South Jersey Event Listing

Wednesday, Jan. 23

ART ON DISPLAY: daily through Feb. 28; art students from the Tighe Middle School will have their work on display; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPubliclibrary.org.

ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE: daily through March 30, 2019; benefits the Atlantic County Library Foundation; visit our ongoing book sale room and find readable treasures at a bargain; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

CHARTERTECH HIGH SCHOOL FILM SHOWCASE: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Chartertech High School Film department presents their original artist films; Chartertech Performing Arts High School, 413 New Road, Somers Point, $10. 609-926-7694 or Chartertech.org.

COLORING FOR STRESS RELIEF: daily through March 30; for all ages; stop in the library anytime during our hours and color your stress away; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

CREATIVE WRITING: 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Feb. 27; explore the author in you; explore ideas and creativity together; Otto Bruyns Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield, free for Village and JCC members. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillagebytheShore.org.

DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; with Cathy Zane; for help with questions regarding your computer, iPhone, iPad, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAMES: 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 6:30 to 9:45 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Shore Bridge Club, London Square and Tilton Road, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.com.

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m.; bring the kids out to have popcorn and enjoy family-friendly movies; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

GENEALOGY - BEGINNING: 1 to 3 p.m.; with Casey Zahn; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

HANDS-ON CREATIVE ARTS: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays in January; explore a variety of creative arts through painting, color theory, art discussion and much more; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood, free for Village and JCC members. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

JIGSAW PUZZLERS: daily through March 30; for all ages; stop by and work on our jigsaw puzzles; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

KIWANIS CLUB OF CAPE MAY: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays; meeting, dinner; Kiwanis Club of Cape May, 1041 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-972-6710 or CapeMayKiwanis.com.

ON-LINE JOB APPLICATION BASICS FOR SENIORS: 9:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through Wednesdays; seniors who are having difficulty applying for jobs online, creating or updating a Resume and Cover Letter should attend this training series; T.Byrd Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, $10 each session. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.

'PUZZLE ME THIS': daily through March 30; try out the jigsaw puzzle station; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-0771 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

RUTGERS ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDS TRAINING: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 23 through June 5; hosted by the Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA); educates the public about the science behind pressing environmental issues and helps participants create positive change in their communities; classes focus on a wide variety of topics including climate change, soil health, energy, waste management, water resource protection, invasive species management and habitat conservation; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township, $250. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com/Stewards.

'UNEMPLOYED, UNDEREMPLOYED - GET FREE TRAINING GRANT': 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Wednesdays; those recently laid off or only working 20 hours or less could qualify for a free training grant to become certified in Microsoft Office Professional; T.Byrd Training Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, free, reservations required. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.

Thursday, Jan. 24

BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.

COMPUTER HELP @ THE LIBRARY: 6 to 7 p.m. every other Thursday through March 28; for adults; receive help with most Microsoft Office programs, how to set up your email, or other computer questions you have; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

GAME NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; learn new games, play your favorites; for ages 18 and older; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.

HISTORY OF PERFORMING ARTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Feb. 28; explore your untapped interests while learning about the history of performance; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield, free to Village and JCC members. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

'IRISH DANCING — A CASUAL APPROACH': 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-398-8636.

MAXIMIZING YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY: 6 to 8 p.m.; for adults; Marc Catona, president of the Society for Financial Awareness, instructs how to determine the optimum time for you to file and begin to draw your benefits; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

RECIPE RENOVATIONS: SUPER BOWL FAVORITES: 5 to 7 p.m.; presented by Carolyn Vinci; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.

SHUFFLE AND DEAL/INSTRUCTIONAL PLAY: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays; have fun playing bridge while learning some new conventions; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, $8. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.

STRENGTHENING FAMILIES DINNER & WORKSHOP: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 15 through Feb. 28; Cape Assist's Dinner & Family Workshop; craft activities, family dinner, free babysitting provided; Woodbine Elementary School, 801 Webster St., Woodbine; receive a $100 gift card if you complete 12 of the 14 sessions; registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays; players of all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.

Friday, Jan. 25

2019 GREEK WINTER FEAST: 5 to 10 p.m. Jan. 25, noon to 11 p.m. Jan. 26, noon to 8 p.m. Jan. 27; dancing, food, music, kids activities, tours, raffle; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.

FREE SOLAR EDUCATION SEMINAR: 7 to 8 p.m.; hosted by the West Cape May Environmental Commission; Kevin Scialabba, Vice President of Posigen Solar will present the seminar; West Cape May Borough Hall, 732 Broadway, West Cape May

TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Saturday, Jan. 26

DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 10-11:30 a.m.; with Sean Farrell; help with questions regarding your computer, phone, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays through June 29; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith and guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, 1st Street and Pennslyvania Avenue, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.

OPEN GAMING: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through March 30; bring your friends and pick a game, including Canasta, Pinochle, Scrabble, and Mah Jong; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON MOVIE: 1 to 3:45 p.m.; spend a Saturday afternoon watching a movie at the library; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

SELF-DEFENSE FOR FAMILIES: 2 to 3 p.m.; for ages 10 and older with their parents; personal safety program, taught by a certified self-defense expert; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration requested. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Monday, Jan. 28

KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. AvalonAvalonFreeLibrary.org.

'MOVE AND DANCE' CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or cccinspire.com.

SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.

COLLEGE PLANNING WORKSHOP: 6 to 8 p.m.; for adults and teens; hints on how to pay for your child's college education with as little out of pocket as possible; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

GATHERING WOOL: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through March 26; for adults; all levels of experience welcome; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PARENT & COMMUNITY ADVISORY BOARD DINNER MEETING: 6 to 7 p.m.; light dinner provided; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.

PINELANDS K-9 CLUB OBEDIENCE CLASSES: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 26; hosted by Pinelands K-9 Club, Inc.; all dogs, whether mixed breed or purebred are welcome; various classes offered; proof of vaccines is required; Pinelands K-9 Club, 4H Center, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing/Hamilton Township, $120. 609-432-9447 or PinelandsK9Club.com.

TRIVIA NIGHT: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; play trivia and win prizes; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.

Thursday, Jan. 31

COLLEGE PLANNING WORKSHOP: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; for adults and teens; hints on how to pay for your child's college education with as little out of pocket as possible; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENT SERIES: 1 to 2 p.m.; presentation on how to decide which career is right for you; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.

EUROPEAN ANTISEMITISM: FROM ITS' ORIGINS TO THE HOLOCAUST: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; two DVDs produced and provided by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum will be shown; presentation by Mr. Robert F. Holden, a senior adjunct Professor of history at ACCC; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.

FAMILY ESCAPE ROOM ACTIVITY: 5 to 6 p.m.; work together to escape and laugh along the way; critical thinking activity for the whole family; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

'FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE': 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.

VETERANS' ADVOCATE: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. first Wednesdays; Wilmington VA Southern New Jersey Outreach Team provides information and enrollment for Veterans and their Veteran Affairs Healthcare; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.

Thursday, Feb. 7

JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.

Friday, Feb. 8

COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.

Tuesday, Feb. 12

CHICK FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through May 14, 2019; Ken the Magician and Jazzy Jen will be entertaining patron's at Chick fil-A's Family night; Chick Fil-A (next to Wal-Mart), 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.

UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.

UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.

Thursday, Feb. 14

BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

FRIENDS OF THE LINWOOD ARBORETUM MEETING: 6 p.m. second Thursdays, Linwood Arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave., Linwood. 609-338-9305 or LinwoodArboretum.org.

Friday, Feb. 15

'BEEGINNER' BEEKEEPERS WORKSHOPS: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Fridays through April 5; hosted by the Jersey Cape Branch of the New Jersey Beekeepers Association; sessions will include everything from bee biology and pest management through hive construction, and the installation of the bees; Rutgers Cooperative Extension Office, 355 CourtHouseHouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House, $100. 609-675-4489.

Saturday, Feb. 16

ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.

PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; for experienced and aspiring playwrights and actors; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-350-6310.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

'BE THERE OR BE SQUARE' BOOKS CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; join efforts to make Galloway a more environmentally friendly place to live; Atlantic County Library, 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.

Dining out

Thursday, Jan. 24

BRUNCH & LEARN: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; speakers, documentary; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; advance: $4 members, $6 guests; day of: $6 members, $10 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.

Friday, Jan. 25

VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; baked chicken dinner; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.

Saturday, Jan. 26

PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m.; all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast; Ocean City Masonic Lodge, 940 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, $8 adults, $4 ages 11 and younger. 609-703-8757.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

DINNER & MOVIE: 5 to 7 p.m.; showing of "A Star is Born"; full-course meal with a kosher meat main course, salad, soup and dessert; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; up to one week before: $18 members, $20 guests; week of the event: $20 members, $23 guests. 609-822-1167.

Saturday, Feb. 2

SUB SALE: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; hosted by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 352; American Legion Post 352, First Street and Pennsylvania Avenues, Somers Point, $5. 609-412-4793.

Fundraisers

Friday, Jan. 25

CAPE TECH FUNDRAISER DINNER FOR ROBOTICS CLUB: 4 to 7 p.m.; all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice; raffle benefiting the Robotics club; robot demonstrations will be on display; Cape May County Technical High School, 188 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House, $7, pre-registration recommended. 609-380-0220.

For kids

Wednesday, Jan. 23

DIY JEWELRY FOR TEENS: 6 to 7 p.m.; for ages 12 to 16; learn the basics of jewelry making; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through March 20; for ages 6 to 36 months; stories, rhymes, songs; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Wednesdays through March 20; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear fun stories and make a craft; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PROJECT BARBIE RUNWAY: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 6; for ages 6 to 12; sketch, design and assemble an outfit of your own creation for a Barbie doll; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

ST. MARY'S CHURCH HOMEWORK HELP AND ENGLISH LEARNERS CLASS: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 6, 2019; homework help for kids in grades kindergarten through 6th grade; St. Mary's Church, 118 Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-1604 or StMarysPleasantville.org.

TODDLER STORYTIME: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through March 20; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; hear stories and sing songs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

WEDNESDAY STEMDAY: 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Jan. 23, Feb. 6; for ages 5 to 12; explore the wonderful world of STEP - Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-0771 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE CLASSES: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays through June 5, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $250. 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.

Thursday, Jan. 24

EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.

FIFTH ANNUAL FIFTH GRADE SPELLING BEE: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.; fifth annual spelling bee for fifth graders at the Intermediate School, hosted by the Colony Club of Ocean City; top three winners will go on to the Southern District Spelling Bee on Feb. 17 in Millville; Ocean City Intermediate School, 1801 Bay Ave., Ocean Citydroot40@comcast.net.

NO BAKE COOKING WITH KIDS: GRANOLA BARS: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; make homemade granola bar recipes that don't need to be baked in the oven; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.

READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through March 28; for ages 12 to 36 months; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; stories, songs and crafts for children of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

TODDLER STORYTIME: 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays through March 21; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; stories and songs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Friday, Jan. 25

'STORIES, STAY AND PLAY': 10:30 to 11 a.m. Fridays through March 29; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; stories, songs, craft; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TEEN MURDER MYSTERY: 4:30 to 8 p.m.; for ages 12 and older; pizza and snacks provided; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Saturday, Jan. 26

CHILDREN'S YOGA: 10:15 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Jan. 26; presented by Social Yogini in affiliation with Faces 4 Autism; for children with special needs; music, stories, meditation and breathing exercises to help children self regulate their emotions and reduce anxiety and stress; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-594-5323.

PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 6 to 36 months; stories, rhymes and songs with your little one; designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

SATURDAY STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays through March 30; storytime and craft for ages 3 to 7; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through March 30; for ages 3 to 6; Miss Debbie uses the latest books and some old favorites to help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; stories, songs, rhymes, and movement while building language and literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-0771 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Sunday, Jan. 27

YOUTH SUNDAY SCHOOL: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sundays through June 9, 2019; for youth ages 3 to 18; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $25. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.

Monday, Jan. 28

MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through March 25; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

MONDAY READ AND PLAY BABY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Feb. 4; for babies 6 months to 2 years and their parents; enjoy songs, puppets, fingerplays, simple crafts, snacks; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

MORNING PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; stories and a simple craft designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

'READING READINESS': 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 12 to 36 months; stories, rhymes, and songs with your little one; designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

AFTERNOON PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Tuesdays through March 19; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; fun stories and a simple craft designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

COOKING MATTERS FOR KIDS: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 5; for ages 8 to 12; kids will learn basic cooking and nutritional skills in a series of 6 classes presented by The Community Food Bank of New Jersey; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays through March 19; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 21; for ages 3 to 5; read books, do crafts, eat snacks and have fun; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; stories, songs and crafts for kids of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

WINTER TEEN SEAL MEET: 6:30 to 7 p.m.; for teens; share your favorite books, make suggestions for future events, and help make the library yours; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 30

BEDTIME STORYTIME: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through March 13; for ages 3 to 5; read books, do crafts, eat snacks, and have fun before bedtime; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

WEDNESDAY READ AND PLAY BABY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through March 20; for babies 6 months to 2 years, and their parents; enjoy songs, puppets, fingerplays, simple crafts, snacks and of course, books; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Thursday, Jan. 31

'GET IN KAHOOTS WITH YOUR LIBRARY': 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for ages 12 to 16; turn your favorite books into games; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Monday, Feb. 11

MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.

Thursday, Feb. 21

TEEN ADVISORY BOARD (TAB): 4 to 5 p.m. third Thursdays through March 21; for ages 13 to 18; volunteering opportunity for teens where they recommend books and events they'd like to see at the library; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Golf

   

Groups

Wednesday, Jan. 23

AA: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Rooms 3 & 4, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

ATLANTIC AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; social hour followed by a presentation by Sue Puderon Birding in Portugal; light refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. AtlanticAudubonSociety.com.

WOMEN WITH DISABILITIES NETWORKING/SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays; network, find support and discuss relevant topics; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.

Thursday, Jan. 24

ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266 or AdultChildren.org.

DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety and depression; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 501 Scarborough Drive, 3rd floor, Egg Harbor Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

'INTO THE EVENING' BOOK CLUB: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.; for adults; Jan. 24, "Hum If You Don't Know the Words" by Bianca Marais; Feb. 21, "Love and Ruin" by Paula McLain; March 28, "An American Marriage" by Tayari Jones; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

'LOVE AT FIRST STITCH' NEEDLECRAFT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through March 28; for adults and teens; learn and practice your craft in a fun, welcoming environment; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for January, "Bluebird, Bluebird" by Attica Locke; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD KIWANIS CLUB: 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays; welcoming past and prospective members for fellowship and community volunteerism; Atlantic City Country Club, I Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. 609-470-1032.

SEASHORE PURLS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; knitting, crocheting and socializing; Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine. 609-266-1751.

Friday, Jan. 25

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

Saturday, Jan. 26

AARP PLEASANTVILLE CHAPTER: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. fourth Saturdays; AARP Pleasantville Chapter #5317 monthly meeting; AARP Pleasantville Chapter #5317, 701 Mill Road, Pleasantville. 609-641-7129.

CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through March 30; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.

Sunday, Jan. 27

AA: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Classrooms A & B, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

AL ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

Monday, Jan. 28

AA: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Conference Rooms 3 & 4, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Jan. 28; program for men and women who grew up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes; Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 Route 9, Marmora. 609-432-4177 or AdultChildren.org.

AL ANON: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon's 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one's drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.

SPANISH LANGUAGE GROUP MEETINGS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays through April 1, 2019; for individuals who prefer speaking in Spanish; meet weekly to share community resources and discuss topics related to family, wellness, relationships, school, stress managment and more; offered by a bi-lingual group facilitator; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to "20 something" discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through March 26; for adults; discuss books, movies, hobbies, current events, or other topics of interest; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PINOCHLE CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.

Sunday, Feb. 27

'ESCAPE AND ENJOY' AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Feb. 27, March 20; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Saturday, Feb. 2

PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson's Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.

Monday, Feb. 4

EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

'SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM' MEETING: 6 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; for ages 16 and older LGBTQ individuals and supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, Feb. 5

ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.

JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you'd like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.

HISTORY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. first Wednesdays through May 1, 2019; with David Montanye; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

'TOO MUCH STUFF' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, Feb. 7

FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.

KICKAPOO MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; share a simple meal and then conduct council business; new members welcome; Kickapoo Tribe, 30 London Avenue, Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.

KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.

SHORE'S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Saturday, Feb. 9

STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.

Monday, Feb. 11

GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays, Gourmet Restaurant, Pitney Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.

GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.

NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825 or NAMIAC.org.

NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Atlantic/Cape May; support group for families and caregivers of those affected by mental illness; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMIAC.org.

PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.

Tuesday, Feb. 12

ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

DISABILITY EMPOWERMENT MEETINGS: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; individuals with any type of disability meet about self-advocacy, policy action and ways to bring about change; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.

KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.

UPPER TWP. SUSTAINABLE JERSEY GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Twp. Municipal Building, 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or UpperTownship.com.

Thursday, Feb. 14

GREATER WILDWOOD KIWANIS: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Thursdays; Key West Cafe, 4701 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, reservations requested. 609-661-0636.

Saturday, Feb. 16

FOR PEOPLE WITH MS: OCEAN CITY SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for people living with MS or their care partner; Ocean City Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Room 4, Ocean City. 610-888-7942.

Monday, Feb. 18

ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through August; led by social worker Kyle Miceli, MSW, CSW, CDP; for family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer's or Dementia; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.

'BE THERE OR BE SQUARE' BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.

EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls will be meeting to find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; offered by the Atlantic Center for Independent Living; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or MHAAC.info.

NAMI SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by NAMI Atlantic/Cape May; concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers; Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 702 Seashore Road, Erma. 609-335-2952 or NamiAC.org.

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE) MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or narfe-njchapter1664.org.

SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.

Thursday, Feb. 21

ITALIAN CULTURAL INSTITUTE OF SOUTH JERSEY: 7 to 9 p.m. third Thursdays through June 20, 2019, Culliney Hall, St. Francis Cabrini Church, Second Street and Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City. 609-748-0619.

NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.

STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.

Wednesday, March 13

FAMILY TO FAMILY 12-WEEK COURSE: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 29; for those who have a loved one diagnosed with a serious and persistent mental illness; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, registration required. 215-327-7940 or abbiekatz@aol.com or NAMIAC.org.

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, Jan. 23

CEU WORKSHOP FOR HEALTH CARE WORKERS: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; social workers, case managers, certified assisted living administrators, and licensed nursing home administrators are invited to attend a free CEU workshop on "Older Adults Suicide Prevention and Financial Exploitation in the Elderly"; complimentary dinner will be served; sponsored by Bratton Estate and Elder Law Attorneys, Angelic Health Palliative & Hospice Care, Genesis, and Active Day; Active Day, 211 S. Main St., Ste 303, Cape May Court House, free, reservations requested by Jan. 18. 856-857-6007.

PILATES YOGA FUSION: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Kathleen Jespersen has been teaching pilates for over 12 years; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.

TAI CHI CHUAN: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 27; learn the physical and mental benefits of moving your body in slow, gentle ways while focusing on posture, muscle relaxation, and breathing; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

ZUMBA FITNESS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.

Thursday, Jan. 24

MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 10 a.m. Thursdays, except for the third Thursday of the month, when group will meet at 10:30 a.m.; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-594-5323.

QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays; simple and unhurried movements requiring no weights, extra equipment, or special clothing; taught by Cheryl Crews; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.

Friday, Jan. 25

INFANT SAFETY & HEALTH PRESENTATION: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; learn more about the health and safety of toddlers and infants; free diapers for each baby; open to all families of Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.

LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.

'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.

Saturday, Jan. 26

CHAIR YOGA FOR ADULTS: 3 to 4 p.m.; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting in a chair or using a chair for support; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.

QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.

YOGA AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m.; for adults; with local instructor Linda Schwartz; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.

YOGA FOR LIFE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every other Saturday through March 23; for adults and teens; presented by Janet Hahn, certified instructor; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, $5, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Monday, Jan. 28

BEGINNERS MEDITATION WORKSHOP: 5 to 7 p.m.; workshop designed to introduce the practice of meditation into everyday life; taught by Sylvia Lockwood; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.

CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; peers will lead a weekly meeting that will focus on a new topic each session; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

FAMILY KICKBOXING CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m.; for all ages and fitness levels; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.

FOUR-WEEK CHILDBIRTH CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 7 through 28, Hackberry Building, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, $100. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

FUN FITNESS FOR ALL: noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 25; stretch and strengthen while having fun; Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free to Village and JCC members, reservations required. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillagebytheShore.org.

INTERMEDIATE MEDITATION WORKSHOP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; designed to introduce the practice of meditation into everyday life; taught by Sylvia Lockwood; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.

INTRO TO CHI KUNG: noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 25; enhance your overall wellness through gentle movements and concentration; Egg Harbor Township Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free to Village and JCC members. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillagebytheShore.org.

LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.

'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.

ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.

HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.

MEMORY CAFE: 1 to 2 p.m.; group where individuals with memory loss and their caregivers can get together in a safe, supportive, and engaging environment; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.

PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.

SENIOR CITIZEN WALK & TALK TUESDAYS: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Jan. 8 through March 26; bring your sneakers, your water bottle and a friend; walk the indoor roller rink or relax in the atrium; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.

YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.

YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386. 

ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 30

AMERIGROUP REALSOLUTIONS GUIDE TO MEDICARE: 10 to 11 a.m. every other Wednesday; for adults; Kevin Knight, of Amerigroup RealSolutions, answers questions and provides assistance to signing up for Medicare & Social Security for those aged 65 and over, and for those with disabilities; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Monday, Feb. 4

JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.

'TOO MUCH STUFF?' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, Feb. 11

NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.

Thursday, Feb. 14

IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 10:30 a.m. second Thursdays; meeting for individuals who have a family member living with mental illness; offered by Intensive Family Support Services of the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

NECK AND SPINE SURGERY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m. second Thursdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Saturday, Feb. 16

MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

NUTRITION FOR ADULTS: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; hosted by AtlantiCare; addresses subjects relevant to seniors; lunch provided; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-7010.

Music

Saturday, Feb. 2

'THE ARTISTRY OF LOU RAWLS': 2 to 4:30 p.m.; for adults; Tony Day and his combo perform the music of Grammy award-winning musician Lou Rawls, including some of his chart-toppers that made his career; light refreshments; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Religion

Wednesday, Jan. 23

BIBLE STUDY: 7 p.m. Wednesdays or 10 a.m. Thursdays; discuss the movie/book "The Shack"; all welcome; Lifegate Church, 296 Bethel Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2075 or LifegateNJ.org.

'EXPLORE GOD' DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays; Price Hall, Academy and Seashore Roads, Cape May; open to all. 609-889-3538 or email robriehl@verizon.net.

Thursday, Jan. 24

CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Feb. 21; 7-week course that explores the Christian faith and considers who Jesus is, why He came and had to die and what it means to follow Him; Greentree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.

Friday, Jan. 25

FAMILY DRUM CIRCLE: 5 to 6 p.m.; 45-minute family friendly drum circle; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayfsc.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.

Saturday, March 30

WOMEN OF FAITH PRESENTATION: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Dr. Deidre Jackson will speak on the topic of Mark 12:31, "You shall love your neighbor as yourself"; Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City; $20, register by March 15. OCNJBlogspot.com.

