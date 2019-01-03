South Jersey Event Listing

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Wednesday, Jan. 2

ART ON DISPLAY: daily through Feb. 28; art students from the Tighe Middle School will have their work on display; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPubliclibrary.org.

ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE: daily through March 30, 2019; benefits the Atlantic County Library Foundation; visit our ongoing book sale room and find readable treasures at a bargain; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAMES: 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 6:30 to 9:45 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Shore Bridge Club, London Square and Tilton Road, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.com.

'FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE': 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.

KIWANIS CLUB OF CAPE MAY: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays; meeting, dinner; Kiwanis Club of Cape May, 1041 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-972-6710 or CapeMayKiwanis.com.

ON-LINE JOB APPLICATION BASICS FOR SENIORS: 9:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through Wednesdays; seniors who are having difficulty applying for jobs online, creating or updating a Resume and Cover Letter should attend this training series; T.Byrd Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, $10 each session. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.

'UNEMPLOYED, UNDEREMPLOYED - GET FREE TRAINING GRANT': 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Wednesdays; those recently laid off or only working 20 hours or less could qualify for a free training grant to become certified in Microsoft Office Professional; T.Byrd Training Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, free, reservations required. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.

VETERANS' ADVOCATE: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. first Wednesdays; Wilmington VA Southern New Jersey Outreach Team provides information and enrollment for Veterans and their Veteran Affairs Healthcare; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.

Thursday, Jan. 3

BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.

CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m.; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

GAME NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; learn new games, play your favorites; for ages 18 and older; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.

HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Jan. 6, 2019; watch as over 100 Christmas trees magically float on Lake Meone and blink to the music; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.

'IRISH DANCING — A CASUAL APPROACH': 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-398-8636.

JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.

MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 1 to 3 p.m.; learn how to craft your own memoirs; taught by Jim Talone; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.

SHUFFLE AND DEAL/INSTRUCTIONAL PLAY: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays; have fun playing bridge while learning some new conventions; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, $8. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays; players of all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.

Friday, Jan. 4

TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Saturday, Jan. 5

JOB SEARCHING: 10 to 11 a.m.; with Sean Farrell; Public Library, 235 32nd St., AvalonAvalonFreeLibrary.org.

OFFICE FOR IPAD: 11 a.m. to noon; with Cathy Zane; Microsoft Office includes Word, Excel and PowerPoint for the iPad; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

OPEN GAMING: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through March 30; bring your friends and pick a game, including Canasta, Pinochle, Scrabble, and Mah Jong; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

THREE KINGS DAY CELEBRATION: noon to 8 p.m.; hosted by the Latino Club of Egg Harbor City; toy giveaway, dinner, basket auction; noon to 2 p.m. toy giveaway, City Hall, 500 London Ave., Egg Harbor City; 5 to 8 p.m. dinner, Teamster's Hall, 1 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; dinner is $15 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12, free ages 4 and younger. 609-965-1195.

Monday, Jan. 7

KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. AvalonAvalonFreeLibrary.org.

'MOVE AND DANCE' CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; no class Jan. 21; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or cccinspire.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

CHICK FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through May 14, 2019; Ken the Magician and Jazzy Jen will be entertaining patron's at Chick fil-A's Family night; Chick Fil-A (next to Wal-Mart), 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.

CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.

FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. through May 14, 2019; Ken the Magician and Jazzy Jen will be entertaining patron's at Chick fil-A's Family night; Chick Fil-A (Fire Road next to Wal-Mart), 6801 E Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.

INDOOR PLANTSCAPING: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; presented by Joseph Alvarez; learn how to develop an ideal environment for your houseplants; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.

TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.

UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.

UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 9

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 2 to 7 p.m.; Red Cross has an urgent need for blood and platelet donors; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.

BAKING WITH CHEF LINDA SCHWARTZ: 9 to 10 a.m.; Chef Linda Schwartz will demonstrate how to make a baked treat; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

BENEFIT MAGIC SHOW: 6 p.m. doors open; 6:30 to 8 p.m. magic show, presented by Spread The Magic Foundation; features two world class magicians from the South Jersey area, Magician Joe Holiday and the founder of the Spread The Magic Foundation, Chad Juros; all proceeds will benefit Spread The Magic Foundation; Egg Harbor Township High School, 24 High School Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $5. SpreadTheMagic.org.

BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155.

DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; with Sean Farrell; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Thursday, Jan. 10

BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

'BIRDS ARE CRAZY': 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Brett Ewald, Program Director of New Jersey Audubon's Cape May Bird Observatory, will host a presentation on why birds do what they do; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.

FRIENDS OF THE LINWOOD ARBORETUM MEETING: 6 p.m. second Thursdays, Linwood Arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave., Linwood. 609-338-9305 or LinwoodArboretum.org.

Friday, Jan. 11

COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.

Monday, Jan. 14

SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

'BE THERE OR BE SQUARE' BOOKS CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; join efforts to make Galloway a more environmentally friendly place to live; Atlantic County Library, 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.

Saturday, Jan. 19

ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.

PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; for experienced and aspiring playwrights and actors; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-350-6310.

Friday, Jan. 25

2019 GREEK WINTER FEAST: 5 to 10 p.m. Jan. 25, noon to 11 p.m. Jan. 26, noon to 8 p.m. Jan. 27; dancing, food, music, kids activities, tours, raffle; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.

Saturday, Jan. 26

IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10 p.m. last Saturdays; Irish Ceili with dancing to music by the Mike Garvin Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith and guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, First Street and Pennslyvania Avenue, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.

Dining out

Friday, Jan. 4

VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; pork dinner; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.

Sunday, Jan. 6

FINS SUNDAY SOCIAL BRUNCH: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; hosted by the Soroptimist Club of Cape May County; benefits the club; live music, drink bar, food; Fins Bar & Grille, 142 Decatur St., Cape May. 609-846-3690 or SICMC.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

CAPE CUISINE: COOKS BREAKFAST: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; with Chef Mark Kalla, who will be cooking omelets, cream chipped beef, hash browns, and fluffy pancakes; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, registration and a valid library card are required. 609-463-6386.

Fundraisers

Sunday, Jan. 6

MAINLAND AFTER PROM 'BAGGING FOR A CAUSE': 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; have your groceries bagged by student volunteers from Mainland High School; proceeds from the event will benefit Mainland's after prom event; Shop Rite of Somers Point, Bethel Road, Somers Pointmrhsafterprom@comcast.net.

For kids

Wednesday, Jan. 2

MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

ST. MARY'S CHURCH HOMEWORK HELP AND ENGLISH LEARNERS CLASS: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 6, 2019; homework help for kids in grades kindergarten through 6th grade; St. Mary's Church, 118 Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-1604 or StMarysPleasantville.org.

YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE CLASSES: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays through June 5, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $250. 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.

Thursday, Jan. 3

KIDS CLUB: ARTS & CRAFTS: 4 to 5 p.m.; kids can make a colored salt snowflake; supplies provided; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, free. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.

STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; stories, songs and crafts for children of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Saturday, Jan. 5

SATURDAY STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays through March 30; storytime and craft for ages 3 to 7; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Sunday, Jan. 6

YOUTH SUNDAY SCHOOL: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sundays through June 9, 2019; for youth ages 3 to 18; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $25. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.

Monday, Jan. 7

MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through March 25; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

DISNEY TRIVIA NIGHT: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; fun-filled Disney themed trivia night; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.

KIDS CLUB: STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon, Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.

STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; stories, songs and crafts for kids of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

SWITCH IT UP: 5 to 6 p.m.; Nintendo Switch & Kids Gaming Hour; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Monday, Jan. 14

MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.

Thursday, Jan. 24

EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.

Golf

   

Groups

Wednesday, Jan. 2

AA: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Rooms 3 & 4, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

ATLANTICARE BREASTFEEDING CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m.; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona, $20. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

BRAIN TUMOR SUPPORT GROUP: 5 to 5:45 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.

GALLOWAY CAREGIVER SUPPORT: 10 a.m. first and third Wednesdays; for individuals caring for a loved one with medical, mental health/behavioral, disability or age-related issue to receive resources, coping skills, and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County in partnership with the Cape Atlantic Caregiver Coalition; Royal Inn Suites, 214 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-652-3800, ext. 310 or MHAAC.info.

HISTORY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. first Wednesdays through May 1, 2019; with David Montanye; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

STROKE SURVIVOR AND CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 4:45 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

'TOO MUCH STUFF' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

WOMEN WITH DISABILITIES NETWORKING/SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays; network, find support and discuss relevant topics; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or ArtemisCIL.org.

Thursday, Jan. 3

ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266 or AdultChildren.org.

COUPON CLUB: 4:30 to 6 p.m.; learn how to save money with coupons; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.

DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety and depression; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 501 Scarborough Drive, 3rd floor, Egg Harbor Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

HEART FAILURE SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; open to those who have been diagnosed with heart failure and their loved ones; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.

KICKAPOO MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; share a simple meal and then conduct council business; new members welcome; Kickapoo Tribe, 30 London Avenue, Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.

KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.

NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD KIWANIS CLUB: 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays; welcoming past and prospective members for fellowship and community volunteerism; Atlantic City Country Club, I Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. 609-470-1032.

PERINATAL LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Gilda's Club Living Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000.

SEASHORE PURLS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; knitting, crocheting and socializing; Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine. 609-266-1751.

SHORE'S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Friday, Jan. 4

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

Saturday, Jan. 5

CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.

PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson's Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.

Sunday, Jan. 6

AA: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Classrooms A & B, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

AL ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

Monday, Jan. 7

AA: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Conference Rooms 3 & 4, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Jan. 28; program for men and women who grew up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes; Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 Route 9, Marmora. 609-432-4177 or AdultChildren.org.

AL ANON: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon's 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one's drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.

EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

SPANISH LANGUAGE GROUP MEETINGS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays through April 1, 2019; for individuals who prefer speaking in Spanish; meet weekly to share community resources and discuss topics related to family, wellness, relationships, school, stress managment and more; offered by a bi-lingual group facilitator; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

'SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM' MEETING: 6 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; for ages 16 and older LGBTQ individuals and supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to "20 something" discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

ADULT DIABETES COMMUNITY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m.; Tree House Room, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

DISABILITY EMPOWERMENT MEETINGS: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; individuals with any type of disability meet about self-advocacy, policy action and ways to bring about change; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.

KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.

PINOCHLE CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.

UPPER TWP. SUSTAINABLE JERSEY GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Twp. Municipal Building, 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or UpperTownship.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 9

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Thursday, Jan. 10

GREATER WILDWOOD KIWANIS: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Thursdays; Key West Cafe, 4701 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, reservations requested. 609-661-0636.

Saturday, Jan. 12

STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.

Monday, Jan. 14

GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays, Gourmet Restaurant, Pitney Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.

GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.

NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); monthly support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825.

NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Atlantic/Cape May; support group for families and caregivers of those affected by mental illness; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215.

PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; for family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer's or Dementia; led by Alysia Price, LCSW, LNHA, CALA, CDP, Administrator and Director of Social Services; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-404-4848.

'BE THERE OR BE SQUARE' BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.

EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls will be meeting to find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; offered by the Atlantic Center for Independent Living; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or MHAAC.info.

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE) MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or narfe-njchapter1664.org.

SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.

Thursday, Jan. 17

ITALIAN CULTURAL INSTITUTE OF SOUTH JERSEY: 7 to 9 p.m. third Thursdays through June 20, 2019, Culliney Hall, St. Francis Cabrini Church, Second Street and Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City. 609-748-0619.

NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.

STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.

Saturday, Jan. 19

FOR PEOPLE WITH MS: OCEAN CITY SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for people living with MS or their care partner; Ocean City Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Room 4, Ocean City. 610-888-7942.

Monday, Jan. 21

ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.

Saturday, Jan. 26

AARP PLEASANTVILLE CHAPTER: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. fourth Saturdays; AARP Pleasantville Chapter #5317 monthly meeting; AARP Pleasantville Chapter #5317, 701 Mill Road, Pleasantville. 609-641-7129.

Tuesday, Feb. 5

ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.

JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you'd like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, Jan. 2

AMERIGROUP REALSOLUTIONS GUIDE TO MEDICARE: 10 to 11 a.m. every other Wednesday; for adults; Kevin Knight, of Amerigroup RealSolutions, answers questions and provides assistance to signing up for Medicare & Social Security for those aged 65 and over, and for those with disabilities; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.

PILATES YOGA FUSION: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Kathleen Jespersen has been teaching pilates for over 12 years; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.

QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 and 11:30 a.m.; taught by Cheryl Crews; Public Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.

'TOO MUCH STUFF?' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth Tour for Expectant Parents; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

ZUMBA FITNESS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.

Thursday, Jan. 3

QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays; simple and unhurried movements requiring no weights, extra equipment, or special clothing; taught by Cheryl Crews; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.

YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.

Friday, Jan. 4

LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.

'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.

Saturday, Jan. 5

'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.

QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.

YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.

ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Monday, Jan. 7

'ALL LEVELS YOGA': 2 to 3 p.m.; focusing on postures, breathing techniques, and meditation; taught by Kathryn Ridge; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.

CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; peers will lead a weekly meeting that will focus on a new topic each session; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

FOUR-WEEK CHILDBIRTH CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 7 through 28, Hackberry Building, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, $100. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.

'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.

ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.

PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.

SENIOR CITIZEN WALK & TALK TUESDAYS: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Jan. 8 through March 26; bring your sneakers, your water bottle and a friend; walk the indoor roller rink or relax in the atrium; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.

YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.

YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386. 

ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 9

YOGA & SMOOTHIES: 5 to 6 p.m.; fun, easy to follow yoga class with your family; make healthy smoothies; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.

Thursday, Jan. 10

IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 10:30 a.m. second Thursdays; meeting for individuals who have a family member living with mental illness; offered by Intensive Family Support Services of the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

NECK AND SPINE SURGERY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m. second Thursdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

SAVOR THE FLAVOR: DETOX: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; learn some recipes to cleanse the body after the rich foods of the holidays; presented by Georgia Saler, RDN; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.

WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Cape May Court House Campus, 106 Court House South Dennis Road, Suite 200, 2nd Floor, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

Monday, Jan. 14

NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.

Saturday, Jan. 19

MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.

Tuesday, Jan. 22

NUTRITION FOR ADULTS: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; hosted by AtlantiCare; addresses subjects relevant to seniors; lunch provided; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-7010.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.

Music

Saturday, Jan. 5

NY PIANO AT BETH ISRAEL: 7 to 10 p.m.; evening of Piano Bar featuring New York Piano artist Drew Wutke; pizza, salad, candy, cookies, beer, wine; Beth Israel Reform Congregation, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, $25. 609-641-3600 or BethIsraelNorthfield.org.

Sunday, Jan. 6

CONTEMPORARY JAZZ CONCERT: 3 to 4:15 p.m.; performance by bassist extraordinaire Shaw Cav, presented by Cape May Jazz Vespers; First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, 500 Hughes St., Cape May, $10 donation will be requested at door. 609-846-3979 or CapeMayJazzVespers.com.

Religion

Wednesday, Jan. 2

BIBLE STUDY: 7 p.m. Wednesdays or 10 a.m. Thursdays; discuss the movie/book "The Shack"; all welcome; Lifegate Church, 296 Bethel Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2075 or LifegateNJ.org.

Friday, Jan. 4

BRUNCH & LEARN: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; learn from a variety of different speakers and watch a documentary film on Judaism, Israel or Jewish history over brunch; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; advance: $4 members, $6 guests; day-of: $6 members, $10 guests. 609-822-1167.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 9

'EXPLORE GOD' DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays; Price Hall, Academy and Seashore Roads, Cape May; open to all. 609-889-3538 or email robriehl@verizon.net.

