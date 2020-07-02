South Jersey Event Listing

Events
Wednesday, July 1
ONLINE TEEN GAME PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; teenagers are invited to play Skribbl.io, a fun online drawing and guessing game. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
Thursday, July 2
'BACK IN THE DAY' THURSDAY NIGHT CRUISE-IN: 5 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays through September; bring facial covering; sponsored by the South Jersey Mopar Connection; open to all cars and trucks; Chickie's & Pete's, English Creek Shopping Center, 6055 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-226-3814.
GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; local produce, baked goods, local honey, flowers and more; masks required; bring your own bags; Historic Smithville Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
ONLINE IMAGINATION CLUB: 2 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13; for ages 6 to 12; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
PATRIOTIC FLOWER WREATH VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; hosted by New Day Family Success Center, free. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
'TALES OF THE VICTORIANS': 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; Backyard in West Cape May, location will be given when reservation is made; social distancing measures required; $5 minimum donation paid cash at the door, free ages 12 and younger, reservations required. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
Friday, July 3
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. ACFPL.org.
FIREPIT FRIDAY AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Fridays; live music, sample local wines, menu available; Willow Creek Winery, 168 Stevens St., West Cape May, reservations required. 609-770-8782 or WillowCreekWineryCapeMay.com.
Saturday, July 4
CAPE MAY OLDE FASHIONED 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 4, Star Spangled Sand Sculpture Contest, beach at Convention Hall, rain date July 5; 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 4, 5, live music at Rotary Park; 1 p.m. July 5, Great Cape May Bake Off, Elaine’s, 513 Washington St. Cape May; 7:30 p.m. July 4, Let Freedom Ring citywide bell tolling, 7:45 p.m. World War II Planes Patriotic Flyover; homes and businesses are encouraged to “Show Us Your Red, White and Blue” in categories that include Best Porch, Best Home, Best Business, Best Nighttime Display and a Judges’ Choice, registration required. 609-884-9565 or CapeMayStrong.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day; 35+ quality vendors for Farm Fresh Produce, Fresh Baked Goods, Honey, Meals to Go, Specialty Foods, Dog Treats, Wine, Beer, Hand Made Non-Food Items and more; social distancing practices followed; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
Tuesday, July 7
VIRTUAL EVENT - DIY CONTAINER GARDEN: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; embrace your green thumb and join us for an informative session on creating your own manageable container garden; learn how to grow and care for herbs and vegetables for display on your porch, deck or balcony. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
VIRTUAL FAMILY-FRIENDLY BINGO: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; friends and family of all ages; materials must be picked up from Longport Public Library prior to the virtual event; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Wednesday, July 8
EXHIBIT - 'GARY BRANIN RETROSPECTIVE: REALISM TO ABSTRACT': on display July 1 to 25; Great Bay Gallery opens its 27th season with the tribute exhibit "Gray Branin Retrospective: Realism to Abstract, 70's - 90's"; selected works represent a variety of broad landscapes, nature up-close and personal and local sites; 5 to 7 p.m. July 9, 10, reception; Great Bay Art Gallery, 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or GreatBayArtGallery.com.
FINANCIAL CHALLENGE VIDEO: 3 to 4 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; free. Facebook.com/NewDayGalloway.
Thursday, July 9
THRILLING THURSDAY MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27; rain date Fridays; watch a movie on the beach between Granville and Huntington avenues, in front of Lucy the Elephant, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
WHAT'S NEXT FOR SPACE FOR HUMAN SPACEFLIGHT: 6 to 7 p.m.; for ages 10 through adults; learn about the human space programs planned by the United States, China, Russia and four U.S. commercial companies; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
Tuesday, July 14
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - MAGIC IN WATERCOLOR: 10:30 a.m. to noon; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join local artist Diane Hark as she guides you through the art of watercolors; initial supplies including paints and watercolor cold press tablet will be provided to the first 11 registered participants. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Thursday, July 16
DIY BANANA ICE CREAM VIDEO: 1 to 1:30 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; free. 609-652-0230.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - TRIVIAL PURSUIT: SILVER SCREEN EDITION: 4 to 5 p.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; test your knowledge of great Hollywood movies and actors/actresses. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Friday, July 17
ART ON ASBURY GALLERY EXHIBIT: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; theme "Summertime"; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 10:30 a.m. to noon; hosted by JFS Atlantic; experience the thrill of capturing your life's adventures, history, ancestry and more at our Memoir Workshop, led by award-winning author and Drexel University Professor of Creative Writing, Harriet Levin Millan. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Tuesday, July 21
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - COMFORT CUISINE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; share your favorite recipes and the memories they invoke; send a copy of your favorite BBQ or BBQ accompaniment recipe to Tina Serota at tserota@jfsatlantic.org. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Thursday, July 23
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more; moderated by JFS Village by the Shore Membership Director Tina Serota. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Friday, July 24
LEARN TO SEW: BUTTON EVENT VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; celebrate National Thread a Needle Day. 609-652-0230.
Tuesday, July 28
KINSHIP CAREGIVER JEOPARDY GAME VIDEO: 1 to 1:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; online game; themes will be dinosaurs and Disney princesses. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - MAGIC IN WATERCOLORS: 10:30 a.m. to noon; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join local artist Diane Hark as she guides you through the art of watercolors; initial supplies, including paints and watercolor cold press tablet, will be provided to the first 11 registered participants; class is open to all levels of experience; registration required. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Friday, July 31
COMMUNITY ADVISORY CHAT VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; let us know what we can do to help make our community stronger. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Dining out
Fundraisers
For kids
Monday, July 6
LEARN TO JUGGLE VIDEO: 1 to 1:30 p.m.; come and learn what items are the easiest to juggle and test your skills; open to all families in Atlantic County; hosted by New Day Family Success Center. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
SUMMER CAMP: July 6 through Aug. 14; for middle and high school students from ACIT, Pleasantville and CharterTech; hosted by Future Leaders Organization; includes tutoring, academic enrichment, robotics, media, and more. 609-457-8125 or 100FutureLeaders.org.
VIKING ROWING CLUB YOUTH ROWING PROGRAM: July 6 through Aug. 8; youth rowing "Chicken Dippers" program for ages 10 to 14; different schedules for various age groups; John Holland Boathouse, Surrey and Calvert avenues, Ventnor, $100. 609-457-3641.
Tuesday, July 7
ONLINE STORY TIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 11; for ages 3 to 5; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
Wednesday, July 8
ONLINE TEEN 'HAPPY LITTLE PAINT NIGHT': 4 to 5 p.m.; Zoom meeting; watch a relaxing paint tutorial by a famous artist while creating your own painting; relax and have fun. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
Tuesday, July 14
VIRTUAL DRAGONFLY CRAFT AND STORYTIME: 1 to 2 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; free. Facebook.com/NewDayGalloway.
Golf
Groups
Wednesday, Sept. 16
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Health, fitness
Monday, July 6
FITNESS IN THE PLAZA - BOOT CAMP: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 28; limited registration; various classes; bring your own mat; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5, $10. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
VIRTUAL WELLNESS CLASSES FOR SENIORS: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays through July 27; virtual program provides resources to encourage healthy lifestyle; hosted by Cape Assist; for individuals ages 51 and older; consists of seven virtual sessions; provides tips for healthy choices, including what behaviors to avoid, safe practices regarding alcohol, prescription, and over-the counter medications, and simple tools to take charge of your own healthcare; classes take place on Zoom; free, pre-registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
Thursday, July 9
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness; each month features a new topic including self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Monday, July 20
SCAVENGER HUNT FITNESS VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; live on Facebook. 609-652-0230.
Music
Thursday, July 2
MUSIC AT BYRNE PLAZA: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; Downtown Wildwood Thursday Night Music in the Plaza series; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Wednesday, July 8
FREE SUMMER CONCERTS AT MICHAEL DEBBI PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 26, Michael Debbi Park, 327 Cedar Ave., Richland. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.