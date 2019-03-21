Absegami Emanon Players upcoming production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

At the Board of Education meeting of the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District on Monday, March 11, the Absegami Emanon Players debuted a preview of their upcoming production of their musical production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Singing “Heaven On Their Minds” and “What’s the Buzz?,” the cast of 35 students was lead by soloists Grace Vu, who is playing Judas Iscariot, Coby Alavez, who is playing Jesus Christ, and Sydney Mullin, who is appearing as Mary Magdalene.
Written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, "Jesus Christ Superstar" tells the story of the last week of the life of Jesus Christ through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. The musical goes up on the Absegami stage at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14. Tickets can be purchased online at ahs.booktix.com.