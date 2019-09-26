South Jersey Event Listing

Events
Wednesday, Sept. 25
ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE: daily through Dec. 24; find readable treasures at a bargain; benefits the Atlantic County Library Foundation's support of programming in your library branch; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave, Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COUNTING UP SCHOOL SUPPLIES: daily through Sept. 30; guess the number of items in the container and win this Back-to-School Jackpot; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
END OF SUMMER BOOK SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, through Sept. 30; novels, nonfiction, paperback and children's books as well as magazines, CDs, DVDs and VHS tapes; Schiavo Library, 801 South Commonwealth Ave., Strathmere. 609-486-6265 or facebook.com/schiavolibrary.
'PUZZLE ME THIS': daily through Dec. 23; join with other adults at the second floor jigsaw puzzle station, where there are two puzzles going at once; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Sept. 26
'CONNECTING WITH FRIENDS': 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. every other Thursday through Oct. 24; open to special-needs adults, caretakers, and educators; crafts and interactive activities; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENT SERIES: ATLANTIC CAPE COMMUNITY COLLEGE: 2 to 3 p.m.; meet with an ACCC representative that will inform you about education and work training opportunities; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration is required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
SENIOR UNIVERSITY: 'FALL PREVENTION': 11 a.m. to noon, AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000.
THURSDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 26; join local medium Bob Bitting on a 45-minute lantern-lit ghost walk around Historic Cold Spring Village; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $16 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
Friday, Sept. 27
CAR CRUISE: 5 to 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays through Sept. 27; see some vehicles on display, or show off one of your own; Historic Smithville & Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Saturday, Sept. 28
4TH ANNUAL ART IN THE PARK: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; local artists display their works of nature, and enjoy the beauty the EHT Nature Reserve; Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve, 318 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-892-1019 or 609-926-2065.
11TH ANNUAL WALK FOR THE WOUNDED: 8:30 a.m. to noon; Lieutenant Colonel Shoshannah B. Lane and National Gold Star Mother Susan Price will address participants during the opening ceremony; walk benefits Operation First Response; Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk, Ocean City, free, donations welcome. 609-402-5190 or OperationFirstResponse.org.
ART WORKSHOP: BASKET WEAVING: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; with Gail Donaghy; weave a unique cornucopia just in time for fall decorating; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; for all ages; play a friendly game of chess with others; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
DESIGNER BAG BINGO: 4:30 p.m. doors open, 6 to 10 p.m. games; 11 rounds of Bingo featuring designer bags from Dooney and Bourke, Kate Spade, Michael Kors and Coach; Holy Spirit High School, 500 S. New Road, Absecon, $35. EventBrite.com.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28; fresh fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, eggs, herbs, baked goods, Sea Salt products, wine, nuts, candy, candles, jewelry and more; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
GEHTHS 2019 MUSEUM DAY: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; exhibits and displays will feature "School Days" memorabilia; Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum & Research Library, 6647 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-813-2002 or GEHTHSMuseum.org.
GIFT AUCTION: 3 to 8 p.m.; hosted by the Cologne Volunteer Fire Ladies Auxiliary; auction items and a 50/50; Cologne Fire Hall, 2870 Cologne Ave., Cologne. 609-839-1254 or CVFD.org.
HIKE FOR HOPE: 9 a.m. to noon; walk-a-thon fundraiser creating awareness and supporting homeless families with children in Atlantic County; benefits Family Promise of Atlantic County; Woodstock Avenue and go to Dawes Avenue, Somers Point; $25, $10 ages 6 to 13, free ages 4 and younger. 609-204-3082.
HISTORIC ANCESTORS WALK: 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 21, 28; guided Walking Tour of the Cold Spring Church and Cemetery; Cold Spring Presbyterian Church, 780 Seashore Road, Cold Spring. 609-884-4065 or ColdSpringChurch.com.
ITALIAN FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; live Italian music, bocce ball on the Greene, folk dancing, children activities, and more; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
OKTOBERFEST: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; steet will be transformed into a German promenade with authentic music and food; crafts, antiques and collectibles; Carpenter Lane and Jackson Street, Cape May. 609-884-5508 or CapeMayChamber.com.
YARD SALE AT ST. MARY'S: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 118 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-410-3101 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
Sunday, Sept. 29
GUNS VS HOSES SOFTBALL GAME IN EHT: 2 to 5 p.m.; Lt. Dave Algeri Memorial Softball Game; EHT Police Department takes on the EHT Fire Department; Tony Canale Park, Sycamore Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-926-4119.
Monday, Sept. 30
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays; receive instruction on the English language; for non-native speakers; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MAH-JONGG: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; join a group of competitive Mahjongg players; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
'MOVE AND DANCE' CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNING CLASSES: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through April 14, 2020, St. Peter's United Methodist Church, Room 101, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-231-9059 or MakingWaves.Church.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 31; duplicate bridge, all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
'FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE': 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
VETERANS' ADVOCATE: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. first Wednesdays; Wilmington VA Southern New Jersey Outreach Team provides information and enrollment for Veterans and their Veteran Affairs Healthcare; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
WEDNESDAY FILM NIGHTS: 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 2, 9; presented by the Somers Point Arts Commission; showing of a "foodie" film with choice of a cocktail or a dessert that is related to the films; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Mays Landing Road, Somers Point, $15. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weeby.com.
Thursday, Oct. 3
AUTHOR LUNCHEON DATE AND TICKET SALE INFO: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; presented by the Friends and Volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library; guest speaker will be Lisa Wingate, New York Times Bestselling Author; Flanders Hotel, 719 E. 11th St., Ocean City, $35, advance purchase recommended. 609-398-0439 or FriendsVolunteersOCFPL.com.
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
Saturday, Oct. 5
SATURDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 9:45 p.m. Saturdays in August and October, Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $16, advance reservations recommended. 609-898-2300, ext. 10 or HCSV.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Friday, Oct. 11
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
Monday, Oct. 14
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; join efforts to make Galloway a more environmentally friendly place to live; Atlantic County Library, 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Saturday, Oct. 19
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
Monday, Oct. 21
3M MOVIE MARATHON: 3 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; for individuals who live with any type of disability and a guest; monthly movie viewing of two films; snacks and drinks provided; Atlantic Center for Indepdendent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609 748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
Dining out
Saturday, Sept. 28
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. fourth Saturdays; all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast; Ocean City Masonic Lodge, 940 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, $8 adults, $4 kids.
ROAST PORK DINNER: 4:30 to 7 p.m.; roast pork and house-made butternut squash ravioli with sage brown butter sauce; take-outs available; Episcopal Church of the Advent, 612 Franklin St., Cape May, $13 adults advance, $15 at the door, $6 kids. 609-884-3065.
Fundraisers
Wednesday, Sept. 25
POT PIE FUNDRAISER: place orders from Sept. 18-Oct. 11; pick up Oct. 18-20; accepting orders for Griggstown Farm Pot Pies - chicken, vegetarian and Shepherd's Pie (beef), $22; apple, blueberry and cherry pies, $17; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City, $22. 609-399-1019 or HolyTrinityOC.com.
Sunday, Oct. 6
RITA'S WATER ICE TRUCK FUNDRAISER: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; benefits Friends of Stockton Performing Arts, which supplies scholarships to students in the performing arts programs; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-4786 or StocktonPAC.org.
Sunday, Oct. 27
CHRIST CHILD SOCIETY ANNUAL BABY SHOWER: 1 to 3 p.m.; refreshments and entertainment will be provided; St. John Neumann Parish Hall, 680 Town Bank Road, North Cape May, admission is a wrapped baby gift and book. 609-884-6143 or ChristChildCMC.com.
For kids
Wednesday, Sept. 25
YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE SCHOOL: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through June 24, 2020, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $250. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com/Greek-School.
Thursday, Sept. 26
EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.
GIRLS BOOK CLUB: noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays through March 5, 2020; for girls in middle school and older; book talks, short stories, poetry and articles; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through Nov. 21; for ages 12 to 36 months; designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, Sept. 27
LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; help build Lego City; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
MAKERSPACE: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through March 6; code, tinker, explore; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Saturday, Sept. 28
CAPE MAY COUNTY K-9 UNIT: 10 to 11 a.m.; watch a demonstration by the county's K-9 Unit as they put their dogs through their paces; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
CHILDREN'S STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays; stories and crafts; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
HISTORY EXPLORERS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 28, Oct. 26, Nov. 23; for ages 7 to 12; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; for ages 3 to 6; kids must be accompanied by an adult; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Monday, Sept. 30
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
READ TO A FURRY BUDDY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; recommended for independent readers age 6 and older; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
ST. MARY'S CHURCH HOMEWORK HELP AND ENGLISH LEARNERS CLASS: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 5, 2020; after school program providing children in grades kindergarten through 6th grade with homework help; St. Mary's Church, 118 Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-1604 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
Monday, Oct. 14
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, Oct. 19
ART AT ST. MARY'S: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays through Nov. 16; Saturday Art Program; St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 118 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-1604 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
Golf
Saturday, Oct. 5
6TH ANNUAL CLIFF ROSEGREN MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT: 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. start; proceeds are going to a 16-year-old boy from Egg Harbor Township that has a rare form of cancer; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Mays Landing, $100. 609-625-0256 or cliffrosegrenmemorialgolftourn@gmail.com.
Monday, Oct. 7
7TH ANNUAL MARY BETH DAVIS MEMORIAL GOLF CLASSIC: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; benefits The Alcove Center for Grieving Children and Families; Linwood Country Club, 500 Shore Road, Linwood, $200. 609-484-1133 or TheAlcove.org.
Groups
Wednesday, Sept. 25
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; hosted by Angelic Health; light refreshments; Companionship Grief Support Group; Earth Angels for Dementia, 115 Route 50, Mays Landing, free. AngelicHospice.net.
HAMILTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY MONTHLY MEETINGS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; looking for new members interested in discovering and collecting material, preservation and disseminating historical information; Presbyterian Church, Fellowship Hall, 6001 Main St., Mays Landing. 609-909-0272 or HamiltonHistorical.org.
LEISURE CLUB AT OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL: 12:45 to 3:30 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays through June 2020, Our Lady of Good Counsel, 40th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-390-8269.
TELL ME WHAT YOU'RE READING: 7 to 8 p.m.; for ages 18 and older; informal book group where you can share what you've been reading with others and build your "to-read" list when you hear what others are recommending; light refreshments; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Sept. 26
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266 or AdultChildren.org.
ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety meets weekly; topics include: coping strategies, self-care, wellness/recovery, community resources and other related topics; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 1601 Tilton Road, Northfield. 609 652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
INTO THE EVENING BOOK CLUB: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 21; for adults; join discussion of great books in good company; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
KIWANIS OF NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD MEETING: 12:15 p.m. Thursdays; seeks new members to promote public service in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties; Atlantic City Country Club, 900 Shore Road, Northfield. 856-728-8010 or NJKiwanis.org.
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SEASHORE PURLS MEETINGS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; knitters and crocheters of all levels welcome; make items for personal use and for donating to various organizations; Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine. 609-266-1751.
VETERANS MEETING: 5 p.m. Thursdays; all-veterans meeting; topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; Stockton University, F-wing, Veteran's Lounge, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.
WARRIORS WELCOME: 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through April 2, 2020; all-veterans meeting will be offered on topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; F-wing, Veterans Lounge, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.
Friday, Sept. 27
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 106 Court House South Dennis Road, Conference Room, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, Sept. 28
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.
Sunday, Sept. 29
AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, Sept. 30
AL ANON: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon's 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one's drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
GRIEF AND LOSS GROUP: 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 14; for individuals affected by the loss of a loved one due to addiction/substance use disorder; MHAAC, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609 652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to "20 something" discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GARDEN CLUB MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Green Thumb Garden Club; Gary Schempp, of Busy Bees NJ will speak on "Honey Bee Rescue and How We Can Help"; Senior Center in Somers Point, Massachusetts Avenue and Ambler Road, Somers Point. 609-927-4147.
GATHERING WOOL: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Oct. 29; for adults; all levels of experience welcome; learn how to create original handcrafted blankets, scarves, sweaters and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you'd like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN BALLET CLASSES: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-272-1199 or CygnusArts.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN DRAWING AND PAINTING CLASSES: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-892-4161 or CygnusArts.org.
STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ACFSO Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
BOOK LOVERS' GAME DAY: 1 to 2:30 p.m. every other Wednesday through Oct. 16; for adults; book-themed board game, discuss some of your favorite recent reads, and indulge in some light refreshments; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays, Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
REED'S READS: MONTHLY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. first Wednesdays; eat, drink, and be merry during our monthly fireside book club; The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. francesca@jpublicrelations.com.
'TOO MUCH STUFF' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-916-1330 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Oct. 3
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) meeting of the Egg Harbor City Kickapoo tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
SHORE'S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Saturday, Oct. 5
PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson's Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Monday, Oct. 7
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
UPPER TWP. SUSTAINABLE JERSEY GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Twp. Municipal Bldg., 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or facebook.com/UpperTwpGreenTeam.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
CMCH AARP MEETING: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; AARP Chapter 1182 meeting; Devico Senior Center, 23 Romney Place, Cape May Court House. 510-579-4712.
NON-FICTION BOOK CLUB: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Wednesdays through September, Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Thursday, Oct. 10
MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. second Thursdays; topics such as strategies for better health, family and relationships, occupational wellness, and others; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second Thursdays through July 2020; workshop-style meeting with a topic each month; for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Saturday, Oct. 12
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Monday, Oct. 14
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825 or NAMIAC.org.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; speaker part of the meeting will be followed by the regular support meeting for caregivers and consumers; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 215-327-7940 or NAMIAC.org.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; led by social worker Kyle Miceli, MSW, LSW, CDP; learn about resources, find strategies for dealing with a loved one with memory loss, and meet others in similar circumstances; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; for individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through Dec. 18, Galloway Township Office of Sustainability, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP REPUBLICAN CLUB MEETING: 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays, Cousin Mario's Italian Restaurant and Pizzaria, 5401 Harding Highway, Mays Landing. Facebook.com/HTGOP.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE) MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays through Dec. 18; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or narfe-njchapter1664.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
'THE ESCAPE AND ENJOY' AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; discuss chosen books in an informal, friendly setting; March: "Educated" by Tara Westover; Public Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
Thursday, Oct. 17
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
Saturday, Oct. 19
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; professional and aspiring playwrights, actors, and public welcome; call for what to bring; Public Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-350-6310.
Monday, Oct. 21
ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; support group for those who have lost someone to suicide; offered by a therapist and peer; provided via a partnership between Mindful Counseling Center, LLC and the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Mindful Counseling Center, LLC, 3069 English Creek Road, Suite 224, Egg Harbor Township. 609-377-5859 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Tuesdays through November, Public Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-646-5409.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Sept. 25
MIND AND BODY WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Atlantic Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Sept. 26
BEGINNER YOGA: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 27; yoga instructor Melissa Troiano will present a four-part series designated specifically for beginners and yogis who want to reconnect to the foundations; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
YOGA: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Oct. 31; all ages and experience levels welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Friday, Sept. 27
DIAPER DRIVE & BABY HEALTH PRESENTATION: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; informative workshop from SJFMC about baby health; diapers will be distributed; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
Saturday, Sept. 28
D.D.P. YOGA: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; blends classic yoga positions, dynamic resistance training, and old school calisthenics; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, Sept. 30
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, Oct. 2
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
PAUSE FOR PAWS: 10 a.m. to noon first Wednesdays; certified pet therapy dogs are provided to individuals age 18 and older who would like to de-stress and improve their emotional health; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township, reservations required. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
'TOO MUCH STUFF?' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
YOGA AT ST. MARY'S: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 4, St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 118 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-410-3101 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
Monday, Oct. 14
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Saturday, Oct. 19
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
Religion
Wednesday, Sept. 25
FREE FALL DISCUSSIONS AT HOLY TRINITY: 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25, Oct. 2, 9, 16; discusses various topics related to faith; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609 653-8092, ext. 5 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Thursday, Sept. 26
CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED: 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. Thursdays through Oct. 24; 7-week course that explores the Christian faith and considers who Jesus is, why He came and had to die, and what it means to follow Him; free dinner included; Greentree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.
Saturday, Sept. 28
STEPHEN MINISTRY WORKSHOP: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Stephen Ministry Introductory Workshops are half-day events where individuals and a congregation can catch a vision for lay caring ministry and learn the basics about Stephen Ministry; topics discussed include ministering to those experiencing grief, an introduction to what Stephen Ministry is, and caring for others in a distinctively Christian way; Church of Saint Katharine Drexel, 6075 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $15 per person, $50 per congregation (four or more). 314-428-2600 or StephenMinistry.org/Workshop.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
ADULT BIBLE STUDY: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 30, 2020; led by Father George Liacopulos, Parish Priest; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration recommended for each class. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609 653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Reunions
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1979: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26; 40th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, soft drinks, live music; Avalon Country Club, Route 9, Cape May Court House, $50. 609-827-8012.
VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959: Oct. 25, 60th reunion luncheon; cash bar at noon, luncheon 1 p.m.; Villa Fazzolari, 82l Harding Hwy., Buena Vista Township; $25. RSVP by Oct. 16 to Jackie Paladino Mastro at QQChevy57@aol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.