South Jersey Event Listing

Events
Wednesday, Feb. 13
ART AT CIL: 4 to 6 p.m.; an activity, project, or art/craft will be offered to individuals who live with a disability as well as a guest; this month's project is a vision board; supplies and materials provided; Atlantic Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township, reservations recommended. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
ART ON DISPLAY: daily through Feb. 28; art students from the Tighe Middle School will have their work on display; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPubliclibrary.org.
ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE: daily through March 30, 2019; benefits the Atlantic County Library Foundation; visit our ongoing book sale room and find readable treasures at a bargain; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
'BLIND DATE WITH A BOOK': daily through February; open to adults; grab a random book and check it out; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave, Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
BLIND DATE WITH A BOOK: daily through Feb. 28; for all ages; check out the library's holiday wrapped books, review the book and be entered into a drawing for a box of candy and a book; prizes awarded in three age categories; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for February "City of Theives" by David Benioff; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
COLORING FOR STRESS RELIEF: daily through March 30; for all ages; stop in the library anytime during our hours and color your stress away; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CREATIVE WRITING: 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Feb. 27; explore the author in you; explore ideas and creativity together; Otto Bruyns Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield, free for Village and JCC members. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillagebytheShore.org.
DROP-IN CHESS AND CHECKERS: daily through March 30; check out the new chess/checker table in the Reading Room; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAMES: 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 6:30 to 9:45 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Shore Bridge Club, London Square and Tilton Road, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.com.
EMPLOYMENT HOW-TO: CREATING & USING AN EMAIL WORKSHOP: 2 to 3 p.m.; learn how to create and use a Google email account step-by-step; learn the benefits of having an email while seeking employment; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
'FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE': 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
GROUP DANCE CLASSES: 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through March 29; hosted by the Academy of Ballroom Dances; covers Smooth, Rhythm and Latin dances; Mondays are for Advanced students, Wednesdays are for Beginners, and Fridays are for Intermediate Students; Academy of Ballroom Dancing, 331 Tilton Road Suite 15b, Northfield, $12. 609-645-2010 or AcademyOfBallroomDancing.net.
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
JIGSAW PUZZLERS: daily through March 30; for all ages; stop by and work on our jigsaw puzzles; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
KIWANIS CLUB OF CAPE MAY: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays; meeting, dinner; Kiwanis Club of Cape May, 1041 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-972-6710 or CapeMayKiwanis.com.
ON-LINE JOB APPLICATION BASICS FOR SENIORS: 9:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through Wednesdays; seniors who are having difficulty applying for jobs online, creating or updating a Resume and Cover Letter should attend this training series; T.Byrd Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, $10 each session. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
'PUZZLE ME THIS': daily through March 30; try out the jigsaw puzzle station; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-0771 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
RUTGERS ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDS TRAINING: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through June 5; hosted by the Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA); educates the public about the science behind pressing environmental issues and helps participants create positive change in their communities; classes focus on a wide variety of topics including climate change, soil health, energy, waste management, water resource protection, invasive species management and habitat conservation; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township, $250. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com/Stewards.
'UNEMPLOYED, UNDEREMPLOYED - GET FREE TRAINING GRANT': 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Wednesdays; those recently laid off or only working 20 hours or less could qualify for a free training grant to become certified in Microsoft Office Professional; T.Byrd Training Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, free, reservations required. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
Thursday, Feb. 14
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
FAMILY VALENTINE'S DAY CRAFTS: 5 to 6 p.m.; get creative and make your own special Valentine's Day craft; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
FRIENDS OF THE LINWOOD ARBORETUM MEETING: 6 p.m. second Thursdays, Linwood Arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave., Linwood. 609-338-9305 or LinwoodArboretum.org.
GAME NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; learn new games, play your favorites; for ages 18 and older; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
HISTORY OF PERFORMING ARTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Feb. 28; explore your untapped interests while learning about the history of performance; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield, free to Village and JCC members. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
'IRISH DANCING — A CASUAL APPROACH': 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-398-8636.
LUNCH AROUND TOWN: noon to 1:30 p.m.; enjoy a leisurely lunch while supporting a local restaurant; order off the menu and pay your own check; Village members receive a 15% discount; Gilchrist Downbeach, 9400 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-822-1109 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
NO BAKE COOKING WITH KIDS: CHOCOLATE TREATS: 5 to 6 p.m.; make no-bake chocolate treats for Valentine's Day; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
SAVOR THE FLAVOR: KIMCHI: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; learn how to make homemade kimchi; taught by Georgia Saler, RDN; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
SECOND THURSDAY DIY FOR ADULTS: 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 14, March 14; for adults; February - Valentine craft; March - Welcome Spring craft; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SHUFFLE AND DEAL/INSTRUCTIONAL PLAY: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays; have fun playing bridge while learning some new conventions; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, $8. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
STRENGTHENING FAMILIES DINNER & WORKSHOP: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Feb. 28; Cape Assist's Dinner & Family Workshop; craft activities, family dinner, free babysitting provided; Woodbine Elementary School, 801 Webster St., Woodbine; receive a $100 gift card if you complete 12 of the 14 sessions; registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays; players of all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
THURSDAY EVENING DANCE SOCIAL: 8 to 10 p.m. every other Thursday through March 28; ballroom, Latin, and rhythm dancing; refreshments; Academy of Ballroom Dancing, 331 Tilton Road Suite 15b, Northfield; $15 per person, $25 per couple. 609-645-2010 or AcademyofBallroomDancing.net.
WINTER FOOD DRIVE: donations collected through Feb. 28; "Food Is Love" drive to collect food, including canned items, juice, microwaveable meals, and more; benefits the Ecumenical Food Cupboard; hosted by the Ocean City Board of Realtors; drop off at the Ocean City Board Of Realtors, 405 22nd St., Ocean City. 609-399-0128.
Friday, Feb. 15
'BEEGINNER' BEEKEEPERS WORKSHOPS: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Fridays through April 5; hosted by the Jersey Cape Branch of the New Jersey Beekeepers Association; sessions will include everything from bee biology and pest management through hive construction, and the installation of the bees; Rutgers Cooperative Extension Office, 355 CourtHouseHouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House, $100. 609-675-4489.
EVENING GROUP CLASSES: 7 to 7:45 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through March 30; presented by the Academy of Ballroom Dancing; Monday is for advance students, Wednesdays is for Beginners, and Friday is a different series each month; covers smooth, rhythm and ballroom dancing; Academy of Ballroom Dancing, 331 Tilton Road, Suite 15b, Northfield, $12. 609-645-2010 or AcademyOfBallroomDancing.net.
LEARN TO PLAY BRIDGE: 2 to 4 p.m. Friday through April 5; learn to play the exciting and fascinating game of Contract Bridge which combines skill, chance, social interaction, adventure and mental fitness; presented by Ron Burczewski; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
MURDER MYSTERY WEEKENDS: Feb. 15, 16; March 8, 9; March 22, 23; March 29, 30; April 5, 6; test your crime-solving skills and watch performances by East Lynne Theater Company; various locations throughout Cape May. EastLynneTheater.org.
OCNJ AARP CHAPTER 1062 MEETING: 12:30 to 2 p.m.; learn how you can make a difference in the lives of these children by becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer; Public Library , 1735 Simpson Ave., Room N111, Ocean City.
SPECIALTY SOAP CRAFTING: noon to 2 p.m.; learn the art of soap making with Sabai Soap Company's Marna Cutler; Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free members, $5 non-members. 609-822-1109 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
'TROUBLESHOOTING THE IPAD': 2 to 3 p.m.; learn tips and tricks to make the iPad work better; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
WILDWOODS CHEER MOVEMENT COMPETITION: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; performances choreographed to music and sound effects; winning teams will be awarded prizes; Wildwood Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. 800-992-9732 or SpiritBrands.org.
Saturday, Feb. 16
AFRICAN AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL: 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through March 2; for adults; explore the African American experience through film; light refreshments; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
NATIONAL RANDOM ACTS OF KINDNESS DAY: CRAFTS & CARDS: 1 to 2 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; make a craft for someone and discuss the giant impact of one random act of kindness; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
OPEN GAMING: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through March 30; bring your friends and pick a game, including Canasta, Pinochle, Scrabble, and Mah Jong; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; for experienced and aspiring playwrights and actors; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-350-6310.
SATURDAY AFTERNOON DANCE SOCIAL: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturdays through March 30; ballroom, Latin and rhythm dancing; refreshments served; Academy of Ballroom Dancing, 331 Tilton Road, Suite 15b, Northfield, $15/person, $25/couple. 609-645-2010 or AcademyOfBallroomDancing.net.
SIC POLAR BEAR PLUNGE: 11:30 a.m. costume contest, vendors; 2 p.m. polar plunge; Sea Isle City, 4000 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City, $25. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
'THE LOVE THAT NEVER DIED': 6 to 8 p.m.; tales of haunted love; walk through the museum with experts from E.V.P. Paranormal; The Museum of Cape May County, 504 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House, $20. 609-465-3535 or CMCMuseum.org.
Sunday, Feb. 17
LIBERTY AND PROSPERITY FUNDRAISER WITH MICHAEL CUTLER: 1 to 3 p.m.; Michael Cutler is a respected retired immigration enforcement officer who is often invited to appear on TV and before Congressional committees; full buffet, cash bar; Gregory's Restaurant & Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point, $75 individuals, $100 for two. 609-927-7333 or LibertyAndProsperity.com.
MIKE'S SEAFOOD POLAR BEAR RUN/WALK FOR AUTISM: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. registration at LaCosta, JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City; noon 5K Run and 1 Mile Family Fun Walk along the Promenade; head back to the heated tent at LaCosta after the race for food, fun and entertainment for the entire family; $25. 609-602-5734 or PolarBearRunWalkForAutism.com.
Monday, Feb. 18
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
'MOVE AND DANCE' CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
VALENTINES DINNER: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 18, 19; five-course gourmet Valentine's Dinner presented by Academy of Culinary Arts students; Careme's Gourmet Restaurant, 5100 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, $36, $26. 856-694-2887 or AmericanVegan.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
ANNUAL OSCAR PREDICTION CONTEST: daily through Feb. 23; for all ages; correctly guess the most 2019 Oscar winners before Sunday, Feb. 23 and win a 2019 Oscar-nominated movie; winners chosen in three age categories; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
BETH EL SYNAGOGUE GAME DAY: noon to 4 p.m.; games include Mahjongg, Scrabble, cards; Beth El Synagogue, 500 North Jerome Ave., Margate, $12. 609-823-2725 or BethElSynagogue.com.
CALLIGRAPHY: 10:30 a.m. to noon; learn Calligaphy by using a special pen and ink to create your own style of handwriting; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood, registration required. 609-926-7991, ext. 1 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
CREATIVE DRAWING II: 10 a.m. to noon; 6-week beginner drawing workshop with Barry Pisetzner; interactive drawing class that is designed to focus on developing and engaging the participant's imagination while developing his/her sight drawing skills; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; with Cathy Zane; drop in to this open forum workshop anytime between 5:30 to 7 p.m. for help with questions regarding your computer, phone, iPad, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
FAITH BAPTIST CHURCH 43RD ANNIVERSARY: 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 19, 20, 21, 11 a.m. Feb. 24; features special chorus, speakers, choir; Faith Baptist Church, 829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville. 609-641-8554.
GATHERING WOOL: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through March 26; for adults; all levels of experience welcome; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
INTERESTING PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS: 4 to 5 p.m.; for adults; learn more about the electoral college and other election processes throughout our nation's history; humorous and enlightening presentation; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PARENT PARTNERS PTO MEETING: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Middle School of Pleasantville Parent and Teacher PTO Meeting; Library, Pleasantville Middle School, Pleasantville. 609-703-1242 or pps-nj.us.
PASTA WITH ROSA SAUCE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; presented by Kelly Baker, who will demonstrate how to make pasta with Rosa sauce; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
PINELANDS K-9 CLUB OBEDIENCE CLASSES: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 26; hosted by Pinelands K-9 Club, Inc.; all dogs, whether mixed breed or purebred are welcome; various classes offered; proof of vaccines is required; Pinelands K-9 Club, 4H Center, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing/Hamilton Township, $120. 609-432-9447 or PinelandsK9Club.com.
POETRY FOR FUN AND FLUENCY: 4 to 5:30 p.m.; with language arts Coach Jeanine Doms and librarian, Allison Daub; parents and families are invited to a special Pleasantville Schools Title 1 workshop to find out how poetry and language can help students in grades 6 to 8 reduce stress and increase academic skills; light refreshments; Allison Daub, 801 Mill Road, Pleasantville. 609-703-1242 or pps-nj.us.
TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
AFRICAN-AMERICAN HISTORY POETRY CELEBRATION: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; JoAnn Peopples leads an annual celebration featuring poetry and spoken word performed by artists and poets in the community; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
'BE THERE OR BE SQUARE' BOOKS CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
FAMILY BINGO: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; have fun playing Bingo as a family and win some awesome prizes; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
FAMILY FORT NIGHT: 5 to 7 p.m.; for all ages; enjoy a fun-filled evening of indoor family fort building; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; join efforts to make Galloway a more environmentally friendly place to live; Atlantic County Library, 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
INTRODUCTION TO EMAIL: 10 to 11 a.m.; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
'MAYS LANDING'S BURIED CIVIL WAR PAST': 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; learn about Civil War graves of Mays Landing residents and some of their history; presented by Frank Tomasello; Mays Landing Presbyterian Church, 6001 Main St., Mays Landing. 609-402-2119 or HamiltonHistorical.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
SCRABBLE AND SCONES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for adults; enjoy a cup of tea and tasty scones while playing Scrabble with fellow word lovers; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Feb. 21
COMPUTER HELP @ THE LIBRARY: 6 to 7 p.m. every other Thursday through March 28; for adults; receive help with most Microsoft Office programs, how to set up your email, or other computer questions you have; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
'GENEALOGY - BEGINNING': 1 to 3 p.m.; with Casey Zahn; learn how easy it is to research your family in this workshop; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MAXIMIZING YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY: 6 to 7 p.m.; for adults; includes ways to potentially maximize benefits for you and your spouse; Marc Catona, president of the Society for Financial Awareness, instructs how to determine the optimum time for you to file and begin drawing your benefits; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
OPEN HOUSE & STEM NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m.; Family STEM Night and Open House; STEM activities for everyone; St Vincent de Paul Regional School, 5809 Main St., Mays Landing. 609-625-1565 or SVDPRS.com.
POETRY WRITING WORKSHOP: 5 to 6 p.m.; celebrates World Poetry Day; learn different poetry styles and read your poems out loud; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
THURSDAY EVENING GROUP CLASS: 8 to 8:45 p.m. every other Thursday through March 28; presented by the Academy of Ballroom Dancing; smooth, rhythm and Latin dances; Academy of Ballroom Dancing, 331 Tilton Road, Suite 15b, Northfield, $12. 609-645-2010 or AcademyOfBallroomDancing.net.
WOMEN'S COMMUNITY CLUB OF CAPE MAY: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; monthly meeting; presenter will be Joe Martucci, Meteorologist and Weather Forecaster for The Press of Atlantic City; light lunch will be provided; Women's Community Club of Cape May, Price Hall, 780 Seashore and Academy roads, Cold Spring. 609-675-6693.
Saturday, Feb. 23
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays through June 29; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith and guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, 1st Street and Pennslyvania Avenue, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Sunday, Feb. 24
'LOVE THE ARTS' EVENT IN SOMERS POINT: 2 to 4 p.m.; hosted by the Somers Point Arts Commission; the Commission will kick off their 2019 year of programs, projects and events; includes a presentation of upcoming programs, exhibit of "The Arts Reach Out 2018," live Jazz music by the South Jersey Jazz Society, readings by past poet laureate Maria Provenzano, silent auction, a light buffet and more; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Mays Landing Road, Somers Point; free admission, donations welcome; registration is recommended. 609-653-4991 or somersptarts.weebly.com.
Monday, Feb. 25
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
THIRD ANNUAL SCIENCE FAIR: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. School Complex, 1700 Marmora Ave., Atlantic City.
Tuesday, March 5
BOOK CLUB FOR BUSY PEOPLE: 6 to 7 p.m.; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, March 6
VETERANS' ADVOCATE: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. first Wednesdays; Wilmington VA Southern New Jersey Outreach Team provides information and enrollment for Veterans and their Veteran Affairs Healthcare; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Thursday, March 7
CAPE MAY COUNTY TECH MEETUP: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays through June 6; different topic will be explored each month; pizza and soft drinks; Technology Learning Center at the Cape May County Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
Friday, March 8
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
Tuesday, March 12
BOOK DISCUSSION: 3 to 4 p.m.; for adults; lively and engaging conversations; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CHICK FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through May 14, 2019; Ken the Magician and Jazzy Jen will be entertaining patron's at Chick fil-A's Family night; Chick Fil-A (next to Wal-Mart), 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.
UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.
Saturday, March 23
'ABOUT BOATING SAFETY': 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 23, April 27, May 18, June 1, 22, July 27; presented by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 81; St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City, $60. 609-399-4299 or USCGAux-OCNJ.org.
Dining out
Friday, Feb. 15
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, Feb. 16
CHILI COOK-OFF: 4 to 7 p.m.; 16th Annual John J. Heinz Memorial Chili Cook-Off and Dinner hosted by the Knights of Columbus; prizes will be given to the top three chili chefs and best presentation; take-outs available; Our Lady Of Sorrows Church, 724 Maple Ave, Linwood, $10 adults, $5 kids, free ages 9 and younger. 609-470-0256.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
BRUNCH & LEARN: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; learn from a variety of different speakers and watch a documentary film on Judaism, Israel or Jewish history over brunch; live music by Shlomo Shai; showing of "Everything is a Present: The Wonder & Grace of Alice Sommer Herz"; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, advance: $4 members, $6 guests; day of: $6 members, $10 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Thursday, April 11
PASTA PRIMAVERA FUNDRAISER: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; dine in or take out; enjoy pasta primavera, salad and dessert prepared by a professional chef; Beth Judah Temple - Wildwood, Spencer and Pacific avenues, Wildwood, $18. 609-522-7541.
Fundraisers
Saturday, Feb. 16
FUNDRAISER FOR CARDIFF VFW: 5 to 8 p.m.; benefits Brian Wiener for NJ State VFW Senior Vice Commander; buffet, Chinese auction; Cardiff VFW 8098, 3029 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $15. 609-645-1395.
FUNDRAISER FOR MRHS CLASS OF 1969 50 YR REUNION: 6 to 9 p.m.; buffet, domestic beer or wine; raffle and 50/50; Diorios Circle Cafe, 10 MacArthur Blvd., Somers Point, $25. 609-233-7887 or ClassReport.org.
For kids
Wednesday, Feb. 13
BEDTIME STORYTIME: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through March 13; for ages 3 to 5; read books, do crafts, eat snacks, and have fun before bedtime; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
JPLACE KIDS AT BETH ISRAEL: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; join Rabbi David M. Weis for a winter JPlace Kids program; activities for preschoolers including songs and crafts; adults also may enjoy wine and cheese as they relax and socialize with other Jewish parents; includes a pizza dinner; Beth Israel Reform Congregation, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, free. 609-641-3600 or BethIsraelNorthfield.org.
PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through March 20; for ages 6 to 36 months; stories, rhymes, songs; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Wednesdays through March 20; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear fun stories and make a craft; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SLEEPY STORYTIME: 7 to 7:30 p.m.; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; listen to sweet bedtime stories before heading off to bed; come in your jammies and don't forget your blankie; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ST. MARY'S CHURCH HOMEWORK HELP AND ENGLISH LEARNERS CLASS: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 6, 2019; homework help for kids in grades kindergarten through 6th grade; St. Mary's Church, 118 Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-1604 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
TODDLER STORYTIME: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through March 20; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; hear stories and sing songs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY READ AND PLAY BABY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through March 20; for babies 6 months to 2 years, and their parents; enjoy songs, puppets, fingerplays, simple crafts, snacks and of course, books; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE CLASSES: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays through June 5, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $250. 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Thursday, Feb. 14
FAMILY BOARD GAME NIGHT: 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 14, March 14; for ages 5 and older and their caregivers; enjoy a family night of board games; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through March 28; for ages 12 to 36 months; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; stories, songs and crafts for children of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TODDLER STORYTIME: 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays through March 21; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; stories and songs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, Feb. 15
'STORIES, STAY AND PLAY': 10:30 to 11 a.m. Fridays through March 29; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; stories, songs, craft; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, Feb. 16
AVALON BEACH PARTY: 10 to 11 a.m.; an indoor beach party, complete with limbo, tunes, crafts, and a game; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION CLASS FOR STUDENTS: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Brigantine Community Education Recreation Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine, $90. 609-792-9540 or NationalCSIcamp.org.
FAUX STAINED GLASS CATHEDRAL & GARGOYLES: 2 to 3 p.m.; for ages 9 and older; learn about the history of gargoyles and make a craft; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SATURDAY STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays through March 30; storytime and craft for ages 3 to 7; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through March 30; for ages 3 to 6; Miss Debbie uses the latest books and some old favorites to help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; stories, songs, rhymes, and movement while building language and literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-0771 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
'WE LOVE HARRY POTTER' PARTY: 2 to 3:30 p.m.; for ages 6 to 12; themed activities, costumes, food and music; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration requested. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sunday, Feb. 17
YOUTH SUNDAY SCHOOL: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sundays through June 9, 2019; for youth ages 3 to 18; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $25. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Monday, Feb. 18
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through March 25; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
AFTERNOON PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Tuesdays through March 19; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; fun stories and a simple craft designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays through March 19; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 21; for ages 3 to 5; read books, do crafts, eat snacks and have fun; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
'READ TO A FURRY BUDDY': 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; stories, songs and crafts for kids of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
DIY JEWELRY FOR TEENS: 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 20, March 20; for ages 12 to 16; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Feb. 21
TEEN ADVISORY BOARD (TAB): 4 to 5 p.m. third Thursdays through March 21; for ages 13 to 18; volunteering opportunity for teens where they recommend books and events they'd like to see at the library; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Feb. 28
EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.
Wednesday, March 6
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Thursday, March 7
'SPORTY BOOK CLUB FOR SPORTY KIDS': 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7, March 7; for ages 8 to 12; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STEM CHALLENGE DAYS: 4 to 5 p.m. first Thursdays through March 7; for ages of 6 to 12; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, March 9
KIDS DIY: 2 to 3:15 p.m. Feb. 9, March 9; for ages 8 to 14; arts, crafts and cool stuff; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LEGO CLUB: 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 9, March 9; for ages 5 and older; meet up with other LEGO enthusiasts and build your own LEGO creations; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave, Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
AA: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Rooms 3 & 4, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
WOMEN WITH DISABILITIES NETWORKING/SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays; network, find support and discuss relevant topics; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
Thursday, Feb. 14
A NOVEL IDEA BOOK CLUB: 10:30 a.m. to noon; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266 or AdultChildren.org.
DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety and depression; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 501 Scarborough Drive, 3rd floor, Egg Harbor Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
BOOK LOVER'S MEET AND GREET: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; open to adults; evening of mingling as we explore romance novels, heroes, and heroines; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration requested. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GREATER WILDWOOD KIWANIS: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Thursdays; Key West Cafe, 4701 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, reservations requested. 609-661-0636.
'LOVE AT FIRST STITCH' NEEDLECRAFT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through March 28; for adults and teens; learn and practice your craft in a fun, welcoming environment; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD KIWANIS CLUB: 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays; welcoming past and prospective members for fellowship and community volunteerism; Atlantic City Country Club, I Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. 609-470-1032.
SEASHORE PURLS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; knitting, crocheting and socializing; Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine. 609-266-1751.
SECOND THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Thursdays; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, Feb. 15
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, Feb. 16
AFTERNOON GROUP CLASSES: 2 to 2:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays through March 30; Smooth, Rhythm, and Latin dances; Academy Of Ballroom Dancing, 331 Tilton Road Suite 15b, Northfield, $12. 609-645-2010 or AcademyOfBallroomDancing.net.
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through March 30; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
FOR PEOPLE WITH MS: OCEAN CITY SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for people living with MS or their care partner; Ocean City Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Room 4, Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Sunday, Feb. 17
AA: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Classrooms A & B, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, Feb. 18
AA: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Conference Rooms 3 & 4, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL ANON: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon's 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one's drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
SPANISH LANGUAGE GROUP MEETINGS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays through April 1, 2019; for individuals who prefer speaking in Spanish; meet weekly to share community resources and discuss topics related to family, wellness, relationships, school, stress managment and more; offered by a bi-lingual group facilitator; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to "20 something" discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through March 26; for adults; discuss books, movies, hobbies, current events, or other topics of interest; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PLEASANTVILLE PAGE TURNERS: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Feb. 19, March 19; for adults; relaxing afternoon discussing some of your favorite books; light snacks; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
THIRD TUESDAY BOOK CLUB: 1:30 to 4 p.m. Feb. 19, March 19; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through Aug. 17; family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer's or Dementia are invited to a free Alzheimer's Support Group; led by social worker Kyle Miceli, MSW, LSW, CDP; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.
'BE THERE OR BE SQUARE' BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls will be meeting to find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; offered by the Atlantic Center for Independent Living; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or MHAAC.info.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE) MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or narfe-njchapter1664.org.
ROMANCE BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Michelle Devine; title for February, "Dutch Wife" by Ellen Keith; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
'TOO MUCH STUFF' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. Feb. 20, March 20; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Feb. 21
COFFEE KLATCH POLITICAL DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; fun, casual, social group that includes coffee, delicious refreshments and great conversation about Israel/U.S. news and world events; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free for members, $4 guests. 609-822-1167.
'INTO THE EVENING' BOOK CLUB: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Feb. 21, March 28; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ITALIAN CULTURAL INSTITUTE OF SOUTH JERSEY: 7 to 9 p.m. third Thursdays through June 20, 2019, Culliney Hall, St. Francis Cabrini Church, Second Street and Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City. 609-748-0619.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
THIRD THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21, March 21; for adults and teens; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, Feb. 23
AARP PLEASANTVILLE CHAPTER: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. fourth Saturdays; AARP Pleasantville Chapter #5317 monthly meeting; AARP Pleasantville Chapter #5317, 701 Mill Road, Pleasantville. 609-641-7129.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Sunday, Feb. 27
'ESCAPE AND ENJOY' AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Feb. 27, March 20; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, March 2
PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson's Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Monday, March 4
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
'SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM' MEETING: 6 to 7 p.m. first Mondays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for LGBTQ individuals as well as supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; participants should be at least 18; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, March 5
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
GREEN THUMB GARDEN CLUB OF SOMERS POINT: 7 p.m.; learn best practices to cultivate a productive vegetable garden; Master Gardener Sue Scarlett from the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Atlantic County will give us valuable tips and guidelines; Somers Point Senior Center, 22 Ambler Road, Somers Point. 609-214-6967.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you'd like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, March 6
COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
HISTORY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. first Wednesdays through May 1, 2019; with David Montanye; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, March 7
EHT BOOK GROUP: 7:30 p.m. first Thursdays in February and March; for adults; February: nonfiction account of the kidnapping case which inspired Nabokov's notorious novel, "Lolita, in The Real Lolita: The Kidnapping of Sally Horner" and "The Novel That Scandalized the World by" Sarah Weinman; March: a free-thinking new teacher makes a splash in a small English town right before the start of the first World War, in "The Summer Before the War" by Helen Simonson.; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) meeting of the Egg Harbor City Kickapoo tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
SHORE'S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Monday, March 11
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays, Gourmet Restaurant, Pitney Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825 or NAMIAC.org.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; speaker part of the meeting will be followed by the regular support meeting for caregivers and consumers; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMIAC.org.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
Tuesday, March 12
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
UPPER TWP. SUSTAINABLE JERSEY GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Twp. Municipal Building, 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or UpperTownship.com.
Wednesday, March 13
FAMILY TO FAMILY 12-WEEK COURSE: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 29; for those who have a loved one diagnosed with a serious and persistent mental illness; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, registration required. 215-327-7940 or abbiekatz@aol.com or NAMIAC.org.
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, March 16
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Feb. 13
AMERIGROUP REALSOLUTIONS GUIDE TO MEDICARE: 10 to 11 a.m. every other Wednesday; for adults; Kevin Knight, of Amerigroup RealSolutions, answers questions and provides assistance to signing up for Medicare & Social Security for those aged 65 and over, and for those with disabilities; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CHAIR YOGA: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Feb. 13, March 6, April 24; for adults; perfect for students with physical challenges who find it difficult to get on and off the floor as required for a traditional yoga class; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
'FOCUSING ON CANCER' COACHING COURSE: 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through April 10; video course will explore the most effective healing strategies; Evangel Assembly Of God, 1100 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-625-2241.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Kathleen Jespersen has been teaching pilates for over 12 years; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
TAI CHI CHUAN: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 27; learn the physical and mental benefits of moving your body in slow, gentle ways while focusing on posture, muscle relaxation, and breathing; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
Thursday, Feb. 14
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m., Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. 609-822-1167.
IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 10:30 a.m. second Thursdays; meeting for individuals who have a family member living with mental illness; offered by Intensive Family Support Services of the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 10 a.m. Thursdays, except for the third Thursday of the month, when group will meet at 10:30 a.m.; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-594-5323.
NECK AND SPINE SURGERY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m. second Thursdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Cape May Court House Campus, 106 Court House South Dennis Road, Suite 200, 2nd Floor, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays; simple and unhurried movements requiring no weights, extra equipment, or special clothing; taught by Cheryl Crews; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
Friday, Feb. 15
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
Saturday, Feb. 16
'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, Feb. 18
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; peers will lead a weekly meeting that will focus on a new topic each session; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
FREE SELF-DEFENSE SERIES: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18, 25 and March 4; local volunteer organization Somers Point-Community First is offering a free self-defense series; presented by instructor Thomas Lacovara; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3299.
FUN FITNESS FOR ALL: noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 25; stretch and strengthen while having fun; Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free to Village and JCC members, reservations required. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillagebytheShore.org.
INTRO TO CHI KUNG: noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 25; enhance your overall wellness through gentle movements and concentration; Egg Harbor Township Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free to Village and JCC members. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillagebytheShore.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Egg Harbor Township Campus, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 800, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
FAMILY FITNESS: ZUMBA TOGETHER: 5 to 6 p.m.; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
FREE MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 6 to 7 p.m.; 45-minute Medicare seminars will discuss the basic parts of Medicare including Medicare Part A and Part B, Part C Advantage plans, Part D prescription plans and supplemental plan coverage; Hafetz and Associates Linwood Office, 609 New Road, Linwood. 609-872-0001 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
SENIOR CITIZEN WALK & TALK TUESDAYS: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through March 26; bring your sneakers, your water bottle and a friend; walk the indoor roller rink or relax in the atrium; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
BABY BASICS CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, $10. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
PREPARING FOR RADIATION THERAPY: 2 to 3 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Joseph Stella, MD Conference Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
'TOO MUCH STUFF?' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth Tour for Expectant Parents; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Thursday, Feb. 21
ATLANTICARE LIFE CONNECTION: 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 21, March 21; presented by Alice Caivano, manager of Provider Engagement; guidance and professional expertise about programs for elderly adults who want to live independently, and community-based care and services for older adults; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave, Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
FAMILY ZUMBA & FRUIT SMOOTHIES: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; family workout and refreshing smoothies; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
GENTLE YOGA: 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 21, March 14; for adults; slow-moving Hatha yoga class synchronizes movement with breath for the perfect mind and body connection; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, Feb. 23
YOGA FOR LIFE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every other Saturday through March 23; for adults and teens; presented by Janet Hahn, certified instructor; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, $5, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
HOPE ONE COMMUNITY OUTREACH VEHICLE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 12, 26, March 12, 26; community-based outreach vehicle staffed with highly trained professionals in the field of mental health and substance abuse prevention and recovery; Feb. 12: EtCetera Shop, Dennisville/Court House Road, Cape May Court House; Feb. 26: Social Services, 4005 Route 9 South, Rio Grande; March 12: ACME Shopping Center, 3845 Bayshore Road, North Cape May; March 26: ACME Shopping Center, 6212 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-522-5960 or HopeOneOfCapeMayCounty.org.
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
Monday, March 4
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Wednesday, March 6
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
Monday, March 11
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
Music
Wednesday, Feb. 13
TOM ANGELLO'S ALL STAR JAZZ SERIES: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; presented by Walt's Original Blue Note Jazz Emporium and the South Jersey Jazz Society; Gregory's Restaurant & Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point, $10. 609-513-6219 or GregorysBar.com.
Friday, Feb. 15
LONGPORT PUBLIC LIBRARY CONCERT PROGRAM: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; enjoy the music of Sonny Daye & Perley; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Saturday, Feb. 16
BECKS PHILADELPHIA BRIGADE BAND: 2 to 3 p.m.; enjoy music from an authentic Civil War era brass band performing in dress uniform to commemorate Presidents Day; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Sunday, Feb. 17
SUNDAY AFTERNOON CONCERT: 3 p.m.; features Phil Goldenberg on classical guitar; refreshments; Saint Barnabas by-the-Bay Church, 13 West Bates Ave., Villas, free-will offering taken. 609-886-5960 or SaintBarnabasVillas.org.
Thursday, Feb. 21
'EARLY BLUES AND JAZZ': 6 to 8 p.m.; presented by Cape May MAC; Public Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May City. 609-463-6386.
Religion
Wednesday, Feb. 13
BIBLE STUDY: 7 p.m. Wednesdays or 10 a.m. Thursdays; discuss the movie/book "The Shack"; all welcome; Lifegate Church, 296 Bethel Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2075 or LifegateNJ.org.
'EXPLORE GOD' DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays; Price Hall, Academy and Seashore Roads, Cape May; open to all. 609-889-3538 or email robriehl@verizon.net.
Thursday, Feb. 14
CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Feb. 21; 7-week course that explores the Christian faith and considers who Jesus is, why He came and had to die and what it means to follow Him; Greentree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.
Saturday, Feb. 16
SHABBAT SHALOMMM: 9 to 9:45 a.m.; Shabbat spiritual experience incorporating Jewish meditation and yoga; dress in loose-fitting clothing and bring your own yoga mat and props; Beth Judah Temple, Spencer and Pacific avenues, Wildwood. 609-522-7541.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Saturday, March 30
WOMEN OF FAITH PRESENTATION: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Dr. Deidre Jackson will speak on the topic of Mark 12:31, "You shall love your neighbor as yourself"; Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City; $20, register by March 15. OCNJBlogspot.com.
KATZ JCC COMMUNITY TRIP TO SOUTH AFRICA: March 11 through 19, 2019; experience the wonders of Cape Town and Krueger National Park; $3,600 per person includes round trip airfare from JFK to Cape Town aboard South African Air, accommodations in premier hotels, eight meals, intra-Africa transportation, daily tours and Krueger Park safaris. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.