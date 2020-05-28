During the week of May 11, select musicians from Absegami High School participated as performers in a series of masterclass workshops that took place virtually with personnel of the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra.
Hourlong seminars allowed students to perform for, receive feedback from and collaborate with the professionals on repertoire they prepared.
This set of classes was the first in a five-week series that will take the masterclasses throughout the state. In partnership with the NJSO, the New Jersey Music Educators Association coordinated with schools throughout South Jersey. Other student performers came from Clearview Regional, Shawnee, Washington Township and more. Representing Absegami were sophomore Dario Gosevski, juniors Connor Morrissey and Quinn Astin, and senior Dakota Palumbo.
“To have the opportunity to be a part of this collaborative effort between the two organizations was great for our students, both those performers and those able to log on as observers. If there had to be a silver lining to the extremely challenging times brought on by this pandemic, it would be the innovative ways educational partners are coming up with to engage with and provide for our students,” said Patrick O’Keefe, Absegami band director and the NJMEA president.
Educators and students are able to sign in, watch and learn during each virtual session. Students from Central and North Jersey will provide musicians over the next couple of weeks before the masterclasses return to South Jersey in June.
