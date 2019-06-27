South Jersey Event Listing

You are the owner of this article.
Wednesday, June 26

BOOK SALE: daily through Aug. 31; ongoing book sale room; find readable treasures at a bargain; benefits the Atlantic County Library Foundation; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

DOCUMENTARY SCREENING: 6 p.m.; showing of "Standing in the Shadows of Motown"; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

FRENCH LANGUAGE CLASS: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through July 18; with Maria Dubas; provides students a basic understanding of the French language and culture; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

FUNDAY AT PLAYLAND CASTAWAY COVE: 1 to 5 p.m.; four hours of rides for $15; benefits Community Quest, Inc.; rain date July 27; Playland Castaway Cove, 1020 Boardwalk, Ocean City, $15. 609-646-0388 or CQInc.org.

PUZZLE ME THIS: daily through Aug. 31; for adults; jigsaw puzzle station; sharpen your mind and de-stress; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

REGISTER NOW FOR GARDEN CONTEST IN SOMERS POINT: daily through July 2; sponsored by The Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point; Somers Point gardens of all types will be judged; entries must be received by July 2 with judging to follow the week of July 8. 609-204-4107.

'WILDWOODS' HOUSES THROUGH TIME': 6 to 7:30 p.m.; presentation by author Taylor Henry; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

WITTY WEDNESDAY TRIVIA: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through June 26; family trivia night; Joe Kelly from Cat Country will be hosting and giving away concert tickets; prizes from Jewelry Land, Macy's, Jersey Tax Place, and Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.

Thursday, June 27

BERNIE SANDERS RALLY: 8 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic County for Bernie; view the second round of the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate; food, beverages, t-shirts, and more available for purchase; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township.

CROCHETING THE AFRICAN FLOWER PATTERN: 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays through June 27; learn to crochet an African Flower Pattern during this two week session with Jennifer Bolton; basic knowledge of crochet is required; Sea Isle City Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

DIY AROMATHERAPY SPRAY & BATH BOMBS: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; create your very own aromatherapy room spray and fizzy, fun bath bombs; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376.

ESL CAFE: EVERYDAY CONVERSATIONS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; meet new community members, learn daily life situations, share perspectives and experiences, and learn more about other cultures; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230.

GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29; local produce, seafood, baked goods, fresh food, flowers, honey, kids crafts, and more; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.

OPEN READING: 6 to 8 p.m.; read your writing or listen to the work of others; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

SENIOR UNIVERSITY: 11 a.m. to noon; "What to Expect When You Call 911"; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

THURSDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 26; join local medium Bob Bitting on a 45-minute lantern-lit ghost walk around Historic Cold Spring Village; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $16 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.

VETERANS MEETING: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; all-veterans meeting; topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; Denny's Restaurant, 242 E. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.

Friday, June 28

CAR CRUISE: 5 to 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays through Sept. 27; see some vehicles on display, or show off one of your own; Historic Smithville & Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.

FOUR ORIGINAL ONE-ACT PLAYS: 7 to 8:30 p.m. June 28, 29, 3 p.m. June 30; presented by South Jersey Players; plays will be directed by Marlene May and Heidi Mae; Ventnor Coffee, 108 N. Dorset Ave., Ventnor, $15. 347-920-6399.

'RECOMMENDED READS': 6 p.m.; fast-paced discussion with Carol Fitzgerald, Founder/President of The Book Report Network; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

SPECIAL FAMILY EVENT: 3 p.m.; summer kick-off event; magician Chad Juros, face painting, balloon animals, pizza, crafts and more; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Saturday, June 29

'A VISIT WITH AUTHOR JOHN GILSTRAP': 1 to 3 p.m.; John Gilstrap is the New York Times bestselling and Thriller Award-winning author; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City, limited seating. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

BEACHSTOCK 2019: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; live music, volleyball and lifeguard competitions, craft and food vendors, local retailers, sand sculpting lessons, free kite flying lessons and kite stunts, Stacey's Surf & Paddle lessons, kid's treasure hunt, demonstrations, face painting, beer and wine garden, a bonfire and family-friendly Disney movie, and much more; rain date June 30; beach at Granville and Huntington avenues, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.

DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28; fresh fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, eggs, herbs, baked goods, Sea Salt products, wine, nuts, candy, candles, jewelry and more; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays through June 29; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith and guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, 1st Street and Pennslyvania Avenue, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.

LONGPORT HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Sept. 2; view articles from historic Longport; Longport Historical Society Museum, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-410-5939.

Sunday, June 30

SHIRAT HAYAM DERBY: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; choose a "horse," place your bets and cheer it on; light dinner; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, $18, reservations requested. 609-822-7116, ext. 121 or ShiratHamNJ.org.

Monday, July 1

ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays; receive instruction on the English language; for non-native speakers; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

GRIEF AND WRITING WORKSHOP: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through July 8; 6 sessions; each session will have a different theme; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. AvalonAvalonFreeLibrary.org.

MAH-JONGG: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; join a group of competitive Mahjongg players; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

MOSQUITO PRESENTATION: 6 to 7 p.m.; presented by Kyle Rossner, entomologist with the Cape May County Department of Mosquito Control; discusses the basics of mosquito biology and how the Department works to monitor and manage mosquito populations; open discussion and Q&A; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

'MOVE AND DANCE' CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.

'THE QUEENS OF EGYPT': 7 to 8:30 p.m.; learn about women whose remarkable destiny saw them become the wives, mothers, and daughters of pharaohs; presented by Sherin Motawea; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Tuesday, July 2

BEACH ART SHOW: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 2, 3, 4; Donna Elias Studios will present a three day "Beach Art Show"; features hundreds of nautical themed original paintings, fine art prints and home décor items; Donna Elias Studios, South 31st St., Brigantine, free admission. 609-266-5826 or DonnaElias.com.

BETH EL SUMMER GAME DAYS: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 27; Mahjongg, Canasta, and Scrabble; includes lunch and snacks; bring your own games; Beth El Synagogue, 500 North Jerome Ave., Margate, $12, reservations requested. 609-823-2725 or BethElSynagogue.com.

CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.

COUPONING CLUB: 4:30 to 6 p.m.; learn about the best deals going on right now; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.

DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Cathy Zane; for help with questions regarding your computer, phone, iPad, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

'EARLY AVALON' WALKING TOUR: 6 to 7 p.m. July 2, 30; view Victorian architecture and learn the history of landmark early buildings; north end of Avalon, call for meeting spot. 609-967-0090 or AvalonHistoryCenter.org. 

ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 27; for adults; practice your English in a welcoming setting; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

THE HOLOCAUST - 1933-1945: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through July 9; for adults; four-part chronological, academic history of the Holocaust presented by Neil Brandt and Kathy Tabasso; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 31; duplicate bridge, all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.

Wednesday, July 3

FAMILY FUN DAY: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 1; kid-friendly activities, performers, entertainment and crafts vendors; presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities; Cape May Point Lighthouse, Lighthouse Avenue, Cape May Point, free admission. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.

'FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE': 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.

'LIFE IN SPACE': 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; presentation from Franklin Institute; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

ROKU WORKSHOP: 3 to 4 p.m.; with Sean Farrell; learn how to use this device to stream your favorite shows and movies over the internet on your TV; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

'SWITCH IT UP FUN': 6 to 7 p.m.; play Nintendo Switch with friends; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

THE WILDWOODS AND THE DOO WOP ERA: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; presentation focused on the post-WWII era and the Wildwoods' heydays in the '50s and '60s; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest, registration requested. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

VETERANS' ADVOCATE: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. first Wednesdays; Wilmington VA Southern New Jersey Outreach Team provides information and enrollment for Veterans and their Veteran Affairs Healthcare; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.

Thursday, July 4

CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.

NORTH WILDWOOD INDEPENDENCE DAY FAMILY PARADE: 8:15 a.m. check-in, 9 a.m. parade begins; prizes will be awarded for the best-decorated bikes in red, white and blue theme; parade begins at 9th and Atlantic avenues, proceeds north to First and Surf avenues, North Wildwood, free. 609-522-2955 or NorthWildwood.com.

PATRIOTIC POOCH PARADE: 8:15 a.m. check-in, 9 a.m. parade; dogs of all shapes and sizes will parade along the streets of the Wildwoods dressed in patriotic garb alongside decorated bicycles; prizes will be awarded for the best-dressed pooches; Bill Henfey Park, 8th and Atlantic avenues, North Wildwood, free. 609-522-2955. 

SMITHVILLE FOURTH OF JULY PARADE: 9 to 11 a.m., Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999.

STRATHMERE 4TH OF JULY PARADE: 9:15 registration at the firehouse; 10 a.m. judging; 10:30 a.m. parade begins; rain date July 5; Strathmere Vol. Fire Department, 9 Commonwealth Ave., Strathmere. 609-231-6000.

WILDWOOD FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR: 10 p.m.; holiday fireworks extravaganza; rain date July 5; Pine Avenue and the Beach, Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DooWW.com.

Saturday, July 6

HISTORIC ANCESTORS WALK: 10 to 11 a.m. July 6, 20, Aug. 3, 17, 31, Sept. 7, 21, 28; guided Walking Tour of the Cold Spring Church and Cemetery; Cold Spring Presbyterian Church, 780 Seashore Road, Cold Spring. 609-884-4065 or ColdSpringChurch.com.

Monday, July 8

SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Tuesday, July 9

UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.

UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.

Wednesday, July 10 

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Thursday, July 11

BOARD GAME CLUB: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second Thursdays through Sept. 12; with Jon Gibson; play a variety of fun board games; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Friday, July 12

COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.

Monday, July 15

3M MOVIE MARATHON: 3 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; for individuals who live with any type of disability and a guest; monthly movie viewing of two films; snacks and drinks provided; Atlantic Center for Indepdendent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609 748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.

Wednesday, July 17

'BE THERE OR BE SQUARE' BOOKS CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; join efforts to make Galloway a more environmentally friendly place to live; Atlantic County Library, 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.

Thursday, July 18

DOCUMENTARY NIGHT: 7 to 9 p.m. third Thursdays; screening of a documentary feature; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

TEA TIME AT THE HISTORY CENTER: 11 a.m. to noon third Thursdays through Sept. 20; enjoy tea with us as we share memories of old Avalon, and make new ones; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Saturday, July 20

CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.

Sunday, July 21

SMITHVILLE FIFE & DRUM: 1 to 3 p.m. third Sundays through September, Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.

Saturday, July 27

'ABOUT BOATING SAFETY': 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; presented by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 81; St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City, $60. 609-399-4299 or USCGAux-OCNJ.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: 6 to 8 p.m.; hosted by the Somers Point Police Department and the Somers Point Municipal Drug Alliance; William Morrow Somers Point Beach, Bay Avenue, Somers Point. 609-927-9088, ext. 105.

Wednesday, June 26

DINNER & MOVIE: 5 p.m.; includes a movie on the big screen and a full course meal with a kosher meat main course, salad, soup and dessert; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $18 members, $21 guests up to one week before the event; $20 members, $23 guests after one week before the event. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.

Friday, June 28

VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; baked chicken dinner; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.

Saturday, June 29

AVALON MANOR PANCAKE BREAKFASTS: 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; all-you-can-eat pancakes, with sausage, juice, coffee and blueberry toppings; hosted by the Avalon Manor Improvement Association; supports local charities and community improvements; Avalon Manor Improvement Association, 581 Old Avalon Blvd., Avalon, $6. 609-519-7185.

RED, WHITE AND BLUEBERRY PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m.; all-you-can-eat breakfast with fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, sausage, orange juice, coffee, tea; Ocean City Masonic Lodge, 940 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, $8 adults, $4 kids. 

Saturday, July 27

PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. fourth Saturdays; all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast; Ocean City Masonic Lodge, 940 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, $8 adults, $4 kids.

Sunday, June 30

SOMERS POINT HISTORICAL SOCIETY FUNDRAISER: June 30 through July 4; Somers Point Historical Society will host a fundraiser at Boston Market in Somers Point; percentage of your purchase will benefit the Historical Society; get a certificate on the website and present at Boston Market, 210 New Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2900 or SomersPointHistory.org.

Wednesday, June 26

'A UNIVERSE OF STORIES': SUMMER READING SIGN-UPS: daily through July 20; for ages 3 to 17; sign up for your summer reading log, start reading and log your books, and be eligible for prizes based on how much you read; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

LEGO CLUB: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29; library will supply the Legos, you supply the imagination; work together to design and assemble a new project each session; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Thursday, June 27

EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.

Friday, June 28

MAKERSPACE: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; code, tinker, explore; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

MOMMY AND ME: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Fridays through August 30; 30-minute stroller walk followed by playtime, coffee and light snacks; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swartmore Ave., Ventnor, $54 for the entire session, registration requested. 717-503-8498.

VIDEO GAMES: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Aug. 10; play Nintendo Switch on the big screen; for kids of all ages; Nintendo DS games and tabletop games are available for play as well; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Saturday, June 29

CHILDREN'S STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays; stories and crafts; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

STORYTIME TELLERS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; featuring children's author Dr. Doug Farrell; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Monday, July 1

BASKETBALL CLINIC: Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, through Aug. 16; presented by Blake Rossell, basketball instructor and Wildwood Catholic High School Assistant Varsity Boys Basketball Coach; various sessions for grades 1 through 8 for both boys and girls; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $175 members, $200 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.

CAPE MAY COUNTY SUMMER YOUTH TENNIS CLINIC: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Aug. 7; affordable tennis lessons for ages 5 to 12 at Cape May County Park East; Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House, $90. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.

FAMILY FUN BINGO: 6:30 p.m.; bring the whole family to enjoy a night of family bingo; prizes awarded; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

SCIENCETELLERS PRESENTS 'ALIENS ESCAPE FROM EARTH': 10 to 10:45 a.m.; action-packed and educational alien adventure using science experiments for special effects; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Tuesday, July 2

READ TO A FURRY BUDDY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; recommended for independent readers age 6 and older; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.

TEEN TUESDAY: ESCAPE ROOM: 11 a.m.; solve puzzles and strategize to escape the room; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Wednesday, July 3

DIY STORYTIME: 6 to 6:45 p.m. every other Wednesday through Aug. 28; for ages 3 to 6; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

LEGO MOVIE CLUB: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Aug. 14; build Lego themes and then film a movie; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

PRE-TEEN SPLASH PARTY: 7 p.m. July 3, July 24, Aug. 14; swimming, gym, dance party, pizza; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $15 members, $20 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.

Thursday, July 4

POKEMON CLUB: 11 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 15, Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Friday, July 5

LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; help build Lego City; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

Monday, July 8

MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.

Tuesday, July 9

FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every other Tuesday through July 23; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to therapy dogs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Tuesday, July 2

GREENTREE LADIES LEAGUE: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 10; golf and good fun; Greentree Golf Course, Somers Point - Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.

Wednesday, June 26

ATLANTIC AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; social hour followed by a presentation by Pinelands photographer Albert Horner; light refreshments; Galloway Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. AtlanticAudubonSociety.com.

Thursday, June 27

ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety meets weekly; topics include: coping strategies, self-care, wellness/recovery, community resources and other related topics; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 1601 Tilton Road, Northfield. 609 652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

KIWANIS OF NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD MEETING: 12:15 p.m. Thursdays; seeks new members to promote public service in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties; Atlantic City Country Club, 900 Shore Road, Northfield. 856-728-8010 or NJKiwanis.org.

MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for June, "I'll Be Gone in the Dark" by Michelle McNamara; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Friday, June 28

BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, 106 Court House South Dennis Road, Conference Room, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

'BURIED IN TREASURES' WORKSHOP SERIES: 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through July 5; weekly workshop for individuals who want to learn to declutter and prevent excessive acquiring; learn a new skill, apply it at home and discuss successes and challenges; The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township, $125. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

Saturday, June 29

CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.

OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.

Sunday, June 30

AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

Monday, July 1

AL ANON: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon's 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one's drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.

BARIATRIC HEALTH & WELLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 5 to 6 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Joseph Stella, M.D. Conference Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

GRIEF AND LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays through July 8; for individuals affected by the loss of a loved one due to addiction/substance use disorder; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

'SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM' MEETING: 6 to 7 p.m. first Mondays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for LGBTQ individuals as well as supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; participants should be at least 18; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to "20 something" discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, July 2

ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.

DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.

GRIEF CAFE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through July 30; 8-week group session for emotional and spiritual support; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443.

JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you'd like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

PINOCHLE CLUB: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

SENIOR CITIZEN BALLET CLASSES: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-272-1199 or CygnusArts.org.

SENIOR CITIZEN DRAWING AND PAINTING CLASSES: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-892-4161 or CygnusArts.org.

STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ACFSO Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.

Wednesday, July 3

BRAIN TUMOR SUPPORT GROUP: 5 to 5:45 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, New Café, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.

GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays, Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.

REED'S READS: MONTHLY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. first Wednesdays; eat, drink, and be merry during our monthly fireside book club; The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harborfrancesca@jpublicrelations.com.

STROKE SURVIVOR AND CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 4:45 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, New Café, Pomona. 888-569-1000.

'TOO MUCH STUFF' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, July 4

FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.

KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) meeting of the Egg Harbor City Kickapoo tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.

KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.

SHORE'S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Saturday, July 6

PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson's Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.

Monday, July 8

GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.

NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825 or NAMIAC.org.

NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; speaker part of the meeting will be followed by the regular support meeting for caregivers and consumers; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 215-327-7940 or NAMIAC.org.

PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.

Tuesday, July 9

ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.

UPPER TWP. GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays; Upper Twp. Sustainable Jersey Green Team Meeting; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or UpperTownship.com.

Wednesday, July 10

CMCH AARP MEETING: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; AARP Chapter 1182 meeting; Devico Senior Center, 23 Romney Place, Cape May Court House. 510-579-4712.

NON-FICTION BOOK CLUB: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Wednesdays through September, Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

Thursday, July 11

MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. second Thursdays; topics such as strategies for better health, family and relationships, occupational wellness, and others; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Saturday, July 13

STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.

Monday, July 15

ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.

Tuesday, July 16

JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Wednesday, July 17

ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through Aug. 17; family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer's or Dementia are invited to a free Alzheimer's Support Group; led by social worker Kyle Miceli, MSW, LSW, CDP; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.

'BE THERE OR BE SQUARE' BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.

EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; for individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.

GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through Dec. 18, Galloway Township Office of Sustainability, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.

NAMI SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by NAMI Atlantic/Cape May; concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers; Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 702 Seashore Road, Erma. 609-335-2952 or NamiAC.org.

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE) MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or narfe-njchapter1664.org.

SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

'THE ESCAPE AND ENJOY' AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; discuss chosen books in an informal, friendly setting; March: "Educated" by Tara Westover; Public Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.

Thursday, July 18

NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.

STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.

Saturday, July 20

PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m.  third Saturdays; bring a script for each character in your play; aspiring playwrights, actors, and public welcome; Public Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-350-6310.

Tuesday, July 23

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Tuesdays through November, Public Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-646-5409.

Wednesday, June 26

'5 FABULOUS DAYS OF FITNESS': 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, through Aug. 30; Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: Boot Camp Circuit Training, $10; Tuesdays and Thursdays: Yoga classes, $5; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5 to $10. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

Thursday, June 27

YOGA @ LONGPORT PUBLIC LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 15; bring your mat, bring your towel and bring some water; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Friday, June 28

LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.

'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.

Saturday, June 29

D.D.P. YOGA: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; blends classic yoga positions, dynamic resistance training, and old school calisthenics; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.

QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.

WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.

YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.

ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Monday, July 1

CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; peers will lead a weekly meeting that will focus on a new topic each session; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.

'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.

ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Tuesday, July 2

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.

MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 24; restorative class that really gets you into your body and the present moment; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-270-4443.

PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.

YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.

YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386. 

ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Wednesday, July 3

ATLANTICARE BREASTFEEDING CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, $20. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.

'TOO MUCH STUFF?' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Center for Childbirth Tour for Expectant Parents; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

Monday, July 8

NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.

Wednesday, July 19

JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Saturday, July 20

MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.

Tuesday, July 30

HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.

Wednesday, June 26

CONCERTS IN THE PARK - CAPE SHORE JAZZ ORCHESTRA: 6:30 p.m. June 26, July 17, Aug. 14; Big Band Jazz Orchestras with Maryanne Franz and a special performance by Tommy Coniglio; Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House, free. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.

MASTERWORKS CHOIR REHEARSALS: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through July 24; Masterworks Choir and Orchestra rehearsals; rehearsals are open to public, no auditions required; July 25, presenting John Rutter's Mass of the Children, free-will offering collected; St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 501 E. 8th St., Ocean City. 609-399-2988 or MasterWorksOCNJ.org.

Thursday, June 27

ROUNDHOUSE BAND: 7 to 9 p.m., Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

Friday, June 28

SOMERS POINT BEACH CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 6; special concerts on July 4, Sept. 1; 27th Annual AtlantiCare Concerts on the beach; refreshments available for purchase; William Morrow Beach, Bay Avenue, Somers Point, free. 609-653-0400 or SomersPointBeachConcerts.com.

Saturday, June 29

'A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO LOIS SMITH': 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; "Musical Tribute to Lois Smith - Singer, Artist & Author" presented by WCM African American Historical Society; includes block party with live music, storytelling, food, health screenings, entertainment; West Cape May Elementary School Grounds, 301 Moore St., West Cape May, free. 609-241-5353.

Sunday, June 30

ABSECON CONCERTS IN THE PARK: 7 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 11; food available for purchase; bring your own chair or blanket; Heritage Park, 699 Blenheim Ave., Absecon, free admission. 609-641-0663 or AbseconNJ.gov.

Monday, July 1

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE HERITAGE OF AMERICA BAND: 7 to 8 p.m.; comprised of more than 40 professional Airman-musicians who perform a variety of renditions of orchestral classics, marches, Broadway hits, jazz standards, movie music and patriotic favorites; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or CapeMayCity.com.

Wednesday, July 3

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 8 p.m.; July 3: Pure Prairie League and Orleans; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $48. 609-884-9565 or CapeMayCity.com.

Thursday, July 4

THE JULIANO BROTHERS: 7 to 10:30 p.m.; concert followed by annual firework display; beverages available for purchase; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

EGG HARBOR CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1953: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8; 66th annual reunion; Smithville Inn, 1 N. New York Road, Galloway Township, $40. 609-788-0022.

CLAYTON HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR ALUMNI REUNION: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11; alumni who would have graduated 40 or more years ago are invited to attend; Masso’s Crystal Manor Building at 210 S. Delsea Drive, Glassboro, $30, RSVP by Aug. 13. 856-694-2310.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1979: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26; 40th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, soft drinks, live music; Avalon Country Club, Route 9, Cape May Court House, $50. 609-827-8012.

