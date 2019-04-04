You are the owner of this article.
UPCOMING EVENTS

South Jersey Event Listing

Things to do

Events

Wednesday, April 3

BEGINNER MAHJONG CLASS: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., April 3rd through May 1, Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $75 members, $100 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.

'FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE': 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.

PHOTOSHOP DEMO: 4 to 5 p.m.; with Sean Farrell; learn the basic skills needed to get started using Adobe Photoshop; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

SOCIAL MEDIA LECTURE: 5 to 6 p.m.; with Cathy Zane; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

SPRING FLING BINGO: 5 to 6 p.m.; open to all families living in Atlantic County; win prizes followed by blowing bubbles for autism; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, ​Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

VETERANS' ADVOCATE: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. first Wednesdays; Wilmington VA Southern New Jersey Outreach Team provides information and enrollment for Veterans and their Veteran Affairs Healthcare; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.

VETERANS MEETING: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday; all-veterans meeting; topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; Atlantic Center for Independent Living, Inc, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.

Thursday, April 4

CAPE MAY COUNTY TECH MEETUP: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays through June 6; different topic will be explored each month; pizza and soft drinks; Technology Learning Center at the Cape May County Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.

CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.

VOLUNTEER APPRECIATION DINNER: 5 to 6 p.m.; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, ​Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

Friday, April 5

APRIL IN PARIS: 'FRENCH CONVERSATION & CULTURE': 1 to 2 p.m. April 5, 12, 19, 26; lunch available; lessons in "French Conversation & Culture" as part of Somers Point's April in Paris celebration; Gregory's Restaurant, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point, registration recommended. 609-653-4991 or AprilInParisSP.Weebly.com.

'BEEGINNER' BEEKEEPERS WORKSHOPS: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Fridays through April 5; hosted by the Jersey Cape Branch of the New Jersey Beekeepers Association; sessions will include everything from bee biology and pest management through hive construction, and the installation of the bees; Rutgers Cooperative Extension Office, 355 CourtHouseHouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House, $100. 609-675-4489.

BOOK AND BAKE SALE: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 5, 10 a.m. to noon April 6; fill a bag with books for only $1 on Saturday; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

CLOTHING & ATTIC TREASURES SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday; room full of clothing including men's, women's and children's apparel and handbags, shoes, linens and books; Holy Trinity Church, 30th Street and Bay Avenue, Ocean City. 215-801-7382.

'FIRESIDE CHAT' - TALES OF THE TOWNSHIP: 7 to 9 p.m.; hosted by the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society; led by longtime residents June Sheridan, Richard Squires and Dave Clayton; E.H.T. Community Center, 5045 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free members and students, $2 requested donation from all others. 609-927-9096.

LEARN TO PLAY BRIDGE: 2 to 4 p.m. Friday through April 5; learn to play the exciting and fascinating game of Contract Bridge which combines skill, chance, social interaction, adventure and mental fitness; presented by Ron Burczewski; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.

MURDER MYSTERY WEEKENDS: April 5, 6; test your crime-solving skills and watch performances by East Lynne Theater Company; various locations throughout Cape May. EastLynneTheater.org.

SPRING SENSATION: 5 to 9 p.m.; CONTACT Cape-Atlantic's 28th Annual Silent Auction & Dinner; features silent, live and chance auctions, gift certificates to area restaurants, shops and events, beautiful theme gift baskets, designer bags, overnight packages, SMART TV and more; The Carriage House, 25 S. Pitney Road, Galloway Township, $50. 609-823-1850 or CONTACTCapeAtlantic.org.

TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

WATER + YOGA SURF MOVIE FRIDAY: 7 to 9 p.m. April 5, May 3; view some epic surf films; April 5, Endless Summer 2; May 3, Step Into Liquid; Water + Yoga, 102 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-992-3469 or WaterAndYoga.com.

Saturday, April 6

ART AUCTION AND WINE PULL: 6 to 10 p.m.; hosted by Family Promise of Atlantic County; beer and wine, appetizers, dessert, coffee; Scullville Fire House, 1708 Somers Point Road, Egg Harbor Township, $15, $25. 609-412-5398 or FamilyPromiseAC.org.

COLLEGE ADMISSIONS 101: FEATURING ATLANTIC CAPE COMMUNITY COLLEGE: 1 to 2 p.m.; join Atlantic Cape faculty to learn about the college admissions process and learn about free tuition opportunities; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

DESIGNER BAG BINGO: 6 to 10 p.m.; 11 rounds of Bingo featuring designer bags from Dooney and Bourke, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Coach and Tory Burch; Holy Spirit High School, 500 S. New Road, Absecon, $35. 609-646-3000 or HolySpiritHighSchool.com.

MAH-JONGG: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through May 25, Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

SPRING IN TUCKAHOE CRAFTSMEN & HOME EVENT: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; artists, craftsmen, home improvement and direct sales vendors; Upper Township Community Center, 1790 Route 50, Woodbine (Tuckahoe); free with pet food donation or $1 to Beach Animal Rescue. 856-765-0118 or SpringTimeInTuckahoe.com.

UNDERGROUND RAILROAD IN CAPE MAY: 1 to 2 p.m.; come to the History Center and learn how Cape May County played an important part in the Underground Railroad; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Monday, April 8

AFTER PROM AWARENESS EVENT: 6:30 to 8 p.m. April 8, 9; "If They Had Known — Teens' Reflections on the Party Culture" seminar hosted by the Ocean City High School After Prom Committee; April 8: Upper Township Middle School Cafeteria, 525 Perry Road, Petersburg; April 9: Ocean City High School Library, 501 Atlantic Ave., Ocean City. 609-628-2011, ext. 248.

DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Sean Farrell; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays; receive instruction on the English language; for non-native speakers; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. AvalonAvalonFreeLibrary.org.

MAHJONGG: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; join a group of competitive Mahjongg players; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

'MOVE AND DANCE' CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.

PET PHOTOS WITH EASTER BUNNY: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 1, 8, 15; bring your pets for a picture with the Easter Bunny; proceeds to benefit the Atlantic County SPCA; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.

SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Tuesday, April 9

CHICK FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through May 14, 2019; Ken the Magician and Jazzy Jen will be entertaining patron's at Chick fil-A's Family night; Chick Fil-A (next to Wal-Mart), 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.

CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.

DANCING AT SOMERS POINT FIRE HALL: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through April 28; dancing to live music, including social dances, line dances and dance mixers; light refreshments, Fire Co. #1, 455 Bethel Road, Somers Point, $10. 609-408-3619.

'IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK': 6 to 8 p.m.; movie showing; Public Library, 235 32nd St., AvalonAvalonFreeLibrary.org.

TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.

UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.

UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.

Wednesday, April 10

APRIL IN PARIS: 'AN EVENING OF SPOKEN WORDS & MUSIC': 7 to 8:30 p.m.; presented by the Somers Point Arts Commission; event includes French themed poetry read by regional poets and featured poet Echzonachukwu Nduka, Nigerian award winning poet and classical musicologist; live music, artwork; 6:15 p.m. dessert buffet opens; Greate Bay Country, 901 Mays Landing Road, Somers Point, $10 donation, reservations recommended. 609-653-4991 or AprilInParisSP.weebly.com.

BAKING WITH CHEF LINDA SCHWARTZ: 10 to 11 a.m.; Chef Linda Schwartz will demonstrate how to make a baked treat; Avalon Senior Center, 3100 Dune Drive, Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

CREATIVE WRITING: 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through April 24, JFS Village by the Shore, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; with Cathy Zane; for help with questions regarding your computer, phone, iPad, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

HANDS-ON CREATIVE ARTS: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through April 24; explore a variety of creative arts through painting, color theory, art discussion and more; JFS Village by the Shore, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

MAHJONG, CARD AND GAME PARTY: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by the Richard Somers Questers Chapter #1148; lunch served at noon; St. Frances Cabrini Church, Second and Atlantic avenues, Ocean City, $20. 609-703-7725.

MARGATE BUSINESS ASSOCIATION WINE TASTING EVENT: 6 to 9 p.m.; 17th Annual MBA Wine Tasting event; wine, spirits, beer tastings, appetizers, live entertainment, live and silent auction; Steve and Cookie's Restaurant and Oyster Bar, 9700 Amherst Ave., Margate, $65. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.

Thursday, April 11

DIY HOUSEHOLD SAVINGS WORKSHOP: 5 to 6 p.m.; learn how to save money by making your own soap, all purpose cleaner glass/mirror cleaner, toilet cleaner tabs, stain remover and more; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL PRESENTS 'MARY POPPINS': 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 11 through 13, 2 p.m. April 14; Egg Harbor Township High School, 24 High School Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $10 adults, 8 students and kids. kristelj@eht.k12.nj.us.

GAME DAY: 1 to 4 p.m.; includes snacks and beverage; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, $8. 609-822-7116.

HISTORY OF PERFORMING ARTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays in April; learn about the history of performance; JFS Village by the Shore, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

'PETER PAN, JR.': 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 11, 12; 60-minute musical designed for middle-school aged performers; Emma C. Attales Middle School, 800 Irelan, Absecon, $5 adults, $3 kids. 609-641-5375 or AbseconSchools.org.

SPRING LUNCHEON CARD & GAME PARTY: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by the GFWC Women's Community Club of Cape May; proceeds from the event will benefit CASA and other charities; lunch included; door prizes, raffle baskets, 50/50; GFWC Women's Community Club of Cape May Cape May, 780 Seashore and Academy roads, Cold Spring, $23, reservations required. 609-898-7975.

Friday, April 12

COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.

Monday, April 15

3M MOVIE MARATHON: 3 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; for individuals who live with any type of disability and a guest; monthly movie viewing of two films; snacks and drinks provided; Atlantic Center for Indepdendent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609 748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.

Wednesday, April 17

'BE THERE OR BE SQUARE' BOOKS CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; join efforts to make Galloway a more environmentally friendly place to live; Atlantic County Library, 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.

Thursday, April 18

DOCUMENTARY NIGHT: 7 to 9 p.m. third Thursdays; screening of a documentary feature; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

Saturday, April 20

CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.

PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; for experienced and aspiring playwrights and actors; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-350-6310.

Saturday, April 27

'ABOUT BOATING SAFETY': 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27, May 18, June 1, 22, July 27; presented by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 81; St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City, $60. 609-399-4299 or USCGAux-OCNJ.org.

IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays through June 29; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith and guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, 1st Street and Pennslyvania Avenue, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.

Friday, May 10

FRIENDS OF EDUCATION GALA: 5:30 to 9 p.m.; the Atlantic County Council of Education Associations will honor their Friends of Education; honorees are Rita Mack, FACES 4 Autism, OceanFirst Foundation and the Hamilton Township PTA; Seaview Hotel & Golf Resort, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, $40, includes dinner. 609-641-4053 or ACCEANews.org.

Dining out

Wednesday, April 3

SPRING LUNCHEON AT CAREME'S: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Academy of Culinary Arts students will prepare and present a three-course gourmet Spring Luncheon; Careme's Gourmet Restaurant, 5100 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, $33 adults, $23 students. 856-694-2887 or AmericanVegan.org.

Friday, April 5

VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; pork chop dinner; VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.

Wednesday, April 10

LUNCH AROUND TOWN: noon to 1:30 p.m.; enjoy a leisurely lunch while supporting restaurants in Margate; Downbeach Deli, 8 Essex Avenue, Margate; reserve your seat by April 5. 609-822-1109 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Thursday, April 11

PASTA PRIMAVERA FUNDRAISER: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; dine in or take out; enjoy pasta primavera, salad and dessert prepared by a professional chef; Beth Judah Temple - Wildwood, Spencer and Pacific avenues, Wildwood, $18. 609-522-7541.  

Fundraisers

Thursday, April 4

SIPPERS FOR FLIPPERS: 6 to 8:30 p.m.; spirits, auctions, food and friends in support of New Jersey's stranded marine mammals and sea turtles; guided tour, specialty dishes from local restaurants, and live music; Nauti Spirits Distillery, 916 Shunpike Road, Cape May; $25 advance, $30 at the door. 609-287-9118 or MMSC.org.

Friday, April 5

PAINTING PARTY: 6 to 8:30 p.m.; benefit/fundraiser for non-profit Atlantic Center for Independent Living; bring snacks and refreshments; Session Arts Studio, 634 Lost Pine Way, Suite 4, Galloway Township, $35, reservations requested. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.

Saturday, April 6

PROJECT PROM 2019: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 6, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 7, 2 to 6 p.m. April 8; less fortunate high school students from Atlantic, Cape and Cumberland counties can come and browse donated prom dresses and accessories; Kensington Furniture, 200 Tilton Road, Northfield. 609-703-8592 or ProjectPromAC.com.

Thursday, April 11

'GO BLUE FOR CASA' COCKTAIL PARTY: 6 to 9 p.m.; 6th Annual Go Blue for CASA dress down cocktail party; hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, auction; Linwood Country Club, 500 Shore Road, Linwood, $45. 609-601-7800 or AtlanticCapeCASA.org.

PASTA PRIMAVERA FUNDRAISER: 4:30-7:30 p.m.; dine in or take out; pasta primavera, salad and dessert prepared by Chef Mia Chiarella of Mia Mia Raw Bar in Wildwood; Beth Judah Temple - Wildwood, Spencer and Pacific avenues, Wildwood, $18. 609-522-7541.

For kids

Wednesday, April 3

EASTER BUNNY PICTURES: daily through April 20; visit the Easter Bunny for a photo, a memory, and a gift from his basket; receive 20% off photo packages every Tuesday; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, pricing varies. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.

MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Thursday, April 4

KIDS CLUB: ARTS & CRAFTS: 4 to 5 p.m.; celebrate Easter with the kids making colorful Tissue Paper Easter Eggs; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.

Friday, April 5

MAKERSPACE: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; code, tinker, explore; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

RUGBY CO-ED YOUTH NON-CONTACT SPRING SEASON: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays through May 10; ages 6 to 14, boys and girls; Veteran's Park, Route 9, Galloway Township, $50 per child. 609-652-6363 or JerseyShoreRugby.com.

Saturday, April 6

CHILDREN'S STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays; stories and crafts; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

PRINCESS AND SUPERHERO PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 3 to 5, pancake breakfast with their favorite Disney Princesses and Superheros; face painting, kid tattoos, and a basket raffle; St Vincent de Paul Regional School, 5809 Main St., Mays Landing, free. 609-625-1565 or SVDPRS.com.

PROJECT PROM 2019: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 6, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 7, 2 to 6 p.m. April 8; less fortunate high school students from Atlantic, Cape and Cumberland counties can come and browse donated prom dresses and accessories; Kensington Furniture, 200 Tilton Road, Northfield. 609-703-8592 or ProjectPromAC.com.

SATURDAY STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.; for ages 3 to 7; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

SWIM TEAM TRY OUTS: 9 to 11 a.m.; the South Jersey Mariners competitive Swim team will be holding try outs for the Spring/Summer swim season; bring a bathing suit, towel, cap and goggles; for ages 5-18; Margaret Stringer Aquatic Center, Hess School, 700 Babcock Road, Mays Landing. 609-204-1244 or SJMariners.org.

Sunday, April 7

SENSORY FRIENDLY EASTER BUNNY: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, pricing varies, reservations recommended. 609-646-8326 or ShopHamilton.com.

YOUTH SUNDAY SCHOOL: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sundays through June 9, 2019; for youth ages 3 to 18; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $25. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.

Monday, April 8

MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.

MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

SWIM TEAM STROKE & TURN CLINIC: 5 to 7 p.m. April 8 through 12; for ages 5-18; Margaret Stringer Aquatic Center, Hess School, 700 Babcock Road, Mays Landing. 609-204-1244 or SJMariners.org.

Tuesday, April 9

KIDS CLUB: STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon, Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.

Wednesday, April 10

TODDLER TIME: PLAY LEARN AND GROW TOGETHER: 1 to 2 p.m.; bring your toddler for an afternoon of snacks, learning through play, and socializing; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

Thursday, April 11

MOMMY & ME: TODDLER YOGA: noon to 1 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.

Friday, April 12

LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:35 p.m. every other Friday; help build Lego City; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

Tuesday, April 16

READ TO A FURRY BUDDY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; recommended for independent readers age 6 and older; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.

Tuesday, April 23

'BOOKS WITH BLUE': 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays through June; for ages 5 and older; join Miss Ariel and a police officer for a themed storytime and craft; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood, free. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.

Thursday, April 25

EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.

Golf

Friday, May 17

ATLANTIC CITY HALL OF FAME GOLF TOURNAMENT: noon; Second Annual Atlantic City High School Athletic Hall of Fame Golf Tournament; includes green fee, cart, lunch, cocktail hour, buffet dinner and prizes; Harbor Pines County Club, 500 St Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person, $500 per foursome. 609-464-1672 or fcampo18@hotmail.com.

Groups

Wednesday, April 3

ATLANTICARE BREASTFEEDING CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, $20. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

BRAIN TUMOR SUPPORT GROUP: 5 to 5:45 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, New Café, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.

GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays, Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.

GRIEF SUPPORT FOR WIDOWS AND WIDOWERS: begins April 1, 3, 4 at three different locations; presented by H.O.P.E., a nonprofit, nonsectarian organization providing surviving spouses with grief support; each location consists of 10-week sessions; 5:45 p.m. April 1: Central United Methodist Church, 5 W Marvin Ave., Linwood; 11 a.m. or 7:30 p.m. April 3, Emmaus United Methodist Church, 706 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville; 10 a.m. April 4, Holy Redeemer VNA Hospice, 1801 N. Route 9, Swainton; $35 recommended donation. 856-234-2200 or HOPESNJ.org.

HISTORY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. first Wednesdays through May 1, 2019; with David Montanye; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

REED'S READS: MONTHLY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. first Wednesdays; eat, drink, and be merry during our monthly fireside book club; The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harborfrancesca@jpublicrelations.com.

STROKE SURVIVOR AND CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 4:45 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, New Café, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

'TOO MUCH STUFF' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth Tour for Expectant Parents; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

Thursday, April 4

BARIATRIC HEALTH & WELLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

GARDEN CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: 7 to 9 p.m.; Kathy Gillespie will speak on the benefits of the use of essential oils and the experience of the aroma or scents; Garden Club, Community Lodge, JFK Boulevard and Park Road, Sea Isle City. 609-263-6817.

HEALTHY HEARTS CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; open to those who have been diagnosed with heart failure and their loved ones; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Population Health Classroom, Suite 223, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.

KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) meeting of the Egg Harbor City Kickapoo tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.

KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.

PERINATAL LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Gilda's Club Living Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

SHORE'S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Friday, April 5

'BURIED IN TREASURES' WORKSHOP SERIES: 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through July 5; weekly workshop for individuals who want to learn to declutter and prevent excessive acquiring; learn a new skill, apply it at home and discuss successes and challenges; The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township, $125. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

Saturday, April 6

CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.

OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.

PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson's Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.

Sunday, April 7

AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

Monday, April 8

AL ANON: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon's 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one's drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.

GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.

NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825 or NAMIAC.org.

NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; speaker part of the meeting will be followed by the regular support meeting for caregivers and consumers; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMIAC.org.

PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.

YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to "20 something" discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, April 9

ADULT DIABETES COMMUNITY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Tree House Room, Pomona. 888-569-1000.

ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.

COUPONING CLUB: 4:30 to 6 p.m.; open to all families living in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.

GRIEF CAFE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 14; for those who have experience a significant loss in their life; group session for emotional and spiritual support; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443.

KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.

MEMORY CAFE: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; if you or a loved one has early stage memory loss or dementia, join for lunch, conversation, activities, entertainment, companionship and education; The Windjammer, 18 MacArthur Blvd., Somers Point. 609-822-1109 or jfsvillagebytheshore.org.

PINOCHLE CLUB: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.

UPPER TWP. GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays; Upper Twp. Sustainable Jersey Green Team Meeting; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or UpperTownship.com.

UPPER TWP. HISTORICAL SOCIETY APRIL PROGRAM: 7 to 9 p.m.; John Loeper will talk about the restoration of the OC Life Saving station and the station's history; Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. 609-464-0920 or UpperTwpHistory.org.

Wednesday, April 10

BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for April, "Sing Unburied Sing" by Jesmyn Ward; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

CAPE-ATLANTIC CHRISTIAN WOMEN'S CONNECTION: noon to 1:45 p.m.; meeting of the Cape-Atlantic Christian Women's Connection Luncheon; Tuckahoe Inn, 1 Harbor Road, Beesleys Point, $18. 856-777-0346.

CMCH AARP MEETING: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; AARP Chapter 1182 meeting; Devico Senior Center, 23 Romney Place, Cape May Court House. 510-579-4712.

Thursday, April 11

MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. second Thursdays; topics such as strategies for better health, family and relationships, occupational wellness, and others; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Saturday, April 13

STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.

Monday, April 15

ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.

Tuesday, April 16

JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Wednesday, April 17

ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through Aug. 17; family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer's or Dementia are invited to a free Alzheimer's Support Group; led by social worker Kyle Miceli, MSW, LSW, CDP; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.

'BE THERE OR BE SQUARE' BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.

EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; for individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.

NAMI SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by NAMI Atlantic/Cape May; concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers; Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 702 Seashore Road, Erma. 609-335-2952 or NamiAC.org.

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE) MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or narfe-njchapter1664.org.

SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

'THE ESCAPE AND ENJOY' AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; discuss chosen books in an informal, friendly setting; March: "Educated" by Tara Westover; Public Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.

Thursday, April 18

ITALIAN CULTURAL INSTITUTE OF SOUTH JERSEY: 7 to 9 p.m. third Thursdays through June 20, 2019, Culliney Hall, St. Francis Cabrini Church, Second Street and Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City. 609-748-0619.

NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.

STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.

Monday, May 6

EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

'SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM' MEETING: 6 to 7 p.m. first Mondays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for LGBTQ individuals as well as supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; participants should be at least 18; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, May 7

ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.

JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you'd like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, April 3

COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.

TAI CHI CHUAN: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through April 24; learn the physical and mental benefits of moving your body in slow, gentle ways while focusing on posture, muscle relaxation, and breathing; JFS Village by the Shore, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

'TOO MUCH STUFF?' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, April 5

LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.

'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.

Saturday, April 6

'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.

QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.

WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.

YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.

ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Monday, April 8

CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; peers will lead a weekly meeting that will focus on a new topic each session; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

'FUN FITNESS FOR ALL': noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through April 29; stretch and strengthen while having fun; exercise focused on body mechanics, alignment, and breathing; JFS Village by the Shore, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free to Village and JCC members, reservations requested. 606-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

INTRO TO CHI KUNG: noon to 1 p.m. Mondays in April; enhance your overall wellness through gentle movements and concentration; learn to increase your balance, reduce stress and harmonize with the forces (chi/qi) that surround us each day; JFS Village by the Shore, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.

'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.

NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.

ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Tuesday, April 9

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.

MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 24; restorative class that really gets you into your body and the present moment; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-270-4443.

PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.

'TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR HEALTH': 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays through April 16; for adults; how to manage your diabetes symptoms, communicate with your health care providers, improve eating and exercise habits, and cope with stress, fear, and frustration; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.

YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386. 

ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Thursday, April 11

CHILD PSYCHIATRY WORKSHOP: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; hosted by Y.A.L.E. School's Northfield Campus; for parents and families who have children or teens with social, emotional and behavioral disabilities; Y.A.L.E. School - Northfield Campus, 1000 Burton Ave., Northfield. 856-482-5252 or EventBrite.com.

WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Cape May Court House Campus, 106 Court House South Dennis Road, Suite 200, 2nd Floor, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000.

Wednesday, April 17

JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Saturday, April 20

MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.

Wednesday, April 24

CHAIR YOGA: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. March 6, April 24; for adults; perfect for students with physical challenges who find it difficult to get on and off the floor as required for a traditional yoga class; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Tuesday, April 30

HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.

Monday, May 6

JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Music

Sunday, April 7

ATLANTIC YOUTH ORCHESTRA SPRING CONCERT: 4 p.m., Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-272-1469 or AtlanticYouthOrchestra.org.

TJP PERFORMANCE: 3 p.m.; performance by TJP (formerly known as The Jost Project) presented by the Cape May Jazz Vespers; First Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes St., Cape May, $10 minimum donation requested. 609-404-1850 or CapeMayJazzVespers.com.

Thursday, April 11

FRENCH CABARET DINNER SHOW: 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. dinner seatings; part of April in Paris celebrations; three course meal; live music by Andrea Carlson; Gregory's Restaurant & Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point, $40. 609-927-6665 or GregorysBar.com.

Religion

Saturday, April 6

PRISCILLA SHIRER SIMULCAST: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; live streamed Priscilla Shirer simulcast "Going Beyond"; includes lunch and snacks; Port Church, 118 Main St., Port Republic, $30, pre-registration required. 609-652-6946 or PortChurchNJ.com. 

Tuesday, April 9

ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com. 

