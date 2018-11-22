ABSECON — Santa's Free Toyshop, an annual no-cost Christmas shopping event based at Reformation Lutheran Church will continue a tradition of offering free holiday shopping to needy families in the community 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15.
The annual event began 15 years ago and offers families the option to shop for free kids items, ranging from toys to coats, hats and scarves. Donations of new toys, coats, hats, scarfs and gloves are welcome for the event, and can be dropped off 9 a.m. to noon Mondays through Wednesdays at Reformation Lutheran Church.
The church is at the corner of Route 9 and Biscayne Avenue. For more information, call 609-412-3313 or 609-338-9845.