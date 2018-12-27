Absegami High School Students Excel in FBLA Regional Competition, Advance to States

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Eleven Absegami High School students, all members of Future Business Leaders of America, will advance to the next round of competition at the NJ FBLA State Leadership Conference after standout performances in the NJ FBLA's Dec. 4 online competition.
The March conference will be at Harrah’s Waterfront Convention Center in Atlantic City.
In the Southern N.J. Region individual competitive events, Mateo Benitez, 15, placed second in Introduction to Financial Math; Daniel Ly, 18, placed third in Political Science; Hariom Brahmbhatt, 16, placed fourth in Healthcare Administration; and William Sproule, 15, placed fourth in Introduction to Technology. In the Cybersecurity event, Matthew Bigio, 17, placed second and Hadia Muhammedsani, 15, placed fifth. In the Introduction to FBLA event, Ryan Rodweller, 14, placed third and Laura Mayfield, 14, placed seventh. The team of Emanuele Gioia, 16, Aarsh Patel, 18, and Akshay Sheth, 18, placed fourth in the state to qualify for the next “role play” round of competition at the SLC.
Through its national awards program, FBLA recognizes and rewards excellence in a broad range of business and career-related areas. Top state winners are then eligible to compete for national awards at the National Leadership Conference each summer. In only its fifth year, the Absegami Chapter of FBLA has 86 active members, has had 20 previous competitive events regional winners, and has had three state winners go on to national competition. The organization’s adviser is business education teacher Dawn Kosko.
Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc., the premier student business organization, is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with a quarter million members and advisers in more than 6,500 active middle school, high school and college chapters worldwide. FBLA-PBL’s mission is to inspire and prepare students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. For more information, see fbla-pbl.org.