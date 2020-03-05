GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Absegami High School senior Bryan Wright won a state championship in Classical Monologue and second place in Comedy Monologue at the New Jersey Drama & Forensics League State Championship held at Raritan High School.
Wright’s winning piece was the “Oh what a rogue and peasant slave am I” soliloquy from Act II Scene 2 of William Shakespeare’s play "Hamlet."
Also winning an award was senior Sydney Mullin, who won fourth place in Musical Solo with her rendition of “Somewhere That’s Green” from the musical "Little Shop of Horrors."
Absegami had qualified 17 entries for the state championship in multiple categories. Absegami also won the award for Highest Sportsmanship, a distinction its coach, Absegami drama teacher Chip Garrison, was most pleased about.
“We are not the biggest team in the league, but I am so incredibly proud of the students on this team,” Garrison said. “To be awarded the Sportsmanship Award means a lot to this team; I think I’m most proud of that. The award is given to the team which shows the highest level of respect to its opponents and camaraderie amongst the team members, and I think Absegami earned that award with how the team works together and always shows respect for the many talented teams in the league.”
