EGG HARBOR CITY — Egg Harbor City Lake Director Paula Crabtree told the City Council at its June 28 meeting that sales of beach badges and other revenue items at the lake were slightly behind last year’s totals due primarily to inclement weather.
However, the recent span of days with high temperatures and humidity helped close that gap.
"We sold 748 day-wristbands on July 4," Crabtree said. "We had more than 1,000 people here that day. When other local lakes reached their capacity, people came here because we do not have a limit on attendance."
During the summer, the lake is a haven for families who take advantage of the facility’s picnic tables and grills. Many schedule special events such as birthdays and anniversaries at the lake.
"We are here for a gender-reveal ceremony," Reggie Johnson, of Atlantic City, said July 8. "Today we will learn whether our pregnant family member will be having a boy or a girl."
In addition to the lake, the site offers volleyball and basketball courts, a snack bar, a mini-golf course and paddle boats. There is also a campground the city leases to private management. Numerous scout troops and day campers make use of the lake.
The price of a season badge is $10 while a day wristband costs $4. Paddle boat rides are $5 for a half-hour. Picnic tables are $15. The lake closes daily at 6 p.m., and visitors must leave the park by 7 p.m.