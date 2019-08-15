South Jersey Event Listing

You are the owner of this article.
Wednesday, Aug. 14

ADULT SUMMER READING PROGRAM: daily through Aug. 23; easy-to-do summer reading program for grownups; write the books you've read each week on a reading log slip and put it in our jar at the adult circulation desk; prize drawings each week; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE: daily through Aug. 31; proceeds from the sale of books benefits program funding; Atlantic County Library, 201 S. 15th St., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

AUTHOR TALK WITH FRANK WATSON: 6 p.m., Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

BOOK SALE: daily through Aug. 31; ongoing book sale room; find readable treasures at a bargain; benefits the Atlantic County Library Foundation; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

COLORING FOR STRESS RELIEF: daily through Aug. 31; open to all ages; color your stress away; Atlantic County Library, 201 S. 15th St., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

FAMILY FUN DAY AT THE CAPE MAY LIGHTHOUSE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC); kid-friendly activities, performers, entertainment and crafts vendors at the base of the lighthouse; Cape May Lighthouse, 215 Light House Ave., Cape May, free admission. 609-884-5405 or CapeMayMAC.org.

FIVE-LINE REVIEWS: daily through Aug. 16; open to adults; share, in five lines or less, your review (positive or negative) of your summer reading; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

'MONARCHS WITH MARY' PROGRAM: 8 to 9 p.m.; Master Naturalist Mary Lenahan will discuss the monarch butterfly life cycle, their annual migration to Mexico and the threats that monarchs face today; Asbury United Methodist Church, 290 Asbury Road, Egg Harbor Township, free admission. 609-788-0838.

PUZZLE ME THIS: daily through Aug. 31; for adults; jigsaw puzzle station; sharpen your mind and de-stress; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

SCRABBLE AND SCONES: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; for adults; enjoy a cup of tea and tasty scones while playing Scrabble with fellow word lovers; Atlantic County Library, 201 S. 15th St., Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

SHUFFLE AND DEAL/SUPERVISED BRIDGE PLAY: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29; with instructor Karen Sylvester; prior experience with bridge is necessary; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free, registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

THE JIGSAW PUZZLERS: daily through Aug. 31; for all ages; sharpen your mind and de-stress; Atlantic County Library, 201 S. 15th St., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

'THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING': 6 to 8 p.m.; movie night full of snacks, drinks, and fun; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Thursday, Aug. 15

AJ MEERWALD SAILS: times vary; Aug. 15, 16-18, 22-25, Sept. 5-8, 12-13, 19-22; learn about sailing and the local environment or just enjoy the scenery; Cape May Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May, $37.50 adults, $27.50 seniors, $17.50 kids. BayshoreCenter.org.

ANGLESEA NIGHT MARKET: 5 to 10 p.m.; 16 or more award-winning food trucks, gourmet food vendors, high-end crafters; Anglesea, Olde New Jersey Avenue, North Wildwood. 609-318-4504 or AngleseaNightMarket.com.

DOCUMENTARY NIGHT: 7 to 9 p.m. third Thursdays; screening of a documentary feature; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; with Cathy Zane; for help with questions regarding your computer, phone, iPad, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

FAMILY BINGO & GAME NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m.; family fun game night with Mahjong, board games, card games and Bingo; Schiavo Library, 801 S. Commonwealth Ave., Strathmere. 609-486-6265 or Facebook.com/SchiavoLibrary.

GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29; local produce, seafood, baked goods, fresh food, flowers, honey, kids crafts, and more; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.

HAMILTON MALL'S GOT TALENT: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29; 4th Annual Hamilton Mall's Got Talent; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or HamiltonMallsGotTalent.com.

'IF LIFE WERE A MUSICAL 3: ROCK THE STAGES': 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 15, 16; original movie musical written and directed by Kevin McCafferty; features more than 40 young local actors; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $5. 609-272-1199 or CygnusArts.org.

LIGHTHOUSE FULL MOON CLIMB: 8 to 10 p.m.; let the light of the full moon guide you up the 199 stairs to the starry top; Cape May Lighthouse, 215 Light House Ave., Cape May, $15 adults, $8 ages 3 to 12. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.

PL-SEA LEARNING CONFERENCE 2019: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; non-commercial Personal Learning Community (or PLC) of passionate educators who want to learn, discuss, and share information that is important in our classrooms and school communities; Belhaven Middle School, 51 Belhaven Ave., Linwood, free, registration required. 609-741-6328 or PLSea.org.

TEA TIME AT THE HISTORY CENTER: 11 a.m. to noon third Thursdays through Sept. 20; enjoy tea with us as we share memories of old Avalon, and make new ones; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

THRILLING THURSDAYS MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 8 to 10 p.m. Thursdays in July and August, Decatur Avenue and the beach, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.

THURSDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 26; join local medium Bob Bitting on a 45-minute lantern-lit ghost walk around Historic Cold Spring Village; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $16 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.

VETERANS MEETING: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; all-veterans meeting; topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; Denny's Restaurant, 242 E. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.

Friday, Aug. 16

DINNER & FULL MOON CLIMB: 6:15 to 10 p.m.; board the trolley at the Emlen Physick Estate and travel to The Red Store in Cape May Point for Chef Lucas Manteca's Tasting Menu experience; after dinner, hop back on board the trolley for a short ride to Cape May Lighthouse; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, $85. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.

ICE CREAM SOCIAL: noon to 1 p.m.; for Summer Reading program participants of all ages and their families; ice cream, music, and fun for all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Saturday, Aug. 17

BASEBALL ON THE BEACH: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 17, 18; experience beach baseball in the Wildwoods; open to kids ages 9 to 13; divisions 9U, 10U, 11U, 12U, and 13U; games will be held on four different fields on the Wildwoods Beach between Andrews and Rio Grande avenues. 609-522-2444 or WildwoodBeachBaseball.com.

CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28; fresh fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, eggs, herbs, baked goods, Sea Salt products, wine, nuts, candy, candles, jewelry and more; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.

FLEA MARKET AND HOAGIE SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; enjoy the flea market and buy a hoagie; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-628-4742 or HolyTrinityOC.com.

FREE KIDS' AND ADULT DANCING: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., kids' dancing; 9 to 10:30 p.m., adult ballroom dancing; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565.

FOOD TRUCK & BEER GARDEN FESTIVAL: 2 to 8 p.m.; Egg Harbor City Second Annual Food Truck & Beer Garden Festival; hosted by the EHC Economic Development Corporation; Philadelphia Avenue, Egg Harbor City. 609-965-0081 or EggHarborCity.org.

GRAND LIGHTHOUSE CRUISE: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; view and photograph seven historic lighthouses of the late 19th and early part of the 20th centuries; includes continental breakfast buffet and Captain's Lunch buffet; cash bar available; Miss Chris Marina, Second Avenue and Wilson Drive, Cape May, $95 adults, $75 ages 7 to 12. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.

HISTORIC ANCESTORS WALK: 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 17, 31, Sept. 7, 21, 28; guided Walking Tour of the Cold Spring Church and Cemetery; Cold Spring Presbyterian Church, 780 Seashore Road, Cold Spring. 609-884-4065 or ColdSpringChurch.com.

LONGPORT HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Sept. 2; view articles from historic Longport; Longport Historical Society Museum, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-410-5939.

LONGPORT 'TAKE A BREATHER' BEACH DASH: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; scenic oceanside 3-Mile Out & Back on the beach; cash prizes awarded to the top three overall male and female finishers; medals for top finishers in various categories; proceeds benefit the Take A Breather Foundation; 5th Street Gazebo, Atlantic Avenue and South 35th Street, Longport, $35. 3610-664-1826 or TakeABreatherfromCF.org/LongportRun.

LOVE & PEACE POETRY SLAM: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

SATURDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 9:45 p.m. Saturdays in August and October, Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $16, advance reservations recommended. 609-898-2300, ext. 10 or HCSV.org.

UNIVERSE OF CODING: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 7; learn how scientists use engineering and computer programming to design missions to space, and try computer coding out for yourself; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

Sunday, Aug. 18

FREE NATURE AND WILDLIFE SHOW: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 1, Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565.

SMITHVILLE FIFE & DRUM: 1 to 3 p.m. third Sundays through September, Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.

Monday, Aug. 19

3M MOVIE MARATHON: 3 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; for individuals who live with any type of disability and a guest; monthly movie viewing of two films; snacks and drinks provided; Atlantic Center for Indepdendent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609 748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.

BEACH BARDS POETRY AND PROSE READING SERIES: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; features the works of Charlie Bonhus, Michele Belluomini, and Al Tacconelli; poets will perform readings from their original works and sign copies of their books; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays; receive instruction on the English language; for non-native speakers; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. AvalonAvalonFreeLibrary.org.

MAH-JONGG: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; join a group of competitive Mahjongg players; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

'MOVE AND DANCE' CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.

OFFICE BASICS FOR WINDOWS: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; with Sean Farrell; learn the basic skills needed to get started using Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

PROGRESSIVE BEGINNER BRIDGE SESSION 2: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays though Aug. 26; with instructor Karen Sylvester; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

A UNIVERSE OF MOVIES FILM SERIES: 5 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 20; for adults and interested teens; collection of modern and classic science fiction titles and documentaries; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

BETH EL SUMMER GAME DAYS: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 27; Mahjongg, Canasta, and Scrabble; includes lunch and snacks; bring your own games; Beth El Synagogue, 500 North Jerome Ave., Margate, $12, reservations requested. 609-823-2725 or BethElSynagogue.com.

CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.

DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FREE FAMILY MOVIE: 8 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 20; popcorn, candy and soft drinks are available for purchase; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 27; for adults; practice your English in a welcoming setting; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

FAMILY MAGIC SHOW: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 27; 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565.

GAME AFTERNOON WITH NERDVANA: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 3; play a variety of board and card games provided by Nerdvana; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

GATHERING WOOL: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Aug. 27; open to adults; learn how to create original handcrafted blankets, scarves, sweaters and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

MOVIE NIGHT & WATERMELON PIZZA: 5 to 7:30 p.m.; movie night and fruit pizza with yummy toppings; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.

PHOTO EDITING: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; with Cathy Zane; learn to enhance, crop, color and more using Apple's photo editor; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

'RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET': 7:45 to 9:45 p.m.; movie showing; bring blankets and chairs; Byrne Plaza, 102 E. Jefferson Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 31; duplicate bridge, all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.

TUESDAY TASTING: 6 to 7 p.m.; presented by Chef Alice from Kitchen 19; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

AUTHOR TALK WITH CHRISTINE SCARPA: 6 p.m.; visit with local author Christine Scarpa as she shares details from her debut novel, "One Loose String"; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

'BE THERE OR BE SQUARE' BOOKS CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

BROADWAY BY THE BAY: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; starring Broadway performer Kevin Michael; Michael has performed on stage, television, and film; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, $25 or $50. 609-822-7116 or ShiratHayamNJ.org.

FAMILY FUN DAY AT THE CAPE MAY LIGHTHOUSE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; kid-friendly activities, performers, entertainment and crafts vendors at the base of the lighthouse; Cape May Lighthouse, 215 Light House Ave., Cape May, free admission. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.

'FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE': 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.

GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; join efforts to make Galloway a more environmentally friendly place to live; Atlantic County Library, 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.

NO BAKE COOKING: DIY SORBET & ICE CREAM: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

Thursday, Aug. 22

CEDAR CREEK HIGH SCHOOL COMMUNITY BLOOD DRIVE: 2 to 7 p.m.; every donor will receive a coupon to Dunkin' for a free medium sized coffee or donut and a $5 e-gift card to Amazon; Cedar Creek High School, 1701 New York Ave., Egg Harbor City. RedCross.org.

DIY BODY & FACIAL SCRUBS: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; learn how to create your own body and facial scrub; step-by-step instructions; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.

ESL CAFE: 'US RHYTHM': 6 to 7:30 p.m.; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: 7 p.m.; winner of the American Comedy Award for Best Female Standup Comic; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. 609-822-1167.

SP GARDEN CONTEST WINNERS: 7 to 8 p.m.; winners of the Green Thumb Garden Club's 2019 Somers Point Garden Contest will be recognized; Somers Point City Hall, 1 W. New Jersey Ave., Somers Point. 609-214-6967.

Friday, Aug. 23

CAR CRUISE: 5 to 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays through Sept. 27; see some vehicles on display, or show off one of your own; Historic Smithville & Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.

Monday, Aug. 26

SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

VETERANS' ADVOCATE: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. first Wednesdays; Wilmington VA Southern New Jersey Outreach Team provides information and enrollment for Veterans and their Veteran Affairs Healthcare; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.

Thursday, Sept. 5

CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.

UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.

Thursday, Sept. 12

BOARD GAME CLUB: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second Thursdays through Sept. 12; with Jon Gibson; play a variety of fun board games; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Friday, Sept. 13

COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.

Dining out

Friday, Aug. 16

VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; pasta with summer sauce and meatballs; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.

Saturday, Aug. 17

AVALON MANOR PANCAKE BREAKFASTS: 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; all-you-can-eat pancakes, with sausage, juice, coffee and blueberry toppings; hosted by the Avalon Manor Improvement Association; supports local charities and community improvements; Avalon Manor Improvement Association, 581 Old Avalon Blvd., Avalon, $6. 609-519-7185.

Sunday, Aug. 18

CHICKEN BBQ: 1 to 6 p.m.; 51st Annual Chicken BBQ hosted by the Parish of Saint Gianna Beretta Molla/Church of Saint Bernadette; dinner includes half a chicken, homemade potato salad, tomato/cuke salad, Jersey corn on the cob, dessert and beverage; take-outs available; Parish of Saint Gianna Beretta Molla/Church of Saint Bernadette, 1421 New Road, Northfield, $15 aduls, $7 kids. 609-646-5611 or StGiannaNorthfieldNJ.org.

Saturday, Aug. 24

PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. fourth Saturdays; all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast; Ocean City Masonic Lodge, 940 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, $8 adults, $4 kids.

Fundraisers

Wednesday, Aug. 14

TOOLS FOR SCHOOLS DRIVE: daily through Aug. 31; Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting school supplies to help children in need; Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union branch, Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or JerseyShoreFCU.org.

Thursday, Aug. 15

5TH ANNUAL JACKIE & HANK HERSKOWITZ SPORTS NIGHT: 7 p.m.; benefits scholarship fund; VIP Meet and Greet with Chris Long during the reception; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $225, includes dinner, open bar, anda silent and live auction. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.

Sunday, Aug. 18

'A STREETCAT NAMED BOB': 1 to 3 p.m.; film showing benefiting the Pet Pantry at the Community Foodbank of Southern NJ and the AC Rescue Mission; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate, admission is a donation of a pet food item and a personal hygiene item. 609-513-9584.

For kids

Wednesday, Aug. 14

'A GALAXY OF MOVIES': 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 28; showing of a free movie for ages 8 to 16; light refreshments provided; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

'ALIENS IN SPACE': 10 to 11 a.m.; Science Tellers will present an intergalactic story with volunteers from the audience; Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-646-2228 or AbseconLibrary.org.

CHILDREN'S SUMMER READING PROGRAM: daily through Aug. 23; summer reading theme is "A Universe of Stories"; participate to win prizes; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.

DIY STORYTIME: 6 to 6:45 p.m. every other Wednesday through Aug. 28; for ages 3 to 6; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

LEGO CLUB: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29; library will supply the Legos, you supply the imagination; work together to design and assemble a new project each session; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

LEGO MOVIE CLUB: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Aug. 14; build Lego themes and then film a movie; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

LITTLE ASTRONAUTS: PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 14; for ages 6 to 36 months; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD KIDS DIY: 2 to 3 p.m.; for ages 8 to 14; arts, crafts and cool stuff; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PRE-TEEN SPLASH PARTIES: 7 p.m.; for ages 10 to 14 years old; one hour in the pool and two hours of pizza, drinks and dancing; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $15 members, $20 guests. 609-822-1167.

SUMMER FUN STORY HOUR: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 14; for ages 3 to 7; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

SUMMER READING HIDE & SEEK: daily through Aug. 17; for ages 3 to 12; there's a special object hidden somewhere in the children's section; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TODDLER TIME: BABY SHARK SHOW & SNACKS: 1 to 2 p.m.; bring your little one to our "Toddler Time: Baby Shark Show" and enjoy a special puppet show and snacks; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.

Thursday, Aug. 15

BASKETBALL CLINIC: Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, through Aug. 16; presented by Blake Rossell, basketball instructor and Wildwood Catholic High School Assistant Varsity Boys Basketball Coach; various sessions for grades 1 through 8 for both boys and girls; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $175 members, $200 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.

GIRLS BOOK CLUB: noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays through March 5; for girls in middle school and older; book talks, short stories, poetry and articles; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

LEGO CLUB: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 15; for ages 6 and older; gather with other LEGO lovers to build something and show the rest of the group; LEGOs provided; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

POKEMON CLUB: 11 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 15, Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29; for ages 12 to 36 months; bring your little one for a morning of themed stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, finger plays and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TODDLER YOGA: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 15; for ages 1 to 5; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Friday, Aug. 16

'LAST BLAST OFF' END OF SUMMER PARTY: 2 to 4 p.m.; open to all who completed SRP requirements; galactic celebration for the end of your summer reading featuring an ice cream party; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; help build Lego City; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

MAKERSPACE: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through March 6; code, tinker, explore; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

'MOMMY AND ME' PROGRAM: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 30, Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swartmore Ave., Ventnor, registration requested. 717-503-8498.

Saturday, Aug. 17

BACK TO SCHOOL BASH: noon to 3 p.m.; celebrate going back to school; bring your whole family for fun in back to school themed activities and yummy snacks; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.

CHILDREN'S STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays; stories and crafts; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; for ages 3 to 6; stories, songs, rhymes, and movement; Miss Debbie uses the latest books and some old favorites to help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

STORYTIME WITH THE ATLANTIC CITY BALLET: 10:30 to 11 a.m.; meet and greet members of the Atlantic City Ballet; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Monday, Aug. 19

AFTERNOON MOVIES: 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 19, 26; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

ASTRONOMY NIGHT/TELESCOPE NIGHT: 7 to 8 p.m.; night under the stars; South Jersey Astronomy Club will have telescopes available; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

COOL DOWN CAMP: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 19 to 23; kids grades K-4 will enjoy fun-filled days of activities including hands-on nature, free swim, sports games, art projects and more; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; daily price: $75 members, $95 guests; full week price: $360 members, $440 guests. 609-822-1167.

END OF SUMMER PARTY WITH DINO MAN: 4 to 5 p.m.; come and celebrate the end of the summer with the Longport Public Library; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.

MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

SPACE CAMP: MOONY MONDAYS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 19; for ages 7 to 10; celebrate our summer reading theme with fun, space-themed crafts; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: 5:45 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19-23;for ages 5-12; Lifegate Church, 296 Bethel Road, Somers Point; advance registration required. 609-927-2075 or LifegateNJ.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

3RD & 4TH GRADE BOOK CLUB: 10 to 11 a.m. every other Tuesday through Aug. 27; keep up with reading over the summer and join a book club; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

'BREAKFAST WITH THE PIRATES': 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. every other Tuesday through Aug. 20; hear a story over breakfast and then create your own pirate hook to go on a treasure hunt on the grounds; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, $20 adults, $18 ages 3 to 12. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.

DIY STORYTIME: 6 to 6:45 p.m. every other Tuesday through Aug. 27; for ages 3 to 6; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

FAMILY MAGIC SHOW: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 27; Aug. 6 show starts at 6:30 p.m.; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565.

READ TO A FURRY BUDDY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; recommended for independent readers age 6 and older; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.

TEEN TUESDAY OPEN MIC NIGHT: 6 to 7 p.m.; Chris Nagle of WIBBAGE Radio will host; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

BABY BASICS CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

'IT'S THE WOLF': 10 to 11 a.m.; presented by Tuckers' Tales Puppet Theater; Absecon Library at Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-646-2228 or AbseconLibrary.org.

Thursday, Aug. 22

5TH & 6TH GRADE BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. every other Thursday through Aug. 29; keep up with reading this summer; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

'DROP IN AND STEM': 6 to 7 p.m.; for ages 7 to 12; explore the world of Science, Engineering, Technology and Math; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.

KIDS ART CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 22, 29; Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield, registration required. 609-646-4476.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Golf

Tuesday, Aug. 20

GREENTREE LADIES LEAGUE: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 10; golf and good fun; Greentree Golf Course, Somers Point - Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.

Saturday, Oct. 5

GOLF TOURNAMENT: 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. start; 6th annual Cliff Rosegren Memorial Golf Tournament; proceeds are going to a 16-year-old boy from Egg Harbor Township that has a rare form of cancer; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Mays Landing, $100. 609-625-0256 or CliffRosegrenMemorialGolfTourn@gmail.com.

Groups

Wednesday, Aug. 14

BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; "Three Daughters of Eve" by Elif Shafak; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

CMCH AARP MEETING: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; AARP Chapter 1182 meeting; Devico Senior Center, 23 Romney Place, Cape May Court House. 510-579-4712.

NON-FICTION BOOK CLUB: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Wednesdays through September, Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

Thursday, Aug. 15

ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266 or AdultChildren.org.

ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety meets weekly; topics include: coping strategies, self-care, wellness/recovery, community resources and other related topics; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 1601 Tilton Road, Northfield. 609 652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.

KIWANIS OF NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD MEETING: 12:15 p.m. Thursdays; seeks new members to promote public service in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties; Atlantic City Country Club, 900 Shore Road, Northfield. 856-728-8010 or NJKiwanis.org.

NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.

SEASHORE PURLS MEETINGS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; knitters and crocheters of all levels welcome; make items for personal use and for donating to various organizations; Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine. 609-266-1751.

STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.

Friday, Aug. 16

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

Saturday, Aug. 17

CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.

OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.

PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; professional and aspiring playwrights, actors, and public welcome; call for what to bring; Public Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-350-6310.

Sunday, Aug. 18

AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

Monday, Aug. 19

AL ANON: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon's 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one's drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.

ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.

GRIEF AND LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 26; for individuals affected by the loss of a loved one due to addiction/substance use disorder; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

H.O.P.E. GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 5:45 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 16; for widows and widowers; H.O.P.E. is a nonprofit, nonsectarian organization providing surviving spouses with grief support since 1979; Central United Methodist Church, Central Avenue and Shore Road, Linwood, $35. 856-234-2200 or 888-920-2201 or HopesNJ.org.

MARGATE CONCERNED CITIZENS GROUP MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; open to Margate taxpayers; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-822-4700.

SANDY PAGES BOOK CLUB: 1 to 2 p.m.; August book is "Island of Seawomen" by Lisa Sees; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to "20 something" discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.

JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

PINOCHLE CLUB: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

PLEASANTVILLE PAGE TURNERS: 1:30 to 3 p.m.; for adults; relaxing afternoon discussing some of your favorite books; light snacks will be served; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

SENIOR CITIZEN BALLET CLASSES: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-272-1199 or CygnusArts.org.

SENIOR CITIZEN DRAWING AND PAINTING CLASSES: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-892-4161 or CygnusArts.org.

STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ACFSO Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through Aug. 17; family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer's or Dementia are invited to a free Alzheimer's Support Group; led by social worker Kyle Miceli, MSW, LSW, CDP; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.

'BE THERE OR BE SQUARE' BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.

EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; for individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.

GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through Dec. 18, Galloway Township Office of Sustainability, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP REPUBLICAN CLUB MEETING: 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays, Cousin Mario's Italian Restaurant and Pizzaria, 5401 Harding Highway, Mays Landing. Facebook.com/HTGOP.

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE) MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or narfe-njchapter1664.org.

ROMANCE BOOK CLUB: 4:30 to 6 p.m.; with moderator Michelle Devine; title for August, "American Princess: A Novel of First Daughter Alice Roosevelt" by Stephanie Marie Thornton; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

'THE ESCAPE AND ENJOY' AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; discuss chosen books in an informal, friendly setting; March: "Educated" by Tara Westover; Public Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.

'TOO MUCH STUFF' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT 'I LOVE TO READ BOOKS' CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Thursday, Aug. 22

'INTO THE EVENING' BOOK CLUB: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.; for adults; "Under the Wide and Starry Sky" by Nancy Horan; discussion of great books in good company; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for August, "Waking Lions" by Ayelet Gundar-Goshen; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Tuesdays through November, Public Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-646-5409.

KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.

Monday, Sept. 2

EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.

JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you'd like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.

GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays, Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.

REED'S READS: MONTHLY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. first Wednesdays; eat, drink, and be merry during our monthly fireside book club; The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harborfrancesca@jpublicrelations.com.

Thursday, Sept. 5

FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.

KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) meeting of the Egg Harbor City Kickapoo tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.

SHORE'S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Saturday, Sept. 7

PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson's Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.

Monday, Sept. 9

GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.

NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825 or NAMIAC.org.

NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; speaker part of the meeting will be followed by the regular support meeting for caregivers and consumers; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 215-327-7940 or NAMIAC.org.

PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

UPPER TWP. GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays; Upper Twp. Sustainable Jersey Green Team Meeting; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or UpperTownship.com.

Thursday, Sept. 12

MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. second Thursdays; topics such as strategies for better health, family and relationships, occupational wellness, and others; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Saturday, Sept. 14

STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, Aug. 14

'5 FABULOUS DAYS OF FITNESS': 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, through Aug. 30; Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: Boot Camp Circuit Training, $10; Tuesdays and Thursdays: Yoga classes, $5; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5 to $10. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

CHAIR YOGA: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m.; for adults; for those with physical challenges who find it difficult to get on or off the floor as required for a traditional yoga class; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

MIND AND BODY WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Atlantic Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, Aug. 15

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, registration requested. 609-822-7116 or RedCrossBlood.org.

GENTLE YOGA: 11 a.m. to noon; for adults; slow moving Hatha yoga class synchronizing movement with breath; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

YOGA @ LONGPORT PUBLIC LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 15; bring your mat, bring your towel and bring some water; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Friday, Aug. 16

LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.

'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.

Saturday, Aug. 17

D.D.P. YOGA: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; blends classic yoga positions, dynamic resistance training, and old school calisthenics; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.

MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.

QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.

WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.

YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.

ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Monday, Aug. 19

CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.

'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.

ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.

MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 24; restorative class that really gets you into your body and the present moment; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-270-4443.

PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.

YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.

YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386. 

ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

PREPARING FOR RADIATION THERAPY: 2 to 3 p.m.; AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Joseph Stella, M.D. Conference Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

'TOO MUCH STUFF?' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Center for Childbirth Tour for Expectant Parents; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 800, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

Thursday, Aug. 22

SENIOR UNIVERSITY: DISEASE AND TREATMENT OF THE JOINTS: 11 a.m. to noon, AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

Saturday, Aug. 24

YOGA FOR LIFE: 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. every other Saturday through Aug. 24; for adults and teens; presented by Janet Hahn, certified instructor; wear loose comfortable clothing and bring mat or towel; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration and $5 fee required for each session. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.

Monday, Sept. 2

JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.

PAUSE FOR PAWS: 10 a.m. to noon first Wednesdays; certified pet therapy dogs are provided to individuals age 18 and older who would like to de-stress and improve their emotional health; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township, reservations required. 609 652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, Sept. 9

NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.

Music

Wednesday, Aug. 14

CONCERTS IN THE PARK: 6:30 p.m., Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House, free. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.

SUITE INSPIRATION: 6:30 p.m.; part of Concerts in the Park; Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.

Thursday, Aug. 15

BEATLEMANIA NOW: 8 p.m., Aug. 15, 17, 20, Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-0400 or GatewayByTheBay.org.

SOMERS POINT 'CONNECTION THURSDAYS: GET PLUGGED IN': 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through August; hosted by the City of Somers Point; "Connection Thursdays: Get Plugged In" Contemporary Christian Concerts on the Beach Series; featuring contemporary and traditional performances by local church bands; William Morrow Beach, Bay Avenue, Somers Point, free. 609-653-0400 or VisitSomersPoint.com.

Friday, Aug. 16

SOMERS POINT BEACH CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 6; special concert Sept. 1; 27th Annual AtlantiCare Concerts on the beach; refreshments available for purchase; William Morrow Beach, Bay Avenue, Somers Point, free. 609-653-0400 or SomersPointBeachConcerts.com.

SUMMER CONCERT AT LONGPORT LIBRARY: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., enjoy the music of Marc Wass in the Gazebo behind Longport Borough Hall, Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Saturday, Aug. 17

BAY ATLANTIC SYMPHONY PRESENTS 'PASSION AND FIRE': 7 p.m.; features Schumann's Cello Concerto and Beethoven's Symphony No. 3 in E-flat op. 55; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

DANNY V'S 52ND STREET BAND 'A TRIBUTE TO BILLY JOEL': 6 to 9 p.m.; Margate Log Cabin, 608 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $10 advance, $15 at the door. 609-823-9824 or MargateLogCabin.com.

Religion

Wednesday, Aug. 14

CAPE-ATLANTIC CHRISTIAN WOMEN'S CONNECTION: noon to 2 p.m.; "Aloha Luau" luncheon with hula dancers from Casa Dance Studio and speaker Robin Lutfig; Tuckahoe Inn, 1 Harbor Road, Beesley's Point, $18. 856-777-0346.

Thursday, Aug. 15

COFFEE KLATCH: POLITICAL DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:30 a.m.; fun, casual, social group that includes coffee, refreshments and great conversation about Israel/U.S. news and world events; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $4. 609-822-1167.

Friday, Aug. 16

DEVOTION BY THE OCEAN: 6 to 7 p.m.; Friday night Shabbat service on the beach in Ventnor behind the library; music, spirit and joy to welcome the Sabbath; beach at 6500 Atlantic Avenue. 609-822-7116 or ShiratHayamNJ.org.

Saturday, Aug. 17

'THE MESSIAH IS COMING?' FALSE MESSIAHS IN JEWISH HISTORY: 12:30 to 2:15 p.m.; Steve Sarratore, Temple Beth Shalom member and Emeritus Professor at Purdue University will offer a presentation on the many false messiahs throughout the history of the Jewish people; Temple Beth Shalom, 4419 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine. 609-266-0403.

Sunday, Aug. 18

'REPAIRING THE SEA' WORKSHOP AND BEACH CLEAN UP: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. program, 6 to 7 p.m. beach clean up; Tikkun HaYam, the world's only Jewish Marine Conservation organization led by Rabbi Ed Rosenthal, will share the untold lessons of what Judaism says about the sea; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, 609-822-1167, ext. 142.

Reunions

OAKCREST HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1972: 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 7; 65th birthday celebration for all members; Cologne Fire Hall, Cologne Avenue, Cologne; pig roast, barbecue chicken and three sides, photo booth, horseshoes, corn hole, BYOB; $38, there is a $15 bring your own food option. Call Jan at 609-221-4851 or Kathy at 609-641-9235.

PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968, 1969 & 1970: 6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 7; Greate Bay Country Club, Somers Point; $65; limited block of rooms available at Sonesta Suites, reservations must be made by Aug. 31. 609-703-7689 or email classix70phs@gmail.com.

EGG HARBOR CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1953: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8; 66th annual reunion; Smithville Inn, 1 N. New York Road, Galloway Township, $40. 609-788-0022.

CLAYTON HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR ALUMNI REUNION: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11; alumni who would have graduated 40 or more years ago are invited to attend; Masso’s Crystal Manor Building at 210 S. Delsea Drive, Glassboro, $30, RSVP by Aug. 13. 856-694-2310.

ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1964: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 21; 55th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, live music; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Mays Landing, $50. brucegreenfield@gmail.com.

PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959: 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 21; 60th reunion; appetizer buffet, cash bar; Clancy's by the Bay, Somers Point, $30. 856-981-9438.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1979: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26; 40th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, soft drinks, live music; Avalon Country Club, Route 9, Cape May Court House, $50. 609-827-8012.

VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959: Oct. 25, 60th reunion luncheon; cash bar at noon, luncheon 1 p.m.; Villa Fazzolari, 82l Harding Hwy., Buena Vista Township; $25. RSVP by Oct. 16 to Jackie Paladino Mastro at QQChevy57@aol.com.

Latest Local Offers