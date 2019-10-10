GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — On Saturday, Oct. 5, Absegami High School opened its doors to the community for its annual Open House to invite prospective future students and their families to explore the building, the classes and some of the academic and extracurricular programs the school has to offer. Students were encouraged to wander around the building and visit with teachers and administrators.
“Absegami High School has such tremendous opportunities for growth,” said Absegami High School Principal Dan Kern. “There are so many fantastic programs here — magnet programs, elective programs and exceptional extracurricular programs. The students who come to Absegami even have the opportunity to earn an associates degree from Atlantic Cape Community College for the work they do in high school, which is a great opportunity for students to get ahead of what they will eventually need for a college degree.”
Many members of the teaching staff spent their Saturday morning meeting with future students, talking not only about their individual curricula and programs but about the close knit atmosphere of the school. For more information about the programs offered by Absegami High School, see absegami.net or call 609-652-1372.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.