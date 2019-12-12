Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
This photo documents the cornerstone-laying ceremony at the rebuilt Leeds Point Presbyterian Church in April 1938, but the new church was not dedicated until Saturday, Oct. 29,1938. The original church that was built in 1851 had burned to the ground in 1937, but this tiny congregation rebuilt their place of worship in a year's time — debt free! The dedication ceremony was attended by one hundred and forty people, most from local towns but some from as far away as Philadelphia and New York. We now know all their names and much, much more about the Leeds Point Presbyterian Church because of the purchase of digital copies of all surviving records of the church, going back to 1851. This is a treasure trove of information on the Leeds Point community's history, and you can view it any Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as the third Wednesday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. (next evening opening is Dec. 18th). We're in the municipal complex on Jimmie Leeds Road.
The Galloway Township Historical Society and Museum is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday. It is located in the former John Gross residence in front of the municipal building on Jimmie Leeds Road. The phone number is 609-287-2440.
