GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — On Friday, Aug. 3, police Chief Donna Higbee gave ten new Absegami Braves a brand new Chromebook.
The incoming freshmen students participated in a weeklong summer program at the high school. The Chromebooks were made possible by a grant awarded to the Galloway Coalition for Safe Communities. Any student who attended all five sessions of the summer program at Absegami was eligible for the drawing.
The Galloway Coalition for Safe Communities is part of a countywide effort to reduce violence within the communities in Atlantic County.