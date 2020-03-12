031220_gal_dressforsuccess Mens Wearhouse Dress for Success Picture 2020

From left are Michele Sanchez (12th), Tahia Abedin (10th), Shivani Surti (12th), Ayisha Imran (11th), Hadia Muhammedsani (11th), Riya Somaiya (12th), Emanuele Gioia (12th), Rupalee Chauhan (Men's Wearhouse, AHS '10), Wayne Monroe (Men's Wearhouse, AHS '05), Moise Dembele (12th), Roberto Valentin (10th), James Scott (12th).

 DAWN KOSKO / provided

The Absegami High School Chapter of Future Business Leaders of America held a How to Dress for Success — Interviewing 101 workshop March 3 in the school’s small cafeteria.

Rupalee Chauhan and Wayne Monroe, Men’s Wearhouse representatives and Absegami alumni, conducted the presentation, which covered the essentials of what (and what not) to wear on a job interview and selecting professional attire for men and women. Also, students were given practical advice on preparing resumes and sending “thank yous” after the interview.

For more information on Men’s Wearhouse and/or the presentations their representatives provide to

FBLA chapters, see menswearhouse.com. For more information on FBLA, see gamifbla.org (local chapter website) or fbla-pbl.org (national website).

