A recent camping trip to Vermont gave my wife and I some precious time to unwind. Like the hand crank radio that has been part of our camping tradition for several decades, there is only so much time that the music plays before its mainspring winds down and needs to be cranked up again!
The air was fresh and, like the trees and bushes, tinged with the brisk spice of fall. The roadsides and meadows vibrated with pollinators on a cascade of life-giving wild perennials; monarchs amassing on goldenrod, fueling for the long migration ahead.
Kayaking on cool mountain lakes gave a heady challenge under heavy, dark clouds with their sweeping winds one day, then on the next day an almost yoga-like, rhythmic, calming paddle under puffy white clouds perfectly reflected in the peaceful water. Blue-winged teal and loons gave us some space in their domain, exchanging furtive glances with us as we glided by.
Stepping into the woods for hiking brought all senses into play, eyes looking to connect the signals that the nose and ears brought in! Especially now, with age, comes the necessity to stop, rest and smell the earthiness and sweetness with more regularity along the trail. Oh, did I mention that we were hiking with our kids and (almost 6 year old) grandson? Heck, that’s why I’m writing this piece. This young man can easily outpace us, but thankfully he is into all conversations, interjecting the inevitable question “why?” quite often, greeting other hikers and being ready for the pauses that bring out an apple or other trail snack goodies. We reached our mountaintop destination and smiled and danced in celebration!
Why the travelogue, you say? Well, I write out of joy and sadness together. As I walked up the trail, three generations of our little family group experienced what I wish that all kids (and adults) could have: a sustainable, respectful and regular connection with nature.
How many studies and books have been written describing and analyzing society’s disconnection from, and often disregard of nature? How sad it is that some kids have never experienced an unpaved world? It is important that we continue to set aside and protect wild lands with limited human access, but also that we go back and create “infill” parks and recreation areas within our neighborhoods, accessible easily by walking or bicycling. Along with this, the planting of trees in a regularly updated community forestry plan is essential. A program such as the NJDOT’s Complete Streets initiative gives guidance toward better sidewalks, bike lanes, signage and educational programs to get around more safely.
Unplugging, “un-screening,” “un-texting,” “un-online-ing,” well, pretty much “unhooking,” at least temporarily, from everyday distractions and stressors should be a regular goal. It’s a real thing, this “nature deficit disorder,” as it’s sometimes called. It should also be more of a thing for doctors, teachers, counselors, employers, public officials, faith leaders, etc. to “prescribe” or encourage nature and exercise as a “good-for-what-ails-ya” alternative. The most conclusive studies show that children have less hyperactivity, obesity and anxiety disorders, are less prone to violent behavior, develop better social skills, are more creative, build more confidence and have a much more wide-ranging quest for knowledge when nature and exercise are a bigger part of their daily lives.
So, maybe go visit Patriot Lake regularly or stop by the Forsythe Wildlife Refuge, both here in Galloway. The Atlantic County Park in Estell Manor is also a gem for all ages. Plan a trip based largely on nature and exercise. Urge your local officials to create and maintain safe pathways around town to walk, jog or bike, as well as to plan for more local green spaces for people and planet. It’s an investment that will pay off for generations down the trail.
