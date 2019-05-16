You are the owner of this article.
The Current of Galloway, Egg Harbor City &amp; Port Republic

Absegami High School appoints New Principal

051619_gal__ham_gamiprincipal dan kern

The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District Board of Education is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Daniel Kern to serve as the next principal of Absegami High School in Galloway. 

 Provided by Julie Hazard

The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District Board of Education is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Daniel Kern to serve as the next principal of Absegami High School in Galloway. Absegami is one of three high schools in the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District, which is the largest regional high school district in Atlantic County. Other district high schools include Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing and Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City.

After an extensive principal search which included background research, interviews, reference checks and meeting with multiple committees and students, Mr. Kern was approved by the District Board of Education on April 15. He will begin on July 1, replacing Dr. Jeri-Lynn Vernon who will be retiring at the conclusion of the 2018-2019 school year after serving 33 years in the district including 12 years as Absegami High School Principal.

Mr. Kern has been in Education for 15 years and has worked for the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District for the past eight years serving as both a school counselor at Cedar Creek High School is currently the Guidance Supervisor of Absegami High School. His previous experience also includes seven years at the Northfield Community School. Known for his ability to establish meaningful relationships with students, teachers, and parents alike, Mr. Kern’s strong administrative, organizational and communication skills will be valuable assets as he assumes his new role of Absegami High School Principal.

Mr. Kern received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in both Psychology and Political Science from La Salle University in Philadelphia, PA followed by the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education, Liberty University’s Master’s Degree program in School Counseling, Rutgers University’s Supervisor program, and the American College of Education’s Master’s degree program in Educational Leadership. Mr. Kern currently resides in Northfield with his wife Kelli and their two sons, Chase and Caden. He is an avid sports fan and coach and enjoys travel with family. Mr. Kern is looking forward to leading Absegami High School towards greater achievement and promoting all of the wonderful things Absegami High School has to offer their current and prospective students.

