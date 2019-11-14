Patrick D’Arcy, a partner at D’Arcy Johnson Day; Ava Rapisardi; Absegami High School Baseball Coach Michael DeCicco; and Absegami High School Baseball seniors Nick Ardente, Jesse Donlon and Jason Rapisardi pay off the student lunch debt with a donation to Smithville Elementary School Principal Dave Ragazzi and Smithville Elementary School Food Services Manager Gisella Piantadosi.