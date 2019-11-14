GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The delinquent lunch accounts at Smithville Elementary School are now paid in full, thanks to a contribution by the Absegami Baseball Booster Club and the D’Arcy Johnson Day law firm.
The Booster Club earmarked the 50-50 earnings from its Designer Bag Bingo fundraiser on Oct. 25 to pay off student lunch debt, and D’Arcy Johnson Day in Egg Harbor Township supplemented the club’s contribution to guarantee that all of the student lunch debt was repaid.
“We raise funds for our trip to Orlando and upgrades to the field, and our philosophy is that if we’re asking the community to support us, we should do the same and support other charitable causes,” said Adrianne Nichols, president of the Absegami Baseball Booster Club. “We know it must be difficult for parents who have accumulated lunch debt to pay it off and then pay for new lunches as well, so we wanted our 50-50 to help give them a chance to start fresh.”
To maximize the impact of the Booster Club’s contribution, D’Arcy Johnson Day agreed to match the funds raised through the 50-50. When DJD learned that the contribution total with the match fell short of the total student lunch debt, the firm increased its donation to a total of $880, guaranteeing that each student’s debt would be paid in full.
“We initially contacted DJD to match our donation because they’ve been wonderful in the past, and this time was no exception,” said Nichols. “No one even asked them to donate the additional funds to fully erase the debt. They insisted on doing it. They went above and beyond to help the kids.”
The Absegami Baseball Booster Club’s next fundraiser will take place 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Tony Beef, 195 S. New York Road. A portion of sales made that evening will be donated to the Booster Club.
For more information on the D’Arcy Johnson Day law firm, visit djd.law.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.