Absegami HS FBLA Donates 'Chemo Care Bags' Filled with Love and Hope to Nemours

Absegami High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members prepared “Chemo Care Bags” in hopes of brightenting the days of children battling cancer, and delivered them to Nemours/Alfred I Dupont Hospital for Children on Monday. Their efforts were part of a statewide community service project in which they raised money to purchase the items through a staff denim day, a sub sale and a few bake sales. The bags themselves were provided through the NJ FBLA state office during the recent state leadership conference. Last week, junior FBLA members assembled the bags in the afternoon after taking SATs at the school. And, on Monday, with adviser Dawn Kosko, outgoing FBLA President Akshay Sheth and incoming FBLA Co-Presidents Priya Parikh and Moise Dembele delivered the bags to Nemours. Each bag included items such as coloring books, crayons, mini play-doh, itunes gift cards, playing cards, hand sanitizer, hand lotion, chapstick, and mints.
Danielle Fizzano, Administrative Assistant for Child Life Creative Arts Therapy & School Programs, accepted the donation on behalf of hospital and told the students that the items will be useful to not only their pediatric cancer patients, but also their families. She said that she would be taking the wagon full of bags to the oncology unit where they would be distributed, and thanked Absegami FBLA for taking the time to make the bags and personally deliver them.
Nemours is a pediatric health system of hospitals serving children and families throughout the Delaware Valley. More information can be found at their website nemours.org