South Jersey Event Listing

Events
Wednesday, May 15
ADULTING 101: LIFE SKILLS FOR TEENS & ADULTS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; 4-part series for teens and adults; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ADULT COLORING FOR STRESS RELIEF: daily through May 31; for adults; color your stress away; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE: daily through May 31; find readable treasures at a bargain; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
BAKING WITH CHEF LINDA SCHWARTZ: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; Chef Linda Schwartz will demonstrate how to make a baked treat; Senior Center at the north end of Borough Hall, Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
'BE THERE OR BE SQUARE' BOOKS CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
BEGINNING PLAYWRITING: INSTRUCTED BY RICKY YOUNG-HOWZE: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; 7-week class series; class will cover common topics such as plot devices, character creation, first drafts, revising and presenting your finished project; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
EVENING OF WELLNESS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; includes hors d'oeuvres, large charity auction and a ceremony to honor three members of the community who have made exceptional contribution in the fields of mental health and substance use disorders; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; The Carriage House, 25 S. Pitney Road, Galloway Township, $30. 609 652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
'FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE': 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; join efforts to make Galloway a more environmentally friendly place to live; Atlantic County Library, 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
LIBBY VS. OVERDRIVE: 2 to 3 p.m.; with Cathy Zane; learn the difference between the two; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
PUZZLE ME THIS: daily through May 31; open to adults; sharpen your mind and de-stress; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
REGISTER NOW FOR GARDEN CONTEST IN SOMERS POINT: daily through July 2; sponsored by The Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point; Somers Point gardens of all types will be judged; entries must be received by July 2 with judging to follow the week of July 8. 609-204-4107.
VENDORS WANTED FOR FLEA MARKET: register now through May 17; vendors needed for upcoming flea market taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25; flea market will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City; $25 for one parallel parking space, or two perpendicular spaces. 609-399-1019 or HolyTrinityOC.com.
VETERANS MEETING: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday; all-veterans meeting; topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; Denny's Restaurant, 242 E. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.
WEDNESDAY MORNING COMPUTER HELP: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through May 29; open to adults; answers to general computer questions; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, May 16
DOCUMENTARY NIGHT: 7 to 9 p.m. third Thursdays; screening of a documentary feature; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS: 'MAKE YOUR OWN EMERGENCY CONTACT CARD': 5 to 6 p.m.; learn how to make an emergency contact card; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
KNITTING A LOG CABIN AFGHAN FOR INTERMEDIATES: 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays through May 30; learn about the log cabin, a traditional quilt pattern; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, registration required. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
LEARN ABOUT THE ECONOMY: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; for adults; Ryo Tashiro from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia talks about the history of economics, the current local economy and indicators of the future; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
RUMMAGE & BOOK SALE: 4 to 7 p.m. May 16, 17, 8 to 11 a.m. May 18; new, used and vintage items, including books, clothing, home decor, furniture and more; St. John Lutheran Church, 10th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-399-0798.
SUCCESSFUL AGING FESTIVAL: CONNECT, CREATE, CONTRIBUTE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; join the Stockton Center on Successful Aging (SCOSA) for it's 12th Annual Successful Aging Festival; more than 40 exhibitors, sessions on various topics, food, giveaways, activities such as Chair Yoga and a Korean Lotus Flower craft; Campus Center at Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-652-4311 or Stockton.edu/SCOSA.
THEN, NOW, AND FOREVER WORKSHOP: OUTLINE YOUR LIFE STORY: 5 to 7 p.m.; two-hour workshop outlining your life story; presented by Donna Atkins; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Friday, May 17
AUTHOR VISIT: MATT DE LA PENA: 6 to 7 p.m.; Matt de la Pena is the New York Times Bestselling, Newbery Medal-winning author of six young adult novels and four picture books; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LEARN ABOUT PROGRAMS FOR OLDER ADULTS: 10 a.m.; all of the JCC's programs that are funded through the county under the Older American's Act will be highlighted, as well as many other services the county and surrounding agencies offer; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. 609-822-1167.
RELAY FOR LIFE OF LINWOOD: 6 p.m.; Relay For Life of Linwood hosted by the American Cancer Society; participants stay overnight to recognize that cancer doesn't sleep and neither will they until a cure is found; Mainland Regional High School, 1301 Oak Ave., Linwood, $10, free to survivors. 609-457-4105 or 609-214-4260 or RelayForLife.org/LinwoodNJ.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Saturday, May 18
'ABOUT BOATING SAFETY': 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27, May 18, June 1, 22, July 27; presented by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 81; St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City, $60. 609-399-4299 or USCGAux-OCNJ.org.
ANNUAL COMMUNITY OUTDOOR SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; yard sale, vendors, baked goods, breakfast/lunch, white elephant; free spaces for yard salers and vendors, limited number available; South Seaville United Methodist Church, 111-115 Corson Tavern Road, South Seaville. 609-827-9469 or SouthSeavilleUMC.org.
COLORING CRAFTERNOON: Saturdays through May 25; for adults; enjoy a relaxing afternoon coloring at the library; materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CAPE ATLANTIC ROCKHOUNDS SPRING ROCK & MINERAL SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 18, 19; rocks, minerals, jewelry, Lapidary Equipment; Cape Atlantic Rockhounds, 2641 Cologne Ave., Mays Landing. 609-748-3181 or CapeAtlanticRockhounds.com.
CONSERVATION DAY: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; hosted by the County Park & Zoo and the American Association of Zookeepers; goal of the event is to raise awareness and funds for endangered animals and their habitats; Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. 609-465-5271 or CapeMayCountyNJ.gov.
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; with Sean Farrell; for help with questions regarding your computer, phone, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
'JUNQUE IN THE TRUNK' YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; sponsored by the Soroptimist Club of Cape May County; raise funds for education awards for deserving local women and for community service programs; Cape May Lutheran Church, 509 Pittsburgh Ave., Cape May. 609-846-3690 or SICMC.com.
KNIGHTS OF THE SQUARE TABLE: 2 to 3 p.m.; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MAHJONG: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through May 25, Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
MAYFEST: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 18, 19; more than 100 juried crafters, international food court, music, kids activities and more; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
POETRY EVENT: 2 p.m.; poets Echezonachukwu Nduka and Marya Parral; Schiavo Library, 801 South Commonwealth Ave., Strathmere, free event. 609-486-6265 or StrathmereLibrary.org.
SPRING HEART WALK: 9 to 11 a.m.; American Heart Association Southern NJ Spring Heart Walk; day of celebrating survivors and lifestyle changes; Ocean City Sports & Civic Center, 6th Street and the Boardwalk, Ocean City. 609-926-3663 or SNJSpringHW.org.
'X MARKS THE SPOT' TREASURE HUNT: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 18, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19; metal detecting hunts for great prizes; Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk, Ocean City, $5. 732-276-8251 or 732-228-3531 or ECRDA.org.
Sunday, May 19
THRIFT SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19, 20, Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor. 609-822-7116.
Monday, May 20
3M MOVIE MARATHON: 3 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; for individuals who live with any type of disability and a guest; monthly movie viewing of two films; snacks and drinks provided; Atlantic Center for Indepdendent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609 748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
CREATE A NO-FUSS WILDLIFE POND: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; presented by Pat Sutton; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or PatSuttonWildlifeGarden.com.
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; with Sean Farrell; for help with questions regarding your computer, phone, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays; receive instruction on the English language; for non-native speakers; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MAH-JONGG: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; join a group of competitive Mahjongg players; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
'MOVE AND DANCE' CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
Tuesday, May 21
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
COMPUTER BASICS: 2 to 3 p.m.; for adults; introduction to basic computer skills, including using a mouse and keyboard; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration requested. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GATHERING WOOL: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through May 28; open to adults; learn how to create original handcrafted blankets, scarves, sweaters and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 31; duplicate bridge, all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
Wednesday, May 22
ADULTING 101: LIFE SKILLS FOR TEENS & ADULTS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for teens and young adults; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ESL CAFE - 'EVERYDAY CONVERSATIONS': 6 to 7 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
GENEALOGY - BEGINNING: 5 to 7 p.m.; with Casey Zahn; learn how easy it is to research your family in this workshop; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, May 23
IDEAL VR LAB RIBBON CUTTING: 11 a.m. to noon; grand opening ribbon cutting for Ideal VR Lab; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
KINDLE WORKSHOP: 6 to 7 p.m.; for adults; learn to download and enjoy library materials on your Kindle; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SENIOR UNIVERSITY: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; program is "Getting the most from your SSI Benefits"; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
SPRING DANCE SHOWCASE: 7 to 8:30 a.m.; Chartertech Dance Department presents their Spring Dance Showcase; Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts, 413 New Road, Somers Point, $5. 609-926-7694 or Chartertech.org.
'WELCOME SUMMER' USED BOOK SALE: Tuesdays through Saturdays, May 23 through June 15; Tenth Annual "Welcome Summer" Used Book Sale; Schiavo Library, 801 South Commonwealth Ave., Strathmere. 609-486-6265 or StrathmereLibrary.org.
Friday, May 24
CAR CRUISE: 5 to 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays through Sept. 27; see some vehicles on display, or show off one of your own; Historic Smithville & Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
Saturday, May 25
FLEA MARKET AND HOAGIE SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Holy Trinity Episcopal, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-628-4742.
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays through June 29; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith and guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, 1st Street and Pennslyvania Avenue, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Monday, May 27
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, May 28
HOW TO CROCHET FOR ABSOLUTE BEGINNERS: 2 to 3 p.m.; for all ages; work on various crochet projects; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, June 4
FAMILY FUN BINGO: 6:30 p.m. first Tuesdays through June 4; for the whole family; enjoy a night of family bingo, prizes awarded; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Wednesday, June 5
VETERANS' ADVOCATE: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. first Wednesdays; Wilmington VA Southern New Jersey Outreach Team provides information and enrollment for Veterans and their Veteran Affairs Healthcare; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Thursday, June 6
CAPE MAY COUNTY TECH MEETUP: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays through June 6; different topic will be explored each month; pizza and soft drinks; Technology Learning Center at the Cape May County Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
Tuesday, June 11
UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.
Wednesday, June 12
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Friday, June 14
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: 6 to 8 p.m.; hosted by the Somers Point Police Department and the Somers Point Municipal Drug Alliance; William Morrow Somers Point Beach, Bay Avenue, Somers Point. 609-927-9088, ext. 105.
Dining out
Saturday, May 18
PORT REPUBLIC VOL. FIRE CO. ROAST BEEF DINNER: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Port Republic Vol. Fire Co., 116 Blakes Lane, Port Republic, $8 kids, $14 adults. 609-709-8812.
Fundraisers
Wednesday, May 15
SECOND CHANCE TOYS COLLECTION: daily through May 31; Hamilton Mall is partnering with Second Chance Toys, a nonprofit corporation that recycles plastic toys for children in need by donating them to community organizations; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Thursday, May 16
HAL COHEN MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER: 6 to 9 p.m.; benefits graduating students from Egg Harbor Township High School; includes great food, cash bar, silent auction; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Somers Point, $25. HalCohenScholarship@gmail.com.
Sunday, May 19
CHRIST CHILD SOCIETY FUNDRAISER: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 35th Annual Spring Fling Luncheon "Forget Me Not"; entertainment will be provided by Bittersweet Duo, and gift baskets and 50/50 raffles will be held; Penthouse Ballroom in the Grand Hotel, 1045 Beach Ave., Cape May, $40. 609-536-2865.
DANCING DOWN A PINK LINE FUNDRAISER: 1:45 p.m. doors open; 2 to 3:30 p.m. dancing; features a variety of music and styles of line dancing selected and led by Cathy Cashmere of CCC Inspire; hosted by Casting for Recovery South Jersey; supports breast Cancer Survivors by providing them weekend retreats; Sea Isle City Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City, $15. 609-425-1775 or CastingForRecovery.org.
For kids
Wednesday, May 15
NO BAKE COOKING WITH KIDS: HEALTHY SNACKS: 6 to 7 p.m.; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration is required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Wednesdays through May 22; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear fun stories and make a cool craft; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TODDLER STORYTIME: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through May 22; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; bring your little ones to hear stories and sing songs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TOT TALES: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through May 29; for ages 1 to 4; stories, songs, snacks and an easy craft; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, May 16
GALLOWAY CHEER SIGN UPS: 6 to 8 p.m.; for kids going into 1st through 8th grade; Arthur Rann Elementary School, 515 South Eighth Ave., Galloway Township. 609-457-9409.
MOMMY & ME: TODDLER YOGA: noon to 1 p.m.; toddler yoga class; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays through May 23; suggested for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear fun stories and make a cool craft; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through May 30; for ages 12 to 36 months; bring your little one for a morning of themed stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, finger plays and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TODDLER STORYTIME: 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays through May 23; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; bring your little ones to hear stories and sing songs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, May 17
MAKERSPACE: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; code, tinker, explore; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
MOMMY AND ME: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Fridays through August 30; 30-minute stroller walk followed by playtime, coffee and light snacks; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swartmore Ave., Ventnor, $54 for the entire session, registration requested. 717-503-8498.
Saturday, May 18
CHILDREN'S STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays; stories and crafts; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
LEGO SATURDAYS: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through May 25; for ages 6 and older; gather with other LEGO lovers to build something and show the rest of the group; LEGOs provided; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through May 25; for ages 3 to 6; introduces new vocabulary and reinforce learning; stories, songs, rhymes, and movement; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SUMMER THEATRE CAMP: 5 to 7 p.m. May 18, 2 to 4 p.m. May 19, auditions; for ages 7 to 17; presented by Deborah Glenn Drama and Vocals; performing Disney's "Little Mermaid Jr."; camp dates: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, June 24 through July 31; show dates: Aug. 1, 2, 3; auditions are not required for participation; Cardiff Shopping Center, Ensemble Arts Studio, 6701 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, $275 for program. 609-287-7648 or GlennDramaVocals.com.
Sunday, May 19
YOUTH SUNDAY SCHOOL: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sundays through June 9, 2019; for youth ages 3 to 18; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $25. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Monday, May 20
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
MONDAY READ AND PLAY BABY STORYTIME: 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through May 20; for ages 6 months to 2 years and their parents; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MORNING PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Mondays through May 20; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; stories, craft; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TODDLER TIME: SPRING CRAFTS: noon to 1 p.m.; afternoon of snacks, learning through play and socialization; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Tuesday, May 21
LEGO CLUB: 4 to 5 p.m.; for ages 6 and older; gather with other LEGO lovers to build something and show the rest of the group; we supply the LEGOs, you supply the imagination; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays through May 21; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear fun stories and make a cool craft; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Tuesdays through May 28; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; stories and a simple craft designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
READ TO A FURRY BUDDY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; recommended for independent readers age 6 and older; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
TUESDAY PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through May 21; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear fun stories and make a cool craft; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, May 22
KIDS CLUB: 3 R'S OF RECYCLING: 4 to 5 p.m.; bring the kids to meet the ACUA mascot Supercan as we learn the importance of recycling; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
WEDNESDAY STEMDAY: 5:30 p.m. May 8, 22; for ages 5 to 12; explore the wonderful world of STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering and Math; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, May 23
EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.
Friday, May 24
LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:35 p.m. every other Friday; help build Lego City; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Tuesday, May 28
'BOOKS WITH BLUE': 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays through June; for ages 5 and older; join Miss Ariel and a police officer for a themed storytime and craft; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood, free. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
Wednesday, June 5
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Monday, June 24
SOMERS POINT GATEWAY TO ARTS 2019: June 24 through August 11; 7-week program for ages 3 to 18; area kids will be featured in fully staged productions of "A Disney Spectacular" and "West Side Story"; Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point, $325. 609-653-0553 or GatewayByTheBay.org.
Golf
Friday, May 17
ATLANTIC CITY HALL OF FAME GOLF TOURNAMENT: noon; Second Annual Atlantic City High School Athletic Hall of Fame Golf Tournament; includes green fee, cart, lunch, cocktail hour, buffet dinner and prizes; Harbor Pines County Club, 500 St Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person, $500 per foursome. 609-464-1672 or fcampo18@hotmail.com.
Sunday, May 19
MARINE CORPS LEAGUE 9TH ANNUAL GOLF FUNDRAISER: noon registration, 1 p.m. golfing begins; golf fund raiser for the Cape Atlantic Detachment of the Marine Corps League; includes lunch, golf, and dinner; trophies and prizes will be awarded; Blue Heron Pines Golf Club, 550 W. Country Club Drive, Egg harbor City, $125. 609-432-3938 or CapeAtlanticMCL.org.
Monday, May 20
GOLF TOURNAMENT TO BENEFIT SEASHORE GARDENS FOUNDATION: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; benefits Seashore Gardens Foundation; lunch, painting on the patio, dinner and awards celebration; Blue Heron Pines Golf, 550 Country Club Drive, Egg Harbor City, $175 per golfer; $100 Painting on the Patio session and dinner; $100 for the Novice Golf Academy and dinner; $75 dinner only. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org/Golf.
Tuesday, May 21
GREENTREE LADIES LEAGUE: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 10; golf and good fun; Greentree Golf Course, Somers Point - Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Thursday, May 23
'GOLF FOR GILDA'S' PREMIER CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: 1 p.m. shotgun start; foursome scramble format; 5:30 p.m. buffet dinner, awards, art auction; 6th Annual Golf for Gilda's Premier Charity Golf Tournament; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township; $150 individuals, $500 foursome. 609-927-0006 or HarborPines.com/Gildas_Tournament.
Groups
Wednesday, May 15
ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through Aug. 17; family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer's or Dementia are invited to a free Alzheimer's Support Group; led by social worker Kyle Miceli, MSW, LSW, CDP; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.
'BE THERE OR BE SQUARE' BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; for individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE) MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or narfe-njchapter1664.org.
ROMANCE BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Michelle Devine; title for May, "Princess Bride" by William Goldman; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
'THE ESCAPE AND ENJOY' AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; discuss chosen books in an informal, friendly setting; March: "Educated" by Tara Westover; Public Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
'TOO MUCH STUFF' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, May 16
ITALIAN CULTURAL INSTITUTE OF SOUTH JERSEY: 7 to 9 p.m.; join the club and share in the Italian culture; St. Frances Cabrini Church, Culliney Hall, Second Street and Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City. 609-748-0619.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
Friday, May 17
'BURIED IN TREASURES' WORKSHOP SERIES: 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through July 5; weekly workshop for individuals who want to learn to declutter and prevent excessive acquiring; learn a new skill, apply it at home and discuss successes and challenges; The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township, $125. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
OCNJ AARP CHAPTER 1062 EVENT: 12:30 to 2 p.m.; speaker Rachel C. Sanfo, Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP); come out and learn about volunteering; Public Library Room 111, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. kdwyer3@comcast.net.
Saturday, May 18
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through May 25; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
COUPONING EXCHANGE: 1 to 2 p.m.; refreshments provided; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; for experienced and aspiring playwrights and actors; Public Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-350-6310.
Sunday, May 19
AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, May 20
AL ANON: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon's 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one's drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
MARGATE CONCERNED CITIZENS GROUP MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; open to Margate taxpayers; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-822-4700.
SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to "20 something" discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, May 21
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
'EVERY THIRD TUESDAY I REALLY, REALLY LOVE BOOKS' CLUB: 1:30 to 3 p.m.; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
PARENT PARTNERS PTO MEETING: 9 to 10:30 a.m.; for all parents and guardians at Pleasantville Middle School; Middle School Library, Pleasantville Middle School, 801 Mill Road, Pleasantville. 609-703-1242 or PPS-NJ.us.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PLEASANTVILLE PAGE TURNERS: 1:30 to 3 p.m.; for adults; relaxing afternoon discussion of some of your favorite books; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ACFSO Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
Wednesday, May 22
ATLANTIC AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; social hour followed by a presentation by Todd Pover from Conserve Wildlife Foundation on "Beach Nesting Birds in NJ"; light refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. AtlanticAudubonSociety.com.
Thursday, May 23
INTO THE EVENING BOOK CLUB: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.; "The Girl from Berlin" by Ronald Balson; for adults; discussion of great books in good company; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; "Unraveling Oliver" by Liz Nugent; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, May 28
CHESS CLUB: 4 to 7 p.m.; for all ages; take the challenge of playing a friendly game of chess with others; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, June 1
PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson's Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Monday, June 3
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
'SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM' MEETING: 6 to 7 p.m. first Mondays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for LGBTQ individuals as well as supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; participants should be at least 18; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, June 4
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you'd like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, June 5
COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays, Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
REED'S READS: MONTHLY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. first Wednesdays; eat, drink, and be merry during our monthly fireside book club; The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. francesca@jpublicrelations.com.
Thursday, June 6
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) meeting of the Egg Harbor City Kickapoo tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
SHORE'S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Saturday, June 8
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Monday, June 10
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825 or NAMIAC.org.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; speaker part of the meeting will be followed by the regular support meeting for caregivers and consumers; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMIAC.org.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
Tuesday, June 11
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
UPPER TWP. GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays; Upper Twp. Sustainable Jersey Green Team Meeting; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or UpperTownship.com.
Wednesday, June 12
CMCH AARP MEETING: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; AARP Chapter 1182 meeting; Devico Senior Center, 23 Romney Place, Cape May Court House. 510-579-4712.
NON-FICTION BOOK CLUB: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Wednesdays through September, Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Thursday, June 13
MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. second Thursdays; topics such as strategies for better health, family and relationships, occupational wellness, and others; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, May 15
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
PREPARING FOR RADIATION THERAPY: 2 to 3 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Joseph Stella, M.D. Conference Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Friday, May 17
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
Saturday, May 18
D.D.P. YOGA: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; blends classic yoga positions, dynamic resistance training, and old school calisthenics; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, May 20
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; peers will lead a weekly meeting that will focus on a new topic each session; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, May 21
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 24; restorative class that really gets you into your body and the present moment; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-270-4443.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, May 22
ADULT CANCER PREVENTION WORKSHOP: 10 to 11 a.m.; informational workshop about nutrition, exercise and other cancer prevention tips; presented by the Cape Atlantic Coalition for Health; Offices of MHAAC, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609 652-3800 or CapeAtlanticCoalition.org.
BABY BASICS CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000.
TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth Tour for Expectant Parents; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000.
VAPING SAFETY PRESENTATION: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic Prevention Resources; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Tuesday, May 28
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
Monday, June 3
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Wednesday, June 5
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
Monday, June 10
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
Wednesday, June 15
'TOO MUCH STUFF?' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Music
Saturday, May 18
FULL MOON DRUM CIRCLE: 7 to 9 p.m.; back to the beach celebration; Sacramento Avenue Beach, Sacramento Avenue and the Beach, Northfield. 609-816-4562.
Sunday, May 19
SPRING PIANO RECITAL: 7 to 8 p.m.; Transformation Music Academy presents the 2019 Spring Recital; works by Valerie Capers, Johannes Brahms, Francois Joseph Gossec, Edward Mac Dowell and more; Anglican Church of Transformation, 114 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-837-0156 or TransformationChurch.me.
Religion
Wednesday, May 15
'WITH ALL MY HEART' - A 6 WEEK COURSE ON JEWISH PRAYER: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through June 20, Chabad Chai Center, 6605 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, $99, registration requested. 609-822-8500 or ChabadAC.com.
Sunday, May 19
AUTISM ACCEPTANCE MASS: 11 to 12:30 a.m.; Autism Acceptance Mass; sensory friendly Mass for families with children on the spectrum; if you would like your child's picture to be included in the mass (parent or guardian permission only), contact Patti Cunningham at priceless@comcast.net; Our Lady of Perpetual Help At the Assumption Church Site, 146 Pitney Road, Galloway Township. 609-338-8434.
'NUMBER THE STARS': 5 p.m. May 19, 7 p.m. May 22; 13th annual production; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, $12 adults, $10 kids and seniors. 609-226-9840.
Tuesday, May 21
ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Trips