Greater Egg Harbor District rivalry was alive and well on Monday, Nov. 25, as the annual Powder Puff game was played at Oakcrest High School.

Powder Puff is a flag/touch football game played between girls teams for a fun event. Boys support the girls by dressing as Powder Puff "cheerleaders." Absegami team prevailed, beating Oakcrest 18-0 and Cedar Creek 12-6, winning the District championship and the first district trophy.

