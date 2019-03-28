Absegami Band takes trip to Galloway Township schools

Last week, members of the Absegami High School Band visited schools in Galloway Township to celebrate “Music In Our Schools Month.”
Led by Absegami band director Patrick O’Keefe, the band greeted students at Arthur Rann Elementary, Reeds Road School, Roland Rogers School, Smithville Elementary and Galloway Township Middle School as they arrived for their day with upbeat pep songs that made the students want to even start an impromptu dance party at Roland Rogers. The band students paraded through the hallways at the end of arrival time.
“We got a wonderful welcome this morning from both the students and teachers,” said O’Keefe. “We don’t often get the opportunity to work with the sending schools, so this was the perfect time to do it. While it was fun for our Absegami students to revisit their old schools, it was a great chance for the elementary and middle school kids to see what they could be a part of in the future. Seeing everyone dance, laugh and sing along to start the morning was the perfect celebration of music in our schools.”
Absegami High School performing arts department supervisor and assistant principal Leslie Madison agreed.
“It is so important for for our younger students in Galloway schools to see that joining the music program while they are in elementary school has a positive impact on their future. Educational studies agree that students who are exposed to the arts and who participate in the arts at young ages become better students academically and better citizens in the future. Absegami High School’s Performing Arts are a proud part of this community, and it’s nice to share what we do with the other schools and the community as a whole.”