GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Absegami High School’s Chapter of Future Business Leaders of America held its second annual alumni night Jan. 10 in the school’s senior cafeteria.
To celebrate its sixth year as a reactivated chapter, FBLA invited former members who graduated in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 back to the school for pizza, desserts and memories. The night began with a getting-to-know-you ice-breaker that matched graduates with current students.
Alumni shared words of wisdom, gave updates on college life and let current members know how they could take advantage of all the opportunities FBLA has to offer.
The current members spoke about the progress and growth the chapter has experienced since starting in the 2014-2015 school year with 36 members.
The organization now has 112 active members, has had 10 state winners qualify for national competition, has had one state scholarship winner, has expanded its community service efforts, and has increased its participation in state leadership conferences each year.
Additionally, adviser Dawn Kosko unveiled the chapter’s new website at gamifbla.org, a professional platform that showcases all the chapter does and provides an effective way to communicate with members and the general public. Alumni were given information on becoming part of the “professional division” of FBLA and were encouraged to stay connected to the chapter.
For more information on the professional division or to join, see fbla-pbl.org/pd.
