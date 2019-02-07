Absegami High School FBLA holds first Alumni Night

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Absegami High School’s chapter of Future Business Leaders of America held its first alumni night Jan. 11 in the school’s senior cafeteria.
To celebrate its fifth year as a reactivated chapter, the FBLA invited former members who graduated in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 back to the school for pizza, desserts and memories.
The night began with a getting-to-know-you ice breaker that matched graduates with current students. Alumni shared words of wisdom, gave updates on college life and let current members know how they could take advantage of the opportunities the FBLA offers. The current members spoke about the progress and growth the chapter has experienced since starting in the 2014-2015 school year with 36 members. The organization now has 88 active members. It has had three state winners go on to nationals, had a state scholarship winner, expanded its community service efforts and increased its participation in state leadership conferences each year.
The FBLA hopes to make alumni night an annual event.
Alumni were given information on becoming part of the professional division of the FBLA and were encouraged to stay connected to the chapter. To join the professional division, see members.fbla-pbl.org/members_online/members/newmember_prof.asp.