GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Absegami High School’s Chapter of Future Business Leaders of America installed 11 new chapter officers and inducted 67 new members during its sixth annual installation and induction ceremony and dessert reception on Nov. 5 in the school’s small cafeteria.
After a short welcome, adviser Dawn Kosko introduced a video speech by Emma Boggs, NJ FBLA southern regional vice president, who was unable to attend in person due to car trouble. Egg Harbor Township FBLA Co-President Malini Gulati assisted in installing Absegami FBLA’s officers for the 2019-2020 school year: Co-Presidents Priya Parikh and Moise Dembele, VP of Membership Mateo Benitez, VP of Fundraising Emanuele Gioia, VP of Community Service Tulsi Shah, VP of Competitive Events Tahia Abedin, Secretary Hadia Muhammedsani, Treasurer Ayisha Imran, Historian Laura Mayfield and Webmasters Karan Pandya and Kishan Patel. Of the 67 new members inducted to the chapter, 39 are freshmen. At the conclusion of the ceremony, members and guests enjoyed a delicious dessert reception. The Absegami FBLA chapter has a total of 112 active members in its sixth year of reactivation, up from 88 members last year and 36 members since the chapter’s inception.
Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with a quarter million members and advisers in over 6,500 active middle school, high school and college chapters worldwide. FBLA-PBL’s mission is to inspire and prepare students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. For more information, see fbla-pbl.org.
