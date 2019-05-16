Absegami High School’s Interact Club helps rid refuge of debris

Absegami High School’s Interact Club joined numerous Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops and other community members to rid the Edwin B. Forsythe Refuge of debris that could harm the wildlife in celebration of Earth Day on Saturday, April 27.
This event has been occurring for at least 15 years. This year, 102 participants attended and collected 156 bags of trash that contained 500 pounds of solid debris such as wood planks, PVC pipes and even appliances.
Keena Graham, the visitors service manager for the refuge, said, “We thank you guys for helping with the cleanup. This place allows a great habitat for birds, and so when there’s plastic lying all over, it’s highly upsetting because these birds cannot ingest the waste. The cleanup helps make their nests efficient, clean, and results in raising healthy babies and having a great generation of all sorts of animals for everyone in the future to enjoy.”
Margot Sullivan, a member of the Friends of Forsythe Refuge and volunteer at the information center, was very pleased with the turnout.
“It’s very nice to see enthusiastic kids come out and help a great cause. Throughout the years, we have accumulated many interesting items such as a shoe and a toothbrush. Overall, the fact that people are taking action is so important since the world desperately needs to be protected especially now as the issue of climate change grows!”
“Doing this event was very exciting, and I felt I was apart of something bigger to help save Earth,” Absegami Interactor David Ahn said.
Groups of volunteers were sent out to different parts of the Refuge and were provided with bags for both trash and recycled items, gloves, and trash pick-up tools to efficiently clean the habitat. Additionally, the Friends of Forsythe provided the community members who assisted with the cleanup with foods and drinks to enjoy. For more information about the Edwin B. Forsythe Refuge, visit FWS.gov.