010920_gal_gamifbla FBLA Regional Winners 2019-2020

Shown, from left, are, front row: Abraham Olanrewaju, 11th; Ryan Rodweller, 10th; Mateo Benitez, 11th; Laura Mayfield, 10th; Dhruv Rathod, 9th; and Parth Shah, 9th; back row: Shelsy Boliscar, 10th; Sameera Hossain, ninth; Sania Rahman, ninth; Bhavya Rama, 10th; Roberto "RJ" Valentin, 10th; Beautiful Haley, ninth; and Camryn Gerald, ninth. Not pictured: Vivian Jiang, ninth; Samantha Lane, ninth; and Ajani Pinkett ninth.

 JULIE HAZARD / provided

Sixteen Absegami High School students, all members of Future Business Leaders of America, will advance to the N.J. FBLA State Leadership Conference in March 2020 at Harrah’s Waterfront Convention Center, Atlantic City, after standout performances in the N.J. FBLA online competition.

In the Southern N.J. Region, Abraham Olanrewaju, a junior, placed fifth in business law; Mateo Benitez, a junior, placed second in spreadsheet applications; Dhruv Rathod, a freshman, placed seventh in introduction to business; Laura Mayfield, a sophomore, placed seventh in introduction to business communications; Shelsy Boliscar, a sophomore, placed fifth in journalism; Ajani Pinkett and Sameera Hossain, both freshmen, placed third and eighth respectively in introduction to business procedures; Parth Shah, a freshman, and Bhavya Rama, a sophomore, placed fifth and eighth respectively in introduction to FBLA; Samantha Lane, a freshman, Vivian Jiang, a freshman, and Roberto "RJ" Valentin, a sophomore, placed fifth, seventh and eighth respectively in introduction to information technology; and Ryan Rodweller, a sophomore, Camryn Gerald, Beautiful Haley and Sania Rahman, all freshmen, placed first, third, fourth and fifth respectively in introduction to parliamentary procedure.

Through its national awards program, FBLA recognizes and rewards excellence in a broad range of business and career-related areas. Top state winners are then eligible to compete for national awards at the National Leadership Conference each summer. In only its sixth year of reactivation, the Absegami chapter of FBLA has 112 active members. This is the largest number of regional winners the chapter has had to date. The organization’s adviser is business education teacher Dawn Kosko.

Load comments