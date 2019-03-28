Absegami FBLA excels at state conference, advances to nationals

Over 2,500 students from throughout New Jersey, including 21 Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members from Absegami High School, participated in the NJ FBLA State Leadership Conference, held at Harrah’s Waterfront Convention Center in Atlantic City March 20 through 22.
True to the conference’s theme, Absegami students were “Leaders in Action,” and were ranked among the state’s best not only in competitive events, but also in community service. Seven Absegami students now advance to the FBLA National Leadership Conference in San Antonio, Texas from June 29th – July 2nd.
Laura Mayfield, a freshman, won 1st place in the Introduction to FBLA event, a 60-minute objective test on the FBLA organization, bylaws, competitive event guidelines, creed and national goals.
The team of Kishan Patel, a junior, and Yash Patel, a senior, earned 2nd place for their 2-part entry: a prejudged project and state presentation in Computer Game and Simulation Programming. They created a game to test members’ knowledge of FBLA, writing their code “from scratch” to create an interactive game that entertained and educated players.
Madison Burns, a junior, placed 3rd in the state for her 2-part entry: a prejudged project and state presentation in Digital Video Production. She developed a video around the assigned topic of Giving Tuesday and was recognized for her ability to create an effective video to present an idea to a specific audience.
The team of Emanuele Gioia, a junior, Aarsh Patel, a senior and Akshay Sheth, a senior, achieved the 4th place award for Banking and Financial Systems, a 2-part competitive event which included a collaborative objective test and an on-the-spot role play which presented them with a scenario encountered in the financial business community.
Business education teacher and Absegami HS FBLA adviser, Dawn Kosko, was also recognized on stage at the conference for her 5 years of service to the organization. The chapter as a whole was featured in outgoing community service vice president Kevin Kennedy’s farewell for it’s contribution to the statewide community service initiative, Penny Wars on Prematurity, through which the Absegami FBLA chapter raised over $1,200 for the March of Dimes.
The statewide conference included an opening session with state officer candidate speeches, a motivational speaker, over 40 onsite competitive events, a new “Shark Tank” event, and “tracks programs” that gave students the opportunity to learn about a business field of interest through a series of workshops that included college panels, practitioners panels and leadership training in entrepreneurship, marketing, finance and supply chain.
The Absegami High School FBLA chapter, a relatively new chapter in its 5th year of reactivation, is working toward building community business partnerships and holding events to raise money for students to compete on the national level. To become a sponsor, professional member, or to make a donation, please contact FBLA Adviser, Dawn Kosko, at dkosko@gehrhsd.net.