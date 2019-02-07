Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Galloway, Egg Harbor City &amp; Port Republic

Absegami High School FBLA holds first Alumni Night

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Absegami High School’s chapter of Future Business Leaders of America held its first alumni night Jan. 11 in the school’s senior cafeteria.

To celebrate its fifth year as a reactivated chapter, the FBLA invited former members who graduated in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 back to the school for pizza, desserts and memories. 

The night began with a getting-to-know-you ice breaker that matched graduates with current students. Alumni shared words of wisdom, gave updates on college life and let current members know how they could take advantage of the opportunities the FBLA offers. The current members spoke about the progress and growth the chapter has experienced since starting in the 2014-2015 school year with 36 members. The organization now has 88 active members. It has had three state winners go on to nationals, had a state scholarship winner, expanded its community service efforts and increased its participation in state leadership conferences each year.

The FBLA hopes to make alumni night an annual event.

Alumni were given information on becoming part of the professional division of the FBLA and were encouraged to stay connected to the chapter. To join the professional division, see members.fbla-pbl.org/members_online/members/newmember_prof.asp.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.