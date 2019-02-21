Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Currents &amp; Gazettes of Atlantic &amp; Cape May Counties
UPCOMING EVENTS

South Jersey Event Listing

Things to do

Events

Wednesday, Feb. 20

AFRICAN-AMERICAN HISTORY POETRY CELEBRATION: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; JoAnn Peopples leads an annual celebration featuring poetry and spoken word performed by artists and poets in the community; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

ANNUAL OSCAR PREDICTION CONTEST: daily through Feb. 23; for all ages; correctly guess the most 2019 Oscar winners before Sunday, Feb. 23 and win a 2019 Oscar-nominated movie; winners chosen in three age categories; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

ART ON DISPLAY: daily through Feb. 28; art students from the Tighe Middle School will have their work on display; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPubliclibrary.org.

ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE: daily through March 30, 2019; benefits the Atlantic County Library Foundation; visit our ongoing book sale room and find readable treasures at a bargain; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

'BE THERE OR BE SQUARE' BOOKS CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

'BLIND DATE WITH A BOOK': daily through February; open to adults; grab a random book and check it out; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave, Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

BLIND DATE WITH A BOOK: daily through Feb. 28; for all ages; check out the library's holiday wrapped books, review the book and be entered into a drawing for a box of candy and a book; prizes awarded in three age categories; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

COLORING FOR STRESS RELIEF: daily through March 30; for all ages; stop in the library anytime during our hours and color your stress away; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

CREATIVE WRITING: 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Feb. 27; explore the author in you; explore ideas and creativity together; Otto Bruyns Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield, free for Village and JCC members. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillagebytheShore.org.

DROP-IN CHESS AND CHECKERS: daily through March 30; check out the new chess/checker table in the Reading Room; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAMES: 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 6:30 to 9:45 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Shore Bridge Club, London Square and Tilton Road, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.com.

FAMILY BINGO: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; have fun playing Bingo as a family and win some awesome prizes; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.

FAMILY FORT NIGHT: 5 to 7 p.m.; for all ages; enjoy a fun-filled evening of indoor family fort building; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

'FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE': 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.

GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; join efforts to make Galloway a more environmentally friendly place to live; Atlantic County Library, 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.

INTRODUCTION TO EMAIL: 10 to 11 a.m.; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

JIGSAW PUZZLERS: daily through March 30; for all ages; stop by and work on our jigsaw puzzles; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

KIWANIS CLUB OF CAPE MAY: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays; meeting, dinner; Kiwanis Club of Cape May, 1041 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-972-6710 or CapeMayKiwanis.com.

'MAYS LANDING'S BURIED CIVIL WAR PAST': 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; learn about Civil War graves of Mays Landing residents and some of their history; presented by Frank Tomasello; Mays Landing Presbyterian Church, 6001 Main St., Mays Landing. 609-402-2119 or HamiltonHistorical.org.

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.

ON-LINE JOB APPLICATION BASICS FOR SENIORS: 9:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through Wednesdays; seniors who are having difficulty applying for jobs online, creating or updating a Resume and Cover Letter should attend this training series; T.Byrd Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, $10 each session. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.

'PUZZLE ME THIS': daily through March 30; try out the jigsaw puzzle station; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-0771 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

RUTGERS ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDS TRAINING: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through June 5; hosted by the Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA); educates the public about the science behind pressing environmental issues and helps participants create positive change in their communities; classes focus on a wide variety of topics including climate change, soil health, energy, waste management, water resource protection, invasive species management and habitat conservation; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township, $250. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com/Stewards.

SCRABBLE AND SCONES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for adults; enjoy a cup of tea and tasty scones while playing Scrabble with fellow word lovers; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TAX ADVANTAGE SAVINGS ACCOUNTS PRESENTATION: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; workshop and Q&A for family members and individuals who are interested in ABLE accounts; offered by a representative from the law firm of Hinkle, Fingles, Prior & Fischer; co-sponsored by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Atlantic Center for Independent Living, Inc, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township, reservations recommended. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.

'UNEMPLOYED, UNDEREMPLOYED - GET FREE TRAINING GRANT': 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Wednesdays; those recently laid off or only working 20 hours or less could qualify for a free training grant to become certified in Microsoft Office Professional; T.Byrd Training Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, free, reservations required. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.

WINTER FOOD DRIVE: donations collected through Feb. 28; "Food Is Love" drive to collect food, including canned items, juice, microwaveable meals, and more; benefits the Ecumenical Food Cupboard; hosted by the Ocean City Board of Realtors; drop off at the Ocean City Board Of Realtors, 405 22nd St., Ocean City. 609-399-0128.

Thursday, Feb. 21

BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.

COMPUTER HELP @ THE LIBRARY: 6 to 7 p.m. every other Thursday through March 28; for adults; receive help with most Microsoft Office programs, how to set up your email, or other computer questions you have; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

GAME NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; learn new games, play your favorites; for ages 18 and older; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.

'GENEALOGY - BEGINNING': 1 to 3 p.m.; with Casey Zahn; learn how easy it is to research your family in this workshop; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

HISTORY OF PERFORMING ARTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Feb. 28; explore your untapped interests while learning about the history of performance; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield, free to Village and JCC members. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

'IRISH DANCING — A CASUAL APPROACH': 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-398-8636.

MAXIMIZING YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY: 6 to 7 p.m.; for adults; includes ways to potentially maximize benefits for you and your spouse; Marc Catona, president of the Society for Financial Awareness, instructs how to determine the optimum time for you to file and begin drawing your benefits; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

OPEN HOUSE & STEM NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m.; Family STEM Night and Open House; STEM activities for everyone; St Vincent de Paul Regional School, 5809 Main St., Mays Landing. 609-625-1565 or SVDPRS.com.

POETRY WRITING WORKSHOP: 5 to 6 p.m.; celebrates World Poetry Day; learn different poetry styles and read your poems out loud; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

SHUFFLE AND DEAL/INSTRUCTIONAL PLAY: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays; have fun playing bridge while learning some new conventions; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, $8. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.

STRENGTHENING FAMILIES DINNER & WORKSHOP: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Feb. 28; Cape Assist's Dinner & Family Workshop; craft activities, family dinner, free babysitting provided; Woodbine Elementary School, 801 Webster St., Woodbine; receive a $100 gift card if you complete 12 of the 14 sessions; registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays; players of all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.

WOMEN'S COMMUNITY CLUB OF CAPE MAY: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; monthly meeting; presenter will be Joe Martucci, Meteorologist and Weather Forecaster for The Press of Atlantic City; light lunch will be provided; Women's Community Club of Cape May, Price Hall, 780 Seashore and Academy roads, Cold Spring. 609-675-6693.

Friday, Feb. 22

ABSEGAMI CREW DESIGNER BAG BINGO: 5 to 9 p.m.; includes three cards with 10 games per card; door prize, raffles and 50/50 available; prizes include Coach, Michael Kors and Kate Spade; bring snacks, no alcohol; must be 18 or older; Absegami High School Cafeteria, 201 Wrangleboro Road, Galloway Township, $32. 732-986-3791 or AbsegamiCrew.com.

'BEEGINNER' BEEKEEPERS WORKSHOPS: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Fridays through April 5; hosted by the Jersey Cape Branch of the New Jersey Beekeepers Association; sessions will include everything from bee biology and pest management through hive construction, and the installation of the bees; Rutgers Cooperative Extension Office, 355 CourtHouseHouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House, $100. 609-675-4489.

EDUCATOR WORKSHOP: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Y.A.L.E. School of Northfield is hosting a free workshop, "Mindfulness and Resilience: Strength-based Practices for At-Risk Youth"; for local special education professionals; workshop presented by Katie Curran, founder and CEO of Proof Positive; educators and support staff are encouraged to attend this workshop; Y.A.L.E. School, 1000 Burton Ave., Northfield, free, registration required. 856-482-5252 or EventBrite.com.

FREE PIZZA & FAMILY MOVIE NIGHTS: 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22, March 22; hosted by the West Cape May Environmental Commission; each family movie will be preceded by a fun informal talk by local West Cape May naturalists; West Cape May Borough Hall, 732 Borodaway, West Cape May.

LEARN TO PLAY BRIDGE: 2 to 4 p.m. Friday through April 5; learn to play the exciting and fascinating game of Contract Bridge which combines skill, chance, social interaction, adventure and mental fitness; presented by Ron Burczewski; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.

PARENT COMMITTEE DINNER: 5 to 6 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; be a voice in the planning of community happenings; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.

TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Saturday, Feb. 23

3RD ANNUAL WINE & SPIRITS FEST: 7 to 10 p.m.; sample wines and distilled beverages from top makers; live music, raffle, light refreshments; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $40. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.

AFRICAN AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL: 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through March 2; for adults; explore the African American experience through film; light refreshments; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

AMI FOUNDATION DESIGNER BAG BINGO AND BASKET RAFFLE: 6 to 9 p.m.; 3rd annual Designer Bag Bingo and Basket Raffle; hosted by the AMI Foundation of Atlantic Medical Imaging; Holy Spirit High School, 500 S. New Road, Absecon, $35. 609-568-9153 or AMIFoundation.net.

DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; with Sean Farrell; for help with questions regarding your computer, phone, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

'HIDDEN TREASURES OF KOREA': noon to 3 p.m.; enjoy an afternoon of Korean culture and history; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.

IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays through June 29; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith and guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, 1st Street and Pennslyvania Avenue, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.

'KNIGHTS OF THE SQUARE TABLE': 2 to 3 p.m. every other Saturday through March 23; for all ages; meant to foster scholars' intellectual growth while having fun; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

LADIES TEA: 2 to 4 p.m.; afternoon of food, tea, and fun; xplore the history of women cooks and how they've shaped the culture of food; Asbury United Methodist Church, 290 Asbury Road, Egg Harbor Township, $15 adults, $8 ages 6 to 17, free ages 4 and younger, reservations required. 609-653-6452 or AsburyInEHT.com.

OPEN GAMING: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through March 30; bring your friends and pick a game, including Canasta, Pinochle, Scrabble, and Mah Jong; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

ROSETTA STONE AND MANGO LANGUAGES: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; with Cathy Zane; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON MOVIE: 1 to 3:45 p.m. Feb. 23, March 30; spend a Saturday afternoon watching a movie at the library; light refreshments; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Sunday, Feb. 24

ECUMENICAL SERVICE CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY MONTH: 3 to 6:45 p.m.; features Afro-Caribbean food, African-Caribbean Clothing and Fashion Parade, cultural music, and African poetry; speakers; Anglican Church of Transformation, 114 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-837-0156 or TransformationChurch.me.

'LOVE THE ARTS' EVENT IN SOMERS POINT: 2 to 4 p.m.; hosted by the Somers Point Arts Commission; the Commission will kick off their 2019 year of programs, projects and events; includes a presentation of upcoming programs, exhibit of "The Arts Reach Out 2018," live Jazz music by the South Jersey Jazz Society, readings by past poet laureate Maria Provenzano, silent auction, a light buffet and more; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Mays Landing Road, Somers Point; free admission, donations welcome; registration is recommended. 609-653-4991 or somersptarts.weebly.com.

'THE MANY FACES OF THE AFRICAN AMERICAN WOMAN': 4 p.m.; presented by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Theta Kappa Omega Chapter of Atlantic City; honors extraordinary women in the field of aesthetics; Mount Zion Baptist Church, 350 South New Road, PleasantvilleJodikanderson@aol.com.

Monday, Feb. 25

KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. AvalonAvalonFreeLibrary.org.

'MOVE AND DANCE' CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.

OFFICE BASICS FOR WINDOWS: 6 to 7 p.m.; with Sean Farrell; learn the basic skills needed to get started using Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

SCRABBLE: 10 a.m. to noon; all levels of Scrabblers are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

AWARD SEASON FILM: 'A STAR IS BORN': 6 to 8 p.m., Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.

DINNER & MOVIE: 5 to 7 p.m.; movie on the big screen and a full course meal with a kosher meat main course, salad, soup and dessert; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; up to one week before: $18 members, $20 guests; week of event: $20 members, $23 guests. 609-822-1167.

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m.; open to all; bring the kids out to have popcorn and enjoy family-friendly movies; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

GATHERING WOOL: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through March 26; for adults; all levels of experience welcome; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

MARKETING TO MILLENNIALS WORKSHOP OF ATLANTIC CAPE: 6 to 9 p.m.; learn how to optimize your marketing strategies to target millennials in the digital age; Atlantic Cape Community College - Cape May Campus, 341 Court House - South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House, registration requested. 609-343-5655.

PARENT AND COMMUNITY ADVISORY BOARD: 6 to 7 p.m.; light dinner provided; bring your ideas and and help us plan our calendar events; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.

PINELANDS K-9 CLUB OBEDIENCE CLASSES: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 26; hosted by Pinelands K-9 Club, Inc.; all dogs, whether mixed breed or purebred are welcome; various classes offered; proof of vaccines is required; Pinelands K-9 Club, 4H Center, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing/Hamilton Township, $120. 609-432-9447 or PinelandsK9Club.com.

TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

ATLANTIC AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; social hour followed by a presentation by Jesse Amesbury on Hawk Mountain; light refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. AtlanticAudubonSociety.com.

RECYCLING PRESENTATION: 6 to 8 p.m.; "The Problem with Plastics: Changes in the Recycling Industry"; Atlantic County Utilities Authority, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950.

Thursday, Feb. 28

'ABRAHAM LINCOLN: A HISTORICAL PERSPECTIVE': 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; learn about the early life of Abraham Lincoln, his time as president during the Civil War and his assassination in April of 1865; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.

AWARD SEASON FILM - 'A STAR IS BORN': 6 to 8 p.m., Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

COMPUTER HELP @ THE LIBRARY: 6 to 7 p.m. every other Thursday through March 28; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENT SERIES: JOB NAVIGATION: noon to 1 p.m.; for those looking for a job but not sure of where to start; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.

'INTO THE WOODS': 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 28, March 1, 2; 1 p.m. March 2; special Dinner and Show March 1, includes buffet, beverage, dessert and advanced seating, $30 adults, $25 ages 10 and younger; Atlantic County Institute of Technology Performing Arts Center, 5080 Atlantic Ave., Mays Landing; advance: $11 adults, $9 students; at the door: $12 adults, $10 students. 609-625-2249.

MAXIMIZING SOCIAL SECURITY: 6 to 7 p.m.; for adults; presented by Marc Catona, president of Society for Financial Awareness; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

MOMS NIGHT OUT: 5 to 6 p.m.; open to all families living in Atlantic County; night celebrating self-care with a guest speaker and fun activities; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.

RECIPE RENOVATIONS: 5 to 7 p.m.; learn how to make Greek specialties including homemade pita bread, Tzatziki sauce and crust-less quiche with a Greek twist; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.

Monday, Feb. 25

SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Saturday, March 2

YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. first Saturdays through June 1; wide variety of items are available; South Vineland United Methodist Church, corner of Main Road and Sherman Avenue. 609-692-2152.

Tuesday, March 5

BOOK CLUB FOR BUSY PEOPLE: 6 to 7 p.m.; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Wednesday, March 6

VETERANS' ADVOCATE: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. first Wednesdays; Wilmington VA Southern New Jersey Outreach Team provides information and enrollment for Veterans and their Veteran Affairs Healthcare; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.

Thursday, March 7

CAPE MAY COUNTY TECH MEETUP: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays through June 6; different topic will be explored each month; pizza and soft drinks; Technology Learning Center at the Cape May County Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.

CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.

Friday, March 8

COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.

MURDER MYSTERY WEEKENDS: March 8, 9; March 22, 23; March 29, 30; April 5, 6; test your crime-solving skills and watch performances by East Lynne Theater Company; various locations throughout Cape May. EastLynneTheater.org.

Tuesday, March 12

BOOK DISCUSSION: 3 to 4 p.m.; for adults; lively and engaging conversations; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

CHICK FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through May 14, 2019; Ken the Magician and Jazzy Jen will be entertaining patron's at Chick fil-A's Family night; Chick Fil-A (next to Wal-Mart), 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.

UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.

UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.

Wednesday, March 13

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Thursday, March 14

BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

FRIENDS OF THE LINWOOD ARBORETUM MEETING: 6 p.m. second Thursdays, Linwood Arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave., Linwood. 609-338-9305 or LinwoodArboretum.org.

SECOND THURSDAY DIY FOR ADULTS: 6 to 7 p.m.; for adults; Welcome Spring craft; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Saturday, March 16

CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.

PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; for experienced and aspiring playwrights and actors; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-350-6310.

Saturday, March 23

'ABOUT BOATING SAFETY': 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 23, April 27, May 18, June 1, 22, July 27; presented by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 81; St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City, $60. 609-399-4299 or USCGAux-OCNJ.org.

Dining out

Wednesday, Feb. 20

BRUNCH & LEARN: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; learn from a variety of different speakers and watch a documentary film on Judaism, Israel or Jewish history over brunch; live music by Shlomo Shai; showing of "Everything is a Present: The Wonder & Grace of Alice Sommer Herz"; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, advance: $4 members, $6 guests; day of: $6 members, $10 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.

Saturday, Feb. 23

AFRICAN AMERICAN BUFFET: two seatings, 1 to 3 p.m. and 3:15 to 5 p.m.; all you can eat; take out available; Macedonia Baptist Church, County Boulevard and Pittsburgh Avenue, South Egg Harbor in Galloway Township; all welcome; $12 adults, $7 ages 8-12, $4 ages 6-7, free ages 5 and younger. 609-965-4211.

FREE ZITI DINNER FOR FURLOUGHED WORKERS: 4 to 7 p.m.; dinner for furloughed federal workers, federal contractors and their families affected by the past shutdown; food from local restaurants, door prizes; Zion Lutheran Church, 312 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, free. 609-965-1813.

'PANCAKES FOR PUPPIES': 8 to 10 a.m.; Pancakes for Puppies breakfast and Chinese auction; all proceeds will benefit the EHT Dog Park; Applebee's, Consumer Square, Mays Landing. $10. 609-926-1068 or EHTDogPark.com.

'REMEMBERING JAMIE' ITALIAN NIGHT DINNER: 4 to 8 p.m.; EHT Elks Lodge, 1815 Somers Point—Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township, $13 adults, $5 kids. 609-653-2075 or RememberingJamie.weebly.com.

Tuesday, March 5

SHROVE TUESDAY PANCAKE SUPPER: 5 to 7 p.m.; all welcome; Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton; $8 adults, $4 children ages 8 and younger. 609-296-9618 or 609-296-2603.

Thursday, April 11

PASTA PRIMAVERA FUNDRAISER: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; dine in or take out; enjoy pasta primavera, salad and dessert prepared by a professional chef; Beth Judah Temple - Wildwood, Spencer and Pacific avenues, Wildwood, $18. 609-522-7541.  

Fundraisers

Thursday, Feb. 28

'THE WIZARD OF OZ': 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28, March 1, 2; 2 p.m. March 3; 37th annual production for children of "The Wizard of Oz, Young Performers Edition"; presented by the Country Shore Women's Club; proceeds benefit student scholarships and awards and local organizations within Cape May County; Upper Township Elementary School, 50 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora; before Feb. 26: $8 adults, $6 students; day of: $10 adults, $8 students. 609-287-9684.  

For kids

Wednesday, Feb. 20

BEDTIME STORYTIME: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through March 13; for ages 3 to 5; read books, do crafts, eat snacks, and have fun before bedtime; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

DIY JEWELRY FOR TEENS: 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 20, March 20; for ages 12 to 16; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through March 20; for ages 6 to 36 months; stories, rhymes, songs; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Wednesdays through March 20; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear fun stories and make a craft; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

ST. MARY'S CHURCH HOMEWORK HELP AND ENGLISH LEARNERS CLASS: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 6, 2019; homework help for kids in grades kindergarten through 6th grade; St. Mary's Church, 118 Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-1604 or StMarysPleasantville.org.

TODDLER STORYTIME: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through March 20; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; hear stories and sing songs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TOT TALES: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through March 27; for ages 1 to 4; stories, songs and an easy craft; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7116 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

WEDNESDAY READ AND PLAY BABY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through March 20; for babies 6 months to 2 years, and their parents; enjoy songs, puppets, fingerplays, simple crafts, snacks and of course, books; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE CLASSES: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays through June 5, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $250. 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.

Thursday, Feb. 21

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 21; for ages 3 to 5; read books, do crafts, eat snacks and have fun; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through March 28; for ages 12 to 36 months; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; stories, songs and crafts for children of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

TEEN ADVISORY BOARD (TAB): 4 to 5 p.m. third Thursdays through March 21; for ages 13 to 18; volunteering opportunity for teens where they recommend books and events they'd like to see at the library; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TODDLER STORYTIME: 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays through March 21; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; stories and songs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TODDLER YOGA: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through Feb. 28; for ages 1 to 5; bring your own mat and/or towel; bond with your child as certified children's yoga instructor, Paige Vaccaro, guides you through relaxing stretches and playful exercises; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Friday, Feb. 22

'STORIES, STAY AND PLAY': 10:30 to 11 a.m. Fridays through March 29; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; stories, songs, craft; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Saturday, Feb. 23

GIRL SCOUTS EXPO: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; family day with prizes, give-a-ways, activities and a DJ as you learn about STEM, outdoors/camping, girl awards, travel opportunities, and life skills; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.

SATURDAY STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays through March 30; storytime and craft for ages 3 to 7; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through March 30; for ages 3 to 6; Miss Debbie uses the latest books and some old favorites to help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; stories, songs, rhymes, and movement while building language and literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-0771 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Sunday, Feb. 24

YOUTH SUNDAY SCHOOL: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sundays through June 9, 2019; for youth ages 3 to 18; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $25. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.

Monday, Feb. 25

MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through March 25; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY - 'READING READINESS': 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through March 25; for ages 12-36 months; enjoy stories, rhymes, and songs with your little one; designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

AFTERNOON PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Tuesdays through March 19; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; fun stories and a simple craft designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every other Tuesday through March 26; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to Cody, Erin, or Freedom — therapy dogs who love sharing stories with children; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

LEGO CLUB: 4 to 5 p.m. every other Tuesday through March 26; for ages 6 and older; gather with other LEGO lovers to build something and show the rest of the group; we supply the LEGOs, you supply the imagination; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays through March 19; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TEEN MOVIE NIGHT: 5 to 7:30 p.m.; for tweens and teens; join us for pizza and a movie; rated PG-13; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

WEDNESDAY STEMDAY: 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. every other Wednesday through March 27; for ages 5-12; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Thursday, Feb. 28

EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.

'GET IN KAHOOTS WITH YOUR LIBRARY': 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28, March 28; for ages 12-16; turn your favorite books into games; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Tuesday, March 5

'READ TO A FURRY BUDDY': 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.

Wednesday, March 6

MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Thursday, March 7

'SPORTY BOOK CLUB FOR SPORTY KIDS': 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7, March 7; for ages 8 to 12; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

STEM CHALLENGE DAYS: 4 to 5 p.m. first Thursdays through March 7; for ages of 6 to 12; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Saturday, March 9

KIDS DIY: 2 to 3:15 p.m. Feb. 9, March 9; for ages 8 to 14; arts, crafts and cool stuff; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

LEGO CLUB: 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 9, March 9; for ages 5 and older; meet up with other LEGO enthusiasts and build your own LEGO creations; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave, Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Monday, March 11

MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.

Thursday, March 14

FAMILY BOARD GAME NIGHT: 4 to 8 p.m.; for ages 5 and older and their caregivers; enjoy a family night of board games; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Golf

   

Groups

Wednesday, Feb. 20

AA: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Rooms 3 & 4, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through Aug. 17; family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer's or Dementia are invited to a free Alzheimer's Support Group; led by social worker Kyle Miceli, MSW, LSW, CDP; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.

'BE THERE OR BE SQUARE' BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.

EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; for individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE) MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or narfe-njchapter1664.org.

ROMANCE BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Michelle Devine; title for February, "Dutch Wife" by Ellen Keith; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.

'TOO MUCH STUFF' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. Feb. 20, March 20; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

WOMEN WITH DISABILITIES NETWORKING/SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays; women with all types of disabilities meet to network, find support and discuss relevant topics; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.

Thursday, Feb. 21

ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266 or AdultChildren.org.

COFFEE KLATCH POLITICAL DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; fun, casual, social group that includes coffee, delicious refreshments and great conversation about Israel/U.S. news and world events; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free for members, $4 guests. 609-822-1167.

DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety and depression; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 501 Scarborough Drive, 3rd floor, Egg Harbor Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Public Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-646-5409 or EHTDemocrats.WordPress.com.

'INTO THE EVENING' BOOK CLUB: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Feb. 21, March 28; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

ITALIAN CULTURAL INSTITUTE OF SOUTH JERSEY: 7 to 9 p.m. third Thursdays through June 20, 2019, Culliney Hall, St. Francis Cabrini Church, Second Street and Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City. 609-748-0619.

KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.

'LOVE AT FIRST STITCH' NEEDLECRAFT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through March 28; for adults and teens; learn and practice your craft in a fun, welcoming environment; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.

NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD KIWANIS CLUB: 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays; welcoming past and prospective members for fellowship and community volunteerism; Atlantic City Country Club, I Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. 609-470-1032.

SEASHORE PURLS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; knitting, crocheting and socializing; Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine. 609-266-1751.

STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.

THIRD THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21, March 21; for adults and teens; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Friday, Feb. 22

BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 106 Court House South Dennis Road, Conference Room, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

Saturday, Feb. 23

AARP PLEASANTVILLE CHAPTER #5317 MEETING: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; new members welcome; Pleasantville High School, 701 Mill Road, Pleasantville. 609-641-7129.

CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through March 30; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.

Sunday, Feb. 24

AA: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Classrooms A & B, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

AL ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

Monday, Feb. 25

AA: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Conference Rooms 3 & 4, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

AL ANON: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon's 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one's drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.

SPANISH LANGUAGE GROUP MEETINGS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays through April 1, 2019; for individuals who prefer speaking in Spanish; meet weekly to share community resources and discuss topics related to family, wellness, relationships, school, stress managment and more; offered by a bi-lingual group facilitator; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to "20 something" discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

CHESS CLUB: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through March 5; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7116 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.

ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through March 26; for adults; discuss books, movies, hobbies, current events, or other topics of interest; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.

PINOCHLE CLUB: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.

Sunday, Feb. 27

'ESCAPE AND ENJOY' AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Feb. 27, March 20; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

'THE ESCAPE AND ENJOY' AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Feb. 27, March 20; for adults; discuss chosen books in an informal, friendly setting; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Thursday, Feb. 28

MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for February: "Find Her" by Lisa Gardner; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Saturday, March 2

PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson's Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.

Monday, March 4

EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

'SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM' MEETING: 6 to 7 p.m. first Mondays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for LGBTQ individuals as well as supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; participants should be at least 18; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, March 5

ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.

GREEN THUMB GARDEN CLUB OF SOMERS POINT: 7 p.m.; learn best practices to cultivate a productive vegetable garden; Master Gardener Sue Scarlett from the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Atlantic County will give us valuable tips and guidelines; Somers Point Senior Center, 22 Ambler Road, Somers Point. 609-214-6967.

JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you'd like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Wednesday, March 6

COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.

HISTORY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. first Wednesdays through May 1, 2019; with David Montanye; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Thursday, March 7

EHT BOOK GROUP: 7:30 p.m. first Thursdays in February and March; for adults; February: nonfiction account of the kidnapping case which inspired Nabokov's notorious novel, "Lolita, in The Real Lolita: The Kidnapping of Sally Horner" and "The Novel That Scandalized the World by" Sarah Weinman; March: a free-thinking new teacher makes a splash in a small English town right before the start of the first World War, in "The Summer Before the War" by Helen Simonson.; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.

KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) meeting of the Egg Harbor City Kickapoo tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.

SHORE'S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Monday, March 11

GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays, Gourmet Restaurant, Pitney Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.

GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.

NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825 or NAMIAC.org.

NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; speaker part of the meeting will be followed by the regular support meeting for caregivers and consumers; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMIAC.org.

PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.

Tuesday, March 12

ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

UPPER TWP. SUSTAINABLE JERSEY GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Twp. Municipal Building, 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or UpperTownship.com.

Wednesday, March 13

FAMILY TO FAMILY 12-WEEK COURSE: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 29; for those who have a loved one diagnosed with a serious and persistent mental illness; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, registration required. 215-327-7940 or abbiekatz@aol.com or NAMIAC.org.

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Thursday, March 14

GREATER WILDWOOD KIWANIS: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Thursdays; Key West Cafe, 4701 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, reservations requested. 609-661-0636.

SECOND THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Thursdays; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Saturday, March 16

STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.

Monday, March 18

ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.

Tuesday, March 19

JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

PLEASANTVILLE PAGE TURNERS: 1:30 to 3 p.m.; for adults; relaxing afternoon discussing some of your favorite books; light snacks; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

THIRD TUESDAY BOOK CLUB: 1:30 to 4 p.m.; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, Feb. 20

BABY BASICS CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, $10. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

'FOCUSING ON CANCER' COACHING COURSE: 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through April 10; video course will explore the most effective healing strategies; Evangel Assembly Of God, 1100 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-625-2241.

JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

PILATES YOGA FUSION: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Kathleen Jespersen has been teaching pilates for over 12 years; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.

PREPARING FOR RADIATION THERAPY: 2 to 3 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Joseph Stella, MD Conference Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

TAI CHI CHUAN: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 27; learn the physical and mental benefits of moving your body in slow, gentle ways while focusing on posture, muscle relaxation, and breathing; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

'TOO MUCH STUFF?' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth Tour for Expectant Parents; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

ZUMBA FITNESS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.

Thursday, Feb. 21

ATLANTICARE LIFE CONNECTION: 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 21, March 21; presented by Alice Caivano, manager of Provider Engagement; guidance and professional expertise about programs for elderly adults who want to live independently, and community-based care and services for older adults; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave, Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

FAMILY ZUMBA & FRUIT SMOOTHIES: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; family workout and refreshing smoothies; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.

GENTLE YOGA: 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 21, March 14; for adults; slow-moving Hatha yoga class synchronizes movement with breath for the perfect mind and body connection; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 10 a.m. Thursdays, except for the third Thursday of the month, when group will meet at 10:30 a.m.; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-594-5323.

QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays; simple and unhurried movements requiring no weights, extra equipment, or special clothing; taught by Cheryl Crews; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.

Friday, Feb. 22

LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.

'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.

SAFETY & HEALTH PRESENTATION: DIAPER DRIVE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; presentation on infant and toddler health safety; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.

Saturday, Feb. 23

CHAIR YOGA: 10 to 11 a.m.; for adults; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting in a chair or using a chair for support; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.

QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.

YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.

YOGA FOR LIFE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every other Saturday through March 23; for adults and teens; presented by Janet Hahn, certified instructor; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, $5, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Monday, Feb. 25

CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; peers will lead a weekly meeting that will focus on a new topic each session; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

FREE SELF-DEFENSE SERIES: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25 and March 4; local volunteer organization Somers Point-Community First is offering a free self-defense series; presented by instructor Thomas Lacovara; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3299.

FUN FITNESS FOR ALL: noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 25; stretch and strengthen while having fun; Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free to Village and JCC members, reservations required. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillagebytheShore.org.

INTRO TO CHI KUNG: noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 25; enhance your overall wellness through gentle movements and concentration; Egg Harbor Township Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free to Village and JCC members. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillagebytheShore.org.

LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.

'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.

ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.

HOPE ONE COMMUNITY OUTREACH VEHICLE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 12, 26, March 12, 26; community-based outreach vehicle staffed with highly trained professionals in the field of mental health and substance abuse prevention and recovery; Feb. 12: EtCetera Shop, Dennisville/Court House Road, Cape May Court House; Feb. 26: Social Services, 4005 Route 9 South, Rio Grande; March 12: ACME Shopping Center, 3845 Bayshore Road, North Cape May; March 26: ACME Shopping Center, 6212 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-522-5960 or HopeOneOfCapeMayCounty.org.

HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.

PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.

SENIOR CITIZEN WALK & TALK TUESDAYS: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through March 26; bring your sneakers, your water bottle and a friend; walk the indoor roller rink or relax in the atrium; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.

YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.

YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386. 

ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

AMERIGROUP REALSOLUTIONS GUIDE TO MEDICARE: 10 to 11 a.m. every other Wednesday; for adults; Kevin Knight, of Amerigroup RealSolutions, answers questions and provides assistance to signing up for Medicare & Social Security for those aged 65 and over, and for those with disabilities; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Thursday, Feb. 28

SENIOR UNIVERSITY — INTRO TO CHAIR ZUMBA: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; learn about this low impact, high energy exercise; includes a light lunch; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000.

Monday, March 4

JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Wednesday, March 6

CHAIR YOGA: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. March 6, April 24; for adults; perfect for students with physical challenges who find it difficult to get on and off the floor as required for a traditional yoga class; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.

Monday, March 11

NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.

Thursday, March 14

IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 10:30 a.m. second Thursdays; meeting for individuals who have a family member living with mental illness; offered by Intensive Family Support Services of the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

NECK AND SPINE SURGERY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m. second Thursdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Saturday, March 16

MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.

Music

Thursday, Feb. 21

'EARLY BLUES AND JAZZ': 6 to 8 p.m.; presented by Cape May MAC; Public Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May City. 609-463-6386.  

Religion

Wednesday, Feb. 20

BIBLE STUDY: 7 p.m. Wednesdays or 10 a.m. Thursdays; discuss the movie/book "The Shack"; all welcome; Lifegate Church, 296 Bethel Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2075 or LifegateNJ.org.

'EXPLORE GOD' DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays; Price Hall, Academy and Seashore Roads, Cape May; open to all. 609-889-3538 or email robriehl@verizon.net.

FAITH BAPTIST CHURCH 43RD ANNIVERSARY: 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 20, 21, 11 a.m. Feb. 24; features special chorus, speakers, choir; Faith Baptist Church, 829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville. 609-641-8554.

Thursday, Feb. 21

CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Feb. 21; 7-week course that explores the Christian faith and considers who Jesus is, why He came and had to die and what it means to follow Him; Greentree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.

Saturday, March 30

WOMEN OF FAITH PRESENTATION: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Dr. Deidre Jackson will speak on the topic of Mark 12:31, "You shall love your neighbor as yourself"; Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City; $20, register by March 15. OCNJBlogspot.com.

Reunions

   

Trips

KATZ JCC COMMUNITY TRIP TO SOUTH AFRICA: March 11 through 19, 2019; experience the wonders of Cape Town and Krueger National Park; $3,600 per person includes round trip airfare from JFK to Cape Town aboard South African Air, accommodations in premier hotels, eight meals, intra-Africa transportation, daily tours and Krueger Park safaris. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.

Tags

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.