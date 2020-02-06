GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Absegami High School Forensics Team traveled to compete at Dumont High School and Kingsway Regional High School and won multiple awards to qualify students for the New Jersey Drama Forensics League State Championship on Feb. 29.
At the Dumont High School competition Jan. 11, Zoe Greblunas took first place in classical monologue and Bryan Wright took third place in impromptu speaking. At the Kingsway Regional High School tournament held Jan. 25, Lauren Walden took home two awards, finishing third place in classical monologue and fifth place in dramatic monologue. Sunrose Rousnee took fourth place in classical monologue and April Kachnic took fifth place in classical monologue.
CAPTION: Absegami High School Forensics Team
Members attending Dumont HS Tournament. Front
Row from left: Zoe Greblunas, April Kachnic,
Samantha Garofolo and Lauren Walden. Back Row
from left: Bryan Wright, Jon Martinez, Dakota
Palumbo, Sunrose Rousnee and Brody Wright.
CAPTION: Absegami High School Forensics Team
members at Kingsway Regional High School: Front
Row from left: April Kachnic, Zoe Greblunas,
Samantha Garofolo. Back Row from left: Jon
Martinez, Sunrose Rousnee and Lauren Walden.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.