South Jersey Event Listing

Events
Wednesday, March 4
BOOK SALE: daily through March 31; open to all; visit our ongoing book sale room and find readable, video and audio treasures at a bargain; benefits the Atlantic County Library Foundation; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
BOOK SALE: daily through March 31; open to all; ongoing book sale room; find readable, video and audio treasures at a bargain; benefits the Atlantic County Library Foundation; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COMPUTER BASICS: 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through March 25; for adults; learn about the internet, email and Microsoft Word, including computer safety; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point, registration required. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
'FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE': 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
MAHJONG FOR BEGINNERS: 1 p.m. Wednesdays through March 11; students will understand all the moves and have all of the mahjong tiles explained and shown in detail; learn from practice games that take you step-by-step though the opening moves, the middle strategies, combinations and the endgame; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $85 members, $110 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
PUZZLE ME THIS: daily through March 31; open to adults; join with other adults at our second floor jigsaw puzzle station; sharpen your mind, de-stress, and meet new friends; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ST. MARY'S CHURCH HOMEWORK HELP AND ENGLISH LEARNERS CLASS: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 5; after school program providing children in grades kindergarten through 6th grade with homework help; St. Mary's Church, 118 Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-0418 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
TECH HELP BY APPOINTMENT: daily through March 31; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
VETERANS' ADVOCATE: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. first Wednesdays; Wilmington VA Southern New Jersey Outreach Team provides information and enrollment for Veterans and their Veteran Affairs Healthcare; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
VICTORIAN WOMEN AUTHORS: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; presented by MAC, with Melissa Palmer; looks at how Victorian life was represented by the women writers of the time; class size limited; registration and a valid library card required to attend; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, March 5
ATLANTIC COUNTY INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY PRESENTS 'PIPPIN': 7 p.m. March 5, 6, 7, 2 p.m. March 7; Atlantic County Institute of Technology presents the musical "Pippin"; dinner and show 7 p.m. March 6, buffet, beverage, dessert, and advanced seating; Atlantic County Institute of Technology, 5080 Atlantic Ave., Mays Landing; $15, $10 students/seniors; $30 dinner and show. 609-625-2249 or ACITech.org.
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; open to the public, no partner needed; benefits Seashore Gardens; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
CYBER THURSDAYS: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through March 26; open to adults; learn to use computers to create email, Word documents, a Facebook account and more; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration requested. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GAME DAY: 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 6, March 5; play mah jongg, canasta, any game you like; fee includes light lunch and snacks; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor. 609-822-7116, ext. 105.
'IRISH DANCING - A CASUAL APPROACH': 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons with Bonnie and Ed Quigley; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point, small fee. 609-398-8636.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
SHUFFLE AND DEAL/INSTRUCTIONAL PLAY: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays; have fun playing bridge while learning some new conventions, some tips and brushing up on your play and bidding; some bridge experience necessary; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, $8. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays; players of all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, $9-$10. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
Friday, March 6
DRAWING CLASS: 4:40 to 6:10 p.m.; instructor will guide through the process of drawing a picture; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
QUILTERS GROUP: noon to 3 p.m. Fridays; beginner and experienced quilters are welcome to join; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
WINTER LECTURE SERIES: LUNCH AND LEARN: 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays through March 20; no meeting on Feb. 28, March 27; weekly exploration of topics important to our coastal and wetland ecosystems; bring your lunch and The Wetlands Institute will provide coffee and dessert; The Wetlands Institute, 1075 Stone Harbor Blvd., Stone Harbor, $3 members, $5 non-members. 609-368-1211 or WetlandsInstitute.org.
Saturday, March 7
AROMATHERAPY BALM JARS: 1:30 to 3 p.m.; for adults; create your own unique aromatic blends and transform them into soothing balms to help your mood and enhance your overall well-being; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration requested. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COLORING AFTERNOON FOR STRESS RELIEF: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through March 28; for adults; enjoy a relaxing afternoon coloring at the library; materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; get help with questions regarding your computer, phone, iPad, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MAH-JONG: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through April 25; we provide the sets, just bring your Mah-Jong card and your game face;; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SAFE DRIVING COURSE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Safe Driving Course offered by he South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization (SJTPO); 6-hour defensive driving class; participants may be eligible for a 5% discount on their insurance or a 2-point reduction, if needed, on their NJ Driver License; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, $10, registration and valid library card required. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
STATUE OF LIBERTY PRESENTATION: 1 to 2 p.m.; learn how the Statue of Liberty was built, what she symbolizes; learn brief histories of Ellis Island and Liberty State Park; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Sunday, March 8
COUNTRY LINE DANCING: 6 to 9 p.m.; dinner, beverages; Jersey Cowgirls play your favorite country songs; BYOB; dance instructor Michelle will lead the dances; Fitzpatricks Restaurant, 650 New Road, Somers Point, $5. 609-442-9798.
Monday, March 9
BUFFALO SOLDIERS OF THE CIVIL WAR: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; presentation on Buffalo Soldiers, who were African American members of the US Army during the Civil War; free refreshments; Atlantic County Historical Society, 907 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-335-3313.
COMMUNITY RESOURCE FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; team of resource and assistance experts will offer answers to your questions; open to all families living in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
EMPLOYMENT SERIES: CEASAR'S ENTERAINMENT: 5 to 6:15 p.m.; meet a representative from Caesar's entertainment and learn about jobs; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE CLASS: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through March 20, 2020; receive instruction on the English language; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MAH-JONGG: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; join a group of competitive Mahjongg players; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
MARGATE SOUL LINE DANCING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. every other Monday through March 23; learn to line dance with Monica and Denise; Martin Bloom Pavilion, 101 S. Huntington Ave., Margate, $7. 609-822-2285.
MOUSE-AROUND MONDAYS: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays through March 30; open to adults; learn computer basics, such as mousing skills, creating Word documents and surfing the internet; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration requested. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
'MOVE AND DANCE' CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, March 10
AWARD SEASON FILM - 'FORD VS. FERRARI': 5 to 8 p.m.; rated PG-13; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNING CLASSES: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through April 14, 2020, St. Peter's United Methodist Church, Room 101, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-231-9059 or MakingWaves.Church.
PINOCHLE: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through April 25; Pinochle players (and those looking to learn the game) are invited to Longport Library every Tuesday to play their hands; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
RESOLUTIONS: 10 to 11 a.m. first Tuesdays through May 6; life coach Mary Lerario will offer tips for sticking with your resolutions, while helping you identify and understand when goals need to change or evolve; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ROKU PRESENTATION: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; learn how to use this device to stream your favorite shows and movies over the internet on your TV, and how you can even use it to replace cable; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; few friendly games of Scrabble; all experience levels are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.
WATER-WISE GARDENING: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; presented by Joe Alvarez; discuss the many benefits of a water-wise garden; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
'WRITING POETRY YOUR WAY': FOUNDATIONS OF POETRY: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 31; presented by Maria Leonetti, Somers Point's former poet laureate; participants have opportunities to learn various forms of poetry, and to write and read their poetry; Dawes Avenue School Library, 22 W. Dawes Ave., Somers Point, free. 609-653-4991 or VisitSomersPoint.com.
Wednesday, March 11
FINANCIAL WELLNESS WORKSHOP: 6 to 7 p.m.; presented by Primerica; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, March 12
CRAFT EVENT: JEWELRY & COMIC BOOKS: 5 to 6:15 p.m.; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
CRAFT WITH COMPANY: DIY FOR ADULTS: 6 to 7 p.m.; for ages 18 and older; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
POWER BOWL COOKING WITH FRIENDS: 1 to 3 p.m.; discover the latest healthy-living trends; meet Registered ShopRite Dietician Victoria Leach; create your own power bowl; Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $5 Village by the Shore and Holocaust survivors; $10 non-members. 609-822-1109 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Friday, March 13
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
Monday, March 16
3M MOVIE MARATHON: 3 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; for individuals who live with any type of disability and a guest; monthly movie viewing of two films; snacks and drinks provided; Atlantic Center for Indepdendent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
Tuesday, March 17
AARP MID ATLANTIC CHAPTER #4191 MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays except July and August, Galloway Senior Center, 621 W. Whitehorse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 609-804-3082.
SOUTH JERSEY IRISH AMERICAN CULTURAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. third Tuesdays through June; live music by local musicians; American Legion Hall Post #28, New Jersey Avenue and Mill Road, Absecon, free. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Wednesday, March 18
GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; join efforts to make Galloway a more environmentally friendly place to live; Atlantic County Library, 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Saturday, March 21
ABOUT BOATING SAFETY: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 21, April 25, May 16, June 6, 27, July 25; presented by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 81; includes lunch and training materials; St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City, $60. 609-399-4299 or USCGAux-OCNJ.org.
Saturday, March 28
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays through June 2020; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith, guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, First and Pennsylvania avenues, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Dining out
Wednesday, March 4
BRUNCH & LEARN: 10:30 a.m.; presentation by musician Ilya Gruzdev; showing of movie "Yoo-Hoo"; learn from a variety of different speakers/performers and watch a film on Judaism, Israel or Jewish history over a delicious kosher brunch; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $4 members, $8 guests in advance; $6 members, $10 guests day-of. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
LEGION LUNCHES: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by Moray-Miley American Legion Post 524, 46th Street and West Avenue, Ocean City; open to the public; hoagies, hot and cold sandwiches, soup, salad and dessert for $7, beverages $1. For take out, call 609-398-1751 by 11 a.m.
Saturday, March 7
SPAGHETTI DINNER: 4 to 7 p.m.; annual fundraising spaghetti dinner; spaghetti with sausage or homemade meatballs, salad, bread and butter, variety of desserts and drinks, and more; take-outs available; Moravian Church, 235 Boston Ave., Egg Harbor City, $12 adults, $6 ages 12 and younger. 609-226-3812 or EggHarborCityMoravian.org.
Thursday, March 12
NORTHFIELD MOTHERS LEAGUE ANNUAL SPAGHETTI DINNER: 5 to 7:30 p.m.; Northfield Mothers' League Annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser; dine-in or carry-out; raffle baskets, homemade desserts; proceeds support families in Northfield, scholarships to Northfield Community School and Mainland Regional High School; Northfield Community School, 2000 New Road, Northfield, $9 adults, $8 seniors, $7 kids. 609-442-1507.
Friday, March 27
DINNER AND SCIENTIFIC DISCUSSION: 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 31, Feb. 28, March 27; guest speakers from around the region share their knowledge of important issues in the field of environmental science and biology; bring a covered dish to share; The Wetlands Institute, 1075 Stone Harbor Blvd., Stone Harbor, $7 members, $12 non-members. 609-368-1211 or WetlandsInstitute.org.
Saturday, March 28
OCEAN CITY MASONIC LODGE PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 10:30 a.m. last Saturdays; all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast with sausage, fresh blueberries strawberries and banana; coffee, orange juice, hot tea; Ocean City Masonic Lodge, 940 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, $8 adults, $4 ages 11 and younger.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. fourth Saturdays; all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast; Ocean City Masonic Lodge, 940 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, $8 adults, $4 kids.
Fundraisers
Wednesday, March 4
CLOTHING AND LINENS COLLECTION: 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through March 25; clothing drive for Enphront Veteran's Services, Atlantic City sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #28; gently used men's suits and new twin-size bedding can be dropped off at the American Legion Post #28; Absecon American Legion Post #28 Hall, 560 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-618-1250.
Saturday, March 21
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through Dec. 19; drop off old electronics at 4-H Center; computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
For kids
Wednesday, March 4
CODE CLUB: 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; learn to develop games, design apps and websites, program robots, and more; intended for grades 3 to 8; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
'GOODNIGHT, LIBRARY' STORYTIME: 7 to 7:45 p.m. every other Wednesday through March 18; for ages 4 to 7; PJ's encouraged, bring favorite stuffed animal, light bedtime snack provided; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through March 25; for ages 6-36 months; stories, rhymes and songs with your little one, all designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TOT TALES: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through March 25; for ages 1 to 4; stories, songs, stickers, snacks and an easy craft; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE SCHOOL: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through June 24, 2020, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $250. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com/Greek-School.
Thursday, March 5
GIRLS BOOK CLUB: noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays through March 5, 2020; for girls in middle school and older; book talks, short stories, poetry and articles; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
ST. MARY'S CHURCH HOMEWORK HELP AND ENGLISH LEARNERS CLASS: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 2020; provided in partnership with Stockton State University; after-school program providing children in grades kindergarten through 6th grade with homework help; St. Mary's Church, 118 Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-0418 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 22, 2020; no meeting on Thanksgiving day; stories, songs and crafts for all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TODDLER YOGA: 10 to 11 a.m. March 5, April 2; for ages 1 to 5; bring your own mat and/or towel; bond with your child as you engage in relaxing stretches and playful exercises; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, March 6
TODDLER TIME: HEALTHY TEETH: 10 to 11 a.m.; educational workshop about healthy teeth presented by Brayces Othordontics; open to all families living in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
Saturday, March 7
LEGO CLUB: 2 to 4 p.m. every other Saturday through March 21; for ages 6 and older; gather with other LEGO lovers to build something and share with other young engineers; LEGOs provided; Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SPANISH-ENGLISH SATURDAY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. every other Saturday through March 21; for ages 3 to 12; younger children must be accompanied by an adult; koin Miss Anna for this lively bilingual storytime for kids and their parents/caregivers; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Monday, March 9
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PLAY DATE: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays through March 30; for ages 1 to 4; bring your child to enjoy coloring and playing with our many puzzles and blocks while enjoying upbeat music; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Mondays through March 23; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; enjoy stories, songs, crafts, games and movement while building language and literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, March 12
LEGO CLUB: 4 to 5 p.m. every other Thursday through March 26; suggested for ages 6 and older; LEGOs provided; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, March 13
LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; help build Lego City; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Tuesday, March 17
FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every other Tuesday through March 17; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to therapy dogs, Freedom, Erin and Cody, who love sharing stories with children; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every other Tuesday through March 24; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to Cody, Erin, or Freedom - therapy dogs who love sharing stories with children; learn about the benefits of reading aloud to a therapy dog; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
READ TO A FURRY BUDDY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; recommended for independent readers age 6 and older; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
Saturday, March 21
LEGO CLUB: 11 a.m. to noon; for ages 5 and older; gather with other Lego lovers to build something and share with other young engineers; materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Golf
Groups
Wednesday, March 4
ATLANTICARE HOSPICE GRIEF SUPPORT MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through April 1, AtlantiCare Hospice Office, 6550 Delilah Road, Suite 210, Egg Harbor Township. 609-407-2020 or AtlantiCare.org.
BRAIN TUMOR SUPPORT GROUP: 5 to 5:45 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, New Cafe, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000.
COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
COMPANIONSHIP SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through March 25; facilitated by Margaret Pancoast from Angelic Health Hospice Care; join others who have experienced the loss of a loved one to Dementia or other illness; Earth Angels for Dementia, 115 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-742-7227 or EarthAngelsForDementia.org.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays, Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
HISTORY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; title for March, "The First Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill George Washington" by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
REED'S READS: MONTHLY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. first Wednesdays; eat, drink, and be merry during our monthly fireside book club; The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. francesca@jpublicrelations.com.
STROKE SURVIVOR & CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 4:45 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, New Cafe, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
'TOO MUCH STUFF' MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-916-1330 or MHAAC.info.
VETERANS SOCIAL NIGHT: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through March 11; dinner hosted by Absecon American Legion Post #28; meet Commander Sedlak; American Legion Post #28, 560 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, reservations requested. 609-618-4178.
Thursday, March 5
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. AdultChildren.org.
ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety meets weekly; topics include: coping strategies, self-care, wellness/recovery, community resources and other related topics; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 1601 Tilton Road, Northfield. 609 652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays except July; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) meeting of the Egg Harbor City Kickapoo tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
KIWANIS OF NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD MEETING: 12:15 p.m. Thursdays; seeks new members to promote public service in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties; LaPizzatega, New Road, Linwood. 609-287-2795 or NJKiwanis.org.
PERINATAL LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 600 Foundation Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
SEA ISLE CITY GARDEN CLUB: 7 to 9 p.m.; Green auction before St. Patrick's Day; all items are green; Sea Isle City Community Lodge, JFK Boulevard and Park Road, Sea Isle City. 609-263-6817.
SEASHORE PURLS MEETINGS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; knitters and crocheters of all levels welcome; make items for personal use and for donating to various organizations; Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine. 609-266-1751.
SHORE'S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
VETERANS MEETING: 5 p.m. Thursdays; all-veterans meeting; topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; Stockton University, F-wing, Veteran's Lounge, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.
WARRIORS WELCOME: 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through April 2, 2020; all-veterans meeting will be offered on topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; F-wing, Veterans Lounge, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.
Friday, March 6
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, March 7
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.
PARKINSON'S DISEASE SUPPORT GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. first Saturdays through Dec. 5, Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterOfSouthernNJ.org.
PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson's Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Sunday, March 8
AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
WOMEN'S WELLNESS RETREAT: SELF CARE HEAD TO TOE: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; learn about mindfulness, yoga, makeup and skin-care, self-defense, essential oils and more; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, $25 to $35, registration required. 609-677-5433 or AtlantiCare.org.
Monday, March 9
AL ANON: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon's 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one's drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
CHESS CLUB: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through April 25, Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
GRIEF AND LOSS GROUP: 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays through March 30; for individuals affected by the loss of a loved one due to addiction/substance use; facilitators of this group received training and have firsthand personal experience with similar loss; Offices of MHAAC, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609 652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through April 25; crafters are welcome to bring their current projects to the library to work on; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; speaker part of the meeting will be followed by the regular support meeting for caregivers and consumers; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to "20 something" discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, March 10
ADULT DIABETES SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus New Cafe, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 24; facilitated by Cheryl Caliri, CoFounder of Earth Angels for Dementia; Earth Angels for Dementia, 115 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-837-0338 or EarthAngelsForDementia.org.
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through March 31; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN BALLET CLASSES: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-272-1199 or CygnusArts.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN DRAWING AND PAINTING CLASSES: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-892-4161 or CygnusArts.org.
STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ACFSO Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, $9, $10. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
UPPER TWP. SUSTAINABLE JERSEY GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Twp. Municipal Bldg., 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or facebook.com/UpperTwpGreenTeam.
YOUNG ADULT STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 5, 2020; students, non-students and "20-Somethings" meet to discuss common young adult issues, stress management, family problems, roommate issues and more; provided by the Mental Health Association in partnership with The Wellness Center; Stockton University, meeting room 2, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, March 11
BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for March, "The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present," by David Treuer; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
CMCH AARP MEETING: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; AARP Chapter 1182 meeting; Devico Senior Center, 23 Romney Place, Cape May Court House. 510-579-4712.
ITALIAN CULTURE CLUB: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through June 2020; with Marie Catanese; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LEISURE CLUB AT OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL: 12:45 to 3:30 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays through June 2020, Our Lady of Good Counsel, 40th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-390-8269.
Thursday, March 12
GREAT DECISIONS DISCUSSION GROUP: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Thursdays through May 1; America's largest discussion program on world affairs; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second Thursdays through July 2020; workshop-style meeting with a topic each month; for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. second Thursdays; topics such as strategies for better health, family and relationships, occupational wellness, and others; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SECOND THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 10:30 a.m. to noon second Thursdays through March 12; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, March 14
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Monday, March 16
ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; support group for those who have lost someone to suicide; offered by a therapist and peer; provided via a partnership between Mindful Counseling Center, LLC and the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Mindful Counseling Center, LLC, 3069 English Creek Road, Suite 224, Egg Harbor Township. 609-377-5859 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, March 17
AARP MID ATLANTIC CHAPTER #4191 MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays except July and August; national AARP members and members transferring from other AARP Chapters are invited to attend, along with persons 50+ years of age who would like to join or learn more about AARP; Galloway Senior Center, 621 W. Whitehorse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 609-804-3082.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
LOVED ONES SUFFERING FROM ADDICTION: 6:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; support group for adults with loved ones suffering from addiction; light refreshments are served; Messiah Lutheran Church In Ocean View, 2298 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. 973-572-7523.
SOUTH JERSEY IRISH AMERICAN CULTURAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. third Tuesdays through June, 2020; Irish singer/musician Tom Brett will perform; American Legion Hall Post #28, New Jersey Avenue and Mill Road, Absecon, free admission. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Wednesday, March 18
ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; led by social worker Kyle Miceli, MSW, LSW, CDP; learn about resources, find strategies for dealing with a loved one with memory loss, and meet others in similar circumstances; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; for individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP REPUBLICAN CLUB MEETING: 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays, Cousin Mario's Italian Restaurant and Pizzaria, 5401 Harding Highway, Mays Landing. Facebook.com/HTGOP.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by NAMI Atlantic/Cape May; concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers; Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 702 Seashore Road, Erma. 609-335-2952 or NamiAC.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current and retired federal employees and their spouses are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-1223 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
'THE ESCAPE AND ENJOY' AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; discuss chosen books in an informal, friendly setting; March: "Educated" by Tara Westover; Public Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
Thursday, March 19
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
WOMEN'S COMMUNITY CLUB OF CAPE MAY MEETING: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. third Thursdays through June, 2020; GFWC Women's Community Club of Cape May meeting; light refreshments; presentation entitled "Healthy Skin Care" will be given by Susanne Taraschi, Esthetician, Paolini Skin Care; GFWC Women's Community Club of Cape May Cape May, 780 Seashore and Academy Roads, Cold Spring. 609-972-1496 or WomensCommunityClubOfCapeMay.org.
Monday, March 23
ABSECON REPUBLICAN CLUB MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:05 p.m. fourth Mondays through Nov. 23, Villa Rifici, 308 White Horse Pike, Absecon. 609-204-0600.
Wednesday, March 25
HAMILTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY MONTHLY MEETINGS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; looking for new members interested in discovering and collecting material, preservation and disseminating historical information; Presbyterian Church, Fellowship Hall, 6001 Main St., Mays Landing. 609-909-0272 or HamiltonHistorical.org.
Tuesday, March 31
PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 9 p.m. last Tuesdays; LGBTQ+ individuals, family members and allies; Ocean Heights Presbyterian Church, 2116 Ocean Heights Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-445-4539.
Monday, April 6
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, April 7
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you'd like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Religion
Friday, March 6
'SHABBAT ACROSS THE WILDWOODS' SERVICES & DINNER: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; uplifting Friday evening services, conducted by Rabbi Ron Isaacs, followed by dinner, a short program with music, and fellowship in the temple's social hall; Beth Judah Temple - Wildwood, Spencer and Pacific avenues, Wildwood, $18 for dinner, reservations requested. 609-522-7541.
WORLD DAY OF PRAYER OBSERVANCE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; worldwide ecumenical movement for women, men and children in more than 170 countries; women from local church groups will lead the service, including members from Cape May Lutheran, First Presbyterian of Cape May, Our Lady Star of the Sea and the host church; open to all; light lunch served; Episcopal Church of the Advent, 686 Washington St., Cape May, free will offering. 609-884-3065.
Saturday, March 7
'RESPECT THE IMAGE' CONFERENCE: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; "Respect the Image: Reflecting Human Worth in How We Listen and Talk"; learn to relate to people according to God's heart and values; one-day conference featuring pastor, author, and speaker Tim Shorey; addresses how people see and treat others; Greentree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Township, $10. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org.
Sunday, March 8
BETH ISRAEL'S PURIM PLAY & CARNIVAL: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; kids dressed as Queen Esther, Haman and Mordechai — and their parents — are welcome at Beth Israel's Purim celebration; features a modern take on the traditional tale where Queen Esther saves her fellow Jews from certain destruction; Purim Carnival following the play with games and prizes; food for purchase; Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. 609-641-3600.
Tuesday, March 10
ADULT BIBLE STUDY: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 30, 2020; led by Father George Liacopulos, Parish Priest; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration recommended for each class. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609 653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Reunions
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 15; birthday get-together for alumni celebrating 75th birthdays; includes a dinner buffet and a cash bar, dancing; Golden Nugget Atlantic City, 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City, $45. cvr534@aol.com or andiade6@yahoo.com.
MAINLAND REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1980: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 27; appetizers, hot buffet, 2 drink tickets, DJ, photo booth; Josie Kelly’s Public House, 908 Shore Road, Somers Point; $50; register via eventbrite https://mrhs40threunion.eventbrite.com
