Absegami High School FBLA Raises Over $1,300 and Walks for Babies

OCEAN CITY — Members of Absegami High School’s chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) donned “light it up purple” t-shirts and walked under cloudy skies on the Ocean City Boardwalk on Sunday in the March of Dimes March for Babies Walk to raise awareness and funds for preterm babies and their families. The chapter raised a total of over $1300 for the cause between a November 2018 “penny war” at the high school, sales of “World Prematurity Day” t-shirts and more recent donations from family and friends.
This is Absegami FBLA’s 5th consecutive year of participation in the March for Babies Walk, and it was its most successful fundraising effort to date. To find out more about how you can participate in a March of Dimes March for Babies Walk, go to MarchForBabies.org. To become a community or business partner with the Absegami FBLA chapter, please contact adviser Dawn Kosko at dkosko@gehrhsd.net.