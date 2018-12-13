Absegami High School FBLA Raises Over $1,200 for March of Dimes

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Absegami High School’s chapter of Future Business Leaders of America raised more than $1,200 for the March of Dimes through its Penny War on Prematurity and by selling purple World Prematurity Day T-Shirts to raise awareness of preterm birth and the concerns of preterm babies and their families worldwide.
During the week of Nov. 12 to 16, FBLA ran a “penny war” between the classes to raise funds for the cause. Members of the senior, junior, sophomore and freshman classes brought in their spare change to the FBLA booth set up in the main cafeteria in competition for pep rally points. It was a very close race, but ultimately the seniors won the “war” by donating over $500, and received first place pep rally points toward their total during the November 21 st pep rally.
Additionally, FBLA members, along with Absegami staff members and students “lit it up purple” on Friday, Nov. 16, in honor of World Prematurity Day, observed Nov. 17 each year.
Proceeds of $100 in World Prematurity Day T-shirt sales were added to the money raised during the penny war, and the March of Dimes was presented with a check for $1,243.08.
FBLA-PBL’s mission is to inspire and prepare students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. For more information, see fbla-pbl.org.