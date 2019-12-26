GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Members of the Absegami Chapter of Future Business Leaders of America volunteered their time recently to wrap gifts at Boscov's department store in Egg Harbor Township.
Not only did they dress up packages, but they also raised awareness of the mission of FBLA, fielded questions about which sales desks were open, showed customers where certain departments were located, and one student even tried on a jacket to help out customers shopping for their son-in-law who was “about the same size.”
Boscov’s offers free gift wrapping all year round at its courtesy desk, but during the holiday season, it provides local nonprofit organizations the opportunity to raise money for their causes by wrapping gifts in exchange for a donation.
Boscov’s is America’s largest family-owned department store, with 49 locations in eight states. For more information, see Boscovs.com.
