S KARAOKE TIME': 2 to 3 p.m.; for all ages; sing karaoke to popular songs; provided by South Jersey Karaoke Tonight; Atlantic County Library, 201 S. 15th St., Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SATURDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 9:45 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 25; more than 45 minute walking tour that highlights the paranormal "visitors" and activities that have been experienced by the Village staff over the years; begins at Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $15, $12 members, advance registration suggested. 609-898-2300, ext. 10 or HCSV.org.
STONE HARBOR ARTS & CRAFTS FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5; festival showcases more than 200 artisans from more than 12 states; Stone Harbor Arts & Crafts Festival, 8200 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-368-1751 or SHACFest.com.
ST. PETER'S 99TH ANNUAL BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; shop for arts and crafts, books, plants, hand-blown Jersey glass and more; baked goods and hot dogs for purchase; rain location is Cape May Point Fire Hall; St Peter's by the Sea, 102 Lake Drive, Cape May Point. 609-374-1387 or SPSCMP.org.
Sunday, Aug. 5
FREE NATURE AND WILDLIFE SHOW: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 26, Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
STONE HARBOR FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 2; fresh produce, meats, desserts and other items grown in and indigenous to southern New Jersey; Water Tower Plaza, 95th Street and Second Avenue, Stone Harbor. 609-368-6800 or SHNJ.org.
Monday, Aug. 6
BEACHCOMBING THE CREST: 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; bring your own bucket; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 31; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LEARN TO PLAY BRIDGE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 20; with instructor Karen Sylvester; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MAGICAL MONDAY: noon to 4 p.m.; special unlimited ride wristbands; benefits Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties; Gillian's Wonderland Pier, 6th Street and the Boardwalk, Ocean City, $25. 609-399-7082 or AtlanticCapeCASA.org or Gillians.com.
MICRO BREW MONDAYS: 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; take a sneak peek into the process of developing 9 special small batch brews; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, free admission. 609-898-2300.
MONDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Mondays; all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
STONE HARBOR FAMILY FUN NIGHT: 7 to 7:45 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; magic shows, story-telling, animal adventures and more; Stone Harbor Firehouse, 175 96th St., Stone Harbor. 609-368-1751 or SHNJ.org.
STONE HARBOR GO GREEN FAIR: 5 to 8 p.m.; hosted by the Borough of Stone Harbor Go Green Committee; support all of the initiatives presented by the participating businesses and organizations; Stone Harbor Water Tower Plaza (Parking Lot), 95th Street and Second Avenue, Stone Harbor. 609-368-6800 or SHNJ.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 7
'ANNIE': 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 7, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 8, 9; musical presented by Shore Productions Theatre Camp; Middle Township Performing Arts Center, 212 Bayberry Drive, Cape May Court House, $14 adults, $12 seniors, $10 kids. 609-463-1924 or MiddlePAC.net.
CAPE CUISINE - JERSEY'S JEWELS: 1 to 3 p.m.; taught by Chef Mark Kalla, head chef at Green Cuisine Restaurant in Stone Harbor; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
CAPE MAY ZOO ON WHEELS AT THE JCC: 5 to 7 p.m.; dinner, dessert and a show for the whole family; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $25 per family (up to five people), $8 individuals, free ages 2 and younger. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
EHT NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: 5 to 9 p.m.; 35th Annual Egg Harbor Township National Night Out; bounce houses, face painting, giveaways, food trucks, fireworks; Veterans Park, 2153 Ocean Heights Blvd., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-926-4119.
FAMILY MAGIC SHOW: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; magic shows for the entire family with Rich Lessig; July 31: show will take place at Rotary Park; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 6 to 8 p.m.; Ken the Magician and Jazzy Jen will be providing face painting and balloon twisting for Northfield's National Night Out; Birch Grove Park, Burton Avenue, Northfield. 609-748-2237.
NATIONAL LIGHTHOUSE DAY: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; patriotic ceremony, guest speakers, authors, artists; Hereford Inlet Lighthouse Courtyard, First and Central avenues, North Wildwood, free admission. WildwoodsNJ.com.
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: 6 to 9 p.m.; police K-9 demos, face painting, food trucks, live music, giveaways and more; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: 6 to 9 p.m.; beach games, bounce house, dunk tank, fire truck, hot dogs, candy, refreshments, prizes, giveaways, magic show and more; along the beach and promenade, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; all levels of players welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SEA ISLE CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; more than 30 vendors; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
SHIRAT HAYAM DERBY: 7 to 9:30 p.m.; select your favorite wooden horse and place your bets; Shirat Hayam Congregation, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor. 609-822-7116 or ShiratHayamNJ.org.
TECH TUESDAYS: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; music related games on the Vive, robotics to code, and more; CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
TECH WORKSHOP: APPLE DROP IN: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; with Cathy Zane; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TECH WORKSHOP: WINDOWS DROP IN: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; with Sean Farrell; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VISITING AUTHOR SERIES: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; guest author Lauren Grodstein; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
WEST CAPE MAY FARMERS MARKET: 3 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; rain or shine; live music; West Cape May Farmers Market, 732 Broadway, West Cape May. 609-884-1005 or WestCapeMay.us.
Wednesday, Aug. 8
AUTHOR LECTURE WITH JAMES FITZGERALD: 6 to 7 p.m.; James R. Fitzgerald will be speaking about his third book, "A Journey to the Center of the Mind: The 'First Ten' FBI Years (Volume 3)"; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
BOOK CLUB: 4:30 to 6 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for August: "A Piece of the World: A Novel" by Christina Baker Kline; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
GENEALOGY WORKSHOP: DNA RESEARCH: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.; with instructor Casey Zahn; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SHUFFLE & DEAL/SUPERVISED BRIDGE PLAY: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; with instructor Karen Sylvester; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL REALITY AT THE LIBRARY: FRUIT NINJA: 2 to 4 p.m.; slash away the summer heat with Fruit Ninja VR; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
Thursday, Aug. 9
ANCESTRY: GENEALOGY DATABASES AT THE LIBRARY: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; learn some tips that will help in your research; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ATLANTIC COUNTY 4-H FAIR: Aug. 9, 10, 11; 56th Atlantic County 4-H Fair; demonstrations, animals, shows, musical acts, amusement rides, pet parade, baby parade and more; 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 9, 4-H Fair Car Show; David C Wood 4-H Center & Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing, free admission, $4 parking. 609-625-0056 or 609-965-1677.
BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
FRIENDS OF THE LINWOOD ARBORETUM MEETING: 6 p.m. second Thursdays, Linwood Arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave., Linwood. 609-338-9305 or LinwoodArboretum.org.
NORTHRIDGE MAGIC SHOW: 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.; Magician Ken Northridge will be presenting his Family Magic Show; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-748-2237.
SAVOR THE FLAVOR: JUMPING FOR JACKFRUIT: 1 to 3 p.m.; learn all about the exotic jackfruit; presented by Georgia Saler, RDN; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
TECH WORKSHOP: COMPUTER SECURITY: 10 to 11 a.m.; with Sean Farrell; learn about current threats to your PC and what you can do to protect yourself; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
THRILLING THURSDAYS MOONLIGHT MOVIES IN MARGATE: 8 to 10 p.m.; showing of "La La Land" (PG-13); Public Library, beach at Huntington Avenue, Margate, free. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
ZENTANGLE: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; Patti Mazzola, a certified Zentangle instructor, will teach you the basics of the Zentangle art form; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Friday, Aug. 10
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
Saturday, Aug. 11
BRIGANTINE ART WALK: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 11, Sept. 1; third Annual Brigantine Art Walk; fine art and fine craft artists will be exhibiting and selling their works; Brigantine City Ball Park Field, Brigantine Avenue between 24th and 26th streets, Brigantine; 3 to 8 p.m. July 7, Pirates Art Festival, live music, artwork, Brigantine sea wall; free admission. 610-304-6482 or BrigantineArtWalk.WixSite.com.
Monday, Aug. 13
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 14
CREATIVE ARTS FOR ADULTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS: 1 to 2 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11, 2018; creative exploration with drawing, painting, and sculpture using various media for the developmentally disabled; Public Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 1 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 15
MEMOIR WRITING: 11 a.m. to noon third Wednesdays through Aug. 15; learn how to collect information and put your experiences into the written word; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Saturday, Aug. 18
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; for experienced and aspiring play writes; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-350-6310.
Sunday, Aug. 19
SMITHVILLE FIFE & DRUM: 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 19, Sept. 16; listen to the beautiful sounds of the Smithville Fife & Drum Corp; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
Monday, Aug. 20
BEACH BARDS POETRY & PROSE SERIES: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays through Sept. 17; Beach Bards Poetry and Prose Reading Series; presents both emerging and established poets and writers from June through September; poets will perform readings from their original works; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
Saturday, Aug. 25
FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; vendors wanted; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 30th Street and Bay Avenue, Ocean City, $25 for two spaces. 609-399-1019.
Dining out
Saturday, Aug. 4
CHICKEN BBQ: 1 to 7 p.m.; half chicken, corn on the cob, homemade baked beans and macaroni and cheese, and homemade dessert; take-out or dine-in options; Asbury United Methodist Church, 290 Asbury Road, Egg Harbor Township, $12. 609-846-5805 or AsburyInEHT.com.
KEYSTONE-BELCHER LODGE ANNUAL FISH FRY: kettle fried flounder, sides, drinks, and dessert, plus live entertainment; Keystone-Belcher Lodge, 808 Shore Road, Linwood, $12 adults, $6 kids, free ages 4 and younger. 910-340-5250.
Fundraisers
Wednesday, Aug. 1
SHARE-A-HAIRCUT: daily, Aug. 1 through 15; for every haircut purchased by or for a child up to age 18 at one of Hair Cuttery's nearly 900 salons, one free haircut certificate will be donated to a disadvantaged child locally; Hair Cuttery, 320 Consumer Square, Mays Landing. 410-986-1209 or HairCuttery.com.
Friday, Aug. 17
DESIGNER HANDBAG BINGO: 5:30 to 9 p.m.; proceeds benefit maternity care through Shore's "Campaign for Exceptional Births"; VFW Hall, 500 Bethel Road, Somers Point, $35.
For kids
Wednesday, Aug. 1
LIBRARY LEGO CLUB: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29; Legos provided; work together to design and assemble a new project each session; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
SHORE'S MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays through Oct. 3; for high school students interested in medical careers; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3748 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
ST. AUGUSTINE PREP ROWING CAMP: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30 through Aug. 3; open to male rowers ranging in age from 12 to 18; receive instruction from the programs coaching staff; Atlantic County Rowing Club, Lake Lenape West, 6303 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, $300. 609-641-8973 or Camps.Hermits.com.
SUMMER ARTS CAMP: 9 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 10; painting , mosaics , pottery crafts, separate camp for dance; for ages 6 to 11; Cultural Arts Center, 6500 Alantic Ave., Ventnor, $150 per week. 609-823-7952 or VentnorArts.org.
SUMMER PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m.; Chad Juros magician, children of all ages welcome; Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-646-2228.
TECHKIDS CODING CAMP: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Aug. 22; 5-week course offering both introductory and intermediate content; gives kids a solid foundation in computer science and coding; Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, $297. 609-705-0651 or TechKidsCamp.org.
WILDWOODS BABY PARADE: 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. registration, Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood; 6 p.m., parade starts at the Wildwoods sign at Rio Grande Avenue, travels on the boardwalk to Fox Park; rain date Aug. 2; registration is free. WildwoodsNJ.com.
Thursday, Aug. 2
CHILDREN’S BINGO: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 16; for kids ages 6 to 12 from Brigantine; also open to visitors and neighboring communities; Temple Beth Shalom, 4419 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine. 609-266-0403.
COMIC DRAWING LESSONS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 9; learn to draw your favorite characters with Marvel/DC Comics illustrator Joe Del Beato; for ages 9 to 17; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
KIDS CLUB: ARTS & CRAFTS: 4 to 5 p.m., Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, free. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
LEGO CLUB: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; come and make new friends; for ages 4 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; for ages 12-36 months; themed stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, finger plays and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 30; stories, songs and crafts for children of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SUMMERTIME ADVENTURES AT CAPE MAY TECH: 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, week of July 30; for youth ages 9 to 14 in a variety of subject areas; Cape May County Technical School, 188 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House. 609-380-0241 or CapeMayTech.com.
Friday, Aug. 3
TEEN ART WORKSHOP: CREATE A 3D LIGHTHOUSE: 1 to 3 p.m.; with Carol Anne Futrell; make a 3D lighthouse to take home; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIDEO GAMES: 11 a.m. to noon; play Nintendo Switch on the big screen; for kids of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, Aug. 4
KID'S CARNIVAL: 1 to 5 p.m.; food, fun, games, water slides, music, pony rides, arts and crafts, and more; Woodbine Lincoln Park, County Route 550, Woodbine, free. 609-778-8172.
SATURDAY STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays; for ages 3 to 7; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Sunday, Aug. 5
KIDS' SAILS ON THE AJ MEERWALD: 10 a.m. to noon, Cape May Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln Blvd., Cape May, $15-$35. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
Monday, Aug. 6
AMAZINATOR'S SUMMER STEAM CAMP: 9 a.m. to noon 3rd through 8th grade, 1 to 3 p.m. kindergarten through 2nd grade, Aug. 6 through 10; Eugene A. Tighe Middle School, 7804 Amherst Ave., Margate, $150, $195. 609-807-8326 or Amazinators.com.
GAMING EVENT: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 31; for ages 8-15; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
MAGIC SHOW AT STONE HARBOR FAMILY NIGHTS: 7 to 7:45 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; Magician Ken Northridge will be presenting his Family Magic Show at Stone Harbor Family Nights; 45-minute program includes a live rabbit production, live doves, audience volunteers and hilarious moments; Fire House, 96th Street at Fire House, Stone Harbor. 609-748-2237.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SRP MONDAY FUNDAY: KIDS' CRAFT: 10 to 11 a.m.; make your own tambourine in this fun workshop; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 7
TEEN BOOK TALK & GIVEAWAY: 11 a.m. to noon, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 8
CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION (CSI) CLASS: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; educational class limited to 7th through 12th grade students who have an interest in law enforcement or related forensic sciences; Egg Harbor Township Recreation, 5045 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $120. 609-792-9540 or NationalCSIcamp.org.
EHT PARKS AND RECREATION CSI CAMP: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; students will learn and actually work a mock crime scene investigation; Community Center, 5045 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $100. 609-272-8120 or EHTRec.com.
SUMMER PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m.; Return of the Reptiles; Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-646-2228.
Thursday, Aug. 9
END OF SUMMER READING PROGRAM PARTY: 2 to 3:30 p.m.; live turtle show, songs, dancing; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TODDLER TIME: BUTTERFLY HAND PAINTING: 1 to 2 p.m., New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
Monday, Aug. 13
PARENT AND TOT CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. second Mondays of the month; provides parents an opportunity to socialize with other new parents while kids experience a fun activity, develop fine motor skills and foster creativity; classes designed for ages 2 and younger; Milton and Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 130 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 14
CHICK-FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11; Ken the Magician will perform magic and balloon twisting and Jazzy Jen will paint faces; Chick Fil-A EHT, 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.
Golf
Tuesday, Aug. 7
GREEN TREE LADIES GOLF: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 12; afternoon league; games, fellowship and prizes; Green Tree Golf Course, 1030 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Groups
Wednesday, Aug. 1
AA: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Rooms 3 & 4. 609-463-4043.
AA MEETING: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays, St. James Lutheran Church, 1341 Mays Landing Road, Folsom. 609-561-4488 or StJamesFolsom.org.
GALLOWAY CAREGIVER SUPPORT: 10 a.m. first and third Wednesdays; for individuals caring for a loved one with medical, mental health/behavioral, disability or age-related issue to receive resources, coping skills, and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County in partnership with the Cape Atlantic Caregiver Coalition; Royal Inn Suites, 214 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-652-3800, ext. 310 or MHAAC.info.
GRIEF SUPPORT FOR WIDOWED PERSONS: 6 to 8 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 5; H.O.P.E., a non profit support group for widowed persons, will begin their 10 week summer session in Smithville, Linwood, and Swainton the first week of July; $35. 856-234-2200 or HopesNJ.org.
'TOO MUCH STUFF' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VETERANS INFORMATION SERVICES: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; Veterans Advocate Lou Green provides assistance to veterans for free; Hamilton Mall, Ruby Tuesday's entrance, 4403 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-407-1332.
WOMEN WITH DISABILITIES NETWORKING/SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays; network, find support and discuss relevant topics; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or ArtemisCIL.org.
Thursday, Aug. 2
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266 or AdultChildren.org.
BEGINNER BRIDGE LESSONS: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30, Shore Bridge Club, 201 Tilton Rd London Square Mall, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.net.
DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety and depression; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 501 Scarborough Drive, 3rd floor, Egg Harbor Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
HEART FAILURE SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Avenue, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays except July; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; share a simple meal and then conduct council business; new members welcome; Kickapoo Tribe, 30 London Avenue, Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
PERINATAL LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Avenue, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
SHORE'S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Friday, Aug. 3
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, Aug. 4
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
PARKINSON'S DISEASE SUPPORT GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. first Saturdays; hosted by the Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey; Body in Balance, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Sunday, Aug. 5
AA: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Classrooms A & B. 609-463-4043.
AL ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5. 609-463-4043.
Monday, Aug. 6
AA: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Conference Rooms 3 & 4. 609-463-4043.
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays; program for men and women who grew up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes; Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 Route 9, Marmora. 609-432-4177 or AdultChildren.org.
AL ANON: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays through Oct. 29; study of Al-Anon's 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people affected by a loved one's drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon. 856-547-0855 or NJ-Al-Anon.org.
BARIATRIC HEALTH & WELLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Avenue, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
FOOD AND BODY CHALLENGES - SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; for individuals who struggle with compulsive overeating; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
'SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM' MEETING: 6 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; for ages 16 and older LGBTQ individuals and supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Aug. 7
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
BARIATRIC HEALTH & WELLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Avenue, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 13; for anyone caring for a friend or family member; Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you'd like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
NEW AVALON ASSEMBLY CHAUTAUQUA AT THE JERSEY SHORE: 7 to 8 p.m.; Chautauqua assemblies provid education and enrichment for adults; lectures on cultural and historical topics; First United Methodist Church of Avalon, 3344 Dune Drive, Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
WORKSHOPS FOR THOSE AFFECTED BY A LOVED ONE WITH ADDICTION: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 11; weekly series for family and friends impacted by an individual's substance and mental health; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Aug. 8
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
OSTOMY SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 6 p.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Avenue, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Saturday, Aug. 11
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Monday, Aug. 13
CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); monthly support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays, Gourmet Restaurant, Pitney Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Atlantic/Cape May; support group for families and caregivers of those affected by mental illness; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
Tuesday, Aug. 14
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DISABILITY EMPOWERMENT MEETINGS: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; individuals with any type of disability meet about self-advocacy, policy action and ways to bring about change; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 15
ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; for family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer's or Dementia; led by Alysia Price, LCSW, LNHA, CALA, CDP, Administrator and Director of Social Services; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-404-4848.
'BE THERE OR BE SQUARE' BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls will be meeting to find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; offered by the Atlantic Center for Independent Living; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or MHAAC.info.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Thursday, Aug. 16
AMPOVATION: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Thursdays through October; local amputee support group; Mike Braxton, an Amputee Coalition Certified Peer Volunteer, runs the group; Bacharach Institute For Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 609-748-5250 or Bacharach.org.
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
Saturday, Aug. 18
FOR PEOPLE WITH MS: OCEAN CITY SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for people living with MS or their care partner; Ocean City Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Room 4, Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Monday, Aug. 20
FOOD AND BODY CHALLENGES: 1 to 2 p.m. third Mondays; for individuals who struggle with undereating; meet to discuss meticulously counting calories, compulsive exercising, making yourself sick and other topics; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Aug. 28
PROGRAM FOR THOSE WITH DEMENTIA: 1 to 2:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through Nov. 30; The Memory Café, a free program for people living with dementia offered by Angelic Palliative & Hospice Care, Brookdale of Cape May, Jewish Family Services and Right at Home, and the Alzheimer's Association; Cape May County Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas, free. 609-355-6202.
Tuesday, Aug. 21
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, Sept. 6
GARDEN CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: 7 to 9 p.m. first Thursdays except July and August; Community Center, JFK and Park Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-6817.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Aug. 1
ATLANTICARE BREASTFEEDING CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona, $20. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
BOOT CAMP FITNESS AT BYRNE PLAZA: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Aug. 31; hosted by Atilas Gym; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5. 609-729-2050 or DOOWW.com.
CENTER FOR CHILDBIRTH TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 26, 2018; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
TEMPERATE YOGA: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29, Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443 or EnlightnedCafe.org.
'TOO MUCH STUFF?' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ZUMBA FITNESS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 2
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 20, 2018, Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Friday, Aug. 3
GENTLE/BEGINNER'S YOGA: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 31; join Kristen as she goes through slower paced vinyasa flow; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or EnlightenedCafe.org.
GENTLE FLOW BEGINNER'S YOGA: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 31, Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443 or EnlightnedCafe.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 21, 2018; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, Aug. 4
BAPTISTE YOGA: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 4; for teens and adults; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration requested. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LADYBUG YOGA: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 4; for ages 6 to 10; bring your own yoga mat and water bottle; Atlantic County Library System/Ventnor, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1, Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City, $10 donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Sunday, Aug. 5
ESSENTIAL OILS WORKSHOP: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 12; presented by Stacie Byers; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443 or EnlightenedCafe.org.
KIDNEY DONATION AWARENESS EVENT: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; presented by Renewal; facilitates and coordinates live donor kidney transplants while providing support to donors and their families; Chai Center, 6605 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-482-3636 or Renewal.org.
Monday, Aug. 6
6-WEEK CHILDBIRTH CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona, $100. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 7
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA NIDRA - A GUIDED MEDITATION: 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays through July 27, Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-270-4443 or EnlightenedCafe.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 9
IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 10:30 a.m. second Thursdays; meeting for individuals who have a family member living with mental illness; offered by Intensive Family Support Services of the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NECK AND SPINE SURGERY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m. second Thursdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Cape May Court House Campus, 106 Court House - South Dennis Road, Suite 200, 2nd Floor, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Friday, Aug. 10
SENIORS FITNESS AND DANCE: 3 to 4 p.m. second Fridays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, Aug. 11
YOGA FOR LIFE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every other Saturday through Aug. 25; for adults and teens; bring a mat or towel; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, $5, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Monday, Aug. 13
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 15
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; for individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; offered by the Atlantic Center for Independent Living; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or MHAAC.info.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
Saturday, Aug. 18
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Tuesday, Aug. 28
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
NUTRITION FOR ADULTS: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; hosted by AtlantiCare; addresses subjects relevant to seniors; lunch provided; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-7010.
Music
Wednesday, Aug. 1
ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: 9 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 22; activities, music, and fun catered to ages 14 to 20; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
Thursday, Aug. 2
MELISSA MANCHESTER: 7 to 9 p.m.; Grammy-award winning singer/songwriter; Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $65. 609-822-1167, ext. 0 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Friday, Aug. 3
JOHN WALTER CAPE COMMUNITY BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 28; open mic night for all musicians; jam with others or go solo; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City. 609-270-4443.
Saturday, Aug. 4
FABULOUS SILVER WINGS: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
'SINATRA' STARRING PETER OPRISKO: 7 to 9 p.m.; tribute to Sinatra by Linda Gentille and the Jersey Shore Pops; Middle Township Performing Arts Center, 212 Bayberry Drive, Cape May Court House, $25-$40. 856-816-5807 or JerseyShorePops.org.
Sunday, Aug. 5
CONCERTS IN THE PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 5, 12; presented by the City of Absecon; food available at concession stand; bring blank or chair; Heritage Park, Absecon, free admission. 609-641-0663 or AbseconNJ.Gov.
GINA ROCHE: 8 to 9:15 p.m.; hosted by Cape May Jazz Vespers; First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, 500 Hughes St., Cape May, $10 min donation requested. 609-846-3979 or CapeMayJazzVespers.com.
MAURA McKINNEY MASTRO: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
SUMMER SOUNDS: FREE LIVE MUSIC: noon to 3 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 26; outdoor concerts by the pond gazebo; wine and light snacks for purchase; Renault Winery Resort & Golf, 72 Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-965-2111 or RenaultWinery.com.
Monday, Aug. 6
GINA ROCHE JAZZ QUINTET: 6 to 7 p.m., Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SUITE INSPIRATION: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 7
TUESDAYS AT THE TOWER: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; bring your beach chairs and be entertained; beer and wine garden sponsored by the Stone Harbor Chamber of Commerce; Borough of Stone Harbor, 95th Street and Second Avenue, Stone Harbor, free. 609-368-1751 or SHNJ.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 8
THE BOX TOPS: 8 to 9:30 p.m.; part of Cape May Summer Concert Series; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $48. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 15
JOHN WALTER CAPE COMMUNITY BAND: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.
Thursday, Aug. 16
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP FREE SUMMER CONCERTS: 6 p.m., Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex, 7 Fulling Mill Road, Rio Grande. MiddleTownship.com.
Religion
Wednesday, Aug. 1
BIBLE STUDY: 7 p.m. Wednesdays or 10 a.m. Thursdays; discuss the movie/book "The Shack"; all welcome; Lifegate Church, 296 Bethel Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2075 or LifegateNJ.org.
'EXPLORE GOD' DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays; Price Hall, Academy and Seashore Roads, Cape May; open to all. 609-889-3538 or email robriehl@verizon.net.
Thursday, Aug. 2
BIBLES & BAGELS ON THE BEACH: 7:45 to 9 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 9; Rev. Diane Pacione and Carol Thompson from Seaville United Methodist Church will co-lead a Bible study, diving into Adam Hamilton's "Unafraid"; Sea Isle City Promenade Pavilion, Promenade and the beach, Sea Isle City. 609-624-9019 or SeavilleUMC.com.
REVIVAL: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 2 and 3; guest pastor the Rev. John Pealer of Heavesway Baptist Church; all welcome; Salem United Methodist Church, 815 S. Main St., Pleasantville. 609-646-2220.
Sunday, Aug. 5
SONGS BY THE SEA: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Jewish rock, pop, folk and soul; with Rebecca Schoffer and Sammy Sags; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, $20. 609-822-7116 or ShiratHayamNJ.org.
SUNDAY BEACH CHURCH SERVICE: 8 to 8:30 a.m. Aug. 5, 12,19, 26, Margate Pavilion behind the library, Margate. 609-665-1711.
Friday, Aug. 17
BETH ISRAEL'S BEACH SERVICES: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; bring your own beach chair, come in your flip-flops and dip your toes in the sand; beach at Huntington Avenue, Margate. 609-641-3600 or BethIsraelNorthfield.org.
Friday, Aug. 24
SHABBAT ON THE BEACH IN CAPE MAY: 6 to 7 p.m.; join Rabbi Ron Isaacs and Beth Judah Wildwood for an uplifting service on the beach in Cape May; weather permitting; bring a beach chair; beach across from the Montreal Beach Resort, 1025 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-522-7541.
Reunions
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 11; 50th reunion; Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. AtlanticCityHighSchoolClassof1968-50thReunion.MyEvent.com.
HOLY SPIRIT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18; 50th reunion; Maynard's Cafe, 9306 Amherst Ave., Margate. 609-927-5092.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1971: 8 p.m. Aug. 18; 65th birthday celebration for all members of Class of 1971; Smithville Inn, Galloway Township; $45. Call David Goodelman at 609-674-8873 or email ACHigh1971@gmail.com.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1948: Aug. 18; 40th year reunion with picnic at home of Marion Boney. RSVP 609-641-5203 or 609-641-2416.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1998: Aug. 24 and 25; 20th year reunion; 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 24 at Wonder Bar, 3701 Sunset Ave., $35-$50; 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Raleigh Avenue Beach Take Over. RSVP facebook.com/ACHSClassof1998 or visit achs1998.eventbrite.com.
VENTNOR AVENUE SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: Sept. 15; 50th reunion; looking for former students; email vasclassof1968@gmail.com.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15; 50th reunion; Avalon Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9, Cape May Court House; looking for classmates to update address book. 609 408-4950.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $40-$50. andiade6@yahoo.com or cvr534@aol.com.
OCEAN CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 13; 50th reunion; Flanders Hotel, 719 E. 11th St., Ocean City. 609-226-9202 or OceanCityHighClassof1968.MyEvent.com.
Trips
PHILLIES VS. MARLINS GAME: 5 to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 2; hosted by the Somers Point Rotary Club; bus leaves at 5 p.m. from The Doc's Place in Somers Point; $85. 609-703-6767.
BUS TRIP TO SEE SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER: Aug. 9; hosted by ORT Ocean View Chapter; Surflight Theater on Long Beach Island; RSVP by calling Joan at 609-926-3606.
'JESUS' AT SIGHT & SOUND: Aug. 22; bus trip to Sight & Sound theater in Lancaster, PA; cost includes show lunch at Hershey Farm, bus and tips; Bus Departs OLPH at 8 a.m., 146 S. Pitney Road, Galloway, St. Nicholas at 8:30 a.m., 525 St. Louis Ave., EHC; $135. 609-334-4893.
BUS TRIP TO PHILLIES GAME: Sept. 15; 4:30 p.m. departure from church; Phillies are playing the Miami Marlins; night is themed "German food and entertainment" and includes a $12 concession credit; Tuckahoe United Methodist Church, 112 Route 49, Tuckahoe; $107. 609-383-1880, ask for travel center.
TRIP TO 'ENCHANTING ISRAEL': 10 day, 8 night trip to Israel, Sept. 30 to Oct. 9; hosted by Brigantine C.E.R.; rates are $4,295 double occupancy, $4,277 triple occupancy and $5,783 single occupancy. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
SEE FALL FOLIAGE BY TRAIN: Oct. 7-10; hosted by Forever Young Club at Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, Wildwood; bus trip includes three nights' lodging at the Holiday Inn Express, White Water Junction, Vermont, breakfasts and dinners. The visit to New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts includes three train excursions, visits to Flume Gorge, Hildene Estate Gardens, Scenic Route 100, Vermont Country Store, Norman Rockwell Museum, New Hampshire Maple Experience and Historic Red Lion Inn. The price of $629 double includes taxes, baggage handling and all tips. For information, call Phyllis at 609-425-9523.
BUS TRIP TO METROPOLITAN OPERA: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 13; see Samson et Dalila at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City; hosted by Beth Israel of Northfield; starts at $110; reservations required by Aug. 15. 609-432-2983 or cantor@cbinorthfield.org.
TRIP TO NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND: Oct. 22-25; hosted by Brigantine CER; price ranges from $750 to $1,110. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
BANGKOK, BALI, HONG KONG & SINGAPORE: Jan. 7 through 21, 2019; Southeast Asia Experience trip; includes round trip airfare and deluxe hotels; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz JCC; $4,200 through Aug. 1. 609-822-1167.
KATZ JCC COMMUNITY TRIP TO SOUTH AFRICA: March 11 through 19, 2019; experience the wonders of Cape Town and Krueger National Park; $3,600 per person includes round trip airfare from JFK to Cape Town aboard South African Air, accommodations in premier hotels, eight meals, intra-Africa transportation, daily tours and Krueger Park safaris. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.