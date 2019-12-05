South Jersey Event Listing

Events
Wednesday, Dec. 4
AFTER-SCHOOL EXPERIENCE: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. daily through June 5, 2020; new after-school program for Middle & High School Students ages 13 to 18; includes snack and meal daily and transportation to the Center and home; Future Leaders Organization, 119 W Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-457-8125 or 100FutureLeaders.org.
AN OLD-FASHIONED CHRISTMAS EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 1; exhibit of holiday traditions through the years complete with model trains, toys and more; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE: daily through Dec. 24; find readable treasures at a bargain; benefits the Atlantic County Library Foundation's support of programming in your library branch; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
EHT HISTORICAL SOCIETY OPEN HOUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; annual open house event featuring our "Tree of Lights"; holiday displays, music, the Cygnus Creative Dancers, refreshments, holiday goodies for kids, and a special visitor from the North Pole; Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, 6647 W. Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-813-2002 or GEHTHSMuseum.
'FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE': 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
OC ARTS CENTER POTTERY & MOSAICS SALE: daily through Dec. 14; pottery and mosaics sale, handmade items by local artists; Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
'PUZZLE ME THIS': daily through Dec. 23; join with other adults at the second floor jigsaw puzzle station, where there are two puzzles going at once; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
VETERANS' ADVOCATE: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. first Wednesdays; Wilmington VA Southern New Jersey Outreach Team provides information and enrollment for Veterans and their Veteran Affairs Healthcare; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Thursday, Dec. 5
AL GOLD MEMORIAL LECTURE SERIES: 3 to 5 p.m.; William Earle Williams "A Stirring Song Sung Heroic: African Americans from Slavery to Freedom, 1619 to 1865 and Beyond"; illustrated lecture with an archive of historical prints, newspapers, and other ephemera; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-4566 or Stockton.edu.
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; open to the public, no partner needed; benefits Seashore Gardens; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays through January, 2020; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DECORATING WITH NATURE DEMO: 1 to 2 p.m.; "Decorating with Nature" presented by Joe Alvarez; Cape May City Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May, registration and valid library card required. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Jan. 5; 100 Christmas trees light up over Lake Meone; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
HOLIDAY MOVIE CLASSICS: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; lighthearted celebration of the movies we love at Christmas; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, registration required. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
'IRISH DANCING - A CASUAL APPROACH': 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons with Bonnie and Ed Quigley; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point, small fee. 609-398-8636.
'IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE': 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 6, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; presented by the Ocean City Drama Guild; Hughes Performing Arts Center, Ocean City High School, 501 Atlantic Ave., Ocean City, $15 adults, $12 students and senior citizens. 609-536-0400 or OCSchools.BookTix.com.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
SHUFFLE AND DEAL/INSTRUCTIONAL PLAY: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays; have fun playing bridge while learning some new conventions, some tips and brushing up on your play and bidding; some bridge experience necessary; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, $8. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
'SLEIGH RIDE WITH SINATRA': 6 to 9 p.m.; presented by the Holy Spirit High School Music Department; features Brandon Tomasello with The Mike Nigro All Star Band; Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield, $85. 609-927-7509.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays; players of all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, $9-$10. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
Friday, Dec. 6
'A DECEMBER TO REMEMBER': Dec. 6-8, 12-16; various holiday activities around Somers Point, including a parade, tree lightings, stage performances, live music and more; various locations in Somers Point. 609-927-2053 or SPUnique.Weebly.com.
AROUND THE WORLD — ITALY: 5 to 6:15 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
CAPE MAY TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565.
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; with Cathy Zane; for help with questions regarding your computer, phone, iPad, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
'JOURNEY TO BETHLEHEM': 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6, 8:30 and 11 a.m. Dec. 7; families experience a special journey through the streets of Bethlehem, complete with crafts, games and live animals; Greentree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Township, $10. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org.
MEMOIR WORKSHOP: noon to 1:30 p.m.; capture your life's adventures, history and ancestry in a workshop led by Drexel University Professor of Creative Writing and Published Author, Harriet Levin Millan; Jewish Community Center in Margate, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. 609-822-1109 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
QUILTERS GROUP: noon to 3 p.m. Fridays; beginner and experienced quilters are welcome to join; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SANTA IN THE PARK: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; 9th annual Santa in the Park sponsored by the Absecon Fire Department; appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus, pony rides, train ride, bonfire, concession stand; bring an unwrapped toy or non-perishable food for the toy and food drive; rain date Dec. 7; Heritage Park, 699 Blenheim Ave., Absecon.
SANTA IS COMING TO TOWN PARADE: 6:30 p.m.; hosted by Somers Point Fire Co. #2; Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-653-0400.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Friday, Dec. 7
AVALON HISTORICAL SOCIETY HOLIDAY PARTY: 4 to 7 p.m.; open house; enjoy food and refreshments, music, good company, and good cheer; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 9:30 or 11 a.m. seatings; breakfast and story time with Santa and Mrs. Claus; Cape May Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May, $21 ages 13 and older, $14 ages 3 to 12, free ages 2 and younger. 800-643-3779 or EventBrite.com.
CAPE MAY CRAFTS AT CHRISTMAS: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 8; features vendors offering handmade crafts and unique gift ideas including jewelry, photography, pottery, home accessories and more; benefits the City of Cape May Recreation programs; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $1 donation. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
CAPE MAY WINE SCHOOL: 1 to 3 p.m.; increase your knowledge of wines during the Cape May Wine School Sunday; Washington Inn, 801 Washington St., Cape May, $40. 609-884-5697 or CapeMayMAC.org.
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; for all ages; play a friendly game of chess with others; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CHRISTMAS CRAFT, BAKE & SOUP SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; craft vendors, bake sale, unique gifts, homemade soup; South Seaville United Methodist Church, 111-115 Corson Tavern Road, South Seaville. 609-284-5247 or SouthSeavilleUMC.com.
COLORING AFTERNOON FOR STRESS RELIEF: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21; open to adults; enjoy a relaxing afternoon coloring at the library; materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
DECORATING WITH NATURE DEMONSTRATION: 2 to 3 p.m.; discover the joy of decorating with nature; presented by Joe Alvarez; Woodbine Library, 800 Monroe Ave., Woodbine. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
DICKENS CRAFT FAIR: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; three locations: Mays Landing Presbyterian Church, 6001 Main St.; Atlantic County Library, Main Street and Farragut Avenue; Memorial Park, Mays Landing. 609-317-3732 or HamiltonHistorical.org.
HOLIDAY CRAFT SHOW AT THE SHEEP FARM: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7, 8; 27th Annual Holiday Craft Show; rain or shine; shop for quality handmade crafts; North Country Knits, 551 Hands Mill Road, Belleplain. 609-861-0328.
HOLIDAY HOUSE TOUR: 4 to 8 p.m.; self guided tour; begins at the Presbyterian Church on Main Street; rain or shine; presented by the Hamilton Historical Society; Presbyterian Church, 6001 Main St., Mays Landing, $12 advance, $15 at the door. 609-909-0272 or HamiltonHistorical.org.
HOLIDAY TRAIN DISPLAY: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through Dec. 31 (closed Christmas Day); O gauge model train layout with three trains and several winter themed operating items; Absecon City Hall, 500 Mill Road, Absecon. 609-442-1871.
HOLIDAY WEEKENDS IN HISTORIC SMITHVILLE: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22; magical talking tree, train rides, story time with Mrs. Claus, shopping; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
HOSPITALITY NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m.; music, food tastings; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
PEARL HARBOR DAY SERVICE: noon; hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars North Wildwood Post 5941; all are invited to attend to remember those lost on Dec. 7, 1941 and in World War II that followed; Hereford Inlet seawall, located in the parking lot of St. Demetrios Church, 321 St. Demetrios Ave., North Wildwood.
SHORELINE MODEL RAILROAD CLUB DISPLAY: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through January; Lionel-style model train layout with operating contemporary and vintage trains and accessories; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-3631.
WASSAIL DAY: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; enjoy hands-on crafts, live music, hot beverages and holiday treats served by historical interpreters in period clothing; Father Christmas, horse-drawn wagon ride; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 S. Route 9, Cape May. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
Sunday, Dec. 8
PEARL HARBOR DAY CEREMONY: 1 p.m.; presented by the Egg Harbor Submariners base; Somers Point beach. 609-576-3239.
Monday, Dec. 9
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through March 20, 2020; receive instruction on the English language; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
JEWELRY WORKSHOP: 4 to 5:30 p.m.; presented by Molly McKeefery; learn how to create a unique link bracelet using jewelry findings, beautiful beads, and hand tools; materials provided; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest, registration and a valid library card required. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LEARN HOW TO BUDGET: 6 to 7 p.m.; "Learn How to Budget" presented by TD Bank; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Dec. 21; bring your knitting, crochet, needlepoint, and other projects to work on at the library; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
MAH-JONGG: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; join a group of competitive Mahjongg players; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION STRATEGIC PLANNING INITIATIVE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9, Jan. 22; Middle Township Public Schools will be developing a strategic plan to engage employees, parents, students, community members, business owners, and government leaders in the future planning of the school district; Middle Township Middle School, 300 E. Pacific Ave., Cape May Court House. 609-465-1800, ext. 3100.
MOUSE-AROUND MONDAYS: 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 16; for adults; learn computer basics, such as mousing skills, creating Word documents, surfing the Internet; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration requested. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
'MOVE AND DANCE' CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
MOVIE NIGHT 'COLLATERAL BEAUTY': 6 to 8 p.m.; movie night full of snacks, drinks, and fun; Sea Isle City Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNING CLASSES: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through April 14, 2020, St. Peter's United Methodist Church, Room 101, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-231-9059 or MakingWaves.Church.
FILM: 'WHERE'D YOU GO BERNADETTE?': 6 to 8 p.m.; inspiring comedy about Bernadette Fox, a loving mom who becomes compelled to reconnect with her creative passions after years of sacrificing herself for her family; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
FIRST TIME HOME BUYER WORKSHOP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Linda Ralls, from Weichert Realtors, and Frank Guarramone, a loan officer from Fairway mortgage, will be here to talk you through the process and assist you in how to start saving to buy your first home; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration requested. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 31; duplicate bridge, all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.
'YOUR LIBRARY 24/7': 2 to 3 p.m. every other Tuesday through Dec. 10; for adults; participants must know how to use a mouse and keyboard; learn about the library's resources; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MOVIE NIGHT 'COLLATERAL BEAUTY': 6 to 8 p.m.; movie night full of snacks, drinks, and fun; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, Dec. 12
ASK A MASTER GARDENER: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 14, Dec. 12; hosted by Rutgers Master Gardeners of Atlantic County; for adults; bring in samples, ask questions and get advice; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GIRLS NIGHT OUT: 6 to 8 p.m.; each store will be running its own promotion, from discounts to food tastings; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999.
HOLIDAY SOCIAL: 4 to 6 p.m.; afternoon of holiday fun with friends and neighbors as you dance to seasonal music by Marilyn & the Monroes while enjoying light refreshments; Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. 609-822-1109 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
INTERVIEW PREPARATION: 5 to 6:15 p.m.; learn the tips and tricks to make the best first impression; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
SENIOR UNIVERSITY: 'HOLIDAY SOCIAL': 11 a.m. to noon; features a musical performance by the Smithville Elementary School Chorus; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000.
Friday, Dec. 13
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
Saturday, Dec. 14
LOWER TOWNSHIP ROTARY CHRISTMAS PARADE: 6 to 8:30 p.m.; floats, bands, community groups and brightly decorated fire trucks; Bayshore Road from Breakwater Road to Rosehill Parkway, North Cape May. 609-827-8771 or TownshipOfLower.org.
Monday, Dec. 16
3M MOVIE MARATHON: 3 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; for individuals who live with any type of disability and a guest; monthly movie viewing of two films; snacks and drinks provided; Atlantic Center for Indepdendent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609 748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
SOUL LINE DANCE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. every other Monday through Dec. 16; learn how to soul line dance; Bloom Pavilion, 101 S. Huntington Ave., Margate. 609-822-2285.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
AARP MID ATLANTIC CHAPTER #4191 MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays except July and August, Galloway Senior Center, 621 W. Whitehorse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 609-804-3082.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; join efforts to make Galloway a more environmentally friendly place to live; Atlantic County Library, 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Saturday, Dec. 21
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through January; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, Dec. 28
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturday of the month through June 2020; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith, guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, First and Pennsylvania avenues, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Dining out
Friday, Dec. 6
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:35 to 7 p.m.; meatloaf dinner; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, Dec. 7
HOAGIE AND BAKE SALE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Belleplain VFW Post 6257 hoagie/bake sale; Italian hoagies and Meatball hoagies will be available for $7 each; bake sale with homemade baked good; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, Dec. 28
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. fourth Saturdays; all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast; Ocean City Masonic Lodge, 940 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, $8 adults, $4 kids.
Fundraisers
Wednesday, Dec. 4
BETH ISRAEL JOINS OPERATION GRATITUDE: daily through Dec. 6; Beth Israel is collecting care package items for military, first responders and veterans as part of the national Operation Gratitude program; items will be packaged and sent to troops stationed overseas, their families left behind, first responders, veterans and caregivers; Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. 609-641-3600 or BethIsraelNorthfield.org or OperationGratitude.com.
MITTEN TREE: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Dec. 23; Longport Historical Society will sponsor their annual Mitten Tree in Borough Hall during the month of December; items requested are gloves, mittens, scarves, hats, and "fun" underwear for younger children; Longport Historical Society Museum, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-410-5939.
Saturday, Dec. 21
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
For kids
Wednesday, Dec. 4
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 11; for ages 6 to 36 months; stories, rhymes and songs, designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ST. MARY'S CHURCH HOMEWORK HELP AND ENGLISH LEARNERS CLASS: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 2020; provided in partnership with Stockton State University; after-school program providing children in grades kindergarten through 6th grade with homework help; St. Mary's Church, 118 Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-686-0418 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
TOT TALES: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; for ages 1-4; stories, songs, stickers, snacks and an easy craft; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE SCHOOL: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through June 24, 2020, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $250. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com/Greek-School.
Thursday, Dec. 5
'123 READ': 3 to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 12; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GIRLS BOOK CLUB: noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays through March 5, 2020; for girls in middle school and older; book talks, short stories, poetry and articles; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Friday, Dec. 6
LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; help build Lego City; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Saturday, Dec. 7
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; teens and young adults are invited to run their own Dungeons & Dragons game with supplies and snacks provided by the library; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MAGICIAN CHAD JUROS: 2 to 3 p.m.; for ages 4 and older; internationally recognized magician Chad Juros will mix a blend of magic, juggling and comedy; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; for ages 3 to 6; kids must be accompanied by an adult; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sunday, Dec. 8
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 8, 15; visit with Santa while enjoying a family-friendly breakfast buffet; Inn of Cape May, 7 Ocean St., Cape May, $20 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12, $5 ages 2 and younger who are dining. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
MEET AND GREET WITH SANTA AND FROZEN FRIENDS: 1 to 4 p.m.; meet and greet with Santa and "Frozen" friends; crafts, face painting, snacks, prize drawing; Seaville Firehouse, 36 Route 50, Seaville, $5. avacavaliere@comcast.net.
Monday, Dec. 9
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PLAY DATE: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays through Dec. 16; for ages 1-4; entertain yourself with our puzzles and blocks, while enjoying music and a snack; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 23; for ages 2 to 4 years old; introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; stories, song, crafts, games and movement; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Dec. 12
LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. every other Thursday through Dec. 31, 2020; help us build Lego masterpieces after school every other Friday; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Friday, Dec. 13
MAKERSPACE: 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. every other Friday through Dec. 31; code, tinker and explore; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
READ TO A FURRY BUDDY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; recommended for independent readers age 6 and older; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
Thursday, Dec. 26
EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.
Groups
Wednesday, Dec. 4
BRAIN TUMOR SUPPORT GROUP: 5 to 5:45 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, New Café, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays, Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; hosted by Angelic Health; light refreshments; Companionship Grief Support Group; Earth Angels for Dementia, 115 Route 50, Mays Landing, free. AngelicHospice.net.
HEALTHY HEARTS CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m.; open to those who have been diagnosed with heart failure and their loved ones; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, New Café, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
REED'S READS: MONTHLY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. first Wednesdays; eat, drink, and be merry during our monthly fireside book club; The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. francesca@jpublicrelations.com.
STROKE SURVIVOR AND CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 4:45 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, New Café, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
'TOO MUCH STUFF' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-916-1330 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Dec. 5
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-271-2339 or AdultChildren.org.
ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety meets weekly; topics include: coping strategies, self-care, wellness/recovery, community resources and other related topics; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 1601 Tilton Road, Northfield. 609 652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays except July; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) meeting of the Egg Harbor City Kickapoo tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
KIWANIS OF NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD MEETING: 12:15 p.m. Thursdays; seeks new members to promote public service in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties; LaPizzatega, New Road, Linwood. 609-287-2795 or NJKiwanis.org.
LOVE AT FIRST STITCH NEEDLECRAFT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 26; for adults and teens; dedicated crafting group; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PERINATAL LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Gilda's Club Living Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
SEASHORE PURLS MEETINGS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; knitters and crocheters of all levels welcome; make items for personal use and for donating to various organizations; Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine. 609-266-1751.
SHORE'S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
VETERANS MEETING: 5 p.m. Thursdays; all-veterans meeting; topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; Stockton University, F-wing, Veteran's Lounge, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.
WARRIORS WELCOME: 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through April 2, 2020; all-veterans meeting will be offered on topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; F-wing, Veterans Lounge, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.
Friday, Dec. 6
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, Dec. 7
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.
PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson's Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Sunday, Dec. 8
AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, Dec. 9
AL ANON: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon's 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one's drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; speaker part of the meeting will be followed by the regular support meeting for caregivers and consumers; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to "20 something" discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
ADULT DIABETES COMMUNITY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Tree House Room, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 9:30 to 10:30 p.m.; Cape Assist's Caregiver Support Group; provides participants with an outlet to help manage and reduce their stress and improve their lifestyle; open to adults caring for individuals 51 years or older, or someone with a disability; Park Road Facility, 4501 Park Road, Sea Isle City. 609-522-5960.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN BALLET CLASSES: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-272-1199 or CygnusArts.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN DRAWING AND PAINTING CLASSES: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-892-4161 or CygnusArts.org.
STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ACFSO Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, $9, $10. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
UPPER TWP. SUSTAINABLE JERSEY GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Twp. Municipal Bldg., 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or facebook.com/UpperTwpGreenTeam.
YOUNG ADULT STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 5, 2020; students, non-students and "20-Somethings" meet to discuss common young adult issues, stress management, family problems, roommate issues and more; provided by the Mental Health Association in partnership with The Wellness Center; Stockton University, meeting room 2, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
CMCH AARP MEETING: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; AARP Chapter 1182 meeting; Devico Senior Center, 23 Romney Place, Cape May Court House. 510-579-4712.
ITALIAN CULTURE CLUB: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through June 2020; with Marie Catanese; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LEISURE CLUB AT OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL: 12:45 to 3:30 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays through June 2020, Our Lady of Good Counsel, 40th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-390-8269.
Thursday, Dec. 12
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second Thursdays through July 2020; workshop-style meeting with a topic each month; for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. second Thursdays; topics such as strategies for better health, family and relationships, occupational wellness, and others; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SECOND THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 10:30 a.m. to noon second Thursdays through Dec. 12; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, Dec. 14
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Monday, Dec. 16
ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; support group for those who have lost someone to suicide; offered by a therapist and peer; provided via a partnership between Mindful Counseling Center, LLC and the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Mindful Counseling Center, LLC, 3069 English Creek Road, Suite 224, Egg Harbor Township. 609-377-5859 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
AARP MID ATLANTIC CHAPTER #4191 MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays except July and August; national AARP members and members transferring from other AARP Chapters are invited to attend, along with persons 50+ years of age who would like to join or learn more about AARP; Galloway Senior Center, 621 W. Whitehorse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 609-804-3082.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
SOUTH JERSEY IRISH AMERICAN CULTURAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. third Tuesdays through June, 2020; Irish singer/musician Tom Brett will perform; American Legion Hall Post #28, New Jersey Avenue and Mill Road, Absecon, free admission. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; led by social worker Kyle Miceli, MSW, LSW, CDP; learn about resources, find strategies for dealing with a loved one with memory loss, and meet others in similar circumstances; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; for individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
ESCAPE AND ENJOY AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Nov. 20, Dec. 18; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through Dec. 18, Galloway Township Office of Sustainability, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP REPUBLICAN CLUB MEETING: 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays, Cousin Mario's Italian Restaurant and Pizzaria, 5401 Harding Highway, Mays Landing. Facebook.com/HTGOP.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by NAMI Atlantic/Cape May; concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers; Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 702 Seashore Road, Erma. 609-335-2952 or NamiAC.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE) MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays through Dec. 18; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or narfe-njchapter1664.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
'THE ESCAPE AND ENJOY' AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; discuss chosen books in an informal, friendly setting; March: "Educated" by Tara Westover; Public Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
Thursday, Dec. 19
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
WOMEN'S COMMUNITY CLUB OF CAPE MAY MEETING: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. third Thursdays through June, 2020; GFWC Women's Community Club of Cape May meeting; light refreshments; presentation entitled "Healthy Skin Care" will be given by Susanne Taraschi, Esthetician, Paolini Skin Care; GFWC Women's Community Club of Cape May Cape May, 780 Seashore and Academy Roads, Cold Spring. 609-972-1496 or WomensCommunityClubOfCapeMay.org.
Saturday, Dec. 21
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; professional and aspiring playwrights, actors, and public welcome; bring your own original play; male readers needed; Public Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-350-6310.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
HAMILTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY MONTHLY MEETINGS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; looking for new members interested in discovering and collecting material, preservation and disseminating historical information; Presbyterian Church, Fellowship Hall, 6001 Main St., Mays Landing. 609-909-0272 or HamiltonHistorical.org.
Monday, Jan. 6
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you'd like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Music
Thursday, Dec. 5
HOLIDAY CONCERT: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; evening of holiday music performed by the Mainland High School choir; light refreshments provided; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Friday, Dec. 6
MAINLAND CHORAL SOCIETY CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 7:30 to 8:45 p.m.; conducted by Stephen A. Beddia, Organist/Choir Director of Our Lady of Sorrows, and accompanied by Debra Roland; Christ Episcopal Church, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point, free-will offering taken. 609-432-7876.
Sunday, Dec. 8
BAY ATLANTIC SYMPHONY HOLIDAY CONCERT SERIES: 2 p.m.; showcasing the classical music of Johann Sebastian Bach, Gustav Holst, Franz Schubert, Russell Steinberg, Arthur Harris, Adolfe Adam, and Johann Strauss II; Stockton Performing Arts Center, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; $30 adults, $20 kids. BayAtlanticSymphony.org.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 3 to 5 p.m.; enjoy a mix of light classical, traditional and contemporary Christmas music; light refreshments; St. John's United Church of Christ, 307 London Ave., Egg Harbor City, free admission. 609-965-1195.
COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS CANTATA: 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. performances; "And There Was Light" Christmas Cantata; First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House, 1 Church St., Cape May Court House. 856-340-0772 or CourtHouseUMC.org.
'JAZZ ON AN EARLIER DECEMBER AFTERNOON': 1:30 to 3 p.m.; featuring Jazz Pianist John Colliani; Gregory's Restaurant and Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point, $10 beverage or food purchase. 609-927-6677 or SouthJerseyJazz.org.
LONGPORT HISTORICAL SOCIETY HOLIDAY CONCERT: 7 p.m.; presented by the Mainland Choral Society; homemade cookies and treats following the concert; Church of the Holy Redeemer, 20th and Atlantic Avenue, Longport. 609-410-5939.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
HOLIDAY FAVORITES: 6 to 7 p.m.; "Cape Shore Chorus Presents Holiday Favorites" presented by Cape Shore Sweet Adelines; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
SUITE INSPIRATION'S BRIGANTINE CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Brigantine North School, 301 E. Evans Blvd., Brigantine, free admission. 609-748-1583 or SuiteInspiration.org.
Sunday, Dec. 15
CHANCEL CHOIR PERFORMANCE: 4 p.m.; Christmas cantata, "The Light of the World," featuring traditional Christmas music; Central United Methodist Church, 5 Marvin Ave., Linwood. 609-823-4590 or 609-287-1671.
Religion
Tuesday, Dec. 10
ADULT BIBLE STUDY: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 30, 2020; led by Father George Liacopulos, Parish Priest; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration recommended for each class. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609 653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Reunions
ACHS CLASS OF 1963 BIRTHDAY GET-TOGETHER: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 15; Atlantic City High School Class of 1963's 75th Birthday Get-Together; includes a dinner buffet and a cash bar, dancing; Golden Nugget Atlantic City, 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City, $45. cvr534@aol.com or andiade6@yahoo.com.
