Wednesday, Nov. 21
ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE: daily through Dec. 31; ongoing book sale; find readable treasures at a bargain; benefits the Atlantic County Library Foundation; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
'BE THERE OR BE SQUARE' BOOKS CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CAPE MAY'S HOLIDAY SEASON: daily Nov. 16 through Jan. 1, 2019; special holiday tours and events including Holiday Preview Weekend (Nov. 16-18), 45th Annual Christmas Candlelight House Tours (Dec. 1, 8, 15), Plus Lamplighter Christmas Tours, Ghosts of Christmas Past Trolley Rides, Physick Family Christmas House Tours, Holiday Inns Tours, Holiday Lights Trolley Rides, Santa's Trolley Rides, Breakfast with Santa, and more; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 2 to 3:30 p.m.; with Sean Farrell; for help with questions regarding your computer, phone, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAMES: 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 6:30 to 9:45 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Shore Bridge Club, London Square and Tilton Road, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.com.
'FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE': 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
GIVING TREE: daily through Dec. 19; take a tag from the Giving Tree in Carousel Court, shop for the gift, and donate it at Customer Service; the Atlantic City Rotary Club will wrap and donate the gifts to the Robins' Next Santa's Workshop to be distributed to kids in need this holiday season; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
KIWANIS CLUB OF CAPE MAY: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays; meeting, dinner; Kiwanis Club of Cape May, 1041 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-972-6710 or CapeMayKiwanis.com.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
'MAMMA MIA!' THE MUSICAL: 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 16, 17, 21, 1 p.m. Nov. 18; Wildwood Catholic High School, 1500 Central Ave., North Wildwood, $15 adults, $10 students. 609-522-7204 or WildwoodCatholic.org.
PHOTOS WITH SANTA: daily through Dec. 24; receive 20% off photo packages every Tuesday; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, pricing varies. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
'WALK IN WEDNESDAY': 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 26; bring your mobile device, from fitbit to iphone, and you will receive up to 30 minutes of tech help on a first-come, first-served basis; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, Nov. 22
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
GAME NIGHT FOR ADULTS: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; learn and play games of many types; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
'IRISH DANCING — A CASUAL APPROACH': 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-398-8636.
MEMOIR DISCUSSION: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 27; learn about creating your memoirs; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
SHUFFLE AND DEAL/INSTRUCTIONAL PLAY: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays; have fun playing bridge while learning some new conventions; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, $8. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays; players of all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
Friday, Nov. 23
BLACK FRIDAY CONCERT TIX & GIFT CARD EXTRAVAGANZA: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; chance to win concert tickets, Hamilton Mall Gift Cards, and more; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
HOLIDAY CRAFTS & COLLECTIBLES SHOW: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23, 24; shop for unique hand-made gifts and seasonal decorations; presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC); Cape May Convention Hall, Beach Avenue at Stockton, Cape May, $2. 609-884-5404 or 800-275-4278 or CapeMayMAC.org.
HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Jan. 6, 2019; watch as over 100 Christmas trees magically float on Lake Meone and blink to the music; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
KNITTING CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through Dec. 21; for all ages; for needlework crafters of all kinds; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 28; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
TURKEY TROT IN AVALON: 10 a.m. 5K Run, 10:15 a.m. 1.5 Mile Walk; benefits the Helen L. Diller Vacation Home for Blind Children; prizes awarded to the top finishers; costumes encouraged; 8 to 9:45 a.m. registration inside Avalon Community Hall, 3001 Avalon Ave., Avalon; $25 pre-registration, $35 day-of. DillerBlindHome.org.
Saturday, Nov. 24
4TH ANNUAL 'OPERATION: FILL THE CRUISER' HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE: 6 to 9 p.m.; 4th Annual Fill the Cruiser Event; donations of unwrapped toys and canned goods are collected to be distributed to children in need in Atlantic County; holiday movie, treats, activities, train ride, photos with Santa and more; Margate Baseball Fields, Jerome and Amherst Avenues on Edgemar, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 29; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CREATIVE COLORING FOR ADULTS: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 29; for adults; materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
EHT NATURE RESERVE TURKEY-TROT: 7:30 a.m. registration; 9 to 11 a.m. race and walk; Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve, Zion and School House Road, Egg Harbor Township; advanced registration: $20 runners, $10 walkers; day-of: $30 runners, $15 walkers. 609-602-1086 or RunSignUp.com.
HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE: 10 to 11 a.m.; Sean Farrell will be discussing suggestions during the annual Holiday Gift Guide presentation; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10 p.m. last Saturdays; Irish Ceili with dancing to music by the Mike Garvin Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith and guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, First Street and Pennslyvania Avenue, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
MARGATE'S SPECTACULAR SHOP SMALL BUSINESS WEEKEND: noon to 4 p.m.; activities, shopping discounts, giveaways, sidewalk sales; Ventnor Avenue, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 29; bring your friends and pick from games including Canasta, Pinochle, Scrabble and Mah Jong; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Monday, Nov. 26
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; with Cathy Zane; for help with questions regarding your computer, iPhone, iPad, softwre, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 31; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
PET PHOTOS WITH SANTA: Mondays through Dec. 24; bring your pets to take photos with Santa; benefits Atlantic County SPCA; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 27
CHESS CLUB: 4 to 7 p.m. every other Tuesday through Dec. 11; for all ages; Atlantic County Library , 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
'HOW TO CROCHET' FOR ABSOLUTE BEGINNERS: 2 to 3 p.m. every other Tuesday through Dec. 11; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
KNITWITS: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 26; instructor will be on hand to teach beginner knit or crochet; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
MAXIMIZING YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 4; for adults; Marc Catona, president of the Society for Financial Awareness, instructs how to determine the optimum time for you to file and begin to draw your benefits; includes ways to potentially maximize benefits for you and your spouse; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 18; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
TRIVIA NIGHT: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; come play trivia and win prizes; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
WINTER FUN NIGHT WITH THE GIRL SCOUTS: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; celebrate the winter season in your warmest PJ's and bring your favorite stuffed animal; hot chocolate, sing-a-long; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-517-1140 or GSCSNJ.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 28
ACTIVE PARENTING: 4:30 to 7 p.m.; attend this workshop if you are a parent who wants to learn more ways to give your child the best version of you; dinner provided; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
CHARTERTECH HIGH SCHOOL FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS OPEN HOUSE: 6 to 8 p.m.; all eighth grade students or current high school students considering a transfer and their parents or guardians; Chartertech Performing Arts High School, 413 New Road, Somers Point. 609-926-7694, ext. 148 or Chartertech.org.
JCC DINNER & MOVIE: 5 to 7 p.m.; showing of "Won't You Be My Neighbor"; full course meal including a kosher meat main course, salad, soup and dessert; Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; up to one week before: $18 members, $20 guests; after one week before: $20 members, $23 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Thursday, Nov. 29
'AMERICAS ENTRY INTO WWI': 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Mr. Robert F. Holden, retired senior adjunct Professor of history at ACCC (World Civilizations I and II, and Holocaust and Genocide Studies) will be giving a presentation about America's entry into the world as an Imperialist power; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
ATLANTICARE NO SHAVE NOVEMBER WRAP-UP EVENT: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; fundraising campaign designed to raise awareness of cancer's side effects, including hair loss; Hidden Sands Brewing Company, 6754 Washington Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org/NoShave.
'GHOSTS OF COLD SPRING': 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 29, Dec. 6, 13, 20; gather round the fireplace with local physic medium Bob Bitting as he discusses the history of Cold Spring like you've never heard it before; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $20. 609-898-2300.
'HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOUISA MAY ALCOTT': 6 to 8 p.m.; open to all; join us for cake and a screening of Little Women; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
HOLIDAY WREATH WORKSHOPS: 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 29, 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 30, 10 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 2; 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30, girls night; create a handcrafted wreath or garland; materials provided; Nature Center of Cape May, 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May, $15 members, $20 non-members, pre-registration required. 609-427-3045 or NJAudubon.org.
MAXIMIZING SOCIAL SECURITY: 6 to 7 p.m.; for adults; presented by Marc Catona, president of Society for Financial Awareness, who shows how to get the most out of your Social Security; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
'RECIPE RENOVATIONS: QUICK ENTERTAINMENT FOR THE HOLIDAYS': 5 to 7 p.m.; Carolyn Vinci and Cheryl Ann Macellaro, RDN will demonstrate three easy make ahead healthy dishes for a holiday gathering; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
Saturday, Dec. 1
HOLIDAY CRAFT SHOW AT THE SHEEP FARM: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1, 2; 26th Annual Holiday Craft Show at The Sheep Farm; rain or shine; quality handmade crafts; 551 Hands Mill Road, Belleplain. 609-861-0328.
'KNIGHTS OF THE SQUARE TABLE': 2 to 3 p.m. every other Saturday through Dec. 1; chess club for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 5
VETERANS' ADVOCATE: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. first Wednesdays; Wilmington VA Southern New Jersey Outreach Team provides information and enrollment for Veterans and their Veteran Affairs Healthcare; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Thursday, Dec. 6
BOOK CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. first Thursdays through Dec. 6; for adults; November book: "Before the Fall" by Noah Hawley; December book: "In the Unlikely Event" by Judy Blume; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
Saturday, Dec. 8
11TH ANNUAL COOKIE WALK: 9 a.m. to noon; 11th Grace Lutheran Annual Cookie Walk; grab a bakery box and select homemade cookies to fill it for just $8 per lb; Grace Lutheran Church Social Hall, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-4312-7069 or 609-233-4156 or GraceLutheranSPNJ.org.
HOLIDAY CRAFT SHOW: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; hosted by the Oakcrest Dance Booster Club; featuring shopping, food and raffles; Oakcrest High School, 1824 Dr. Dennis Foreman Drive, Mays Landing. 609-625-0038.
Tuesday, Dec. 11
BOOK DISCUSSION: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CHICK FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through May 14, 2019; Ken the Magician and Jazzy Jen will be entertaining patron's at Chick fil-A's Family night; Chick Fil-A (next to Wal-Mart), 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.
COMPUTER HELP AT THE LIBRARY: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CREATIVE ARTS FOR ADULTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS: 1 to 2 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11, 2018; creative exploration with drawing, painting, and sculpture using various media for the developmentally disabled; Public Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.
Thursday, Dec. 13
'A NOVEL IDEA' BOOK CLUB: 10:30 a.m. to noon second Thursdays through Dec. 13; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
FRIENDS OF THE LINWOOD ARBORETUM MEETING: 6 p.m. second Thursdays, Linwood Arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave., Linwood. 609-338-9305 or LinwoodArboretum.org.
SECOND THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Thursdays through Dec. 13; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SECOND THURSDAY DIY FOR ADULTS: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8, Dec. 13; for adults; November: Harvest theme craft; December: Holiday theme craft; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, Dec. 14
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
Saturday, Dec. 15
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; for experienced and aspiring play writes; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-350-6310.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
PLEASANTVILLE PAGE TURNERS: 1:30 to 3 p.m.; for adults and teens; relaxing afternoon discussing some of your favorite books; light snacks will be served; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-0771 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Dec. 20
THIRD THURSDAY FAMILY GAME NIGHT: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Thursdays through Dec. 20; Scrabble, Monopoly Junior and more; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-0771 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Dining out
Thursday, Nov. 22
UPPER TOWNSHIP COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER: noon to 2 p.m.; for Upper Township residents; proof of residence required; hosted by the Rotary Club of Ocean City/Upper Township; Trinity United Methodist church, 20 North Shore Road, Marmora, reservations due by Nov. 20. 609-938-9103.
Monday, Nov. 26
JCC MAHJONG BRUNCHES: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 26, Dec. 13; chance to meet other Mahjong and card players in the community; all players and skill levels are welcome; Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; up to one week before: $14 members, $18 guests; after one week before: $18 members, $22 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Fundraisers
Wednesday, Nov. 21
'WARMTH FOR WINTER, COAT AND BLANKET DRIVE': daily through Nov. 21; collecting coats, sweaters, blankets, snow boots, hats, scarves, and more to be donated to the Ocean City Ecumenical Clothes Closet; Ocean City Board of Realtors, 405 22nd St., Ocean City. 609-399-0128.
For kids
Wednesday, Nov. 21
CRAFT TO GO: daily through Dec. 21; for teens; grab the monthly craft; instructions and materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 12; for ages 6 to 36 months; stories, rhymes and songs with your little one, designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORY HOUR: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Dec. 12; singing, stories and a craft; ages 3 and 4 on Tuesdays, ages 2 and younger Wednesdays; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
TOT TALES: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 12; for ages 1 to 4; stories, songs and an easy craft; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Nov. 22
EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.
ST. MARY'S CHURCH HOMEWORK HELP AND ENGLISH LEARNERS CLASS: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 6, 2019; homework help for kids in grades kindergarten through 6th grade; St. Mary's Church, 118 Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-1604 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
Friday, Nov. 23
STEM ON YOUR DAY OFF: 2 to 4 p.m.; for ages 5 and older; STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) challenge for kids; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, Nov. 24
SATURDAY STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays; for ages 3 to 7; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 29; for ages 3 to 6; children must be accompanied by an adult; Mstories, songs, rhymes and movement while building language and literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sunday, Nov. 25
YOUTH SUNDAY SCHOOL: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sundays through June 9, 2019; for youth ages 3 to 18; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $25. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Monday, Nov. 26
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Dec. 17; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Mondays through Dec. 10; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE CLASSES: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays through June 5, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $250. 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 27
FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every other Tuesday through Dec. 11; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to Cody, Erin, or Freedom--therapy dogs who love sharing stories with children; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
'GIRLS WHO CODE' JUNIOR: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 27; learn the basics of coding; for girls in grades 3rd through 5th; CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; stories, songs and crafts for children of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 28
NO BAKE COOKING WITH KIDS: 6 to 7 p.m.; learn an easy and delicious banana pudding recipe; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or EventBrite.com.
WEDNESDAY STEMDAY: 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Nov. 14, 28; for ages 5 to 12; explore the wonderful world of STEM -- Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration requested. 609-641-0771 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Nov. 29
'GET IN KAHOOTS WITH YOUR LIBRARY': 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29, Dec. 27; for ages 12 to 16; join the fun of turning your favorite books into games; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LEGO CLUB: 3 to 6 p.m.; for ages 6 and older; gather with other LEGO lovers to build something and show the rest of the group; we supply the LEGOs, you supply the imagination; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LEGO MOVIE CLUB: 4 to 5 p.m.; for ages 6 to 10; themed activities conclude with making a movie; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 20; for ages 12 to 36 months; themed stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, finger plays and more; designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 4
FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every other Tuesday through Dec. 18; for ages 6-14; read a story to therapy dogs, Freedom, Erin, & Cody, who love sharing stories with children; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 5
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Thursday, Dec. 6
STEM CHALLENGE DAY: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Nov. 1, Dec. 6; for ages of 6 to 12; explore STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) and let creativity come alive; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SUPER HEROES FOR SUPER KIDS BOOK CLUB: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first Thursdays through Dec. 6; for ages 8 to 12; enjoy all the excitement of our favorite super heroes while discussing superhuman books and nibbling on tasty snacks; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Monday, Dec. 10
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 11
CHICK-FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11; Ken the Magician will perform magic and balloon twisting and Jazzy Jen will paint faces; Chick Fil-A EHT, 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.
Wednesday, Dec. 12
SLEEPY STORYTIME: 7 to 7:30 p.m.; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; listen to sweet bedtime stories before heading off to bed; come in your jammies and don't forget your blankie; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Dec. 13
BINGO AND BOARD GAME FAMILY NIGHT: 4 to 5 p.m. second Thursdays through Dec. 13; for ages 5 to 12 and their caregivers; family night of bingo and board games; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Dec. 20
TEEN ADVISORY BOARD (TAB): 4 to 5 p.m.; for ages 13 to 18; volunteering opportunity for teens where they recommend books and events they'd like to see at the library; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 21
AA: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Rooms 3 & 4, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; for family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer's or Dementia; led by Alysia Price, LCSW, LNHA, CALA, CDP, Administrator and Director of Social Services; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-404-4848.
'BE THERE OR BE SQUARE' BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls will be meeting to find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; offered by the Atlantic Center for Independent Living; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or MHAAC.info.
GALLOWAY CAREGIVER SUPPORT: 10 a.m. first and third Wednesdays; for individuals caring for a loved one with medical, mental health/behavioral, disability or age-related issue to receive resources, coping skills, and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County in partnership with the Cape Atlantic Caregiver Coalition; Royal Inn Suites, 214 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-652-3800, ext. 310 or MHAAC.info.
GRIEF SUPPORT FOR WIDOWED PERSONS: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 5; meeting of H.O.P.E., a non profit support group for widowed persons; Emmaus United Methodist Church, 706 E Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 856-234-2200 or HopesNJ.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE) MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or narfe-njchapter1664.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
'TOO MUCH STUFF' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
WOMEN WITH DISABILITIES NETWORKING/SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays; network, find support and discuss relevant topics; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or ArtemisCIL.org.
Thursday, Nov. 22
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266 or AdultChildren.org.
DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety and depression; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 501 Scarborough Drive, 3rd floor, Egg Harbor Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
GRIEF SUPPORT FOR WIDOWED PERSONS: 11 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 6, Holy Redeemer Health System, 1801 North Route 9, Swainton, $35. 856-234-2200 or HopesNJ.org.
NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD KIWANIS CLUB: 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays; welcoming past and prospective members for fellowship and community volunteerism; Atlantic City Country Club, I Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. 609-470-1032.
SEASHORE PURLS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; knitting, crocheting and socializing; Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine. 609-266-1751.
Friday, Nov. 23
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, Nov. 24
AARP PLEASANTVILLE CHAPTER: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. fourth Saturdays; AARP Pleasantville Chapter #5317 monthly meeting; AARP Pleasantville Chapter #5317, 701 Mill Road, Pleasantville. 609-641-7129.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
Sunday, Nov. 25
AA: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Classrooms A & B, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, Nov. 26
AA: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Conference Rooms 3 & 4, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays; program for men and women who grew up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes; Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 Route 9, Marmora. 609-432-4177 or AdultChildren.org.
AL ANON: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon's 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one's drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
GRIEF SUPPORT FOR WIDOWED PERSONS: 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 3; hosted by H.O.P.E., a non-profit support group for recently widowed men and women; Central United Methodist Church, 5 W. Marvin Ave., Linwood, $35. 856-234-2200 or HopesNj.org.
SPANISH LANGUAGE GROUP MEETINGS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays through April 1, 2019; for individuals who prefer speaking in Spanish; meet weekly to share community resources and discuss topics related to family, wellness, relationships, school, stress managment and more; offered by a bi-lingual group facilitator; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to "20 something" discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Nov. 27
'GATHERING WOOL': 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Dec. 18; for adults; all levels of experience welcome; learn how to create original handcrafted blankets, scarves, sweaters and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
PARENT AND COMMUNITY ADVISORY BOARD DINNER MEETING: 6 to 7 p.m.; light dinner; open to all families of Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
PROGRAM FOR THOSE WITH DEMENTIA: 1 to 2:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through Nov. 30; The Memory Café, a free program for people living with dementia offered by Angelic Palliative & Hospice Care, Brookdale of Cape May, Jewish Family Services and Right at Home, and the Alzheimer's Association; Cape May County Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas, free. 609-355-6202.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
Thursday, Nov. 29
'INTO THE EVENING' BOOK CLUB: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.; "Christmas Bells" by Jennifer Chiaverini; for adults; discussion of great books along with good company; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for November: "Norwegian by Night" by Derek B. Miller; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, Dec. 1
PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson's Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Monday, Dec. 3
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
'SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM' MEETING: 6 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; for ages 16 and older LGBTQ individuals and supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Dec. 4
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m.; for anyone caring for a friend or family member; Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you'd like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 5
COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
Thursday, Dec. 6
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays except July; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; share a simple meal and then conduct council business; new members welcome; Kickapoo Tribe, 30 London Avenue, Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
SHORE'S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Saturday, Dec. 8
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Monday, Dec. 10
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays, Gourmet Restaurant, Pitney Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); monthly support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Atlantic/Cape May; support group for families and caregivers of those affected by mental illness; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
Tuesday, Dec. 11
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DISABILITY EMPOWERMENT MEETINGS: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; individuals with any type of disability meet about self-advocacy, policy action and ways to bring about change; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
UPPER TWP. SUSTAINABLE JERSEY GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Twp. Municipal Building, 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or UpperTownship.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 12
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, Dec. 15
FOR PEOPLE WITH MS: OCEAN CITY SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for people living with MS or their care partner; Ocean City Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Room 4, Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Monday, Dec. 17
ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
'EVERY THIRD TUESDAY I REALLY, REALLY LOVE BOOKS' CLUB: 1:30 to 4 p.m. third Tuesdays through Dec. 18; for adults; chat and laugh about books you love, books you hate, and books you can't live without; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, Dec. 20
ITALIAN CULTURAL INSTITUTE OF SOUTH JERSEY: 7 to 9 p.m. third Thursdays through June 20, 2019, Culliney Hall, St. Francis Cabrini Church, Second Street and Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City. 609-748-0619.
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
THIRD THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for teens and adults; November: "Eligible" by Curtis Sittenfeld; December: "Our Souls at Night" by Kent Haruf; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Nov. 21
AMERIGROUP REALSOLUTIONS GUIDE TO MEDICARE: 10 to 11 a.m. every other Wednesday; for adults; Kevin Knight, of Amerigroup RealSolutions, answers questions and provides assistance to signing up for Medicare & Social Security for those aged 65 and over, and for those with disabilities; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
BABY BASICS CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona, $10. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 26, 2018; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
'PREPARING FOR CHEMOTHERAPY': 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, 2nd Floor Infusion Suite, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
'PREPARING FOR RADIATION THERAPY': 2 to 3 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Joseph Stella, MD Conference Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth Tour for Expectant Parents; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
'TOO MUCH STUFF?' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ZUMBA FITNESS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, Nov. 22
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 20, 2018, Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Friday, Nov. 23
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 21, 2018; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, Nov. 24
MINDFULNESS MEDITATION: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every other Saturday through Dec. 22; for adults; learn to move toward greater control and participation in everyday life; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR LIFE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every other Saturday through Dec. 22; for adults and teens; presented by Janet Hahn; no food three hours before class, wear loose comfortable clothing and bring a mat or towel.; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, $5 registration fee for each session. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, Nov. 26
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; peers will lead a weekly meeting that will focus on a new topic each session; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
FAMILY FITNESS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; cardio workout fit for all ages and fitness levels; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or EventBrite.com.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 27
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
NUTRITION FOR ADULTS: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; hosted by AtlantiCare; addresses subjects relevant to seniors; lunch provided; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-7010.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 28
CHAIR YOGA: 10 to 11 a.m.; for those with physical challenges that find it difficult to get on and off the floor as required for a traditional yoga class; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PREDIABETES CLASS: 4 to 6 p.m.; free education group session; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Avenue, Building 200, Suite 223, Egg Harbor Township, free. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
W.O.W. WORKING ON WELLNESS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; "A Wiser Weigh is based on Wellness"; 12-week personalized and results-driven weight management program; presented by Amy Scott-MacLean; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
Thursday, Nov. 29
FAMILY ZUMBA AND FRUIT SMOOTHIES: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; open to all families of Atlantic County; making fresh fruit smoothies; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
Monday, Dec. 3
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 5
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
GILDAS CLUB MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. first Wednesdays through December; "Foundations of Health - Keys to a Long Life," presented by Anthony Dissen, MA, RDN; Gilda's Club South Jersey, 700 New Road, Linwood. 609-926-2699 or GildasClubSouthJersey.org.
Monday, Dec. 10
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
Thursday, Dec. 13
IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 10:30 a.m. second Thursdays; meeting for individuals who have a family member living with mental illness; offered by Intensive Family Support Services of the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NECK AND SPINE SURGERY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m. second Thursdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Saturday, Dec. 15
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Music
Friday, Nov. 23
'AN EVENING OF ACAPELLA AND DOO WOP': 7 to 9 p.m.; evening of street corner acapella harmony direct from Philadelphia; hosted by the Somers Point Unique Experiences Club; benefits the Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation; held in honor of two individuals, Lou DeScioli and Chuck Donovan; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Mays Landing Road, Somers Point, $30. 609-233-1820.
Sunday, Nov. 25
ATLANTIC YOUTH ORCHESTRA WINTER CONCERT: 4 p.m., Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, free admission. 609-272-1469 or AtlanticYouthOrchestra.org.
Saturday, Nov. 24
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10 p.m. last Saturdays of the month through June, 2019; Irish Ceili with dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith and guest musicians; Ceili and set dancing, beginners welcome; American Legion Hall Post #352, 1st & Pennslyvania Ave., Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Religion
Wednesday, Nov. 21
BIBLE STUDY: 7 p.m. Wednesdays or 10 a.m. Thursdays; discuss the movie/book "The Shack"; all welcome; Lifegate Church, 296 Bethel Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2075 or LifegateNJ.org.
'EXPLORE GOD' DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays; Price Hall, Academy and Seashore Roads, Cape May; open to all. 609-889-3538 or email robriehl@verizon.net.
JCC BRUNCH & LEARN: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; speaker Rabbi David Weis of Beth Israel, "The Jewish Connection to Thanksgiving"; showing of film "Jewish Soldiers in Blue and Gray"; Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; advance: $4 members, $6 guests; day of: $6 for members, $10 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 27
ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Reunions
MRHS CLASS OF 2008: 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 24; Mainland Regional High School class of 2008; food, drinks, music, photos; Clancy's By The Bay, 101 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point, $40 advance, $45 at the door. EventBrite.com.
Trips
BANGKOK, BALI, HONG KONG & SINGAPORE: Jan. 7 through 21, 2019; Southeast Asia Experience trip; includes round trip airfare and deluxe hotels; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz JCC; $4,200 through Aug. 1. 609-822-1167.
KATZ JCC COMMUNITY TRIP TO SOUTH AFRICA: March 11 through 19, 2019; experience the wonders of Cape Town and Krueger National Park; $3,600 per person includes round trip airfare from JFK to Cape Town aboard South African Air, accommodations in premier hotels, eight meals, intra-Africa transportation, daily tours and Krueger Park safaris. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.