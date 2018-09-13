Events
Wednesday, Sept. 12
ACADEMY OF CULINARY ARTS WORKSHOP: 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 26; "Basic Buttercream Bootcamp"; learn how to pipe fabulous buttercream decorations; Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, $279. 609-343-5655 or Atlantic.edu/ContEd.
ART TALK: 1 and 3 p.m.; art talk regarding the current group exhibit "Inspired by Georgia O'Keeffe"; Nashville North Studios, 210 New Road, Suite 8, Linwood Greene, 8, Linwood, $5 donation. 609-504-5044 or NashvilleNorthStudios.com.
BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for September, "Another Brooklyn" by Jacqueline Woodson; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAMES: 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 6:30 to 9:45 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Shore Bridge Club, London Square and Tilton Road, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.com.
END OF SUMMER BOOK SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, Aug. 30 through Sept. 29; Schiavo Library, 801 South Commonwealth Ave., Strathmere. 609-486-6265 or StrathmereLibrary.org.
FREE WORKSHOP FOR UNEMPLOYED, UNDEREMPLOYED: 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Nov. 14; learn how you could qualify for a free training grant to go to school and become certified in Microsoft Office Professional and Quick Books; T.Byrd Training Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, free, registration required. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
KIWANIS CLUB OF CAPE MAY: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays; meeting, dinner; Kiwanis Club of Cape May, 1041 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-972-6710 or CapeMayKiwanis.com.
MOVIE NIGHT IN CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6 to 8 p.m.; showing of "Finding Your Feet"; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
SHERLOCK & SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL: 8 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays through Sept. 28; Actors Off Stage presents "I Hate Monologues" and the Clio Project presents "Sherlock Holmes and the Avenging Angels"; Cape May City Elementary School, 921 Lafayette St., Cape May, single show: $25 adults, $15 students; combined show: $40 adults, $30 students. 609-459-3689 or ActorsOffStage.org.
SOCIAL MEDIA FOR BUSINESS OWNERS: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Nov. 14; T.Byrd Training Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, free, registration required. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
'THE SCIENCE OF CLIMATE CHANGE': 6 p.m.; hosted by Sustainable Jersey Atlantic Cape May Regional Hub; free seminar on the science of climate change, developed by the non-partisan C-Change Conversation group; networking opportunities and snacks will be provided; Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 609-335-2750 or 609-464-0920 or C-ChangeConversations.org.
'WALK IN WEDNESDAY': 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 26; bring your mobile device, from fitbit to iphone, and you will receive up to 30 minutes of tech help on a first-come, first-served basis; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, Sept. 13
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
BEGINNER BRIDGE LESSONS: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Oct. 25; learn to play Bridge; London Square Mall, 201 Tilton Road, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.net.
BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
DRIVE ELECTRIC EVENT: 4 to 6 p.m.; residents and local businesses are invited to see electric vehicles up close; Atlantic County Utilities Authority, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6934 or ACUA.com.
FRIENDS OF THE LINWOOD ARBORETUM MEETING: 6 p.m. second Thursdays, Linwood Arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave., Linwood. 609-338-9305 or LinwoodArboretum.org.
GAME NIGHT FOR ADULTS: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; learn and play games of many types; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
'IRISH DANCING — A CASUAL APPROACH': 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-398-8636.
LIFE PLANNING SEMINAR: 8:30 to 10 a.m.; "Life Planning Seminar - Securing a Healthy Financial Future for You and Your Family"; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 609-407-2393 or AtlantiCare.org/LifePlanningSeminar.
MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays; taught by Jim Talone; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
SHUFFLE AND DEAL/INSTRUCTIONAL PLAY: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays; have fun playing bridge while learning some new conventions, some tips and brushing up on your play and bidding; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, $8. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
TECH WORKSHOP: CREATING WITH CANVA: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; with Cathy Zane; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays; players of all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
Friday, Sept. 14
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
JEWELRY CLASSES: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. or 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 26; Jewelry/Metal Smithing Classes; learn to work with metal, stones and beads to make beautiful wearable art; two different options available; Ventnor Cultural Art Center, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, $155. 609-287-6449 or 609-823-7952.
SOCIAL MEDIA 101: 10 to 11 a.m.; explore some of the various popular social media platforms and see what makes them the right choice for you; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 28; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
VOLUNTEER ORIENTATION: noon to 2 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 28; open orientation to those in Atlantic County seeking volunteer work; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
Saturday, Sept. 15
12TH ANNUAL MUTT STRUT: 8 a.m. to noon; owners and their dogs can walk the Cape May Promenade; costume contest; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May; $2 per person, $4 per dog. 609-827-5265 or CMCDOTC.com.
ABSECON HISTORICAL SOCIETY: noon to 1 p.m.; Absecon Historical Society's President Robert Reid will present the History of the United States Constitution; Howlett Hall, 100 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-645-3023.
AC WEEKLY'S HEALTH, WELLNESS & FITNESS EXPO: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; vendors devoted to clean living, offering up everything from glucose screenings to massages; live music, fitness classes; Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk, Ocean City. AtlanticCityWeekly.com.
BATMAN DAY: celebration of all things Dark Knight; cosplay contest, giveaways, sales, costumes encouraged; Level Up Entertainment, Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, free. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
BUBBLE MANIA FUNDRAISING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by the Ocean City Board of REALTORS; raises funds for the Ocean City Historical Museum; fun bubble activities for kids of all ages; Municipal Airport, Bay Avenue and 26th Street, Ocean City. 609-399-0128.
CAPE ATLANTIC ROCKHOUNDS FALL ROCK & MINERAL SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15, 16; rocks, minerals, jewelry, lapidary equipment; Cape Atlantic Rockhounds Clubhouse, 2641 Cologne Ave., Mays Landing, free admission. 856-692-8670 or CapeAtlanticRockhounds.com.
CIVIL WAR WEEKEND: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 15, 16; tour Union and Confederate camps and meet authentically clad and equipped military and civilian reenactors; battles at 2 p.m. both days; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Route 9 South, Cape May, $14 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12, free ages 2 and younger. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
CRABSECON: 3 to 9 p.m.; celebration along the backwaters of Absecon Creek from Faunce Landing to Turner Cove; live music, games, art, food trucks, wine bar, beer garden, corn hole tournaments, kids games; Recreational Park, Lisbon Avenue and Faunce Landing, Absecon. Crabsecon.com.
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon; with instructor Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
END OF SUMMER BASH: noon to 5:30 p.m.; celebrates Woodland Village's 15th anniversary; DJ, giveaways, live music, shopping specials; Shops at Woodland Village, 1943 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. 609-408-5820 or GardenGreenhouse.net.
FALL HARVEST FARMER'S MARKET: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 27; fall harvest vegetables, fruits, flowers, baked goods, hand-made items and much more; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
OCEAN CITY 'BOARD...WALK TO DEFEAT ALS': 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; people with ALS, family members, caregivers, and others affected by Lou Gehrig's Disease (ALS) are coming together for the 2018 Ocean City Board…Walk to Defeat ALS; raises funds for research and community-based patient services; 6th Street Athletic Complex, Ocean City. OceanCityWalkToDefeatALS.org.
OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 29; bring your friends and pick from games including Canasta, Pinochle, Scrabble and Mah Jong; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
'OPERATION LAUGHTER': 7 to 9 p.m.; Honor Flight of Southern NJ's 5th Annual Evening of Comedy - Operation Laughter; BYOB, light refreshments will be served; mature audiences only; Joe Novak, from Seinfeld, will be the lead comedian; funds raised will be used to take our Vietnam Veterans on Honor Flight in October; Seaville Fire Social Hall, 36 Route 50, Seaville, $25. 609-335-0849 or SJHonorFlight.org.
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; for experienced and aspiring play writes; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-350-6310.
TECH WORKSHOP: APPLE DROP-IN: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; with Cathy Zane; help with questions regarding your computer, phone, iPad, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TECH WORKSHOP: WINDOWS DROP IN: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; with Sean Farrell; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
WALK-A-THON: 9 to 11 a.m.; hosted by the Future Leaders Organization; benefits rebuilding project for the The Center, Bayview Avenue and Broad Street, Pleasantville. 609-457-8125 or 609-383-9887 or 100FutureLeaders.org.
WORKSHOP: BASIC KNIFE SKILLS: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; taught by the Academy of Culinary Arts; learn the techniques used by the professionals; Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, $49. 609-343-5655.
Sunday, Sept. 16
18TH ANNUAL BEAGLE BBQ: noon to 4 p.m.; hosted by Penny Angel Beagle Rescue; rain date Sept. 23; food, beverages, music, games for kids, auction, 50/50 raffle, pet parade and more; Atlantic County Park, Route 50, Estell Manor; $15 adults, $7 kids age 4 to 10, free ages 3 and younger. 609-965-9476 or PennyAngelRescue.com.
ANTIQUE AUTO SHOW: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; vehicles on display; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or ColonialInnSmithville.com.
CARRY FORWARD 5K: 9 to 11 a.m.; support the EMS Flyers Air Support team; three levels of difficulty to choose from; 200 S. Madison Ave., Margate. CarryForward.WoundedWarriorProject.org.
SMITHVILLE FIFE & DRUM: 1 to 3 p.m.; listen to the beautiful sounds of the Smithville Fife & Drum Corp; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Sundays and Tuesdays; all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
VIKING VILLAGE ANTIQUE & COLLECTIBLE SHOW: more than 60 dealers with items including architectural, industrial, country, nautical, memorabilia, vintage, estate jewelry, garden, collectibles and fun finds; rain or shine; Historic Viking Village, 19th and Bayview Ave., Barnegat Light, free. 609-361-8039 or VikingVillageShows.com.
Monday, Sept. 17
BEACH BARDS POETRY & PROSE SERIES: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays through Sept. 17; Beach Bards Poetry and Prose Reading Series; presents both emerging and established poets and writers from June through September; poets will perform readings from their original works; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 31; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
'KNITTING A FLOPPY HAT FOR INTERMEDIATES': 10 a.m. to noon; taught by Debbie West; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
MONDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Mondays; all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
SHUFFLE AND DEAL/INSTRUCTIONAL PLAY: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays; play bridge while learning some new conventions, some tips and brushing up on your play and bidding; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, $8. 609-442-0650.
Tuesday, Sept. 18
AARP SMART DRIVER COURSE: 1 to 7:30 p.m.; learn defensive driving techniques, proven safety strategies, new traffic laws and rules of the road; Public Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas, $15 AARP members, $20 non-members. 609-463-6386.
BAKER GIRL 007: ROASTED BANANA RUM BUNDT CAKE: 1 to 3 p.m.; taught by Kelly Baker; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
KNITWITS: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 26; instructor will be on hand to teach beginner knit or crochet; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
LECTURE SERIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; "Exploring Key Constitutional Questions and the Future of the Supreme Court"; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 18; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SENIOR UNIVERSITY - 'GETTING BETTER CONNECTED': 11 a.m. to noon; representatives of AtlantiCare LIFE Connection, a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), will discuss care and services the team provides 24 hours a day, 365 days a year; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
TECH WORKSHOP: IPAD AS YOUR PERSONAL ASSISTANT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; with Cathy Zane; learn to use the calendar, mail and contacts along with Siri to stay up to date on tasks and social obligations; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 19
'FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE': 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
'TALK LIKE A PIRATE DAY WITH MANGO LANGUAGES': 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; drop in any time during the day and library staff will show you how to create a Mango account; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
WORKSHOP: PUFF PASTRY DESSERTS: 6 to 9 p.m.; hosted by the Academy of Culinary Arts; Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, $75. 609-343-5655.
Thursday, Sept. 20
TEA TIME AT THE AVALON HISTORY CENTER: 11 a.m. to noon; enjoy tea with us as we share memories of old Avalon, and make new ones; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. 609-967-0090 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
WILDWOODS IRISH FALL FESTIVAL: Sept. 20 through 23; largest Irish Festival on the East Coast; celebrates Irish heritage with dancing, music, food and craft vendors; other festivities include a golf tournament, Irish dance lessons, 5K run and 1 mile walk, pipe exhibition, food court stage, beer garden, Catholic Mass and parade; Spruce and Olde New Jersey avenues, North Wildwood. 800-IRISH91 or 609-729-0075 or CMCAOH.com.
Monday, Sept. 24
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 3
VETERANS ASSISTANCE: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays, veterans advocate Lou Green and volunteers provide free information to help veterans enroll in programs and services; Hamilton Mall, use the Ruby Tuesday entrance, Mays Landing. 609-407-1332.
Thursday, Oct. 4
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
Tuesday, Oct. 9
CREATIVE ARTS FOR ADULTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS: 1 to 2 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11, 2018; creative exploration with drawing, painting, and sculpture using various media for the developmentally disabled; Public Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 1 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.
Dining out
Saturday, Sept. 15
CHICKEN BBQ DINNER IN THE PARK: 2 to 6 p.m.; hosted by the Knights of Columbus of Saint Vincent De Paul council; food, music, games and more; Lake Lenape Park East (behind skating rink), 753 Park Road, Mays Landing, $13, advance purchase recommended. 609-498-1587 or 609-742-8897.
Thursday, Sept. 20
BEEF AND BEVERAGE: 6 to 8 p.m.; food, cash bar, raffle, proceeds benefit our Key Club Scholarships at Absegami and ACIT High Schools, the Builders Club at Galloway Township Middle School and various community charities; hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Galloway Township; Mickey and Minnie's Inn, 733 W. White Horse Pike, Cologne, $25. 609-742-1408.
Friday, Sept. 21
JCC MAHJONG BRUNCHES: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Oct. 10, Nov. 26, Dec. 13; Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; advance tickets up to one week before event: $14 members, $18 guests; after one week before: $18 members, $22 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Fundraisers
Sunday, Sept. 16
PENNY ANGEL BEAGLE BBQ: noon to 4 p.m.; Pavillion A, Atlantic County Park, Route 50, Estell Manor; benefits Penny Angel Beagle Rescue; food, beverages, music, games for kids, raffle, leashed dogs welcome, pet parade, pet costume contest, blessing of the animals; $15 adults, $7 ages 4 to 10; may be purchased in advance from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at Mays Landing PetsMart. 609-965-9476 or email beagler534@aol.com or visit pennyangelrescue.com.
For kids
Wednesday, Sept. 12
FALL HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMERS 8-WEEK WARM UP: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Nov. 2, Margaret Stringer Aquatic Center, Hess School, Babcock Road, Mays Landing. 609-204-1244 or SJMariners.org.
YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE CLASSES: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays through June 5, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $250. 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Thursday, Sept. 13
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m.; stories, songs and crafts for children of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, Sept. 15
JCPENNEY KIDS ZONE: 11 a.m. to noon; bring the kids to make a greeting card for someone special; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Sunday, Sept. 16
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP STREET HOCKEY SIGN-UPS: register through Sept. 28; Penguin Division: ages 7 to 9 by 12/31/11; Beaver Division: ages 10 to 12 by 12/31/08; Cadet Division: ages 13 to 15 by 12/31/05; check website for list of items needed; $80.00 per player and $70.00 each additional family member. ehtstreethockey.com.
Monday, Sept. 17
KIDS CLUB: PRETZEL TWISTING PARTY: 4 to 5 p.m.; learn how to twist the perfect pretzel; Auntie Anne's, Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 18
'GIRLS WHO CODE' JUNIOR: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 27; learn the basics of coding; for girls in grades 3rd through 5th; CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m.; stories, songs and crafts for children of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, Sept. 20
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m.; stories, songs and crafts for children of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 3
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
SHORE'S MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays through Oct. 3; for high school students interested in medical careers; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3748 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Saturday, Oct. 6
SATURDAY STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays; for ages 3 to 7; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Monday, Oct. 8
PARENT AND TOT CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. second Mondays of the month; provides parents an opportunity to socialize with other new parents while kids experience a fun activity, develop fine motor skills and foster creativity; classes designed for ages 2 and younger; Milton and Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 130 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 9
CHICK-FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11; Ken the Magician will perform magic and balloon twisting and Jazzy Jen will paint faces; Chick Fil-A EHT, 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.
Friday, Oct. 12
TRUNK OR TREAT: 6 to 8 p.m.; hosted by the Somers Point Police Department with the Somers Point Municipal Drug Alliance; parking lot of City Hall, 1 W. New Jersey Ave., Somers Point. 609-927-6161.
Golf
Thursday, Sept. 13
ARC OF ATLANTIC COUNTY GOLF TOURNAMENTS: 7:30 a.m. registration; 9 a.m. shotgun start; 10th Annual I. Rice & Company Golfing for Good Invitational Tournament and The Arc of Atlantic County Golf Pro-Am Tournament, both hosted by The Arc of Atlantic County; played concurrently with The Arc of Atlantic County Golf Pro-Am Tournament; includes lunch; Seaview Golf Resort, 401 S New York Road, Galloway Township; $175 per golfer for Golfing for Good tournament; $250 for The Arc-Pro Am. 609-485-0800, ext. 137 or TheArcAtlantic.org/Golf.
Groups
Wednesday, Sept. 12
AA: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Rooms 3 & 4. 609-463-4043.
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
OSTOMY SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 6 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Joseph Stella, MD Conference Room, Building 400, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
SIGN UP FOR NAMI'S FAMILY TO FAMILY EDUCATION COURSE: sign-ups now open for the NAMI Family to Family Education Course; for loved ones of individuals with serious and persistent mental illness; class starts 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 12, will continue Wednesday evenings through Dec. 4 at United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon; free; deadline to register Sept. 26. 215-327-7940 or 973-975-3492.
WOMEN WITH DISABILITIES NETWORKING/SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays; network, find support and discuss relevant topics; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or ArtemisCIL.org.
Thursday, Sept. 13
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266 or AdultChildren.org.
DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety and depression; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 501 Scarborough Drive, 3rd floor, Egg Harbor Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Sept. 14
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, Sept. 15
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
FOR PEOPLE WITH MS: OCEAN CITY SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for people living with MS or their care partner; Ocean City Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Room 4, Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Sunday, Sept. 16
AA: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Classrooms A & B. 609-463-4043.
AL ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5. 609-463-4043.
Monday, Sept. 17
AA: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Conference Rooms 3 & 4. 609-463-4043.
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays; program for men and women who grew up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes; Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 Route 9, Marmora. 609-432-4177 or AdultChildren.org.
AL ANON: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays through Oct. 29; study of Al-Anon's 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people affected by a loved one's drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon. 856-547-0855 or NJ-Al-Anon.org.
FOOD AND BODY CHALLENGES: 1 to 2 p.m. third Mondays; for individuals who struggle with undereating; meet to discuss meticulously counting calories, compulsive exercising, making yourself sick and other topics; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Sept. 18
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 19
ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; for family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer's or Dementia; led by Alysia Price, LCSW, LNHA, CALA, CDP, Administrator and Director of Social Services; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-404-4848.
'BE THERE OR BE SQUARE' BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls will be meeting to find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; offered by the Atlantic Center for Independent Living; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or MHAAC.info.
GALLOWAY CAREGIVER SUPPORT: 10 a.m. first and third Wednesdays; for individuals caring for a loved one with medical, mental health/behavioral, disability or age-related issue to receive resources, coping skills, and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County in partnership with the Cape Atlantic Caregiver Coalition; Royal Inn Suites, 214 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-652-3800, ext. 310 or MHAAC.info.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
'TOO MUCH STUFF' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Sept. 20
AMPOVATION: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Thursdays through October; local amputee support group; Mike Braxton, an Amputee Coalition Certified Peer Volunteer, runs the group; Bacharach Institute For Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 609-748-5250 or Bacharach.org.
COFFEE KLATCH POLITICAL DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; fun, casual, social group; includes coffee, delicious refreshments and great conversation about Israel/U.S. News and world events; Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; free members, $4 guests. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
WOMEN'S COMMUNITY CLUB OF CAPE MAY: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; meeting to learn about WCCCM and its mission and purpose; Women's Community Club, 780 Seashore Road/Academy Road, Cold Spring. 609-972-1496 or 609-846-8037 or WomensCommunityClubOfCapeMay.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 25
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
PROGRAM FOR THOSE WITH DEMENTIA: 1 to 2:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through Nov. 30; The Memory Café, a free program for people living with dementia offered by Angelic Palliative & Hospice Care, Brookdale of Cape May, Jewish Family Services and Right at Home, and the Alzheimer's Association; Cape May County Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas, free. 609-355-6202.
Monday, Oct. 1
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
FOOD AND BODY CHALLENGES - SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; for individuals who struggle with compulsive overeating; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
'SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM' MEETING: 6 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; for ages 16 and older LGBTQ individuals and supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Oct. 2
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 13; for anyone caring for a friend or family member; Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you'd like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 3
COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
VETERANS INFORMATION SERVICES: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; Veterans Advocate Lou Green provides assistance to veterans for free; Hamilton Mall, Ruby Tuesday's entrance, 4403 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-407-1332.
Thursday, Oct. 4
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays except July; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; share a simple meal and then conduct council business; new members welcome; Kickapoo Tribe, 30 London Avenue, Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
SHORE'S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Saturday, Oct. 6
PARKINSON'S DISEASE SUPPORT GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. first Saturdays; hosted by the Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey; Body in Balance, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Monday, Oct. 8
CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); monthly support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays, Gourmet Restaurant, Pitney Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Atlantic/Cape May; support group for families and caregivers of those affected by mental illness; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
Tuesday, Oct. 9
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DISABILITY EMPOWERMENT MEETINGS: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; individuals with any type of disability meet about self-advocacy, policy action and ways to bring about change; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
Saturday, Oct. 13
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Sept. 12
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 26, 2018; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, Sept. 13
IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 10:30 a.m. second Thursdays; meeting for individuals who have a family member living with mental illness; offered by Intensive Family Support Services of the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NECK AND SPINE SURGERY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m. second Thursdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Cape May Court House Campus, 106 Court House South Dennis Road, Suite 200, 2nd Floor, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 20, 2018, Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Friday, Sept. 14
SENIORS FITNESS AND DANCE: 3 to 4 p.m. second Fridays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 21, 2018; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, Sept. 15
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Sunday, Sept. 16
MANIFEST WITH ASH YOGA: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays through Sept. 30; get your Spiritual Sunday on with Ashley Gordon; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 donation recommended. 609-270-4443 or EnlightenedCafe.org.
Monday, Sept. 17
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Egg Harbor Township Campus, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 800, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 18
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 19
PREPARING FOR CHEMOTHERAPY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, 2nd Floor Infusion Suite, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
PREPARING FOR RADIATION THERAPY: 2 to 3 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Joseph Stella, MD Conference Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
'TOO MUCH STUFF?' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth Tour for Expectant Parents; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Thursday, Sept. 20
'DEMENTIA IN OLDER ADULTS': 4:30 to 7 p.m.; free CEU workshop on "Dementia in Older Adults: Creating Effective Communication Skills"; sponsored by Bratton Scott Estate and Elder Law Attorneys, Angelic Palliative & Hospice Care and Touching Hearts Home Care; Clancy's by the Bay, 101 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point, RSVP by Sept. 14. 856-857-6007.
'INTRODUCTION TO MINDFULNESS': 6 to 7:30 p.m.; taught by Linda Schwartz; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 25
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
NUTRITION FOR ADULTS: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; hosted by AtlantiCare; addresses subjects relevant to seniors; lunch provided; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-7010.
Monday, Oct. 1
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 3
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
GILDAS CLUB MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. first Wednesdays through December; "Foundations of Health - Keys to a Long Life," presented by Anthony Dissen, MA, RDN; Gilda's Club South Jersey, 700 New Road, Linwood. 609-926-2699 or GildasClubSouthJersey.org.
Monday, Oct. 8
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
Music
Friday, Sept. 14
HUMOR THROUGH MUSIC WITH PETE GRIGIS: 11 a.m. to noon; celebrate life through humor and music; pianist Pete Grigis' interactive set combines keyboard and comedy; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 28; open mic night for all musicians; jam with others or go solo; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443.
THE CAPERS: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Saturday, Sept. 15
CAPE MAY COUNTY STRING BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
DRUM CIRCLE: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; presented by Herban Legend; bring your favorite percussion instruments; vendors; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-204-6620 or HistoricSmithville.com.
Sunday, Sept. 16
BEN MAUGER VINTAGE JAZZ BAND: 2 to 4 p.m.; presented by the Cape May Traditional Jazz Society; cash bar; benefits the Food Bank of Southern Jersey; VFW Post 386, 419 Congress St., Cape May, $15 advance, $20 at the door. 609-368-3342 or CapeMayTraditionalJazzSociety.com.
SMITHVILLE FIFE & DRUM: 1 to 3 p.m.; enjoy a day strolling the village; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
Thursday, Sept. 20
'MUSIC OF THE CIVIL WAR': 6 to 7 p.m.; presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts and Humanities (MAC); learn about the music that inspired the North and South; Public Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May. 609-463-6386.
Religion
Wednesday, Sept. 12
BIBLE STUDY: 7 p.m. Wednesdays or 10 a.m. Thursdays; discuss the movie/book "The Shack"; all welcome; Lifegate Church, 296 Bethel Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2075 or LifegateNJ.org.
'EXPLORE GOD' DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays; Price Hall, Academy and Seashore Roads, Cape May; open to all. 609-889-3538 or email robriehl@verizon.net.
Thursday, Sept. 13
JCC BRUNCH & LEARN: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; speaker is author and historian Richard Bank; film showing; Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; advance: $4 members, $6 guests; day of: $6 members, $10 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Sunday, Sept. 16
SUNDAY OF SERVICE: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., brief worship service followed by community service projects throughout town; all ages welcome; childcare provided; a light breakfast and lunch will be served; Waretown United Methodist Church, 27 Bryant Ave, Ocean Township; to register, call Pastor Dawn Corlew at 609 693-3134 or visit waretownumc.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 18
ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
ROSH HASHANAH SERVICES: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18, Kol Nidre; Beth Judah Temple, Spencer and Pacific avenues, Wildwood; all welcome; visitors asked to RSVP at 609-522-7541 or bethjudahtemple@yahoo.com.
Saturday, Sept. 23
ONE-MAN PLAY: 3 p.m.; "Tolton: From Slave to Priest," live production based on the life of Fr. Augustus Tolton, the first African American priest; performed by Jim Coleman; Holy Spirit High School, 500 S. New Road, Absecon; $10 adults, free for seniors, grade school students and high school students with school ID; presented by Parish of Saint Monica and the Black Catholic Leadership Ministry of the Parish of Saint Monica. 609-345-1878 or visit www.accatholic.org
Reunions
CUMBERLAND REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1983: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15; 35th reunion; Luna’s Outdoor Bar and Grille, Savoy Inn, Vineland; hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, door prizes, live music with the band Five Times Famous; $35. Email RSVP to crhsclassof1983@gmail.com or visit class Facebook page.
VENTNOR AVENUE SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: Sept. 15; 50th reunion; looking for former students; email vasclassof1968@gmail.com.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15; 50th reunion; Avalon Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9, Cape May Court House; looking for classmates to update address book. 609 408-4950.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22; 55th reunion; members of Class of 1962 from PHS welcome to join, along with Mainland Regional and Oakcrest students who started at PHS; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Hamilton Township. mustanganne13@comcast.net.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1978: 6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 22; 40th reunion; Steel Pier in Atlantic City; happy hour 6 to 7:30 p.m. at base of Observation Wheel; buffet, DJ, dancing in event tent at end of pier; $75; RSVP by Sept. 10. 1978ACHS@gmail.com.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1957: noon Sept. 23; 61st reunion; Shore Diner, Fire Road and Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-926-3820.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $40-$50. andiade6@yahoo.com or cvr534@aol.com.
OCEAN CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 13; 50th reunion; Flanders Hotel, 719 E. 11th St., Ocean City. 609-226-9202 or OceanCityHighClassof1968.MyEvent.com.
ATLANTIC CITY CLASS OF 1953: 4:30 p.m. cash bar, 5:30 p.m. dinner; Oct. 19; 65th reunion; Sofia Restaurant, 9314 Amherst Ave, Margate; $30; RSVP by Oct. 10 to Billie Jane Boyer Maul at 609-822-8888 or Margie Soltz Berk at 609-823-1242.
Trips
BUS TRIP TO PHILLIES GAME: Sept. 15; 4:30 p.m. departure from church; Phillies play the Miami Marlins; German food and entertainment theme night; includes a $12 concession credit; Tuckahoe United Methodist Church, 112 Route 49, Tuckahoe; $107. 609-383-1880, ask for travel center.
TRIP TO 'ENCHANTING ISRAEL': 10-day, 8-night trip, Sept. 30 to Oct. 9; hosted by Brigantine C.E.R.; rates are $4,295 double occupancy, $4,277 triple occupancy and $5,783 single occupancy. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
TRIP TO NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND: Oct. 22-25; hosted by Brigantine CER; price ranges from $750 to $1,110. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
HUNTERDON HILLS PLAYHOUSE: Nov. 15; "Christmas is in the Air"; hosted by Absecon AARP Chapter 705, bus departs 8:30 a.m. from Reformation Lutheran Church, Biscayne Avenue and Shore Road, Galloway Township; $101; payment due by Oct. 23. 609-646-3862.
BANGKOK, BALI, HONG KONG & SINGAPORE: Jan. 7 through 21, 2019; Southeast Asia Experience trip; includes round trip airfare and deluxe hotels; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz JCC; $4,200 through Aug. 1. 609-822-1167.
KATZ JCC COMMUNITY TRIP TO SOUTH AFRICA: March 11 through 19, 2019; experience the wonders of Cape Town and Krueger National Park; $3,600 per person includes round trip airfare from JFK to Cape Town aboard South African Air, accommodations in premier hotels, eight meals, intra-Africa transportation, daily tours and Krueger Park safaris. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.