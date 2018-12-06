Absegami future business leaders hold induction ceremony

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Absegami High School Future Business Leaders of America held it’s new-member induction and new-officer installation ceremonies Wednesday, Nov. 7, at Absegami High School.
Hosted by school adviser and business teacher Dawn Kosko, 79 new students were inducted into the group, and the organization’s new officers were sworn in.
Those officers include President Akshay Sheth, Vice President Yash Patel, Secretary Sameer Khan, Treasurer Emanuele Gioia, Reporter Ronald Canila, Historian David Ahn and Parliamentarian Daniel Ly.
The mission of FBLA is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs. The students in FBLA are active in the school and community on a number of different events and charitable causes and compete against other high school students in FBLA-sanctioned events throughout the year.