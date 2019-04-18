South Jersey Event Listing

You are the owner of this article.
Wednesday, April 17

'BE THERE OR BE SQUARE' BOOKS CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

CREATIVE WRITING: 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through April 24, JFS Village by the Shore, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; with Sean Farrell; for help with questions regarding your computer, phone, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

'FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE': 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.

GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; join efforts to make Galloway a more environmentally friendly place to live; Atlantic County Library, 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.

HANDS-ON CREATIVE ARTS: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through April 24; explore a variety of creative arts through painting, color theory, art discussion and more; JFS Village by the Shore, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

JCC LUNCH & SHOW: 'MY HEART IN A SUITCASE': 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.

SCRUB MAKING WITH ESSENTIAL OILS: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; hosted by Perch Cove Soap Company; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

SPRING BREAK KID'S CRAFT FAIR & PICNIC: 5 to 7 p.m.; bringing awareness to National Child Abuse Prevention Month by hosting a kid's craft fair and family picnic; food, games, and community resources; open to all families in Atlantci County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

VENDORS WANTED FOR FLEA MARKET: register now through May 17; vendors needed for upcoming flea market taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25; flea market will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City; $25 for one parallel parking space, or two perpendicular spaces. 609-399-1019 or HolyTrinityOC.com.

VETERANS MEETING: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday; all-veterans meeting; topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; Atlantic Center for Independent Living, Inc, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.

'WEDNESDAY WALK IN THE WOODS': 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; join Volunteer Master Naturalist Kathy Gardiner for a free 4-mile moderate paced hike at Cape May Point State Park; bring binoculars, lunch, and a drink; Cape May Point State Park, Lighthouse Avenue, Cape May. 609-296-6574 or 609-405-0360 or NJParksAndForests.org.

Thursday, April 18

DOCUMENTARY NIGHT: 7 to 9 p.m. third Thursdays; screening of a documentary feature; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

HISTORY OF PERFORMING ARTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays in April; learn about the history of performance; JFS Village by the Shore, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

'MY OYSTER' WITH AUTHOR BHADRENA RESTIONE: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; describes the life and travels of Marilyn Bhadrena Restione; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.

SPRING CLEANING PRESENTATION: THE MARIE KONDO METHOD: 5 to 6 p.m.; learn the Marie Kondo Method which helps people tidy their spaces; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

Friday, April 19

APRIL IN PARIS: 'FRENCH CONVERSATION & CULTURE': 1 to 2 p.m. April 19, 26; lunch available; lessons in "French Conversation & Culture" as part of Somers Point's April in Paris celebration; Gregory's Restaurant, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point, registration recommended. 609-653-4991 or AprilInParisSP.Weebly.com.

ARBOR DAY CELEBRATION: 11 a.m. to noon; Grades K-4 will be sharing songs, stories, poems, and Arbor Day facts in honor of the celebration; Stone Harbor Elementary School, Stone Harbor. 609-368-6800 or SHNJ.org.

CLOTHING & ATTIC TREASURES SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday; room full of clothing including men's, women's and children's apparel and handbags, shoes, linens and books; Holy Trinity Church, 30th Street and Bay Avenue, Ocean City. 215-801-7382.

STATIONS OF THE CROSS ON THE OCEAN CITY BOARDWALK: noon; presented by St. John Lutheran Church; re-enact the path Christ took from the upper room to the tomb; meet at 14th Street and the Boardwalk, Ocean City; rain location: Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk. 609-399-0798 or StJohnLutheranOC.org.

TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

TURTLESINGER SHOW: 10 to 11 a.m.; music, turtles, and turtle races; learn all about turtles, listen to some turtle-inspired songs, and cheer on your favorite turtle at the turtle races; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

'WHAT SHOULD YOU BE RECYCLING?': 12:30 to 2 p.m.; speaker Lyn Crumbock, Cape May County Recycling Coordinator; Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave. Room 111, Ocean City.

Saturday, April 20

'ATLANTIC CITY LIVES' READING AND DISCUSSION: 2 to 3 p.m.; reading and discussion by poet Peter Murphy and wood engraver Michael McGarvey on their collaborative book, "Atlantic City Lives"; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

CAPE MAY JOB FAIR: noon to 6 p.m.; more than 35 businesses will be represented and looking to hire for the 2019 summer season; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or CapeMayChamber.com.

CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

EARTH DAY CELEBRATION: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Annual Cape May County Earth Day Fair hosted by the Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders; 1 Mile Fun Run will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with the 5K Race at 9 a.m.; awards given in 5K Race; live music, story time, obstacle course, drum circle, educational exhibits, free entertainment and more; Cape May County Park and Zoo, N. Route 9, Cape May Court House, pre-registration donation of $20, $25 the day of the race. 609-465-5271 or NJ-CapeMayCounty.CivicPlus.com.

ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.

MAHJONG: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through May 25, Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; for experienced and aspiring playwrights and actors; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-350-6310.

Sunday, April 21

EASTER BRUNCH: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; breakfast selections and omelets, lunch entrees, carving station, desserts and more; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Dr., Egg Harbor Township, $35.95. 609-927-0006 or HarborPines.com.

EASTER PARADE: 1 to 3 p.m.; put on your Easter best and stroll the Village in style; awards are given for best outfits; Historic Smithville &Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.

WILDWOODS MOREY'S PIERS EASTER CELEBRATION: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; pictures with Easter bunnies, chance to win prices, Easter egg contest, strolling entertainment; Mariner's Pier, 3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. 609-522-3700 or MoreysPiers.com.

Monday, April 22

DIY MAKE YOUR OWN HERB GARDEN: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; create your very own herb garden with us to welcome spring; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.

ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays; receive instruction on the English language; for non-native speakers; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. AvalonAvalonFreeLibrary.org.

MAH-JONGG: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; join a group of competitive Mahjongg players; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

'MOVE AND DANCE' CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.

SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Tuesday, April 23

AWARD SEASON FILM - 'VICE': 6 to 8 p.m.; rated R for language and some violent images; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.

DANCING AT SOMERS POINT FIRE HALL: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through April 28; dancing to live music, including social dances, line dances and dance mixers; light refreshments, Fire Co. #1, 455 Bethel Road, Somers Point, $10. 609-408-3619.

DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; with Cathy Zane; for help with questions regarding your computer, phone, iPad, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.

Wednesday, April 24

ATLANTIC AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; social hour followed by a presentation by Jesse Amesbury on "Birding Arizona"; light refreshments; Galloway Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway TownshipAtlanticAudubonSociety.com.

ECHEZONACHUKWU NDUKA READING: 7 to 8 p.m.; reading by Nigerian poet and pianist Echezonachukwu Nduka from his book "Chrysanthemums for Ghosts"; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

Thursday, April 25

OPEN READING: 6 to 8 p.m.; all are welcome to share their work, or to listen to the work of others; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

PARENT COMMUNITY ADVISORY BOARD MEETING: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

'THE RAPE OF NANKING': 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; presentation will reveal the truth of the official beginning of World War II; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.

Saturday, April 27

'ABOUT BOATING SAFETY': 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27, May 18, June 1, 22, July 27; presented by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 81; St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City, $60. 609-399-4299 or USCGAux-OCNJ.org.

CAMPAIGN LAUNCH PARTY: 6 p.m., to support Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign for 2020 presidential election; hosted by Atlantic County 4 Bernie; Shore Diner, Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township; video of Sanders speaking to his base will be shown; food available for purchase, as will bumper stickers, buttons and T-shirts. RSVP at https://act.berniesanders.com/event/Organizing_Kickoff_Main_Attend/266; email questions to atlanticcounty4bernie@gmail.com.  

IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays through June 29; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith and guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, 1st Street and Pennslyvania Avenue, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.

Wednesday, May 1

VETERANS' ADVOCATE: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. first Wednesdays; Wilmington VA Southern New Jersey Outreach Team provides information and enrollment for Veterans and their Veteran Affairs Healthcare; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.

Thursday, May 2

CAPE MAY COUNTY TECH MEETUP: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays through June 6; different topic will be explored each month; pizza and soft drinks; Technology Learning Center at the Cape May County Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.

CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.

Friday, May 3

WATER + YOGA SURF MOVIE FRIDAY: 7 to 9 p.m.; view some epic surf films; "Step Into Liquid"; Water + Yoga, 102 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-992-3469 or WaterAndYoga.com.

Wednesday, May 8

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Friday, May 10

COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.

FRIENDS OF EDUCATION GALA: 5:30 to 9 p.m.; the Atlantic County Council of Education Associations will honor their Friends of Education; honorees are Rita Mack, FACES 4 Autism, OceanFirst Foundation and the Hamilton Township PTA; Seaview Hotel & Golf Resort, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, $40, includes dinner. 609-641-4053 or ACCEANews.org.

Tuesday, May 14

CHICK FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through May 14, 2019; Ken the Magician and Jazzy Jen will be entertaining patron's at Chick fil-A's Family night; Chick Fil-A (next to Wal-Mart), 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.

UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.

UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.

Monday, May 20

3M MOVIE MARATHON: 3 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; for individuals who live with any type of disability and a guest; monthly movie viewing of two films; snacks and drinks provided; Atlantic Center for Indepdendent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609 748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.

Tuesday, April 23

SPRING LUNCHEON, GAME AND CARD PARTY: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by Episcopal Church Women of the Church of the Advent; proceeds will benefit the group's outreach projects; choice of bacon wrapped pork loin or crab and shrimp cake; Aleathia's at the Inn of Cape May, 7 Ocean St., Cape May, $25. 609-884-3065.

Sunday, May 19

CHRIST CHILD SOCIETY FUNDRAISER: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 35th Annual Spring Fling Luncheon "Forget Me Not"; entertainment will be provided by Bittersweet Duo, and gift baskets and 50/50 raffles will be held; Penthouse Ballroom in the Grand Hotel, 1045 Beach Ave., Cape May, $40. 609-536-2865.

Wednesday, April 17

EASTER BUNNY PICTURES: daily through April 20; visit the Easter Bunny for a photo, a memory, and a gift from his basket; receive 20% off photo packages every Tuesday; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, pricing varies. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.

Friday, April 19

MAKERSPACE: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; code, tinker, explore; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

RUGBY CO-ED YOUTH NON-CONTACT SPRING SEASON: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays through May 10; ages 6 to 14, boys and girls; Veteran's Park, Route 9, Galloway Township, $50 per child. 609-652-6363 or JerseyShoreRugby.com.

Saturday, April 20

CHILDREN'S STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays; stories and crafts; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

GREATER WILDWOOD JAYCEES EASTER EGG HUNT: noon; ages 1 to 12 can hunt for eggs in the sand; rain date April 21; beach at Lincoln Avenue, Wildwood, free. 609-729-5501 or WildwoodsNJ.com.

WILDWOODS ELKS ANNUAL EASTER EGG HUNT: noon; children ages 11 and younger can pick up eggs and collect prizes; 19th Avenue and the beach, Wildwood, free. 609-729-2170 or WildwoodsNJ.com.

Sunday, April 21

ED'S FUNCADE EASTER SUNDAY EGG HUNT IN THE HAY: noon to 1:30 p.m.; kids ages 11 and younger win prizes; Boardwalk at 23rd Avenue in North Wildwood; 609-729-3223 or WildwoodsNJ.com.

YOUTH SUNDAY SCHOOL: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sundays through June 9, 2019; for youth ages 3 to 18; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $25. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.

Monday, April 22

MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Tuesday, April 23

'BOOKS WITH BLUE': 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays through June; for ages 5 and older; join Miss Ariel and a police officer for a themed storytime and craft; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood, free. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.

Wednesday, April 24

YOUTH EMPLOYMENT WORKSHOP: 'HOW-TO INTERVIEW FOR YOUR FIRST JOB': 6 to 7 p.m., New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

Thursday, April 25

EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.

MARINERS SWIM PRE-TEAM CLINIC: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through May 14; Mariners to hold Pre-Team Clinic for swimmers ages 5 to 8 who are interested in joining the team, but need some help with basic swim strokes and techniques; George L. Hess Education Complex, 700 Babcock Road, Mays Landing. 609-204-1244 or SJMariners.org.

MIDDLE SCHOOL POETRY WORKSHOP: 3:15 to 5:30 p.m.; all middle schoolers are welcome to join this poetry workshop, including readings from "Paint Me Like I Am" and "Time You Let Me"; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

Friday, April 26

LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:35 p.m. every other Friday; help build Lego City; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

Wednesday, May 1

MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Tuesday, May 7

READ TO A FURRY BUDDY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; recommended for independent readers age 6 and older; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.

Monday, May 13

MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.

Tuesday, April 23

GREENTREE LADIES LEAGUE: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 10; golf and good fun; Greentree Golf Course, Somers Point - Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-226-3580.

Friday, May 17

ATLANTIC CITY HALL OF FAME GOLF TOURNAMENT: noon; Second Annual Atlantic City High School Athletic Hall of Fame Golf Tournament; includes green fee, cart, lunch, cocktail hour, buffet dinner and prizes; Harbor Pines County Club, 500 St Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person, $500 per foursome. 609-464-1672 or fcampo18@hotmail.com.

Wednesday, April 17

ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through Aug. 17; family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer's or Dementia are invited to a free Alzheimer's Support Group; led by social worker Kyle Miceli, MSW, LSW, CDP; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.

'BE THERE OR BE SQUARE' BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.

EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; for individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE) MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or narfe-njchapter1664.org.

ROMANCE BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Michelle Devine; title for April "Mr. Emerson's Wife" by Amy Belding Brown; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

'THE ESCAPE AND ENJOY' AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; discuss chosen books in an informal, friendly setting; March: "Educated" by Tara Westover; Public Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.

'TOO MUCH STUFF' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, April 18

COFFEE KLATCH POLITICAL DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; fun, casual, social group that includes coffee, refreshments and conversation about Israel/U.S. news and world events; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; free for JCC and Village at the Shore members, $4 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.

ITALIAN CULTURAL INSTITUTE OF SOUTH JERSEY: 7 to 9 p.m. third Thursdays through June 20, 2019, Culliney Hall, St. Francis Cabrini Church, Second Street and Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City. 609-748-0619.

KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.

NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.

STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.

THIRD THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 p.m.; discussing "The Little Paris Bookshop" by Nina George; part of Somers Point's April in Paris events; Public Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AprilInParisSP.Weebly.com.

Friday, April 19

'BURIED IN TREASURES' WORKSHOP SERIES: 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through July 5; weekly workshop for individuals who want to learn to declutter and prevent excessive acquiring; learn a new skill, apply it at home and discuss successes and challenges; The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township, $125. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

Saturday, April 20

CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.

OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.

Sunday, April 21

AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

Monday, April 22

AL ANON: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon's 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one's drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.

SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to "20 something" discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, April 23

CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.

GRIEF CAFE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 14; for those who have experience a significant loss in their life; group session for emotional and spiritual support; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443.

KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.

PINOCHLE CLUB: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ACFSO Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.

Thursday, April 25

MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for April, "The Wife Between Us" by Greer Hendricks; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Wednesday, May 1

COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.

GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays, Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.

HISTORY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. first Wednesdays through May 1, 2019; with David Montanye; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

REED'S READS: MONTHLY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. first Wednesdays; eat, drink, and be merry during our monthly fireside book club; The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harborfrancesca@jpublicrelations.com.

Thursday, May 2

FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.

KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) meeting of the Egg Harbor City Kickapoo tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.

SHORE'S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Saturday, May 4

PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson's Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.

Monday, May 6

EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

'SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM' MEETING: 6 to 7 p.m. first Mondays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for LGBTQ individuals as well as supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; participants should be at least 18; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, May 7

ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.

JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you'd like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Wednesday, May 8

CMCH AARP MEETING: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; AARP Chapter 1182 meeting; Devico Senior Center, 23 Romney Place, Cape May Court House. 510-579-4712.

Thursday, May 9

MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. second Thursdays; topics such as strategies for better health, family and relationships, occupational wellness, and others; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Saturday, May 11

STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.

Monday, May 13

GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.

NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825 or NAMIAC.org.

NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; speaker part of the meeting will be followed by the regular support meeting for caregivers and consumers; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMIAC.org.

PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.

Tuesday, May 14

ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

UPPER TWP. GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays; Upper Twp. Sustainable Jersey Green Team Meeting; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or UpperTownship.com.

Monday, May 20

ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.

Tuesday, May 21

JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Wednesday, April 17

AUTISM AWARENESS: 10 to 11 a.m.; celebrate Autism Awareness month by blowing bubbles outside for autism; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.

BABY BASICS CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

'HELP FOR SMOKERS': 6 to 7 p.m.; presented by Meg Ridge, RN; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 60-946-36386.

JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

PREPARING FOR RADIATION THERAPY: 2 to 3 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Joseph Stella, M.D. Conference Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

SCHOOL & PEDIATRIC NURSE LECTURE SERIES: 5 to 7:30 p.m.; includes dinner and 2 CNE hours; Gourmet Italian Cuisine Restaurant, 324 South Pitney Road, Galloway Township, $25, pre-registration required. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

TAI CHI CHUAN: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through April 24; learn the physical and mental benefits of moving your body in slow, gentle ways while focusing on posture, muscle relaxation, and breathing; JFS Village by the Shore, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

'TOO MUCH STUFF?' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth Tour for Expectant Parents, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

YOUTH MENTAL HEALTH FIRST AID CLASS: 5 to 9 p.m. April 17, 24; based on national curriculum, this class is offered to parents, professionals and adults who work with youth; learn to recognize symptoms/respond to someone with a mental health or substance use disorder; includes a 3-year certification and a textbook; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township, $75. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, April 19

LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.

'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.

Saturday, April 20

'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.

MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.

QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.

WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.

YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.

ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Monday, April 22

CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; peers will lead a weekly meeting that will focus on a new topic each session; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

'FUN FITNESS FOR ALL': noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through April 29; stretch and strengthen while having fun; exercise focused on body mechanics, alignment, and breathing; JFS Village by the Shore, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free to Village and JCC members, reservations requested. 606-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

INTRO TO CHI KUNG: noon to 1 p.m. Mondays in April; enhance your overall wellness through gentle movements and concentration; learn to increase your balance, reduce stress and harmonize with the forces (chi/qi) that surround us each day; JFS Village by the Shore, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.

'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.

WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 7 p.m., AtlantiCare Physician Group, Bariatric Surgery Office, 2110 New Road, 2nd floor, Linwood. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Tuesday, April 23

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.

MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 24; restorative class that really gets you into your body and the present moment; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-270-4443.

PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.

YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.

YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386. 

ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Wednesday, April 24

CHAIR YOGA: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. March 6, April 24; for adults; perfect for students with physical challenges who find it difficult to get on and off the floor as required for a traditional yoga class; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Tuesday, April 30

HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.

Wednesday, May 1

COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.

Monday, May 6

JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Monday, May 13

NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.

Thursday, April 18

'THE MUSIC THEY HEARD ON THE TITANIC': 6 to 7 p.m.; presented by Cape May MAC; Cape May City Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May. 609-463-6386.

Sunday, May 5

SWEET LIFE CONCERT: 4 p.m., Christian, soft rock, country, jazz by group Sweet Life; First Baptist of Wildwood, Maple and Atlantic avenues, Wildwood; free. 609-522-2981.

Friday, April 19

COMMUNITY PASSOVER SEDER: 7:15 to 11 p.m.; enjoy delicious matzah, wine, fish, chicken soup, roast chicken and more; led by Rabbi Avrohom Rapoport; Chabad Chai Center, 6605 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, $45 adults, $22 kids; out of town visitors: $55 adults, $25 kids. 609-822-8500 or ChabadAC.com.

COMMUNITY SEDER: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Shirat Hayam, 700 North Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, $36 adults, $20 ages 11 and younger, reservations requested. 609-822-7116.

Tuesday, April 23

ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.

SPECIAL PASSOVER DINNER & MOVIE: 5 to 7 p.m.; includes a movie on the big screen and a full course meal with a kosher meat main course, salad, soup and dessert; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; up to one week before: $18 members, $21 guests; after one week before: $20 members, $23 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.

