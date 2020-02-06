GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Absegami High School Forensics Team traveled to compete at Dumont High School and Kingsway Regional High School and won multiple awards to qualify students for the New Jersey Drama Forensics League State Championship on Feb. 29.

At the Dumont High School competition Jan. 11, Zoe Greblunas took first place in classical monologue and Bryan Wright took third place in impromptu speaking. At the Kingsway Regional High School tournament held Jan. 25, Lauren Walden took home two awards, finishing third place in classical monologue and fifth place in dramatic monologue. Sunrose Rousnee took fourth place in classical monologue and April Kachnic took fifth place in classical monologue.

Absegami High School Forensics Team

Members attending Dumont HS Tournament. Front

Row from left: Zoe Greblunas, April Kachnic,

Samantha Garofolo and Lauren Walden. Back Row

from left: Bryan Wright, Jon Martinez, Dakota

Palumbo, Sunrose Rousnee and Brody Wright.

CAPTION: Absegami High School Forensics Team

members at Kingsway Regional High School: Front

Row from left: April Kachnic, Zoe Greblunas,

Samantha Garofolo. Back Row from left: Jon

Martinez, Sunrose Rousnee and Lauren Walden.

