South Jersey Event Listing

Events
Wednesday, Dec. 5
ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE: daily through Dec. 31; ongoing book sale; find readable treasures at a bargain; benefits the Atlantic County Library Foundation; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CAPE MAY'S HOLIDAY SEASON: daily Nov. 16 through Jan. 1, 2019; special holiday tours and events including Holiday Preview Weekend (Nov. 16-18), 45th Annual Christmas Candlelight House Tours (Dec. 1, 8, 15), Plus Lamplighter Christmas Tours, Ghosts of Christmas Past Trolley Rides, Physick Family Christmas House Tours, Holiday Inns Tours, Holiday Lights Trolley Rides, Santa's Trolley Rides, Breakfast with Santa, and more; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAMES: 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 6:30 to 9:45 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Shore Bridge Club, London Square and Tilton Road, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.com.
'FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE': 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
FREE FACIALS & MAKEOVERS: 2 to 4 p.m.; experience includes a customized anti-aging skin care makeover, a quick and easy makeup look, and an exfoliation treatment for your hands and lips; Michelle Brown started working with Mary Kay Business at the end of April 2018; Upper Cape Library, 2050 Route 631, Petersburg. 609-463-6386.
GIVING TREE: daily through Dec. 19; take a tag from the Giving Tree in Carousel Court, shop for the gift, and donate it at Customer Service; the Atlantic City Rotary Club will wrap and donate the gifts to the Robins' Next Santa's Workshop to be distributed to kids in need this holiday season; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
HOLIDAY GIFT WRAPPING: daily through Dec. 24; benefits South Jersey Gilda's Club and RNS Cancer & Heart Fund; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, donations. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
HOLIDAY MODEL TRAIN DISPLAY: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and Sundays through Dec. 30; hosted by Atlantic Shore Model Railroaders; more than 90 square feet and contains multiple lighted buildings, operating features, and three operating train lines; Absecon City Hall, 500 Mill Road, Absecon, free. 609-646-7940.
KIWANIS CLUB OF CAPE MAY: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays; meeting, dinner; Kiwanis Club of Cape May, 1041 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-972-6710 or CapeMayKiwanis.com.
ON-LINE JOB APPLICATION BASICS FOR SENIORS: 9:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through Wednesdays; seniors who are having difficulty applying for jobs online, creating or updating a Resume and Cover Letter should attend this training series; T.Byrd Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, $10 each session. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
PHOTOS WITH SANTA: daily through Dec. 24; receive 20% off photo packages every Tuesday; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, pricing varies. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
POTTERY AND MOSAICS CHRISTMAS MARKET: 7 to 8:30 p.m. daily through Dec. 15; Ocean City Arts Center Pottery and Mosaic Students host a Christmas Market with gifts for sale starting at $5; jewelry, dinnerware, home decor, outdoor decor, Christmas decorations, mugs, cups, and more; Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-7628 or OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
SAFARI: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; with Cathy Zane; learn web searching, bookmarking, private browsing and other applications; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
'UNEMPLOYED, UNDEREMPLOYED - GET FREE TRAINING GRANT': 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Wednesdays; those recently laid off or only working 20 hours or less could qualify for a free training grant to become certified in Microsoft Office Professional; T.Byrd Training Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, free, reservations required. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
VETERANS' ADVOCATE: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. first Wednesdays; Wilmington VA Southern New Jersey Outreach Team provides information and enrollment for Veterans and their Veteran Affairs Healthcare; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
'WALK IN WEDNESDAY': 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 26; bring your mobile device, from fitbit to iphone, and you will receive up to 30 minutes of tech help on a first-come, first-served basis; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
'WREATH AROUND THE HOLIDAYS': 6 to 7:30 p.m.; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Dec. 6
'ART WORKSHOP: SNOWMAN MOSAIC': 10 a.m. to noon; with Michele Pasciullo; create a unique mosaic snowman just in time for the holidays; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
BOOK CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. first Thursdays through Dec. 6; for adults; November book: "Before the Fall" by Noah Hawley; December book: "In the Unlikely Event" by Judy Blume; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CHRISTMAS TREE SALE: 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Dec. 23; the Youth Group of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Linwood is selling hundreds of high quality, fresh-cut Christmas trees; proceeds benefit local Catholic charities; Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Wabash and Poplar avenues, Linwood. 609-927-1154.
COUPONING CLUB: 4:30 to 6 p.m.; learn how to shop and save money with coupons; open to all families of Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376.
COMPUTER BASICS: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; for adults; learn about the keyboard, mouse, monitor, and use menus and toolbars; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m.; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
GAME NIGHT FOR ADULTS: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; learn and play games of many types; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
'GHOSTS OF COLD SPRING': 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 13, 20; gather round the fireplace with local physic medium Bob Bitting as he discusses the history of Cold Spring like you've never heard it before; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $20. 609-898-2300.
GIRLS NIGHT OUT: 6 to 8 p.m.; each store will be running its own promotion, from discounts to food tastings; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999.
HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Jan. 6, 2019; watch as over 100 Christmas trees magically float on Lake Meone and blink to the music; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
'IRISH DANCING — A CASUAL APPROACH': 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-398-8636.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
'LIGHT THE TREE OF HOPE': 6 to 8 p.m.; inspirational tree lighting, ornament hanging and holiday reception; light refreshments; Cape Assist, 3819 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood; ornaments range from $10 to $100. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
MEMOIR DISCUSSION: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 27; learn about creating your memoirs; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
MEMORIAL TREE LIGHTING SERVICE: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; service is for anyone who is dealing with grief during the holidays; Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, free. 609-382-3955 or JeffriesAndKeates.com.
SHUFFLE AND DEAL/INSTRUCTIONAL PLAY: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays; have fun playing bridge while learning some new conventions; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, $8. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays; players of all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
WINTER DANCE SHOWCASE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 7; Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts presents the 2018 Winter Dance Showcase; performance is based on the classic Nutcracker with a twist; Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts, 413 New Road, Somers Point, $8, $10. 609-926-7694 or Chartertech.org.
Friday, Dec. 7
19TH ANNUAL TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; sing-alongs, holiday music, Santa Claus, snacks, beverages; support the local Food Bank by bringing canned food or a non-perishable item; Buena Vista Township Municipal Building, 890 Harding Highway, Buena. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
CHRISTMAS ON THE PLAZA: 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 8; family entertainment including ice skating, food and craft vendors, beer garden, Christmas music, fire pits and more; Dec. 7: annual Jaycees Christmas Parade from Byrne Plaza, tree lighting; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
CYBER COUPONING WORKSHOP: 5 to 6 p.m.; learn online savings techniques and tricks; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or EventBrite.com.
FREE FACIALS & MAKE OVERS: 2 to 4 p.m.; includes a customized anti-aging skin care makeover, quick and easy makeup look, and an exfoliation treatment for your hands and lips; presented by Michelle Brown; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
HOLIDAY SHOPPING EVENT: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; shopping vendors with items such as homemade crafts, clothes, jewelry, accessories, brands such as Lularoe and Mary Kay; food vendors; event is a National Junior Honor Society Fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House; Elementary/Middle School, 165 Academy Road, Dennisville. 609-861-2821.
KNITTING CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through Dec. 21; for all ages; for needlework crafters of all kinds; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 28; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
WINTER BOOK SALE: 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 8; hosted by the Friends and Volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library; shop for books, CD's and more as great holiday gifts; Public Library Atrium, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 609-398-0439 or FriendsVolunteersOCFPL.com.
Saturday, Dec. 8
11TH ANNUAL COOKIE WALK: 9 a.m. to noon; 11th Grace Lutheran Annual Cookie Walk; grab a bakery box and select homemade cookies to fill it for just $8 per lb; Grace Lutheran Church Social Hall, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-4312-7069 or 609-233-4156 or GraceLutheranSPNJ.org.
BETH JUDAH WILDWOOD'S HANUKKAH IN CAPE MAY: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; uplifting Hanukkah celebration including the lighting of the hanukkiah, fellowship, song and traditional holiday snacks; Washington Street Mall, 421 Washington St. Mall, Cape May, free. 609-522-7541.
BREAKFAST W/SANTA: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.; Santa, Mrs. Claus, and even some Elves will be in the Food Court having breakfast with all the good girls and boys; food provided by Atlantic Cape Community College Academy of Culinary Arts; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, $6. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 29; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CHRISTMAS CANDLELIGHT HOUSE TOUR: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 8, 15; self-guided walking tour featuring homes, inns, hotels and churches decorated for the holidays; caroling, strolling musicians and good old-fashioned cheer; warm beverages and traditional treats; presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC); Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-5404 or 800-275-4278 or CapeMayMAC.org.
CREATIVE COLORING FOR ADULTS: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 29; for adults; materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; with Sean Farrell; for help with questions regarding your computer, phone, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
HOLIDAY ART & CRAFT SHOW: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; local artists and vendors; handmade pottery, jewelry, fibers, candles, clothing, mosaics and more; Ventnor City Cultural Arts Center, 6500 Alantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-1973 or VentnorArts.org.
HOLIDAY CRAFT SHOW: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; hosted by the Oakcrest Dance Booster Club; featuring shopping, food and raffles; Oakcrest High School, 1824 Dr. Dennis Foreman Drive, Mays Landing. 609-625-0038.
HOLIDAY WEEKENDS IN HISTORIC SMITHVILLE: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 23; Magical Talking Tree, Christmas train rides, story times; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
MAYS LANDING HOLIDAY HOUSE TOUR: 5 to 9 p.m.; Hamilton Historical Society presents the Mays Landing Holiday House Tour 2018; walk will begin at the Presbyterian Church on Main Street, Mays Landing; $12 advance, $15 day of. 609-335-1006 or HamiltonHistorical.org.
OAKCREST DANCE BOOSTERS CRAFT SHOW: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; annual Christmas Craft Show; Oakcrest High School, 1824 Dr. Dennis Foreman Dr., Mays Landing. 609-204-1179.
OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 29; bring your friends and pick from games including Canasta, Pinochle, Scrabble and Mah Jong; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SEA ISLE CITY HOLIDAY STROLL: all day; shopping sales and specials, entertainment, crafts; meet and greets with Spiderman, Mickey Mouse, Mary Poppins, Sofia the First and Santa; various locations in Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
WINTER CRAFTS AND HOLIDAY PORTRAITS: 1 to 2 p.m.; dive into a fun day of winter crafts and bring your family along; free holiday photo; open to all families of Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
Sunday, Dec. 9
NICK FEDEROFF COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION: noon to 3 p.m.; Cape May Police Department and their families volunteer with local businesses and citizens to provide a day full of numerous activities, prizes, refreshments, face painting and photos with Santa; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9539 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Monday, Dec. 10
EMAIL BASICS: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; for adults; participants must be experienced using the mouse, keyboard, and access to e-mail password; learn how to create messages, attach files and organize your email; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 31; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
PET PHOTOS WITH SANTA: Mondays through Dec. 24; bring your pets to take photos with Santa; benefits Atlantic County SPCA; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 11
BOOK DISCUSSION: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CHESS CLUB: 4 to 7 p.m. every other Tuesday through Dec. 11; for all ages; Atlantic County Library , 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CHICK FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through May 14, 2019; Ken the Magician and Jazzy Jen will be entertaining patron's at Chick fil-A's Family night; Chick Fil-A (next to Wal-Mart), 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
COMPUTER HELP AT THE LIBRARY: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CREATIVE ARTS FOR ADULTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS: 1 to 2 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11, 2018; creative exploration with drawing, painting, and sculpture using various media for the developmentally disabled; Public Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
DATABASE OF THE MONTH - 'NOVELIST': 6 to 7 p.m.; for adults; participants must be experienced using the mouse and keyboard; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Cathy Zane; help with questions regarding your computer, iPhone, iPad, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
'HOW TO CROCHET' FOR ABSOLUTE BEGINNERS: 2 to 3 p.m. every other Tuesday through Dec. 11; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
KNITWITS: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 26; instructor will be on hand to teach beginner knit or crochet; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
'MAKE YOUR OWN SPECIAL CHRISTMAS SOAP': 10 a.m. to noon; Dee Mason of Perch Cove Soap Co will teach you how make Gingerbread man soap and other fun Christmas soaps; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest, $8. 609-463-6386.
PCF COMMUNITY NIGHT WITH METEOROLOGIST JOE MARTUCCI: 7 to 8 p.m.; hosted by the Patcong Creek Foundation; speaker will be Joe Martucci, meteorologist with The Press of Atlantic City; light refreshments; Seashore Science Center, 599 Marks Road, Somers Point, free. 609-233-8935 or PatcongCreekFoundation.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 18; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
TUESDAY TASTINGS: 6 to 7 p.m.; Stir It Up Catering will be presenting a signature salad with butternut squash, pomegranate and kale; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.
'WINTER HOME PREPARATION CHECKLIST: A PRESENTATION': 6 to 7 p.m.; gives an overview of winterizing the various systems of your home; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or EventBrite.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 12
BAKING WITH CHEF LINDA SCHWARTZ: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; with Chef Linda Schwartz; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
COMMUNITY FIRST TREE LIGHTING EVENT: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Somers Point-Community First, a local volunteer organization, is inviting local community members to join in a festive holiday celebration and tree lighting; local local families and businesses that would like to "adopt" and add to the holiday spirit by decorating their tree are invited to do so; live music, hot drinks, refreshments; Shore Medical Center, Bay Avenue, Somers Point. 609-653-3527.
MOVIE NIGHT PRESENTS: 'BOOK CLUB': 6 to 8 p.m.; 2018 American romantic comedy film directed by Bill Holderman, in his directorial debut, and written by Holderman and Erin Simms; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
'SEAS & GREETINGS' OPEN HOUSE: 6 to 9 p.m.; view the sensational SEASonal Light display, help decorate the giving tree, enjoy s'mores and cider by the bonfire, make an ornament, and more; Nature Center of Cape May, 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. 609-427-3045 or NJAudubon.org.
Thursday, Dec. 13
'A NOVEL IDEA' BOOK CLUB: 10:30 a.m. to noon second Thursdays through Dec. 13; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 2:30 to 4 p.m.; with Sean Farrell; drop in to this open forum workshop for help with questions regarding your computer, phone, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
FRIENDS OF THE LINWOOD ARBORETUM MEETING: 6 p.m. second Thursdays, Linwood Arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave., Linwood. 609-338-9305 or LinwoodArboretum.org.
SAVOR THE FLAVOR: INDIAN CUISINE: 1 to 3 p.m.; taught by Georgia Saler, RDN, experienced Registered Dietitian/Nutritionist; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
SECOND THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Thursdays through Dec. 13; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SECOND THURSDAY DIY FOR ADULTS: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8, Dec. 13; for adults; November: Harvest theme craft; December: Holiday theme craft; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, Dec. 14
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
Saturday, Dec. 15
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
'KNIGHTS OF THE SQUARE TABLE': 2 to 3 p.m. every other Saturday through Dec. 1; chess club for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; for experienced and aspiring playwrights and actors; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-350-6310.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
PLEASANTVILLE PAGE TURNERS: 1:30 to 3 p.m.; for adults and teens; relaxing afternoon discussing some of your favorite books; light snacks will be served; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-0771 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
'BE THERE OR BE SQUARE' BOOKS CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Thursday, Dec. 20
THIRD THURSDAY FAMILY GAME NIGHT: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Thursdays through Dec. 20; Scrabble, Monopoly Junior and more; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-0771 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, Dec. 29
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10 p.m. last Saturdays; Irish Ceili with dancing to music by the Mike Garvin Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith and guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, First Street and Pennslyvania Avenue, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Friday, Jan. 25
2019 GREEK WINTER FEAST: 5 to 10 p.m. Jan. 25, noon to 11 p.m. Jan. 26, noon to 8 p.m. Jan. 27; dancing, food, music, kids activities, tours, raffle; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Dining out
Tuesday, Dec. 11
UPPER TWP. HISTORICAL SOCIETY CHRISTMAS DINNER: 6 to 8 p.m.; HPSUT members and guests are welcome; Tuckahoe Inn, 1 Harbor Road, Marmora, $30. 609-464-0920 or UpperTwpHistory.org.
Thursday, Dec. 13
JCC MAHJONG BRUNCHES: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 26, Dec. 13; chance to meet other Mahjong and card players in the community; all players and skill levels are welcome; Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; up to one week before: $14 members, $18 guests; after one week before: $18 members, $22 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Saturday, Jan. 5
OPEN HOUSE MINI-BREAKFAST: 9 to 11 a.m. first Saturdays; mini-breakfast and fellowship; visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus for children and young teens; Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Route 9 and Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-296-3585.
Fundraisers
Wednesday, Dec. 5
HOLLY DAY LUNCHEON: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; annual holiday luncheon and fundraiser benefiting ARMC Mainland Auxiliary; Carriage House, 25 South Pitney Road, Galloway Township, $50, registration requested. 888-569-1000.
Saturday, Dec. 8
BEACON ANIMAL RESCUE DAY AT FISCHER FLOWERS WITH SANTA PAWS: noon to 2 p.m.; benefits Beacon Animal Rescue; bring one donation item for Beacon, and receive a $20 Fischer Flowers gift card and a free photo with Santa Paws and your pet; Fischer Flowers, 2322 Shore Road, Linwood, bring an item for Beacon Animal Shelter. 609-390-7946.
DESIGNER BAG BINGO: 6 to 10 p.m.; hosted by Belleplain VFW Post 6257; 15 games for bags, a 50/50 and raffle drawings for gift baskets and door prizes; food and beverages for sale; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $25. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, Dec. 15
COOKIE FOR KIDZ: 9 a.m. until sell out; benefits The Alcove Center for Grieving Children & Families; purchase homemade cookies at $8 per pound; Northfield Community School, 2000 New Road, Northfield. 609-484-1133.
For kids
Wednesday, Dec. 5
CRAFT TO GO: daily through Dec. 21; for teens; grab the monthly craft; instructions and materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 12; for ages 6 to 36 months; stories, rhymes and songs with your little one, designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 12; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear fun stories and make a cool craft; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
'SING OUT LOUD IN YOUR HOLIDAY PAJAMAS': 6:30 to 8 p.m.; for ages 2 1/2 and older; celebrate the holidays with cookies, hot chocolate, fun holiday stories and joyful music; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ST. MARY'S CHURCH HOMEWORK HELP AND ENGLISH LEARNERS CLASS: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 6, 2019; homework help for kids in grades kindergarten through 6th grade; St. Mary's Church, 118 Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-1604 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
STORY HOUR: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Dec. 12; singing, stories and a craft; ages 3 and 4 on Tuesdays, ages 2 and younger Wednesdays; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
TODDLER STORYTIME: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 12; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; bring your little ones to hear stories and sing songs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TOT TALES: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 12; for ages 1 to 4; stories, songs and an easy craft; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Dec. 6
KIDS CLUB: ARTS & CRAFTS: 4 to 5 p.m.; make a festive holiday craft to add to your holiday decor; supplies provided; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, free. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 20; for ages 12 to 36 months; themed stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, finger plays and more; designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STEM CHALLENGE DAY: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Nov. 1, Dec. 6; for ages of 6 to 12; explore STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) and let creativity come alive; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SUPER HEROES FOR SUPER KIDS BOOK CLUB: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first Thursdays through Dec. 6; for ages 8 to 12; enjoy all the excitement of our favorite super heroes while discussing superhuman books and nibbling on tasty snacks; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TODDLER STORYTIME: 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 20; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; bring your little ones to hear stories and sing songs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TODDLER TIME: SNOWFLAKE CRAFT: 1 to 2 p.m.; bring your toddler for a fun afternoon of arts and crafts, snacks and making beautiful snowflakes; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or EventBrite.com.
Friday, Dec. 7
STORYTIME WITH MISS BONNIE: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 21; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, Dec. 8
GINGERBREAD PLAYHOUSE: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; for ages 3 to 6; must be accompanied by an adult; color a kid-sized cardboard gingerbread house, work together to construct it; enjoy real gingerbread and cocoa; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
HISTORY EXPLORERS: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 10-14; visit fun destinations through books, costumes, and themed activities; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
JCPENNEY KIDS ZONE: 11 a.m. to noon; bring the kids to make their own Nerf target; supplies provided; Kids' Dept on the Upper Level of JCPenney, Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, free. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
SANTA'S FAMILY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the zoo for photo opportunities; crafts, candy, music, scavenger hunt and more; Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House, free. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.
SATURDAY STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays; for ages 3 to 7; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 29; for ages 3 to 6; children must be accompanied by an adult; Mstories, songs, rhymes and movement while building language and literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sunday, Dec. 9
KIDZ CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION: 4 to 5 p.m.; hour of games, prizes and a special Christmas story; Crossroads Fellowship, 101 N. First St., Pleasantville. 609-407-1750 or CrossNJ.org/Kidz.
SENSORY FRIENDLY SANTA: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 2, 9; sensory-friendly event allowing families with special needs children to experience the tradition of visiting Santa at their own pace; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing; visits with Santa are free, photo pricing varies; reservations required. 609-646-8326 or ShopHamilton.com.
YOUTH SUNDAY SCHOOL: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sundays through June 9, 2019; for youth ages 3 to 18; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $25. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Monday, Dec. 10
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Dec. 17; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Mondays through Dec. 10; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TEEN POETRY SLAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m.; for ages 12-17; no costumes, props or music; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE CLASSES: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays through June 5, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $250. 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 11
CHICK-FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11; Ken the Magician will perform magic and balloon twisting and Jazzy Jen will paint faces; Chick Fil-A EHT, 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.
FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every other Tuesday through Dec. 11; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to Cody, Erin, or Freedom--therapy dogs who love sharing stories with children; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
'GIRLS WHO CODE' JUNIOR: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 27; learn the basics of coding; for girls in grades 3rd through 5th; CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
KIDS CLUB: STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon; for all with Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa stories and sensory activities; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 11; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear fun stories and make a cool craft; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; stories, songs and crafts for children of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SWITCH IT UP & KIDS GAMING HOUR: 5 to 6 p.m.; for ages 5-12; Nintendo Switch and other games available for play; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 12
SLEEPY STORYTIME: 7 to 7:30 p.m.; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; listen to sweet bedtime stories before heading off to bed; come in your jammies and don't forget your blankie; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY STEMDAY: 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.; for ages 5-12; xplore the wonderful world of STEM -- Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration requested. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Dec. 13
BINGO AND BOARD GAME FAMILY NIGHT: 4 to 5 p.m. second Thursdays through Dec. 13; for ages 5 to 12 and their caregivers; family night of bingo and board games; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LEGO MOVIE CLUB: 4 to 5 p.m.; for ages 6 to 10; themed activities conclude with filming a movie; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SPECIAL HOLIDAY SING-ALONG WITH GRANDFATHER JOE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for all ages; light refreshments; holiday season singing-along with Grandfather Joe; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every other Tuesday through Dec. 18; for ages 6-14; read a story to therapy dogs, Freedom, Erin, & Cody, who love sharing stories with children; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Dec. 20
TEEN ADVISORY BOARD (TAB): 4 to 5 p.m.; for ages 13 to 18; volunteering opportunity for teens where they recommend books and events they'd like to see at the library; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Dec. 27
EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.
'GET IN KAHOOTS WITH YOUR LIBRARY': 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29, Dec. 27; for ages 12 to 16; join the fun of turning your favorite books into games; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Groups
Wednesday, Dec. 5
AA: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Rooms 3 & 4, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
BRAIN TUMOR SUPPORT GROUP: 5 to 5:45 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, New Café, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
GALLOWAY CAREGIVER SUPPORT: 10 a.m. first and third Wednesdays; for individuals caring for a loved one with medical, mental health/behavioral, disability or age-related issue to receive resources, coping skills, and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County in partnership with the Cape Atlantic Caregiver Coalition; Royal Inn Suites, 214 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-652-3800, ext. 310 or MHAAC.info.
GRIEF SUPPORT FOR WIDOWED PERSONS: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 5; meeting of H.O.P.E., a non profit support group for widowed persons; Emmaus United Methodist Church, 706 E Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 856-234-2200 or HopesNJ.org.
HISTORY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Conrad Weiler; "We Were the Lucky Ones" by Georgia Hunter; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
STROKE SURVIVOR AND CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 4:45 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus , 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, New Café, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
'TOO MUCH STUFF' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
WOMEN WITH DISABILITIES NETWORKING/SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays; network, find support and discuss relevant topics; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or ArtemisCIL.org.
Thursday, Dec. 6
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266 or AdultChildren.org.
ALZHEIMER'S COMMUNITY FORUM: 10 a.m. to noon; sponsored by The Alzheimer's Association; presenting information about Alzheimer's, dementia and memory loss and how the Alzheimer's Association can help; light refreshments served; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Somers Point; free. RSVP by calling Sharon Jarnette at 800-272-3900.
DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety and depression; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 501 Scarborough Drive, 3rd floor, Egg Harbor Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
GRIEF SUPPORT FOR WIDOWED PERSONS: 11 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 6, Holy Redeemer Health System, 1801 North Route 9, Swainton, $35. 856-234-2200 or HopesNJ.org.
HEART FAILURE SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; open to those who have been diagnosed with heart failure and their loved ones; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays except July; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; share a simple meal and then conduct council business; new members welcome; Kickapoo Tribe, 30 London Avenue, Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD KIWANIS CLUB: 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays; welcoming past and prospective members for fellowship and community volunteerism; Atlantic City Country Club, I Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. 609-470-1032.
PERINATAL LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Egg Harbor Township Campus, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Gilda's Club Living Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
SEASHORE PURLS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; knitting, crocheting and socializing; Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine. 609-266-1751.
SHORE'S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Friday, Dec. 7
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, Dec. 8
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Sunday, Dec. 9
AA: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Classrooms A & B, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, Dec. 10
AA: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Conference Rooms 3 & 4, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Jan. 28; program for men and women who grew up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes; Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 Route 9, Marmora. 609-432-4177 or AdultChildren.org.
AL ANON: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon's 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one's drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays, Gourmet Restaurant, Pitney Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
MOVIE NIGHT: 'BOOK CLUB': 6 to 8 p.m., Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); monthly support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Atlantic/Cape May; support group for families and caregivers of those affected by mental illness; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
SPANISH LANGUAGE GROUP MEETINGS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays through April 1, 2019; for individuals who prefer speaking in Spanish; meet weekly to share community resources and discuss topics related to family, wellness, relationships, school, stress managment and more; offered by a bi-lingual group facilitator; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to "20 something" discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Dec. 11
ADULT DIABETES COMMUNITY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, New Café, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DISABILITY EMPOWERMENT MEETINGS: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; individuals with any type of disability meet about self-advocacy, policy action and ways to bring about change; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
'GATHERING WOOL': 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Dec. 18; for adults; all levels of experience welcome; learn how to create original handcrafted blankets, scarves, sweaters and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
UPPER TWP. SUSTAINABLE JERSEY GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Twp. Municipal Building, 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or UpperTownship.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 12
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
OSTOMY SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 6 p.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
PLEASANTVILLE PURLS: 1 to 3 p.m.; open to all; beginners and experienced knitters welcome; share ideas and practice your skills along with others who love knitting; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Dec. 13
A NOVEL IDEA BOOK CLUB: 10:30 a.m. to noon; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, Dec. 15
FOR PEOPLE WITH MS: OCEAN CITY SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for people living with MS or their care partner; Ocean City Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Room 4, Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Monday, Dec. 17
ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
'EVERY THIRD TUESDAY I REALLY, REALLY LOVE BOOKS' CLUB: 1:30 to 4 p.m. third Tuesdays through Dec. 18; for adults; chat and laugh about books you love, books you hate, and books you can't live without; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; for family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer's or Dementia; led by Alysia Price, LCSW, LNHA, CALA, CDP, Administrator and Director of Social Services; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-404-4848.
'BE THERE OR BE SQUARE' BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls will be meeting to find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; offered by the Atlantic Center for Independent Living; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or MHAAC.info.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE) MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or narfe-njchapter1664.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
Thursday, Dec. 20
ITALIAN CULTURAL INSTITUTE OF SOUTH JERSEY: 7 to 9 p.m. third Thursdays through June 20, 2019, Culliney Hall, St. Francis Cabrini Church, Second Street and Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City. 609-748-0619.
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
THIRD THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for teens and adults; November: "Eligible" by Curtis Sittenfeld; December: "Our Souls at Night" by Kent Haruf; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, Dec. 22
AARP PLEASANTVILLE CHAPTER: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. fourth Saturdays; AARP Pleasantville Chapter #5317 monthly meeting; AARP Pleasantville Chapter #5317, 701 Mill Road, Pleasantville. 609-641-7129.
Tuesday, Jan. 1
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you'd like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, Jan. 5
PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson's Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Monday, Jan. 7
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
'SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM' MEETING: 6 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; for ages 16 and older LGBTQ individuals and supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Dec. 5
AMERIGROUP REALSOLUTIONS GUIDE TO MEDICARE: 10 to 11 a.m. every other Wednesday; for adults; Kevin Knight, of Amerigroup RealSolutions, answers questions and provides assistance to signing up for Medicare & Social Security for those aged 65 and over, and for those with disabilities; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ATLANTICARE BREASTFEEDING CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, $20. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
CHAIR YOGA: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m.; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
GILDAS CLUB MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. first Wednesdays through December; "Foundations of Health - Keys to a Long Life," presented by Anthony Dissen, MA, RDN; Gilda's Club South Jersey, 700 New Road, Linwood. 609-926-2699 or GildasClubSouthJersey.org.
INSULIN PUMP NIGHT: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; group education meeting is about insulin pump therapy; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Suite 223, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 26, 2018; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
'TOO MUCH STUFF?' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth Tour for Expectant Parents; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
WORKING ON WELLNESS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; features an interactive discussion on all things related to your well-being; Amy Scott-MacLean will talk about spiritual wellness; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, Dec. 6
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 20, 2018, Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Friday, Dec. 7
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 21, 2018; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, Dec. 8
MINDFULNESS MEDITATION: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every other Saturday through Dec. 22; for adults; learn to move toward greater control and participation in everyday life; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ONE-DAY CHILDBIRTH CLASS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona, $100. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR LIFE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every other Saturday through Dec. 22; for adults and teens; presented by Janet Hahn; no food three hours before class, wear loose comfortable clothing and bring a mat or towel.; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, $5 registration fee for each session. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, Dec. 10
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; peers will lead a weekly meeting that will focus on a new topic each session; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
'LOOK GOOD, FEEL BETTER': noon to 1:30 p.m.; non-medical, brand-neutral public service program helping people with cancer manage the appearance-related side effects of cancer treatment; AtlantiCare Health Park, Egg Harbor Township Campus, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Joseph Stella, MD Conference Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 11
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, Dec. 13
FAMILY ZUMBA AND SMOOTHIES: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; family Zumba class, makie delicious fruit smoothies after; open to all families of Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 10:30 a.m. second Thursdays; meeting for individuals who have a family member living with mental illness; offered by Intensive Family Support Services of the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NECK AND SPINE SURGERY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m. second Thursdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Cape May Court House Campus, 106 Court House South Dennis Road, Suite 200, 2nd Floor, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Saturday, Dec. 15
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Tuesday, Dec. 25
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
NUTRITION FOR ADULTS: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; hosted by AtlantiCare; addresses subjects relevant to seniors; lunch provided; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-7010.
Monday, Jan. 7
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Music
Wednesday, Dec. 5
'SOUNDS OF THE HOLIDAYS': 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Dec. 23; daily holiday performances by local schools, bands, performing arts groups and more; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Friday, Dec. 7
CHRISTMAS TOONS: 7 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 8, 15; classic songs from beloved holiday specials featured in Christmas cartoons; presented by KCKB Productions; features Broadway singers, local talent, and students from Gateway to the Arts, the Gateway's summer education program; Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point, $25. 609-653-0553 or GatewayByTheBay.org.
'JOYEUX NOEL' CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; performance by the Mainland Choral Society; group will be conducted by Stephen A. Beddia, Organist/Choir Director of Our Lady of Sorrows, and accompanied by Debra Roland; Christ Episcopal Church, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point, free-will offering taken, suggested donation $10. 609-432-7876.
Saturday, Dec. 8
ANGELUS CHORUS HOLIDAY CONCERT: 4 to 5:30 p.m.; 60-voice Angelus Chorus with tenor John Taylor and the Tapestry String Quartet; traditional Christmas selections including carols and anthems; directed by Richard Stanislaw; St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 501 E. 8th St., Ocean City. 609-226-4003 or AngelusChorus.org.
Sunday, Dec. 9
ANGELUS CHORUS HOLIDAY CONCERT: 3 to 4 p.m.; contemporary, religious and classical music; Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-368-6939.
'FESTIVAL OF LESSONS AND CAROLS': 3:45 to 5:45 p.m.; choirs and friends of Church of the Advent and Cape May Presbyterian Church, along with their English Handbell Choirs; Episcopal Church of the Advent, Washington and Franklin streets, Cape May, free will offering taken. 609-884-3065.
JAZZ VESPERS BENEFIT CONCERT: 3 p.m., performers will contribute their time and talent to raise money for a new fire suppression system for the church, or it will be forced to close; minimum donation of $10 requested; First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, 500 Hughes St., Cape May. 609-846-3979 or visit capemayjazzvespers.com.
'JOYEUX NOEL': 7 to 9 p.m.; annual Longport Historical Society Holiday Concert; presented by the Mainland Choral Society; cookie reception; Church of the Redeemer, 108 S. 20th Ave., Longport, free. 609-410-5939 or LongportHistoricalSociety.org.
Monday, Dec. 10
CAPE SHORE CHORUS PRESENTS: HOLIDAY FAVORITES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; presented by Cape May County Library and the Cape Shore Chorus; festive performance of holiday songs; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
Wednesday, Dec. 12
ANGELUS CHORUS HOLIDAY CONCERT: 7 to 9 p.m.; holiday concert with a selection of traditional and secular music; directed by Dr. Richard Stanislaw accompanied by Ruth Fritsch, organist at the Cape Island Baptist Church; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
VOCAL WINTER SHOWCASE: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; presented by Chartertech Vocal Artists; hear stylistically diverse traditional and contemporary pieces by Pentatonix, Bach, Barnum, Guaraldi, Rutter, and others; Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts, 413 New Road, Somers Point, $10. 609-926-7694, ext. 100 or Chartertech.org.
Sunday, Dec. 16
SUITE INSPIRATION 23RD ANNUAL CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 3:30 p.m.; free admission, donations accepted to support the Maureen Senese Memorial Scholarship Fund; visit from Santa and refreshments served after the concert; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, New Jersey Avenue and Mill Road, Absecon. 609-748-1583 or suiteinspiration.org.
Saturday, Dec. 29
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10 p.m. last Saturdays of the month through June, 2019; Irish Ceili with dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith and guest musicians; Ceili and set dancing, beginners welcome; American Legion Hall Post #352, 1st & Pennslyvania Ave., Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Religion
Wednesday, Dec. 5
BIBLE STUDY: 7 p.m. Wednesdays or 10 a.m. Thursdays; discuss the movie/book "The Shack"; all welcome; Lifegate Church, 296 Bethel Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2075 or LifegateNJ.org.
'EXPLORE GOD' DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays; Price Hall, Academy and Seashore Roads, Cape May; open to all. 609-889-3538 or email robriehl@verizon.net.
JPLACE PLUS BOOK DISCUSSION: noon to 2 p.m.; discussing "Not Our Kind" by Kitty Zeldis; bring your own lunch, Beth Israel will furnish beverages and desserts; Beth Israel Reform Congregation, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. 609-641-3600 or BethIsraelNorthfield.org.
VENTNOR CITY COMMUNITY MENORAH LIGHTING: 6 to 7 p.m.; join the mayor, commissioners, local law enforcement, and local rabbis as they light the giant Menorah in front of the Chabad Chai Center; Chabad Chai Center, 6605 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-822-8500 or ChabadAC.com.
Friday, Dec. 7
CHANUKAH CELEBRATION: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; latkes, dreidel games, Quizzo and a treasure hunt; Congregation Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, $10-$25, reservations requested. 609-641-3600 or BethIsraelNorthfield.org.
LIVE TURTLE NATIVITY: 4 to 7 p.m.; Rocky the box turtle as Baby Jesus, Gracie the tortoise as the Virgin Mary, and Big Black Bart the tortoise as Joseph; apple cider and homemade Christmas cookies; Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 1220 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-624-0006 or TurtleSinger.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 11
ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Trips
BANGKOK, BALI, HONG KONG & SINGAPORE: Jan. 7 through 21, 2019; Southeast Asia Experience trip; includes round trip airfare and deluxe hotels; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz JCC; $4,200 through Aug. 1. 609-822-1167.
KATZ JCC COMMUNITY TRIP TO SOUTH AFRICA: March 11 through 19, 2019; experience the wonders of Cape Town and Krueger National Park; $3,600 per person includes round trip airfare from JFK to Cape Town aboard South African Air, accommodations in premier hotels, eight meals, intra-Africa transportation, daily tours and Krueger Park safaris. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.