Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Absegami High School Students Excel in FBLA Regional Competition, Advance to States

122718_gal_fbla1

Future Business Leaders of America members, from left, senior Aarsh Patel, junior Emanuele Gioia, freshman Ryan Rodweller, sophomores William Sproule,  Mateo Benitez, and Hadia Muhammedsani, senior Matthew Bigio, freshman Laura Mayfield, junior Hariom Brahmbhatt, and seniors Akshay Sheth and Daniel Ly.

 Submitted

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Eleven Absegami High School students, all members of Future Business Leaders of America, will advance to the next round of competition at the NJ FBLA State Leadership Conference after standout performances in the NJ FBLA's Dec. 4 online competition.

The March conference will be at Harrah’s Waterfront Convention Center in Atlantic City.

In the Southern N.J. Region individual competitive events, Mateo Benitez, 15, placed second in Introduction to Financial Math; Daniel Ly, 18, placed third in Political Science; Hariom Brahmbhatt, 16, placed fourth in Healthcare Administration; and William Sproule, 15, placed fourth in Introduction to Technology. In the Cybersecurity event, Matthew Bigio, 17, placed second and Hadia Muhammedsani, 15, placed fifth. In the Introduction to FBLA event, Ryan Rodweller, 14, placed third and Laura Mayfield, 14, placed seventh. The team of Emanuele Gioia, 16, Aarsh Patel, 18, and Akshay Sheth, 18, placed fourth in the state to qualify for the next “role play” round of competition at the SLC.

Through its national awards program, FBLA recognizes and rewards excellence in a broad range of business and career-related areas. Top state winners are then eligible to compete for national awards at the National Leadership Conference each summer. In only its fifth year, the Absegami Chapter of FBLA has 86 active members, has had 20 previous competitive events regional winners, and has had three state winners go on to national competition. The organization’s adviser is business education teacher Dawn Kosko.

Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc., the premier student business organization, is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with a quarter million members and advisers in more than 6,500 active middle school, high school and college chapters worldwide. FBLA-PBL’s mission is to inspire and prepare students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. For more information, see fbla-pbl.org.

Editorial Administrative Assistant

Started working with the Press in the Circulation Department in 2006 and moved to Editorial in 2008. Previously worked in Circulation and Advertising at the Asbury Park Press.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.