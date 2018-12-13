Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Absegami High School FBLA Raises Over $1,200 for March of Dimes

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Absegami High School’s chapter of Future Business Leaders of America raised more than $1,200 for the March of Dimes through its Penny War on Prematurity and by selling purple World Prematurity Day T-Shirts to raise awareness of preterm birth and the concerns of preterm babies and their families worldwide.

During the week of Nov. 12 to 16, FBLA ran a “penny war” between the classes to raise funds for the cause. Members of the senior, junior, sophomore and freshman classes brought in their spare change to the FBLA booth set up in the main cafeteria in competition for pep rally points. It was a very close race, but ultimately the seniors won the “war” by donating over $500, and received first place pep rally points toward their total during the November 21 st pep rally.

Additionally, FBLA members, along with Absegami staff members and students “lit it up purple” on Friday, Nov. 16, in honor of World Prematurity Day, observed Nov. 17 each year.

Proceeds of $100 in World Prematurity Day T-shirt sales were added to the money raised during the penny war, and the March of Dimes was presented with a check for $1,243.08.

FBLA-PBL’s mission is to inspire and prepare students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. For more information, see fbla-pbl.org.

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.