Absegami HS FBLA Participates in Egg Harbor City Cleanup Day & Wins $250

Absegami High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members participated in the 12th Annual City Wide Cleanup Day in Egg Harbor City on Saturday, May 4.
The students collected and bagged garbage and recycling items from the streets of Egg Harbor City and set them along the roadside for the city and ACUA to pick up. After the cleanup, participants were invited to the lake for a community BBQ and to enter a drawing for a cash prize. Absegami FBLA won 1 of 12 cash awards of $250 given at the event – one for each year the cleanup has been held – and will use the money toward future leadership conference expenses.