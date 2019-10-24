South Jersey Event Listing

Events
Wednesday, Oct. 23
ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE: daily through Dec. 24; find readable treasures at a bargain; benefits the Atlantic County Library Foundation's support of programming in your library branch; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
'CHILD OF HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS': 6 to 7:30 p.m.; presented by Dr. William Reszelbach; discuss the leaders of countries during the Holocaust and how they helped or hindered the destruction of the Jews; lecture followed by Q&A; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
GENEALOGY WORKSHOP - 'BEGINNING': 1 to 3 p.m.; with Casey Zahn; learn how easy it is to research your family; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
HARVEST FESTIVAL: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; come decorate and paint pumpkins and make scarecrows; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
'PUZZLE ME THIS': daily through Dec. 23; join with other adults at the second floor jigsaw puzzle station, where there are two puzzles going at once; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Oct. 24
'AN EVENING WITH MAGGIE FITZROY' AUTHOR EVENT: 6 to 7 p.m.; FitzRoy has launched a series of compelling novels; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor, registration and valid library card required. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays through Dec. 22; open to the public, no partner needed; benefits Seashore Gardens; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609 645-3269 or GottaDanceAtTheJerseyShore.com.
BODNAR'S AUCTION EVENT: 9:30 a.m.; 1st Annual Bodnar's at the Jersey Shore Auction Event; portion of the proceeds will benefit the Food Bank at The First Presbyterian Church of Cape May; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $12, limited tickets available. 609-884-9565 or CapeMayCity.com.
'CONNECTING WITH FRIENDS': 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. every other Thursday through Oct. 24; open to special-needs adults, caretakers, and educators; crafts and interactive activities; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENT SERIES: 'INTERVIEW DO'S & DONT'S': 2 to 3 p.m.; sign-up to learn about the do's and dont's to land your next job offer; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
GHOST TOUR OF OCEAN CITY: 8 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Oct. 31; celebrate Halloween with spine-tingling tales of restless spirits and haunted houses on a candlelight walking tour of Ocean City's historic district; Ghost Tour of Ocean City, 9th Street and Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, $12-$18. 609-814-0199 or GhostTour.com.
'IRISH DANCING - A CASUAL APPROACH': 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons with Bonnie and Ed Quigley; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point, small fee. 609-398-8636.
MAXIMIZING SOCIAL SECURITY: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; for adults; learn how to determine the optimum time for you to file and begin to draw your social security benefits; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, Oct. 25
ADULT SENSORY STORYTIME: 10 to 11 a.m.; for adults with special needs; stories, songs, and simple crafts; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COMMUNITY ADVISORY BOARD: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; for board members to assist in the planning of center happenings; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD HALLOWEEN MOVIE & TREATS: 5:30 p.m.; Halloween movie under the stars; treats for kids ages 12 and younger, hot and cold drinks, popcorn, snacks; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free admission. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
GHOUL SPRING VILLAGE: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 25, 26; haunted walk; for ages 13 and older; hear the trues stories behind some of New Jerseys infamous legends as you are guided through the darkness by lantern light; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 S. Route 9, Cape May, $25, $20 members. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
PARENTS NIGHT OUT: 6 to 9 p.m.; parents can drop kids ages 2 to 8 off for pizza, pumpkin painting, dance party, Halloween games, and more; Sea the Future Learning Center, 901 S. Shore Road, Marmora, $25. 609-224-0347 or SeaTheFutureLearningCenter.com.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Saturday, Oct. 26
APPLE DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 26, Nov. 4, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 15; with Cathy Zane; help with questions regarding your computer, phone, iPad, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
BOO AT THE ZOO: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; hosted by the Cape May County Park and Zoo; wear a costume; includes activities for the kids, games, candy, entertainment, animals, inflatable obstacle course, pirate ship and more; 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House, free. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; for all ages; play a friendly game of chess with others; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CRAFTS & COLLECTIBLES BY THE SEA SHOW: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 2; crafters and collectibles dealers from throughout the region display and sell their wares; presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC); Cape May Convention Hall, Beach Avenue at Stockton, Cape May, $2 admission. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
FALL CLEAN UP AND RECYCLING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; includes prescription drug drop off, paper shredding, bulk waste recycling, plastic bag/shrink wrap recycling; Town Hall, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. 609-625-1511, ext. 455 or GetSmartAboutDrugs.gov.
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturday of the month through June 2020; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith, guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, First and Pennsylvania avenues, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
ISLAND FALL FEST: 2 to 4 p.m.; trunk-or-treat, food, ice cream, kids activities, strolling entertainment, magic shows, giveaways; grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle, 550 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, free. CCOceanCity.com/Events.
LUCKY BONES LUNCH & LEARN: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; hear talks on popular topics of history, culture and the arts; "Ghostly Tales and Music," with Rich Chiemingo, featuring a creepy slideshow and chilling ghost stories from the past two centuries; includes a buffet luncheon and lecture; Lucky Bones, 1200 Route 109, Cape May, $20. 609-885-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
MONSTER BASH: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; vendors and music throughout the day; monster "walk" begins at 6 p.m.; rain date Nov. 2; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999.
SATURDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 9:45 p.m. Saturdays in August and October, Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $16, advance reservations recommended. 609-898-2300, ext. 10 or HCSV.org.
SHORELINE MODEL RAILROAD CLUB DISPLAY: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, October through January; Lionel-style model train layout with operating contemporary and vintage trains and accessories; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-3631.
SOMERS POINT GREEN DAY: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; hosted by Somers Point Green Team and Somers Point School District Green Team; learn how to waste less and save more money; fun exhibitors and demonstrations; rain barrel demonstration, make your own reusable bag, recycled art projects, kids' poster making, green living tips; Jordan Road School, 129 Jordan Road, Somers Point, free. EventBrite.com.
ST. MARY'S COMMUNITY GARDEN: noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 15; tend and take garden; opportunity to plant, maintain and benefit from this natural garden; St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 118 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-646-1604 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
SURF FISHING TOURNAMENT: 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; more than 175 anglers are expected to line the beaches to participate in Ocean City Fishing Club's 51st Invitational Surf Fishing Tournament; registration for the tournament will take place from 5:30 to 7 a.m. at the Ocean City Primary School, 550 West Ave., Ocean City; tournament will span beaches from 23rd to 40th streets; $15 individuals, $65 six-member team. 215-680-6652.
TRUNK-OR-TREAT HALLOWEEN BLOCK PARTY: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; 11th annual Trunk-or-Treat Halloween Block Party; 5 p.m. vehicle check-in; Olde New Jersey Avenue between Second and Walnut avenues, North Wildwood, free. 609-522-2955 or NorthWildwood.com.
Sunday, Oct. 27
CHRIST CHILD SOCIETY ANNUAL BABY SHOWER: 1 to 3 p.m.; refreshments and entertainment will be provided; admission is a wrapped baby gift and book; St. John Neumann Parish Hall, 680 Town Bank Road, North Cape May, reservations requested. 609-884-6143 or ChristChildCMC.com.
FAMILY PAINT DAY: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; enjoy treats from the cafe while painting a Halloween-themed lantern; includes the paint class, supplies; step-by-step instruction; for ages 8 and older; Eis Cafe Europa & Tiki Tee Mini Golf, 1205 Tilton Road, Northfield, $40. 609-618-5328.
'MARIJUANA AND THE ADOLESCENT BRAIN': 1 to 2:30 p.m.; Nikki Nichols, Substance Use Navigator and Court Advocate for Cape Assist will speak about trends in marijuana use among young people, the impact marijuana use has on the adolescent brain, new methods of ingesting marijuana, and how to spot marijuana use; program is aimed at parents, grandparents, teachers, scout leaders and all adults who work with or care about kids; Zion Lutheran Church, 312 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-965-1813 or ZionLutheranChurch.us.
WITCHES' DAY OUT: noon registration; 2 to 6 p.m. contest, parade, food and drink specials; wear your witch's hat and enter the hat contest; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
Monday, Oct. 28
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through March 20, 2020; receive instruction on the English language; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Dec. 21; bring your knitting, crochet, needlepoint, and other projects to work on at the library; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
MAH-JONGG: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; join a group of competitive Mahjongg players; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
'MOVE AND DANCE' CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SELF DEFENSE CLASSES FOR WOMEN: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28, 30, Nov. 4; presented by Somers Point-Community First; taught by Thomas Lacovara, Ninja Blackbelt; Shore Medical Center, DiOrio Hall, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free, advance registration required. 609-653-3299.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
COMMUNITY ADVISORY BOARD DINNER: 6 to 7 p.m.; share your unique ideas and suggestions; dinner will be provided; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNING CLASSES: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through April 14, 2020, St. Peter's United Methodist Church, Room 101, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-231-9059 or MakingWaves.Church.
FINANCIAL LITERACY: TD BANK WORKSHOP: 4 to 5 p.m.; talk about ways to make a budget and some strategies to save; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
GHOST AND PARANORMAL PRESENTATION: 7 to 8 p.m.; 30 minute video followed by a Q&A session; presented by South Jersey Paranormal Research; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SAFETY FOR SENIORS: 11:30 a.m.; hosted by Galloway Township Police Department; Senior Center, 621 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township, free. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.
TRIVIA: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; teams of up to 4; winning team will receive prizes; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 31; duplicate bridge, all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
ATLANTICARE CELEBRATION AND OPEN HOUSE: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; includes tours, introduction of Radiation and Medical Oncology physicians, unveiling of survivor art work in celebration of 10th Anniversary, food and giveaways; AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Egg Harbor Township. 609-677-5763 or AtlantiCare.org.
'BRING A FRIEND, MAKE A FRIEND': 3 to 4 p.m. Oct. 30, Nov. 27; for adults; local author Joy Jurnovoy leads the group to exchange thoughts on different interests, hobbies and talking; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
HALLOWEEN MOVIE CLASSICS: 6 to 7 p.m.; multimedia presentation exploring Halloween movie classics; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
HAUNTED HALLWAY AT SPRUCE MANOR: 5 to 7:30 p.m.; must be 14 years of age or older; spooky night of scares and treats; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
Thursday, Oct. 31
HALLOWEEN MOVIE DAY: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Center, 621 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township, free. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.
TRICK-OR-TREAT AT THE LONGPORT HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM: 5 to 7 p.m., Longport Historical Society, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-410-5939.
Saturday, Nov. 2
WINDOWS DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 2, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 18; with Sean Farrell; for help with questions regarding your computer, phone, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Monday, Nov. 4
SOUL LINE DANCE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. every other Monday through Dec. 16; learn how to soul line dance; Bloom Pavilion, 101 S. Huntington Ave., Margate. 609-822-2285.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
'FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE': 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
VETERANS' ADVOCATE: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. first Wednesdays; Wilmington VA Southern New Jersey Outreach Team provides information and enrollment for Veterans and their Veteran Affairs Healthcare; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Thursday, Nov. 7
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
Friday, Nov. 8
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, Nov. 16
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through January; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Monday, Nov. 18
3M MOVIE MARATHON: 3 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; for individuals who live with any type of disability and a guest; monthly movie viewing of two films; snacks and drinks provided; Atlantic Center for Indepdendent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609 748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
AARP MID ATLANTIC CHAPTER #4191 MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays except July and August, Galloway Senior Center, 621 W. Whitehorse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 609-804-3082.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; join efforts to make Galloway a more environmentally friendly place to live; Atlantic County Library, 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Dining out
Wednesday, Oct. 23
BETH EL SISTERHOOD LUNCHEON: noon to 3 p.m.; includes full course lunch, entertainment; Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $25. 609-823-2925 or BethElSynagogue.com.
Friday, Oct. 25
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; roast pork dinner; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, Oct. 26
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. fourth Saturdays; all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast; Ocean City Masonic Lodge, 940 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, $8 adults, $4 kids.
SHEPHERD'S PIE DINNER: 4:30 to 7 p.m.; vegetarian option available; includes salad, homemade dessert, coffee and tea; take outs available; Episcopal Church of the Advent, 612 Franklin St., Cape May, $15 adults at the door, $13 advance, $6 kids. 609-884-3065.
Sunday, Oct. 27
SOS PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 a.m. to noon; hosted by the Cape-Atlantic Marine Corps; enjoy chipped beef on toast, pancakes, juice and coffee; Marine Bunker, 731 Great Creek Road, Galloway Township, $8 adults, $4 kids. 609-839-2183 or CapeAtlanticMCL.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
JCC DINNER & MOVIE: 5 to 8 p.m.; program includes a movie on the big screen and a full course kosher meal; Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $18 for members, $20 guests up to one week before; $21 members, $23 guests after one week. JCCAtlantic.org.
JFS HERB DINNER: 6 to 8 p.m.; three-course vegetarian dinner made with seasonal herbs and vegetables; interactive discussion by Herbalist Gayle Gross; benefits JFS Health & Wellness Initiatives; Steve & Cookies By The Bay, 9700 Amherst Ave., Margate, $100. 609-822-1108, ext. 144.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
JCC MAHJONG BRUNCH: 10:30 a.m.; delicious brunch spread; meet other Mahjong and card players in the community; Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $14 members, $18 guests up to one week before the event; $18 members, $22 guests after one week before. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Fundraisers
Wednesday, Oct. 23
WARMTH FOR WINTER COAT & SWEATER DRIVE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Nov. 27; fall community service project by Ocean City Board of Realtor; collecting coats, sweaters, blankets, snow boots, hats, scarves, and more for the Ocean City Ecumenical Clothes Closet; Ocean City Board Of Realtors, 405 22nd St, Ocean City. 609-399-0128 or OCBOR.com.
Sunday, Oct. 27
CHRIST CHILD SOCIETY ANNUAL BABY SHOWER: 1 to 3 p.m.; refreshments and entertainment will be provided; St. John Neumann Parish Hall, 680 Town Bank Road, North Cape May, admission is a wrapped baby gift and book. 609-884-6143 or ChristChildCMC.com.
Saturday, Nov. 16
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
For kids
Wednesday, Oct. 23
HALLOWEEN CANDY COUNTING CONTEST: daily through Oct. 31; guess the number of candies in the jar and win the jar; for ages 11 and younger; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 11; for ages 6 to 36 months; stories, rhymes and songs, designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ST. MARY'S CHURCH HOMEWORK HELP AND ENGLISH LEARNERS CLASS: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 5, 2020; after school program providing children in grades kindergarten through 6th grade with homework help; St. Mary's Church, 118 Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-1604 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE SCHOOL: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through June 24, 2020, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $250. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com/Greek-School.
Thursday, Oct. 24
EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.
GIRLS BOOK CLUB: noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays through March 5, 2020; for girls in middle school and older; book talks, short stories, poetry and articles; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
HALLOWEEN PARTY AND PARADE: 4 to 5 p.m.; for ages 3 to 12; parade around the library in costumes, then enjoy treats, games and prizes; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through Nov. 21; for ages 12 to 36 months; designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SEWING CLASSES: 10:30 a.m. to noon; Senior Center, 621 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township, free. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.
Friday, Oct. 25
LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; help build Lego City; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Saturday, Oct. 26
CHILDREN'S STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays; stories and crafts; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; teens and young adults are invited to run their own Dungeons & Dragons game with supplies and snacks provided by the library; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
HALLOWEEN PARTY: 11 a.m. to noon; music, snacks, games, and more; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; for ages 5 to 12; enjoy a Tim Burton movie; contact the branch for film title; wear your Halloween costume and get a photo-op; popcorn and beverages provided; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
HISTORY EXPLORERS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 28, Oct. 26, Nov. 23; for ages 7 to 12; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MATH SAT PREP TIPS AND HACKS: 1 to 3 p.m.; for teens; improve your math SAT/ACT scores; let trained math tutor, Jared Sawyer, teach you the tips and tricks you need to achieve your best test results; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; for ages 3 to 6; kids must be accompanied by an adult; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Monday, Oct. 28
CREEPY HALLWAY AT SPRUCE MANOR: 1 to 3 p.m.; family-friendly afternoon of scares and treats; parent supervision required; kids welcome to wear their costumes; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 23; for ages 2 to 4 years old; introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; stories, song, crafts, games and movement; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
CREEPY CRAWLY HALLOWEEN PARTY: 4 to 6 p.m.; stories, crafts; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood, registration required. 609-926-7991, ext. 3 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 29; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; stories, songs, crafts, games and movement; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TEEN MOVIE NIGHT: 5 to 7:30 p.m.; for teens; rated PG-13; call for movie title; pizza provided; sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Oct. 31
'123 READ': 3 to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 12; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
'GAME ON!' AT CHARTERTECH: 6 to 8 p.m.; Smash Brothers Tournament, cosplay contest, trivia, music, prizes and more; for all ages; Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts, 413 New Road, Somers Point, $5. 609-926-7694, ext. 177 or Chartertech.org.
LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. every other Thursday through Dec. 31, 2020; help us build Lego masterpieces after school every other Friday; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Friday, Nov. 1
MAKERSPACE: 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. every other Friday through Dec. 31; code, tinker and explore; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
READ TO A FURRY BUDDY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; recommended for independent readers age 6 and older; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Monday, Nov. 11
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, Nov. 16
ART AT ST. MARY'S: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays through Nov. 16; Saturday Art Program; St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 118 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-1604 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
Golf
Groups
Wednesday, Oct. 23
ESCAPE AND ENJOY AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Oct. 23, Nov. 20, Dec. 18; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; hosted by Angelic Health; light refreshments; Companionship Grief Support Group; Earth Angels for Dementia, 115 Route 50, Mays Landing, free. AngelicHospice.net.
HAMILTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY MONTHLY MEETINGS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; looking for new members interested in discovering and collecting material, preservation and disseminating historical information; Presbyterian Church, Fellowship Hall, 6001 Main St., Mays Landing. 609-909-0272 or HamiltonHistorical.org.
LEISURE CLUB AT OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL: 12:45 to 3:30 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays through June 2020, Our Lady of Good Counsel, 40th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-390-8269.
Thursday, Oct. 24
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-271-2339 or AdultChildren.org.
ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety meets weekly; topics include: coping strategies, self-care, wellness/recovery, community resources and other related topics; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 1601 Tilton Road, Northfield. 609 652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
INTO THE EVENING BOOK CLUB: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Oct. 24, Nov. 21; for adults; join discussion of great books in good company; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
KIWANIS OF NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD MEETING: 12:15 p.m. Thursdays; seeks new members to promote public service in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties; Atlantic City Country Club, 900 Shore Road, Northfield. 856-728-8010 or NJKiwanis.org.
LOVE AT FIRST STITCH NEEDLECRAFT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 26; for adults and teens; dedicated crafting group; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SEASHORE PURLS MEETINGS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; knitters and crocheters of all levels welcome; make items for personal use and for donating to various organizations; Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine. 609-266-1751.
VETERANS MEETING: 5 p.m. Thursdays; all-veterans meeting; topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; Stockton University, F-wing, Veteran's Lounge, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.
WARRIORS WELCOME: 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through April 2, 2020; all-veterans meeting will be offered on topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; F-wing, Veterans Lounge, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.
Friday, Oct. 25
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, Oct. 26
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.
Sunday, Oct. 27
AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, Oct. 28
AL ANON: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon's 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one's drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to "20 something" discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GATHERING WOOL: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Oct. 29; for adults; all levels of experience welcome; learn how to create original handcrafted blankets, scarves, sweaters and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN BALLET CLASSES: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-272-1199 or CygnusArts.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN DRAWING AND PAINTING CLASSES: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-892-4161 or CygnusArts.org.
STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ACFSO Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
YOUNG ADULT STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 5, 2020; students, non-students and "20-Somethings" meet to discuss common young adult issues, stress management, family problems, roommate issues and more; provided by the Mental Health Association in partnership with The Wellness Center; Stockton University, meeting room 2, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Saturday, Nov. 2
PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson's Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Monday, Nov. 4
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you'd like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays, Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
REED'S READS: MONTHLY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. first Wednesdays; eat, drink, and be merry during our monthly fireside book club; The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. francesca@jpublicrelations.com.
'TOO MUCH STUFF' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-916-1330 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Nov. 7
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) meeting of the Egg Harbor City Kickapoo tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
SHORE'S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Saturday, Nov. 9
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Monday, Nov. 11
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825 or NAMIAC.org.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; speaker part of the meeting will be followed by the regular support meeting for caregivers and consumers; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 215-327-7940 or NAMIAC.org.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
UPPER TWP. SUSTAINABLE JERSEY GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Twp. Municipal Bldg., 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or facebook.com/UpperTwpGreenTeam.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
CMCH AARP MEETING: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; AARP Chapter 1182 meeting; Devico Senior Center, 23 Romney Place, Cape May Court House. 510-579-4712.
Thursday, Nov. 14
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second Thursdays through July 2020; workshop-style meeting with a topic each month; for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. second Thursdays; topics such as strategies for better health, family and relationships, occupational wellness, and others; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Saturday, Nov. 16
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; professional and aspiring playwrights, actors, and public welcome; call for what to bring; Public Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-350-6310.
Monday, Nov. 18
ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; support group for those who have lost someone to suicide; offered by a therapist and peer; provided via a partnership between Mindful Counseling Center, LLC and the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Mindful Counseling Center, LLC, 3069 English Creek Road, Suite 224, Egg Harbor Township. 609-377-5859 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
AARP MID ATLANTIC CHAPTER #4191 MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays except July and August; national AARP members and members transferring from other AARP Chapters are invited to attend, along with persons 50+ years of age who would like to join or learn more about AARP; Galloway Senior Center, 621 W. Whitehorse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 609-804-3082.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; led by social worker Kyle Miceli, MSW, LSW, CDP; learn about resources, find strategies for dealing with a loved one with memory loss, and meet others in similar circumstances; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; for individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through Dec. 18, Galloway Township Office of Sustainability, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP REPUBLICAN CLUB MEETING: 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays, Cousin Mario's Italian Restaurant and Pizzaria, 5401 Harding Highway, Mays Landing. Facebook.com/HTGOP.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE) MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays through Dec. 18; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or narfe-njchapter1664.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
'THE ESCAPE AND ENJOY' AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; discuss chosen books in an informal, friendly setting; March: "Educated" by Tara Westover; Public Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
Thursday, Nov. 21
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
WOMEN'S COMMUNITY CLUB OF CAPE MAY MEETING: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. third Thursdays through June, 2020; GFWC Women's Community Club of Cape May meeting; light refreshments; presentation entitled "Healthy Skin Care" will be given by Susanne Taraschi, Esthetician, Paolini Skin Care; GFWC Women's Community Club of Cape May Cape May, 780 Seashore and Academy Roads, Cold Spring. 609-972-1496 or WomensCommunityClubOfCapeMay.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Tuesdays through November, Public Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-646-5409.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Oct. 23
MIND AND BODY WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon second and fourth Wednesdays; discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Atlantic Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
'PREVENTING BREAST CANCER': 10 to 11 a.m.; Wellness Seminar & Cooking Demonstration Series: "Preventing Breast Cancer"; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
'TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR HEALTH' PROGRAM: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 20; for adults; Maggie Weaver, RN, explains how to manage your diabetes symptoms, communicate with your health care providers, improve eating and exercise habits, and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
YOGA AT ST. MARY'S: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 4, St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 118 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-410-3101 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
Thursday, Oct. 24
LIBRARY WALKING CLUB: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 21; light stroll every Thursday; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
YOGA: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Oct. 31; all ages and experience levels welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Friday, Oct. 25
DIAPER DRIVE & BABY HEALTH PRESENTATION: 10:30 a.m. to noon; informative workshop from SJFMC about baby health; diapers distributed and light breakfast provided; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
Saturday, Oct. 26
D.D.P. YOGA: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; blends classic yoga positions, dynamic resistance training, and old school calisthenics; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR LIFE: 9:45 to 10:45 a.m.; for adults and teens; presented by Janet Hahn, certified instructor; wear loose comfortable clothing and bring mat or towel; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $5, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, Oct. 28
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
EXERCISE CLASSES FOR SENIORS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through April 2, Senior Center, 621 West White Horse Pike, Galloway Township, free. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
NAMI SMARTS ADVOCACY SEMINAR FOR MENTAL HEALTH: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Nov. 5; NAMI of Atlantic/Cape May is offering a skills-based seminar to discuss why advocacy for mental health care is so important; Atlantic Cape Community College, Room C-103, Building J, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, registration requested. 215-327-7940 or NAMI.org.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, Nov. 4
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
CENTER FOR CHILDBIRTH TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
PAUSE FOR PAWS: 10 a.m. to noon first Wednesdays; certified pet therapy dogs are provided to individuals age 18 and older who would like to de-stress and improve their emotional health; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township, reservations required. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Nov. 11
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
Saturday, Nov. 16
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Music
Friday, Oct. 25
THE MASTERWORKS CHOIR: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Nov. 24; performance by the Masterworks Choir of Ocean City; St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 501 E. 8th St., Ocean City, free, free-will offering taken. 609-399-2988 or MasterworksOCNJ.org.
Religion
Thursday, Oct. 24
CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED: 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. Thursdays through Oct. 24; 7-week course that explores the Christian faith and considers who Jesus is, why He came and had to die, and what it means to follow Him; free dinner included; Greentree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
ADULT BIBLE STUDY: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 30, 2020; led by Father George Liacopulos, Parish Priest; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration recommended for each class. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609 653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Reunions
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1979: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26; 40th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, soft drinks, live music; Avalon Country Club, Route 9, Cape May Court House, $50. 609-827-8012.
VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959: Oct. 25, 60th reunion luncheon; cash bar at noon, luncheon 1 p.m.; Villa Fazzolari, 82l Harding Hwy., Buena Vista Township; $25. RSVP by Oct. 16 to Jackie Paladino Mastro at QQChevy57@aol.com.
