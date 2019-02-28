Absegami Drama and Forensics League team places two for state titles

The Absegami High School Forensics Team traveled to compete in the New Jersey Drama and Forensics League State Championship on Saturday, Feb. 23, at Raritan High School in Hazlet.
Absegami had 11 separate entries in the state championships and two places for the state championship. Bryan Wright took third place in the state for dramatic monologue and Claire Dell-Priscoli took fourth place for After Dinner Speaking. In addition, Absegami won six separate awards for two wild card categories. In TV/Film Monologue, Sunrose Rousnee took third place overall, Lauren Walden took fourth place overall and Andrew Ngo took fifth place overall. In Improvisational Monologue, Andrew Ngo took first place, with Jon Martinez finishing in second and Sunrose Rousnee finishing in fourth place.